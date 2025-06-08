Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

Connie Lemmincakes
2d

Honestly, I’ve said for years and even have had conversations with my young granddaughter about how the trees give us what we need and we give the trees what they need. It’s that basic.

4 replies
Quentin Kelly
2d

I was a lead lobbyist for a Rockefeller Foundation proxy -Transportation for America - at the beginning of the Obama era. I only learned that we were Rockefeller when they called me to demand my congressional and White House contacts to prove I was connected AFTER I was hired. Weird. Also, no one else in our 25 person DC lobbying/protest non-profit knew that we were Rockefeller. I would run the Friday inside Washington calls with fellow fundees like NRDC, EDF, Bipartisan Policy Commission, etc. and Nick the dick - that's what I called him:) - from Rockefeller in New York City - would secretly listen to these teleconferences to ensure we were following their orders. Two added points about Rockefeller: 1. We lobbied foremost for federal measurements throughout the transportation system. No one in T4 America really understood what that meant or why it was so important over all but I believe now that if was to be a federal method of control. Fortunately the Tea Party won big in 2010 and we never were able to install these federal 'measurements' 2. The OBAMA WHITE HOUSE secretly threatened Rockefeller on prioritizing race in our advocacy. I know this because our fundraiser and president of Smart Growth America - also a Rockefeller proxy - Geoff Andersen - was in the room when Obama's special assistant on urban affairs, Derek Douglas, condemned Rockefeller for being weak on 'equity.' Andersen asked me to talk with Douglas whom I had known for years to try and chill him out. Douglas re-affirmed their anger over or lack of equity but could not define what equity meant. I suspect race became a major focus of Rockefeller since then and wonder what other major players were threatened by Obama's proxies on race and the significance of that throughout the nation and the world since those early Obama years.

2 replies by elizabeth nickson and others
89 more comments...

