I may be early on this, but I don’t think so. If I am, I don’t care. I watch the people who matter, and that’s not the reductionist, mercenary, upper-middle-class and the imbecile media who take third-tier public intellectual‘s words as gospel. I watch normals, and they are done. Every stupid, lame-ass policy this new class of cognitive “elite” comes up with lands, heavily, on them. If MAGA is the world’s rallying point, then MAGA is now 75% of the world’s population. 75% of Americans think Iran must not have nuclear arms. And a rough 80% across Europe want Muslim immigration stopped and reversed.

Congratulations, moron elite Kharzarian Illuminati, 33rd rank Masonic mafia or whoever the hell you are.

This week I watched a group of Muslim women in a housing complex in Germany head to toe in black garbage bags, harangue a white woman for wearing shorts and a t-shirt in the summer. She argues back. Finally some middle aged Muslim thug came along, picked her up and slammed her onto the ground. The video was censored and deleted but here is a screenshot.

This happens everywhere. Everywhere Islamists land, they destroy.

Scotland:

They destroy peace, they destroy civic activity, they bully, and they trash the streets. They lie and lie and lie. And when they are caught, the filthy bureaucracy attacks, jails or ruins us.

Under 35 and planning a solo trip to Europe this summer? Unless you are very very rich, you can’t. It’s too dangerous for young women. With Islamist leadership, and an utter abrogation of responsibility from Muslims who have integrated, the bad actors are joined by all the other lovely races who have crowded in. I mean, come on, $80K base a year for a family, for freaking ever? Free health and dental? Of course they come in hordes, the more conscienceless, the ones who don’t bother to apply legally, are first in line.

I have seen hundreds of videos, hundreds. The state hides the evidence, and bursts forth disinfo in a hail of fecal matter, but finally in the U.K., through an arduous FOIA process, we have the real numbers. You have to add this to the testimonies of young women, (and older ones too), who have moved to London or Paris, but are afraid to leave the house without a friend acting as escort.

Here:

What on God’s green earth happened to men that they allowed this? Civic responsibility was a hallmark of our world just decades ago. My father, his ancestors going back 400 years in the New World dug in. They didn’t swan around in Tuscany and the Med, they went to meetings. For which they were not paid. For which they were rarely even thanked. Or noticed. By turning away you encouraged it. You, and I mean the men, the rich, successful, powerful males among us encouraged it, allowed it and turned 2000 years of culture into a dirt-encrusted, screaming slum while you podge around looking like geese stuffed with all the expensive fat you can cram under skin.

By the way, it took twenty years for the British government to strike an inquiry into the brutalization and rape of children by Pakistani gangs, in that once green and pleasant land. Twenty. Years.

Here is Baroness Casey who led the audit into the suppression of evidence. Functionaries blacked out the race of the rape gang which destroyed the lives of countless, because one raped child destroys an entire family. For generations.

In Britain, the cradle (I don’t care what you think) of western democracy, young women don’t feel safe enough to go out alone during the day.

Let’s move onto Iranian women. A friend said that the Iranian cock-up of the last forty years has redounded to Canada and Toronto as all these educated, civilized Persians escaped here and contributed mightily to our world. Here’s one of them in Germany, talking to the filthy bureacratic left who hate Israel, who, by the way, are saving our bacon. Literally.

In Singapore, the Prime Minister warned Islamists:

The Crown Prince of Bahrain this week forswore Hamas.

The Saudis announced they were backing the Israelis.

This video below is the kind of reporting I am seeing. Let me precis what she says.

Over 60% of Iran’s mosques are now closed Clerics are being chased off the streets Half the population no longer identifies as Muslim Young women are burning hijabs in public squares. This is a mass exodus from religion enforced by the state Youth unemployment is over 27% Inflation at 45% Women are jailed for showing hair. Protestors are executed after 15 minute trials. People are selling kidneys to survive After the execution of Masa Harina for removing her hijab, 350 cities erupted in protest, 328 civilians were killed, 1400 were arrested and still women kept burning their hijabs, teen girls shouted down clerics, and grandmothers joined the marches. Of the under 29’s 52% have left the religion.

“Iran shows us what happens when religion turns into courts, women lose their voice, and truth is criminalized as blasphemy. You don’t need bombs to destroy a civilization, you just need to hand it over to the clerics.

“When karma comes for theocrats, it doesn’t knock, it levels the door.”

In the Demented Dominion, according to the Conservative Party of Canada, where the criminal enterprise known as the Liberal Party of Canada let in 800,000 “immigrants” in the first four months of 2025, violent crime is up 50%, hate crimes are up 250%, gang-related homicides are up 78%, and violent gun crime is up 116%.

The left has trashed every single sector of the culture.

And, frankly, it is Israel who is saving us.

I don’t know if any of you have read Reading Lolita in Tehran, but it is instructive in that in the late 1970’s, it was the cool kids, the intellectual left, the articulate, and well read, who threw the Shah out of power. Leftie women as arrogant, hard-nosed and ignorant as leftie women today, were front and center. The well-placed escaped to our world, wrote books and luxuriated without consequence; the rest were assassinated by the Mullahs. Today, it is the son of the former Shah who has formed a transitional team to lead Iran out of the dark. Towards a democratic future.

From inside Iran, people report a civil society on its last nerve. If the Ayatollahs, they tell us, lose the nuclear deterrent, they are profoundly at risk. Members of their military are recommending defection. Without the bomb, they’re dead in the water.

It is clear to me, but I may be wrong, that during Trump’s flashy trip to the Middle East, his team and he worked on what is happening now with the sensible leaders of those countries. He did not visit Israel and his actions with regard to Bibi were scoldly and not-aligned. He returned home, gave Iran 60 days to come to the table and on day 61, Israel struck. Sending planes and ships to the region under the guise of protecting America’s interests is the only sensible course.

Giving the Ayatollah one more chance looks measured. Demonstrating doubt indicates weakness, like Obama-era weakness which lost Iran its last chance for liberation. The cognoscenti identify weakness as virtue. They slaver over a wordy weak leader. But Trump is anything but weak.

Ignoring the evil which has taken up residence at the heart of our world is weak.

Otherwise, this insanity will win. I have about a dozen of these videos filmed from multiple countries. Islamist men claiming they are in the west to take over. You know who cheers this on? Those unintegrated illegal migrants here not to participate, not to adapt, to use the schools to grow, but to loot, steal, rape and murder.

Even the German chancellor whose cringing government has presided over the rape of ten thousand German women since Merkle opened the doors in 2015. has had enough.

“Israel is doing our dirty work,” he said this week.

Everywhere, from every sector, even the blasted U.N., which claims Iran’s nuclear program is breaching its agreements under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, has abandoned fashionable platitudes:

The Israelis are saving us. And so are the Americans. The rest of the world cowers in shame.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.

No government, foundation, think tank or corporation pays me. Self and patron-funded journalism represents the only honest work being done today.

