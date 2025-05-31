How long are we going to endure these disgusting monsters running everything? The evidence that has emerged over the past five years is incontrovertible. There are ten thousand witness testimonies, thousands of reports, and a thousand books and more - ranging from crude to deeply sophisticated - outlining their Satanic activities which are all, all, designed to ruin our lives, harvest our energy and have us, essentially, for lunch.

The truth has dawned on pretty much everyone. The two men in this video speak to tens of millions several times a week, and most of them agree with every word:

So yeah, what Tucker and Shawn Ryan are saying - that the whole thing is a deception, that Lucifer runs the world - is the truth, but not the whole truth, by any means. We have the power, not them.

Let me explain.

The Sean Combs/P Diddy trial currently showing us how repellent our elites are is a designed by them as the lancing of a boil. The ruination of Combs and his gang are meant to deflect. We are supposed to think he was the worst. If he gets justice, the world is working as it should. That is not even close. The kids crawling out of the tunnels say much much much worse is happening. Children sold by their parents into sexual slavery and worse litter therapists’ offices and - here’s the rub - are being healed by the evangelical church.

The abused-by-Diddy Justin Bieber now lives for God.

I have not dropped into evangelical-land for a long time. I live in a secular world where no one prays, no one admits the activities of God blowing through our lives. Maybe ten percent of my companions are proper Christians. Mine, which is the world of comfortable middle class lives bolstered by knowledge and competence doesn’t “need” God and hasn’t for a long time. But my education, thank God, was classical, Latin and dead white males, Kant, Heidegger, the Greeks, the Bible. So I am not a baby in evangelical world because trust me here, these kids, these church rats are educated, learned. But I subconsciously affect the prejudice of my kennel-mates, my class. Evangelicals are somehow beyond the pale. One doesn’t know them. This is arrant rubbish.

I promised I wouldn’t inflict this story on readers again, until I began to see a way out of it. But let me preface this by saying that to my early embarrassment, members of my family, probably my entire family at the time, were front and center at all three Great Awakenings of the American experiment. And that church was the founding church and faith of America. And yes, it was fully evangelical. I am a direct descendant of prelate Thomas Hooker, who split from the Massachusetts colony and took 100 people into the River Colony in Connecticut in 1637. Why? Because he disputed the idea held by Bradford et al that the colonies had to be led by an elite few.

Let’s see what the AI has to say about him.

400 years later, his direct descendant, my mother, Virginia Hooker, was used as an experimental subject in the first CIA mind control experiments, MKUltra, run in Montreal in the 50’s and 60’s, supposedly shut down by the Church Committee in 1975. But which just went black. We know about MKUltra for one reason and one reason only. Nine of Dr. Ewan Cameron’s patients - broken people - took the CIA to court, the prosecutor being the famed civil rights lawyer, Joseph Rauh. The discovery Rauh forced is the only reason we know what we know.

So far, so far, no one else has stepped up.

Why was my mother, who suffered from post-partum depression, turned into a lab rat? Well, because these ghastly people track bloodlines, and work to destroy anyone who carries the epigenetics of the founding generations, the devout, the activist devout. Were they specifically after her? Unknown, but destroying holy innocence is their chief pleasure. They have successfully erased the Christian church from the center of the culture, first slowing its roll, then breaking it of its once very real power, to the point that we have forgotten how much the discussion of the spirit, of ethics, of the good were central to everyone’s social and family lives.

Those values, the most perfected ever, were shoved out of the cradle and self-interest, self-cherishing, and the war of all against all became the replacement. The result? Today we live among the most evil generations in history. Perhaps not pre-flood history. Certainly since the birth of Christ.

But revival is breaking out world-wide.

Look, this is the process MKUltra discovered. This is how to break a person and this is how you break a culture. This is what they are trying to do to all of us.

trauma - (repeated societal shocks) isolation (culture war) reprogramming (psychic driving) result: passivity

Covid was the most perfect representation of this, in that the virus was invented as a “killer”, to traumatize us, send us into isolation at which point we were programmed to take the “vaccine”, which evidence is demonstrating is yet another toxin, along with pharma, industrial food, geoengineering’s aerosolized metals, making us sick. Or looking after our ill family members. We are thereby rendered passive and fearful.

The nightly trauma through our “entertainment” the unrelieved violence, murder and ruination finishes the job. Crossed with endless vulgarity and simple-mindedness. Which is where they want us. Simple and scared.

These mooks, these fools who play with evil, know that 70% of our thoughts are unconscious, and they roll over and over repetitively behind our conscious mind, determining our every action. That is where their programming sits.

Scholars within the evangelical church theorize that as of 1900, seventy generations since their imprisonment, the Watchers, the Fallen Angels were released in order to begin the Tribulation. And the bloodthirsty 20th century began, the two world wars, the 100 million dead from communism. I don’t know if I believe that, but it is generally accepted that the current trauma visited on God’s people began in earnest with the assassination of JFK, and continued through Vietnam, and so on, through the past fifty years and counting. All run out of wherever these idiots operate. All planned and staged to traumatize us.

Who are they?

Here’s a succinct definition from Catherine Austin Fitts, who is perhaps the most prominent mainstream defector/researcher.

Short form:

“They” are “intergenerational pools of capital influenced by interdimensional demonic intelligence”. Gobsmacked silence from the interviewer. Fitts continues “This thing about good and evil is real; that if you read the Bible, you’re dealing with both demonic intelligence and divine intelligence. And too much of the leadership has become deeply involved in the occult”.

Ok then.

Fitts brings up the Collins Group within the Department of Defence who believe that the UFO/ET phenomenon is fully demonic, rather than benign otherworlders come to help and enlighten. And, Fitts states, the Collins Group discovered that within many ET abduction events, if the victim called on Jesus Christ, the experiments and the probing immediately ceased. (3:07)

And there is the power, yours and mine.

There are tens of thousands of human victims of these people, because demonic power lies in the blood sacrifice of innocents. Rituals on the dark side demand not only sacrifice, but also the sexual torment of children. This was the way of all religions before Christ; they held blood sacrifices - though in the Jewish faith I am reliably informed, these sacrifices became nominal rather than actual.

The hero worshipping of the North American (and South and Central) Indian omits that all of them, all of them killed their own, sacrificed babies, young women and men, to their dread gods, for help, for harvest, for tribal advantage in war. The worst among them being, of course, the Mayans and the much venerated by the New Age, Hopi.

This is what the Puritans encountered in the New World. And which they defeated. By the blood of Jesus, the mystical Christ. They needed the power of Christ, the immanent power of Christ available to every single individual and they called it down. We have forgotten how.

I have watched a thousand testimonies now of now-grown children who were victimized. Hundreds have written books, few published by the mainstream, but a determined search will reveal them. The dark is so dark, the realms and locations of evil, beneath the sea, in the tunnels. Here are two videos of an escaped kid. He was sold by his Luciferian Indian parents in Georgia for wealth and preference. And escaped. In this video he describes the entrance to the tunnels in Atlanta.

In this video, he describes the deliberate corrupting of sexual identity.

There are several deliverance ministries devoted to the reclamation of souls, of bodies harmed by these awful people. They work on the rehabilitation of those who suffered Satanic Ritual Abuse. The most powerful I’ve come across is Bride Ministries in Texas, headed by Dan Duval. Duval’s books on prayer are best sellers and his last describes some of the prayers by which he is able to liberate the souls captured by the Luciferians.

“For 15 seconds, I'm talking to Sally, and then the face changes and contorts, and the eyes roll back and then come back and it's okay, now I'm talking to Jessica. I was watching physical restructuring of bones in the face with some of the switches in real time. “Now, I remember one day I was working with a client, and this was years ago. And of course, in my first podcast, I explained I work with people from every kind of background of trauma, Illuminati, SRA, government-sponsored mind control, whatever. And I was working with one of my clients that was from multiple backgrounds, like they had been through all the stuff, and they had a problem, and this was their problem. They said, ‘Daniel, essentially, every time I want to look at this memory or go to this place with God, it hurts so much, I want to kill myself. Like, the pain of the trauma is so intense, I can't even go there with God, because it pushes me into suicidal ideation, and that doesn't feel safe. But when I'm not looking at this memory, I feel guilt and shame and all these other negative things because I know that I need to press in and get to this trauma so that God can heal it.’ So they felt like they were in a double bind, and they knew that Jesus was going to heal the trauma, but the pain around it was so intense[…]” “Where they've been through something so hard, they don't want to revisit it. Everything in them, it's as if it is booby-trapped with a consequence. And that consequence might be self-harm, it might be suicidal ideation, or something else. And so they're, like, I don't know how to do this. And I was like, this was early on in my work with folks, I didn't know what to tell them. I was like, I don't know what to tell you. How to do this, or how to break this double bind. So I prayed in the Spirit, and God gave me a vision. I was like, I think He wants you to go into a jacuzzi of living water on the inside of your inner world with Him” From The Deep End w/Taylor Welch: #48 - Hackers of the Spirit Realm (government projects, hybrids, & clones) w/Dan Duval, Mar 27, 2025

Duval goes on, in this episode and in other podcasts describing how he works, and how he is able to bring Christ down into the body, mind, soul and spirit of the most deeply traumatized people you can imagine and heal them.

I am almost trivializing his work by quoting above, but it makes for an easy-ish entry point. You can start with the Deep End interviews. Deep End is hosted by a couple of impressively educated and knowledgeable “church rats” one 24, the lead in his 40’s. It is one of the most swiftly growing channels on YouTube.

One hundred years after Thomas Hooker rode into what is now Connecticut, becoming the acknowledged founder of Connecticut and the first prelate to define American democracy, the First Great Awakening took place. It happened in the same place, in the Connecticut Valley, which was also settled by my father’s Puritan family, and led by Jonathan Edwards. One of Jonathan Edwards’ daughters married into my father’s family during that Awakening. Whar were they doing? What were they fighting? Have you read Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God? Holy pidgeon-toed Pete, it’s hardcore. They were speaking in tongues, falling to the ground, seized by the spirit. And the spirit, as it turned out, had instructions.

The American Revolution grew out of the First Great Awakening.

One hundred years later, my great great great great grandfather was up on the cliffs looking over his 14 locks at Lockport on the Erie Canal when he was visited by an Archangel. Now, at the time, no doubt, they knew the differences between archangels and angels, but if I read the 15,000 word sermon preached at his funeral - the cover of the program an etching of him cowering before the giant being - it was all exhortation. Because from then on, “he never forgot to admonish every person he met of their duty to God”. And he became a whirlwind of charitable activity, including being an officer on the Underground Railroad, his canal works being the ‘underground’ through which the fugitives travelled. This was the Second Great Awakening.

Which led to the Civil War.

I could go on, but look, the New World was born of the spirit. And the spirit nestles within each of us. Each of us has the power, through Christ.

"all power is given to me in heaven and on earth" Matthew 28:18. is a declaration by Jesus that signifies his authority and power over all things, both in the spiritual realm and in the physical world. This declaration is followed by a commission to his disciples to go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them and teaching them to obey all that Jesus has commanded.” (Chat GPT)

That means that through Christ, you do have the power. If you will live in him, he will live in you, and you will do greater works than even he, he promises. This world may be temporarily ruled by Satan and his grotesque, hideous, vicious little elites who, were we to see their true faces, we would turn away in horror. But you through Christ have been given all the power.

It’s the missing link.

So don’t look for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee. No one is coming to save us but ourselves.

Shawn Ryan’s is the last word.

