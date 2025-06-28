Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
2d

I have been a professional librarian for a quarter of a century, and have worked at the two largest universities in Toronto, and the largest law firms on Bay Street. If there is one constant - one and one only - that has occurred throughout that time as a (straight) white male working in an overwhelmingly female, leftist profession (both in academia and to some extent corporate), it is this: whenever I'm hired, I'm always, *always* taken aside by numerous co-workers and told in hushed, forbidden tones: "Thank GOD we finally hired a MAN".

I've seen first-hand what's been sold to the professional, female class in cities like Toronto. It's not pretty. The dating scene for any woman over thirty is Darwinian, dreadful and turgid. And one end result not often discussed is the absolute elimination of men in the disciplines and professions that lead to the surplus of women that's described here: journalism, law, marketing, publishing, academia, business administration and development, design and many roles in the financial industry - along with many related fields - are now almost entirely female-dominated: from 80-90 percent female enrolment in undergrad uni courses up through grad school, to hiring choices by corporations in firms with 100 percent female HR departments, there is a baked-in, anti-male infrastructure in place that will only warp these numbers even further. I've literally never had a male boss in 25 years, and my profession is no longer an outlier.

I can guarantee that every woman in those articles mentioned has a kind, decent man and potential partner in their life that is in front of their face, but that they don't see: a plumber in their building who fixes their drains, the bus driver on their route to work, the electrician and drywaller on the condo construction site they pass by every day, the property manager of the office building they get their Starbucks from, and on an on. Problem is, good enough isn't good enough. And so onto the dating app treadmill they go, where that 10 percent of guys can create electronic harems that the ancient Sheikh's can only dream of. And left behind are thousands of self-deluded women with no partner and no children who wonder why no one at their grocery store speaks English.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Mycroft1325's avatar
Mycroft1325
2dEdited

What the West is going through now, I went through in Microcosm in the mid 1990's. Back when I believed the lie that Effinism was all about 'equality', I got engaged to a young woman who was an Ardent (there's another word I could use, starts with an 'R', ends with a 'D') Feminist. Over the two years of our relationship, I went from 'Papa Smurf' to 'The most abusive Man she'd ever known.'

How did that happen? Well, in large part, because I valued truth more than her feelings. That's not to say I didn't end up strangling myself, binding myself, boxing myself into as small a profile as possible, so as to avoid offending her. Yet at some point, issues came up I just could not let go, and in her mind, taking a stand and not moving was 'abuse'.

In the aftermath, I did a great deal of research into Feminism, as I sensed it was at the core of the problem. It was not all that shocking to me when I read the book she called her 'Bible' (That's "Secret Survivors" by E. Sue Blume), and discovered that this Author believed that Men are abusive by *Nature*, while Women could not be abusive under *any* circumstances.

Feminism was supremely well-designed to weaponize Women's darker impulses. It has been dominant in our culture so deeply & for so long that many, if not most, of its lies are accepted as culture 'givens'. One of the strongest evidences of the cost of this is that roughly 80% of all divorces today are instigated *by* the Woman.

If the West is going to survive, Feminism needs to be recognized as the Mind-Cancer that it is and dispensed with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
279 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Nickson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture