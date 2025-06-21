Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ross's avatar
David Ross
5d

While Canada collapses around him, their new Prime Minister is solely focused on the only thing that really matters to him: climate change. You just can't make this shit up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
5dEdited

This is EXACTLY the reaction the globalists are training you to have. They 💯 have engineered it all. They want and engineer the humans to hate other groups of humans so they can easily be tricked into PREPLANNED wars — for THOUSANDS OF YEARS this has been the case. The GLOBALISTS profit from wars and they depopulate with wars and they money launder with wars and they grab land and assets with wars. They need the masses to go along (to a certain degree) with this antihuman antiplanet agenda — to trick us. I’d wager all the wars we know about have been brought about by false flags, propaganda and lies. This one is just like all the others. So the faster we realize the globalists own ALL the players on the board and the board itself, the faster we humans win. To them, “nations” and “religions” are mere lines on a map or demographic to set against another. They created the “nations” to begin with much of the time FOR THIS REASON of division and chaos. To train people to HATE others. What we witness is the results of that intent. Imo we need to see how we’ve been set up - again - to fall for a war they’ve LONG PLANNED and yearned for. THAT PLAN is what we humans need to ditch. Everything pushing us to it … every single triggering story … we need to see as globalist narrative. Don’t buy in. Don’t fall for it again, no matter how much they pour on the triggering stuff their ALGORITHMS feed you for this purpose of hate. Bad things are engineered to happen (or completely faked) so we blame and hate the “enemies” THEY point to … they never point to themselves. They never point to the Bilderberg Group literally plotting depopulation just last week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 replies
409 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Nickson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture