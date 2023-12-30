Welcome to Absurdistan

Why Is Everything So Stupid?
Climate "Science" has Murdered Truth
elizabeth nickson
We Hold These Truths to be Self-Evident
Merry Christmas from Absurdistan
elizabeth nickson
Big Ag, Big Pharma Are Going Down
And not too soon either
elizabeth nickson
The Epic Bullshit of Catastrophic Climate Change
COP 28 is the Codification of Elite Hate, and Lies all the Way Down.
elizabeth nickson
Why David Brooks, the Atlantic and the New York Times are Irrelevant
The Atlantic slimes Substack, I slap back.
elizabeth nickson
The Known Knowns and Known Unknowns about Full Disclosure of Alien Life and Alien Tech
Pass the Schumer UAP Disclosure Act, dammit and get this party started.
elizabeth nickson
Closing in on the Covid Conspirators
Reformation for every Institution is Inevitable.
elizabeth nickson
November 2023

Can You Feel The Earth Shaking?
Normals Are Stepping Up All Over the World. Everything is Shifting. The Evidence follows:
elizabeth nickson
Deplorables killed Net-Zero and ESG. I Know! Let's Steal the National Parks!
A New Threat Rises from the Criminal Cartel that Farms Us for Profit.
elizabeth nickson
Put a Chick in it and Make Her Gay. And Lame.
Are we hag-ridden? Yes, yes we are.
elizabeth nickson
Lizard King? Philanthropath? Genocidal Maniac?
Follow him into the Gates of Hell
elizabeth nickson
BirthGap: Unaddressed, it is the End of Us.
Not the fictional End of Us, either. The end of Homo Sapiens Sapiens.
elizabeth nickson
