The biggest anti-trust case in American, therefore world history, is taking place in D.C. at present. It is not in the news. It is treated much in commentary. It is virtually hidden from notice. I hardly exaggerate that it is as important as the Presidency, more even, because the decision will affect the future in ways we can hardly see. It is hidden because the subject of the suit is one of the most powerful men on earth. A man credited with bringing down governments, putting Trump in power in 2016, stealing the 2020 election, and not only hard-selling the poisoned shot, but censoring those who questioned it. Mark Zuckerberg is the censor’s censor. He is the big dog in the censorship battle, mostly because the whole innocent world uses his platform to check in on their kids, old friends, etc.. In the social-digital space, Instagram and Facebook own the traffic. Meta has zero competitors. All other platforms prioritize news, information, courtesy of digital creators; it’s a one-way street. Meta prioritizes being in personal touch with people you love, to communicate. That is the nub of the battle. Right there. If the State wins, Meta will have to divest itself of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Trumps’s Justice Department should fight for divestiture all the way to the doors of hell. Why?

Because right now, ir is a bit like having Satan decide what and who you are allowed to befriend, like and celebrate. Mark Zuckerberg, courtesy of Sarah Wynn-Williams, an annoying, grating woman who has written a very very good book, is an ethical black hole, a man who, based on her evidence, and she worked cheek by jowl with him for seven years, would sell your children on the black market to Luciferian monsters if he could get into another country. (For the sake of argument).

Which in fact, is happening right now, in the negotiations over AI’s access to your data in the Big Beautiful Bill. The digerati want full and free access to everything about you for the next ten years in order to build AI. They want to strip mine you and sell you. They want to steal everything about you and monetize you for their own profit. Your job? They want to steal your skills and ideas, take your job and sell you back access to yourself.

Which is why Wynn-Williams book is so important. It deserves to be on the bestseller list and is. It is so harmful to Zuckerberg, Meta took her to court to stop publication, which they couldn’t, but she is forbidden to personally promote the book. Zuckerberg, and his female puppet, the wretched egomaniac, Sheryl Sandberg of Lean In fame, have the morals of invertebrates. All they celebrate is themselves. Every single individual is mashed under their ambition, which is raw in tooth and claw.

Sandberg, particularly, is the exact opposite of what she preaches in her regime-sponsored book so beloved of stupid women everywhere. She literally forces her staff to sleep in the same bed with her on trips, and Wynn-Williams found herself, while giving birth, feet in the stirrups, writing talking points for Sandberg for her talk at the World Economic Forum. Wynn-Williams had difficult pregnancies, resulting in terrible ongoing health problems. Sandberg and Zuckerberg did not notice, did not care. She was their entree into the world of international fora and the offices of Presidents and Prime Ministers. They bullied her into working 20 hour days when she was so sick she could barely stand up. She needed the health insurance so couldn’t leave.

Here’s a particularly creepy incident on the plane returning from Davos when Sandberg insists that Wynn-Williams join her in the plane’s bedroom:

“What are you doing? I’m going to bed.” As if it isn’t obvious that we’re preparing all the emails that’ll go out under her name. “Lots to do,” I say cheerily. “But it’s better if you rest now so you can get back on California time,” she insists. “I’m okay,” I respond. There is only one bed in the jet and Sheryl is obviously using it. “Sarah, come to bed.” Her tone hardens. I look around at the others to check if they heard what I did. I shake my head and she repeats her instruction. “Sarah, come to bed.” We’re at a stalemate. I look around desperately for support from the others but everyone’s looking away. On the long drive from Davos to Zurich for the flight, Sheryl and Sadie had taken turns sleeping in each other’s laps, occasionally stroking each other’s hair, while I tried to make myself as small and invisible as possible, feeling uncomfortable with what I was seeing. I hoped my enormous bump made it clear that my lap was not available for my coworker or boss. Regardless of motivation, it was not a position I felt I (or anyone else working with Sheryl) should be put in. I make pleading eyes at Sadie hoping she might be up for another close moment with Sheryl. Sadie shakes her head. Sheryl sees this silent exchange and snaps, “Sadie’s slept over lots of times and I’m not asking Sadie. I’m asking you.”

After this incident, Sarah found Sheryl “icing me out”.

Sarah forced her way into the company after being trained in the foreign service of New Zealand because she saw the power that Facebook would eventually have. Her goal was to steer them in the right social-justicy directions For a while, Facebook leadership floundered with her until they figured out that they could use her diplomatic skills to get Facebook established in every country in the world. Her job became raising Zuckerberg’s profile, making him a “great man”. Which was when this young woman finally grew up, while she watched him use her skill decidedly not for good.

If I were Mark Zuckerberg’s mother, I would be profoundly ashamed.

They - the whole gang in Mountain View - aren’t just careless, according to Sarah Wynn-Williams, they are lethally careless. They are capable of anything. They will, as Zuckerberg tried to do, in order to get into China, offer not only the data of the Chinese but your data to the Chinese Communist Party. At the end of her tenure, Wynn-Williams is assigned the China file, and she carefully went through it, marking Zuckerberg’s endless sycophancy towards CCP leadership. He learned Mandarin, he asked Xi Jinping to name his first child, he offered special deals and she holds chapter and verse on his willingness to do or say just about anything to get into China.

Meta, she says, do not give a damn that children are sold on their platforms, that genocides build in developing world on their platform, it’s all greed and more greed and more greed. They move into a country, put some hapless biddable freak in charge, and proceed to strip-mine advertising dollars, destroy the media and steal all the data they can. One could argue that a local or indigenous social network would be a little more judicious in its operations. Meta is just about the money.

Facebook is richer than most countries, and more powerful than almost all of them. Politicians from all over the world suck up to the aptly named Zuckerberg as if he were Christ Incarnate. Courtesy of Sarah, he cut through the crowd at an international conference like the Second Coming. He hosts Prime Ministers and Presidents on stage, all of them angling to be cooler than thou, and literally is so bored by his power he zones out.

I have tried to quit Facebook many times, but I have made actual friends there, and I want to know what they are up to. Equally, the weird part of the political noosphere I belong to is populated with some very interesting thinkers, whose quick take opinion I want to know. But my socials are rocky. I was booted off Twitter for criticizing the grim character hired to institute Alberta’s risible attempt at a carbon tax, and a few other big foot Green Overlords in my country who have successfully murdered our economy and destroyed civic peace. I was allowed back on when Musk bought it, but am still sharply limited. I have, in point of fact, been censored since 2004, one way or another. I have been kicked off Facebook several times, and almost always am limited on both Instagram and Facebook.

This is what new friends or followers receive today:

So I am nothing, right? I have no title, no power. Why bother to censor me?

But let’s review. At the beginning of the pandemic, I remember posting “This is Bullshit” on March 15th, 2020, just because I understood Farr’s Law (viruses diminish in strength over time, not increase), plus I was instantly suspicious of the firehoses of propaganda. I looked at the data out of the Imperial College of London that stampeded everyone, and thought, this is wrong. Now I studied statistics in grad school, but I checked with the smartest man I know, a bio-physicist, post-doc fellow of one of my cousins and a Chair at the biggest cancer hospital in the States. This is how the convo went:

Me: “This report is statistical bullshit, right?”

Him: “Yup”.

So. Blocked, Restricted, Booted Off for months and months.

After that adventure, when the vaccine came along, I was instantly suspicious for all the obvious reasons, and also because the flu vaccine had made my mother and I very ill for the three years in succession we took it before we figured it out. Well, that started another round of restrictions.

Then, of course, the stolen election of 2020. And, anything to do with criticizing Climate Change. Now, I repost a lot of the reporting out of Europe wherein the entire continent is on fire about illegal migration, furious about Climate Change propaganda, the persecution of farmers, the EU’s wars and monumental debt, and trans nonsense. Hence today’s restrictions.

This is how Zuckerberg’s power operates and this is ten years ago. Imagine today.

Mark’s nervous sitting next to Merkel, because Germany has several open investigations into Facebook privacy issues … and has been one of the most suspicious and effective regulators of the internet. Before the speeches, Merkel is caught on a hot mic pressing Mark to remove anti-refugee posts from Facebook in Germany. She’s just opened her borders to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, she’s under significant political pressure, and the torrent of racist anti-immigrant posts is damaging her popularity and making her job much harder. Mark is heard on mic agreeing, “We need to do some work” on this hate speech.

Of course he did it. Of course. Of Course.

Today, one woman is raped every day by migrants in England alone. This past week, 500,000 people in Corsica turned up at a concert given by an anti-migration, pro-farmer, anti-EU, anti-Climate Change popstar. One in every 8 Corsicans. The entire continent is on fire with anti-migrant sentiment. The EU’s climate change fiasco has bankrupted every country, starved it of energy, punched down the struggling, flooded every community with desperate and depraved migrants, there just for the money. A thousand years of traditional knowledge held by Europe’s farmers is slated to be destroyed and replaced by frankenfoods made by possibly the most hated man in the world, another digital overlord, Bill Gates..

Anti-migrant speech was suppressed for ten years. How many raped and assaulted women and children is this suppression responsible for? We know in England, 250,000 women and children have been assaulted and raped in the past ten years. Hidden and censored.

This is how Facebook operates in the offices of Prime Ministers and Presidents.

But the point when I realize that Facebook’s meetings with politicians are changing is when I see that (Prime Minister) Cameron and (Chancellor) Osborne don’t want to confront Joel and Sheryl about any regulatory issues. What they want to talk about—and ultimately request—is Facebook’s support against the Brexit vote. They’re not alone. More and more politicians are explicitly requesting that Facebook put its thumb on the scale. The causes range from reelection to indigenous broadcasting content, but the expectation is clear. Some are less delicate than others and accompany the request with a threat to regulate if the request is refused.

Nice, hey?

Look, I became an acolyte of the left by the age of 17. I inveigled myself into its cultural heights and this is how they think. This is how basic and boneheaded it is.

We need a charismatic leader to guide the ignorant into our promised land We need to make the ignorant understand us. It’s a communication problem. We need better messaging. We have to censor the speech of the ignorant who aren’t understanding our messaging because what they think is dangerous and extreme. The ignorant need an enemy. To show we aren’t Commie fascist genocidal maniacs, we will make Russia the enemy and aggregate power and money in order to make the ignorant pay to fight it and send their kids to be killed. Then they will join us. It will be like WW2!!!!! Together at last.

It is no more complicated than that. From the dawn of recorded economic history, command and control economies fail. Every. Single. Time. Nazi, Commie, cult of personality, Fascist (but I repeat myself), it fails.

Why?

Because it silences opposition. And in that opposition lies the solution to every problem. Far more elevated people than I said the Covid panic was a panic. They were censored. Many hundreds of scientists said the Covid shots were at best dodgy and at worst poisonous. They were censored. For 25 years, thousands of highly credentialed scientists have said climate change is not only not catastrophic, it has paused, then reversed itself and the climate is more stable today than 15 years ago. They were fired and silenced. Tens of thousands of commenters high and low said that a) USAID gals started the Ukraine War out of sheer self-importance, and b) that it is a proxy war to distract and also, if lucky, the oligarchs can rape Russia’s resources.

Every single issue has been censored by Meta. If it had not we would have saved millions of lives and saved trillions of dollars.

Every time I am censored, I am so cross, I redouble my efforts, not out of pique or anger, but because my energy surges. I go harder and this is the thing that the WEFer behaviourists missed. Humans are endlessly inventive and are sparked by divine will with which they are infused (whether they know it or not). Their strength does not come from status or wealth, it comes from their essence, which cannot be measured and stolen. Every argument over the past ten years, twenty, that they tried to censor doubled in power, and doubled again until right under the surface, a new understanding in every sector and concern is rising.

I hold out absolutely no hope that the court in D.C. will do its job. It never saw a lefty autocrat dripping with privilege, it did not want to tongue-bathe. Maybe though, for once, it will not default to the grim Empire the digerati want to build. If not, you squirrely self-important fools, you are bound for the slaughterhouse of history. No one will remember you kindly.

