Welcome to Absurdistan

arrotsevni
10h

It is a personality type that does this. They lack the necessary perception for critical thinking and stop at a shallow level of understanding that they believe only they have the superior knowledge to to manipulate the world and everyone else in it to a "better place". These are the people fully convince they can with a few drugs turn male into female or vice versa. Bill Gates, George Soros and their associates fit this description as did Margaret Sanger and Hitler in their time. These people are mental defectives. They appear smart but but are shrewd manipulators for pushing their own agendas leaving paths of human destruction in their wake. Bill and Hillary are also good examples with their incredible history of suspicious deaths of close associates. I call them all sociopaths for their insensitivity to others but many still believe that if only they can be shown the "light" using logical argument they can be turned towards good. They cannot. These are the people driving the flood immigration to keep themselves in power. As they did to California to turn it from Conservative to Progressive in the 1980's, they believe they can do the same capturing key states today. It is manipulation pure and simple for self-empowerment. We call these people Satanists and label them "evil". We should not use these words as these words disempower us to do anything about them. We need to take control back. We need to define them as mental aberrations. Define them as Robert Hare does in his Psychopathic Test List: https://psychology-tools.com/test/pcl-22. We need to recognize and identify this personality. Then we need to isolate them from authority. We need to do this systematically and we need to let others know that we know who and what they are. We have thus far abstained from judging others this harshly in society with a live-let-live moral code. But the damage should be certainly evident the last 5yrs to have woken us to the patterns of the last 100yrs at least that these people have been a persistent issue in society that we can ill let continue.

Charles Wemyss, Jr.
10h

The watermelon class, green on the outside and red on the inside. Surely they will send you to a camp if they have not killed you one way or the other with their faux science. “The planets got a fever!” “The rivers in the ocean are boiling!” Excuse me? Water comes to boiling temperature at 213/214 degrees Fahrenheit. Wouldn’t there be some steam to see if the “rivers” in the sea were boiling Al? Al Gore son of a Scion, hugely wealthy family of Tennessee, raised in Washington DC, St. Albans School Harvard etc., etc., we can trust him he’s not like the others! Ask his ex wife! When she was banning rap music, we could all look to her for guidence! Or how about that genius Mr. Frosty aka Senator Ed Markey senior senator from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, “the planet has a fever there are no emergency rooms for planets…” as Billy Bulger former president of the Massachusetts State Senate said of Markey, “ to a battle of wits he comes unarmed.” It’s going to end one way or the other. Either it happens peacefully through elected change, or it is so damned violent, no one can imagine how decades of pent up anger will be released on the ruling classes and it is going to be rather global. Hey King Charlie III, any words of wisdom? Oh no? Your plants didn’t speak to you? Yikes! That they want to be taken seriously. And, yet our Greta is headed to Gaza! Watermelons of the world unite!

