So much has happened in the last five months it is literally impossible to keep up. In the grand scheme of things, politicians in office are the last to see the light, hence the sclerotic movement of Congress in the States and, really, everywhere. A new world was born on November 5th of last year, and near every person in power (except Trump’s team) is struggling and confused. The old playbooks don’t work, the old phrases don’t call forth blithering suburban women hero-worshipping, and far too many of the many-too-many have a jaundiced, if not outright vengeful look in their eyes. Horrible, says the luckless MP caught on the street with people yelling at him. Or her. Just when you get into some major rooms, your ticket is cancelled.

I love Trump’s speech patterns and CAPITAL LETTERS. At my supposedly elite boarding school, we spent a half hour every day being grilled in speech, tone, mid-Atlantic polite phraseology which is a language built to deceive, to place distance between us and the great unwashed, language used to flatten, to punch down, to get away with murder. All our illustrious leaders use this language now but Trump. Trump is plain-spoken, honest, direct, authentic. And he is beloved all over the world for it. You can spot an individual who prides himself on elite status by the way he reacts to Trump’s “rudeness”. This is a person who thinks he is superior, and all things must be done by the wispy beta-males and terrifying bullying women who have run us into the ditch, with wars and budgetary malfeasance. None of them must be allowed near power ever again.

The socialist ninnies in Britain are being repudiated. Probably forever.

Contrast Trump with this ghoul below, product of the international banking set. Carney, who stole his election according to evidence gathered by hundreds of patriots, is saying that Trump has restricted access to U.S. markets (never mind the tariffs Canuckistan has been imposing), and stopped paying for NATO’s defence. And the U.S. is, horror of horrors, “monetizing its hegemony”. Which means, yeah, buddy that’s what the strong do for their people. How about letting Canada grow out of the carbon prison you’ve imposed on us? Not to mention the debt you ran up during the ‘08 crisis when you were head of the Bank of Canada, having no doubt salted away tens of millions during the housing boom. I can’t tell what drug Carney is on, I suspect just Ambien, propranolol, and a shockingly inflated sense of his own importance. He must know the massive size of his failure. He is the failure of all failures. Every step along the path of his success he has punched down, and pleased his masters, whoever they are. His moniker, Carnage, is honestly won, and it is the only honest thing about him. If he is opening his mouth, he is lying.

Pleasingly, Carney was humiliated right and proper this week, withdrawing the Digital Services Tax, which he imposed on the U.S. retroactively. And then the E.U. pulled out of the suicidal climate pact, which he architected and plans to force on the only carbon neutral country in the world, Canada. His stupidity and vanity is astounding.. Every complaint Carney makes in this video, every accusation, is about Trump removing the grift this class fattened itself on. I could not loathe them more.

But! I must say I am enjoying their ever-so-slow demise, no end. The self-selected elites who have thrashed themselves though decades of study and brown-nosing in order to control and command, are just….bye Felicia, in the immortal words of Michelle Obama, how lucky are we that she lives and moves among us unworthy racists.

It’s been a long time coming. Two decades of agitating in my world alone, as we on the populist right blow holes in every specious grifting argument till they can barely articulate their next ploy for the people’s money. I was thrilled to see that ghoul Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s face on CNN in the moments after the BBB was passed. All the blood had drained from her face, and she could not even speak. She was like a trout on the beach, mouth opening and opening, gasping for breath.

For the past fifteen years, and I’ll be repeating this until it’s fixed: they are so unpopular they’ve had to steal their elections. And I mean everywhere, up and down the ticket. There are several hundred methodologies which have been invented (I suspect the WEF and elements of the National Security State), and for the conscienceless, ie those in power, it’s a buffet of criminal actions, pick and choose.

No matter how you slice it, we have been funding a criminal class of elite grifters whose self interest has nearly brought down the world.

People know. We want vengeance. Slow, painful, vengeance that requires a decade of fear and legal fees from each loser with an Ivy ticket not to mention the Illuminati geezers with their pharma and slave girl/boys. It’s going to be decades of fun and we are just getting started. For the past fifteen years in Europe, the people have demanded a stop to migration and their leaders ignored them. Now the entire continent is on the streets.

The fighting Irish are going to bring down their government again and again until they reverse the migrant invasion. The flag of St George is carried down the streets in Britain, followed by actual Christians who are fit to be tied. The Spanish are out in the streets in the hundreds of thousands, demanding the resignation of their hated socialist leader. Migrant crime is the unifying issue, but beneath it is Trump’s greatest achievement, which is to demonstrate that the grind, the way we live will shift, the decades we lost to our glorious leaders are all going to be returned.

Why? This from Trump this week:

There is no getting around it. This will be the biggest increase and transfer of purchasing power in history. With that, working hard is going to be worth it. Furthermore, Trump, on his way to charm Congresspeople, said, “I don’t believe in cuts,” eliminating the last argument of the left. The cuts that the left is bloviating about are all cuts to free medical, dental, housing and food for illegal migrants.

No Cuts, of course, is a feint. Elon flouncing off in a fit of egomaniacal pique is a feint. DOGE is still operating, every day reporting new cuts. No matter how you slice it, we have been funding a criminal class of elite grifters whose self interest has nearly brought down the world.

Money equals freedom equals creativity and motivation. Western democracies take so much from their citizens that we are virtual serfs, eking out life on constricted budgets. In Canada, a $200K income means you pay 55% of that to the State. Why bother to work? And for what? Trans dance classes in Kabul?

Why are the middle class not having children? They are too expensive. They mean brutal work, constrained at every turn; 18 hour days for two decades to pay for them. Both parents working. Keeping your earnings solves everything. It is impossible to underestimate the positive power of no income tax under $200K. Towns will be revitalized, people will take an interest in local affairs, they will get healthier by leaps and bounds thanks to RFKs work. Trump, it was reported on Friday is considering eliminating property taxes.

by 2035 we will have reached Longevity Escape Velocity, which is to say we are going to be looking at a lifespan of 200, not 80 or 90.

One of the more amusing and ghastly sights this week was New York Times Catholic promoter Ross Douthat interviewing Peter Thiel. Thiel is a very very odd man, who wasn’t able to state that humans deserve to continue to live. “Um….um……um…..not in their current form”. Thiel of course is the current villain of the populist right with his Palentir, which aims to measure, track and control every individual on earth, and whose power was shown in the run-up to the MOABs that destroyed Iran’s military. Those men were each killed using Palentir’s granular system. Thiel is a very promising target. He consolidates old thinking, demonstrating its cruelty and stupidity. Old economic models - like command and control - have been rendered, dead in the water with the BBB and the promise of no income and no property taxes

This week too, Peter Diamandis, one of the leaders of the longevity movement, released an investors’ video and 99-page prospectus wherein he claims that humans by mid 2030 will have reached Longevity Escape Velocity, which is to say we are going to be looking at a lifespan of 200, not 80 or 90. By 2030 or at the latest 2035, we will stop and reverse age. I’ve been fascinated by this for a long time since my line of women typically live into their upper 90s, and when I had my DNA sequenced, it turns out we carry all the longevity genes yet discovered in our matrilineal DNA, thanks to my Irish bog dwellers ancestresses. I do age very very slowly, and I am obsessed with my health, I’m a freak, ever since, as a child, I watched my mother revive and recalibrate herself after being involved with one of the 20th century’s most wicked psychiatrists. By the age of 28, her letters chased me around the world with lists of supplements and food I had to eat. Every other victim of Canada’s, MKUltra experiments spent the rest of their lives in a darkened room. She became Ladies Champion at her golf club, then later, Senior Ladies Champion at her tennis club.

Humans, I had to conclude, can do anything. We have had our consciousness narrowed and narrowed again by invented trauma meant to control us. This. Must. Stop. We must rise.

Instead of perpetual crisis and trauma, wealth and long health span. What’s to dislike? Why do we submit to endless bad news, coming at us in waves of horror from people who seek to make bank on creating our misery?

Trump solves every problem: Iran, Rwanda, Pakistan, and a dozen other thorny unsolvable-by-the-betas conflicts were dusted off within weeks. Why have we let these things go on for so long? Because our elites make bank on not solving them.

Why do we pay these taxes that punish, restrict and bully us. Thanks to DOGE and Elon, we know where our money is going, we know they don’t steward it well. They are incompetent and destructive and must be fired and replaced with normal people.

Frankly I don’t care about anything but this. Economic growth. Once it takes off in the U.S., every other country, every other politician will be forced to follow. The admin state will be cut and cut again in every single state. Subsidies to our fiendish universities will be cut. All the destructive leftie Marxist programs will be cut.

It’s inevitable. No one will put up with it any longer, once they see how Americans will create and live.



Vengeance is coming.

The summer of hate vanished. The Democrats are broke. Act Blue, their principal fundraising platform, smurfed the names of tens of thousands of elderly middle class people. Not only under investigation, under threat of extinction. Every ploy goes down in flames. USAID is permanently shuttered.

The voter rolls are being cleaned.

Five million is a good start. By my guesstimate there are 20 million fake voters out there. But Trump has announced a full investigation into the 2020 steal. These steals are everywhere in every jurisdiction, and in every western democracy where this insane economic theory of low growth, carbon terror and a massive administrative state.

People must go to jail. Or they will do it again.

The thieves are being caught:

The Biden admin shovelled $93 billion out the door in the 76 days after Trump was elected. Most recipients had no business plan, no financials. And the amount was well over twice as much as in the previous fifteen years. It was a funding of the climate cartel, to keep their crap science going.

It didn’t work. The climate scam is dead. Once the digerati realized they needed massive power to run AI, the scam vanished. It remains for all the stupid destructive legislation that chokes the life out of every town, city and rural place in the world, to be sunsetted. Trust me on this, growth will explode in the heartland. Bring back manufacturing, eliminate all the ridiculous 2030 legislation, and boom! Take it from the wonderful Scott Bessent:

The people who did this are criminals. They must never be allowed near power ever again.

And this. This is a crime against western civilization. Whoever planned this, deserves a long long prison sentence; ideally in a prison in the Middle East. Hundreds of thousands of girls, women and children have been raped and trafficked by whoever engineered this. All of Europe is on the streets because of this.

Feast your eyes on these two losers.

All these people are headed for the trash heap of history. Their screams are music to my ears. Here are two more videos demonstrating that Civilian Hero Mode has been activated.

Long live.

Trump is schooled on vaccine damage by John Rich:

Welcome to Absurdistan has been insisting on a new Golden Age since the beginning of our province in 2023. It is now happening, and we have to believe in it, face forward, sloughing off the storms of negativity and disinformation.

Absurdistan and myself are being limited. Someone tried to follow me on Instagram recently and received this. The Global Censorship Project is very much in operation still, and I am apparently considered a threat, which is both ridiculous and infuriating. Please consider supporting me.

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.