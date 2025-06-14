,

How are you enjoying the kick-off to the Summer of Hate? Personally, I am having more fun than a barrel of monkeys. At first I was distressed, Paris last weekend - Paris is every person’s idea of the most beautiful city that ever was in this benighted world, and the French are letting it be trashed, because why? Then L.A., of which I am less fond, but still gorgeous.

Let’s check in on Paris.. I stayed at a hotel five buildings in from this street, wandering exhausted and usually hungover to the bakery for a real croissant..

Today? RUN!!!!!!!

What fun! How diverse! How expressive of their emotions!

Of course this is not an entirely fresh beast slouching towards us, shrieking and rattling its chains. It’s a slapped together amalgam of ugly on the hoof. And we are paying for it, every cent is tax receipts exempted from billionaires tax bill or from the government direct or from NGO’s via more tax-exempt funds, the Catholic Church who we fund, from the absolute heist of government money by the Muslim Brotherhood for the past 40 years. From cartel money stolen from our vulnerable via drug and child trafficking. From more donations to BLM, to Antifa by the loons. Every dirty cent was meant for public betterment. Instead it is funding our destruction.

From the Walmart family no less; this idiot woman is funding the destruction of working class neighborhoods lived in by people of color. Keep those wages low, hey Christy? Nothing like a little competition from the undocumented who will do anything. Walmart punching down is not a good look despite the annoying grin.

Not only that, but we peons will end up paying for all the arrests and all the prosecution of these destructive idiots, as well as their defense. Not only that but every migrant that has crossed the border illegally and got himself a new iPhone and a debit card will get a trial where we pay for both his defense and prosecution.

How very very splendid. I do love being humiliated over and over again. It makes me feel all defeated and submissive. Slap me again oh Great Democrat Benefactor. Thank you!

So, to repeat, not only do we pay for the marshaling of the protests, the signs, the equipment, the shields passed out, the planning and execution of the protests, the paid bad actors, the destruction of buildings and businesses, the police, the Marines, the National Guard, the clean up, we also pay for every court case. Tens of millions of court cases.

I’ll wait till you absorb that. And remember the U.S. is $34 trillion in debt.

The beast’s base is Marxist Revolution, a color revolution, perfected by the CIA. No doubt they are still involved because a color revolution takes the focus off their bad actions. The CCP has its hand in through yet another pet billionaire, Neville Singham, a particularly creepy guy who made his bones catering to the Chinese government. He is married to the founder of Code Pink, a home grown outfit filled with hysterics. His identity shot around the internet on Tuesday like a terrier just out of a soap bath.

and then this lovely couple which excite many capital letters from the infuriated. Like this:

Cute, eh? Love the socks, love the fresh skin and smooth hair. Rich kids, creamy, untouched by trouble. Heroes!!

Then as add-on, of course the Muslim Brotherhood which has been advancing inch by slaughtering inch on the American Republic for 40 years. Every Muslim male on the streets is fielded by the Brotherhood, inspired by their rhetoric and goal which is to take everything we have. Again, funded by our money. Tax breaks.

La Raza or Unidos, US, which exists to take back California, Arizona and Texas for Mexico because “stolen land”, has to be funded in some surreptitious way by the cartels. The end of the border bonanza means they are brokety-broke, so sowing some mayhem distracts the police and FBI from a) catching them, and bonus, shows these soft whiteys the joy and adventure they plan on bringing to every state in the union. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, No Kings, the Palestinian morons paid by Hamas and Qatar, illegal aliens, the submissive on the face, subversive underneath Catholic Church. All money that could have created something, anything….trashed in violence and mayhem.

Here is an extensive data base of who is funding them. It’s all Democrats at a senior level. Have a look at this spreadsheet, here.

198 Groups with 1.9 billion funding today’s cross-America protest.

The big bad Karen of all Karens, the American Federation of Teachers is, of course, the lead organizer. She, it, runs the Brown Shirts on the streets.

From Asra Nomani on X:

These aren’t mom-and-pop protestors. This is an elite class of political influencers using nonprofit structures to operate like a shadow government. Just look at their annual salaries: Randi Weingarten: $474,951 Al Sharpton: $648,786 ACLU’s Anthony Romero: $1.3 million Fairfax County citizen Lissa Kenkel @NOVAHopeSo, who helped me cull the financial data, puts it well: “The very people bankrolling and leading these so-called grassroots movements are the crowned royalty of the nonprofit world, sitting in their air-conditioned offices, collecting six-figure salaries, while encouraging the common folk to torch their own cities in the name of ‘saving democracy.’"

And we know there are no protests in Beverly Hills or anywhere a Kardashian or Katy Perry lives. Nope, it’s all in working class Black and Hispanic neighborhoods that get torn to shreds.

This is the point:

This is all about the upcoming census. With migrants they can steal elections. This may exaggerate the number of illegals, but who knows? It’s not like anyone counted them.

This is the reason for the migrant invasion in the U.K., Ireland, France, Italy, Germany and Greece. Votes for the left, which is clearly a failed political party across the world, in every country. It has created havoc, chaos, bankruptcy, social division, the sterilization of confused kids, allowed the trafficking of 350,000 brown children in the U.S. and God alone knows how many in Europe, set men and women against each other, and traduced truth in science and medicine. Education is now officially a joke.

The only way they can win elections is to steal them and the fastest way to steal them is migrants automatically registered to vote via drivers licenses or benefits.

I watch the real news, ie TikTok, where real people report without malice or prejudice, on what they feel, think and observe, and they are all in for Trump. The Democratic Party publishes one glowing glossy video after another about Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi. They are ratioed out to the max, everyone mocking and claiming that they voted for ICE and Trump 1000%. 4000 to 1. That level of ratio. Out in the real world, people are cheering for Trump, for the Marines, for the police, for ICE.

By the time Trump sent in the troops Tuesday, independent media had the 990’s. We know who is doing this to us. We know where they live, we know everything. We know. Hail to the game-makers! World-wide Revolution Rocks!

This may be one of the last plays of the WEFer/Banker/Digital Command and Control game. We may be as far as 75% into the overthrow of western civilization and the imposition of a digital slave camp, where the incompetent become leaders and the competent become well…nothing. As in No Thing. As in Dead.

After all, at tomorrow’s Bilderberg kick-off, number 9 on the Agenda is Depopulation and Migration. Depopulating uppity whites, importing migrants who will riot on command.

Next in their ghastly plan, courtesy of the digital grid, we can watch in exhaustive detail the murder of our friends and family, person by person, their homes taken, early deaths from vaccine or toxins, their wealth vitiated, the war of all against all. Funded by us!

Like this! SO EXCITING!

Plus from the eerie lens we all now have, we can watch in real time, as our cities turn to 18th century hell-holes, where children are raped and killed and drugged, where women are no longer safe, where stores are routinely trashed, where people of no known origin or language fight each other in 7/11s, shots ring out in once peaceful neighborhoods, and if we say anything, anything at all, the police visit us.

If we complain, report our rape, our assault?

By this character and his pals: Quite quite thrilling for the parents!

Who needs to be safe at night, anyway? I’ve always wanted to be armed, and then take a second mortgage on my house when I kill someone in self-defence and am JAILED.

I mean, no wonder they had to disempower men, because the old men, the men that came before us, would crush this without a second thought. I mean I can totally see my old man and his fellow field majors, unearthing their service pistols and disappearing into the night. The old Nicksons/Nicsouns/Nixons rode the Scottish borders as part of a medieval gang called the Devil’s Dozen bringing justice after the British and Scottish thrones trashed their lands, burnt their houses, killed and ate their cattle and raped their women. We were all once like that. We slept with our weapons and spurs.

Now gangs of African, Muslim, Hispanic criminals prowl the streets and the police are both outnumbered and told to stand down. And men? They’ve been disarmed and disempowered and told their instinct to protect is criminal when they are what we need right now. Men with ropey muscles and a firm ethical stance. Not these weedy creatures with smooth skin - Gavin Newsom is a repellent slug of a Metrosexual who several victims allege spends too much time down in the tunnels raping black ten year olds. Think I’m kidding? Not even a little bit.

And Matthew Dowd and Media Matters’ Angelos Carusore on MSNBC flap like stupid women. Dowd is a token conservative and this is what he said on Wednesday:

What is the problem Donald Trump is trying to solve?

This, pal, this. Which is happening across Europe. We are a few years from this becoming common.

how splendid is this?

If men raise their voice? Fired, ruined. Read about this poor bastard, whose entire life was trashed, his reputation destroyed, his friends and colleagues turning away, for telling the truth about the Palestinian attack on October 7th.

A tenured professor in the demented Dominion….

Meanwhile, Palestinians:

But hey, we are way way past this now. This is polite ruination. We are into the destruction of civilizational wealth. Can I just say how glad I am to be alive?

For real. Cause how much longer?

Thrilling isn’t it? Beat by lovely exciting beat, I wonder just when the empowered primitives on the street are going to turn up at my door with an axe, shatter the wood, come in, take everything I have, and have worked for my entire life, endless grinding discipline learning a skill, apprenticing myself to people who abused me in the course of events, enduring all kinds of insults to my precious ego, enduring years as a broke grad student, then working on building my family, rescuing those destroyed by the brutalism of this world, building some kind of security, added to the work of 25 generations of us in the New World alone, sweating and slaving and fighting and building building building, just to give it away! To hysterical children and their army of barbarians who literally feed on hatred of people like me, who will destroy the place within a year.

Trump is trying to stop that, Mr. Dowd, who clearly visits a dermatologist on the regular, which is creepy.

Since the last summer of hate, tens of thousands of people with restaurants and stores have had their businesses trashed and trashed again, driven out of neighborhoods if they are lucky. That doesn’t count all the terrified shopkeepers in ‘under-served’ neighborhoods, who can’t afford to leave.

This business owner had to lay off his staff. Who needed the money to eat.

Plus because of massive Democrat incompetence and the privileging of Iran, we now get to ponder a nuclear conflict in the Middle East. Could the Russia proxy war started by arrogant Ivy League morons like Samantha Power go nuclear this summer?

I mean come on, who needs Netflix? We’re living it. We’re like our grandparents, our great grands from 500 BC to 1945 AD, existing in a crouching desperate prayer that we don’t lose everything tomorrow.

What great leaders we have!!! I’m sorry, what great leaders THEY have. Thinking ahead. Always.

I can’t wait to have this guy as my neighbor. I’m sure, as I and my fellow taxpayers pay his family $80k a year, he’ll be super nice.

That’s what Trump is trying to stop, Matthew. Get some damned sun on the lasered face and rough it up like an actual guy.

Canada let in over 800,000 “immigrants” in the first four months of 2025. The ““ scare quotes are being used because there is NO WAY IN HELL they could have vetted them all. All from desperate countries in the Middle East and Africa. Eight hundred thousand. The U.K. is spending $1 billion a month funding their migrants. How much do the ones in the U.S. get?

These are the American version. I’m mean, I get a thrill in my solar plexus just looking at them. And remind myself it’s leg day in the weight room.

Or maybe these kids below?! Immigration Canada is forcing migrants into rural areas as urban neighborhoods and schools become cesspits of anger and violence, animal sacrifice and defecating in parks and on beaches. The man these adorable teens killed was a 75 year old disabled veteran.

I’ve always wanted a brace of Dobermans.

I had a Doberman when I lived in New York and London and could live in the worst neighborhoods, which is all I could afford. Now you can’t even go shopping where I lived. It’s all veiled women and migrant 20-something males who rape and kill for a lark and you are at risk in broad daylight.

People like this guy want more of it.

We have his home address. His house is worth $2,000,000 and he’s a visitor to BLM and Antifa headquarters and went to three Kamala Harris rallies. He is from Venezuela, because he sends back money. Venezuela, like the CCP, wants the U.S. government taken down.

That’s real journalism by the way.

That’s the problem Trump is trying to solve, Matthew Dowd.

Who on God’s Green Earth is Funding This? Answer: Us.

The Catholic diocese of Los Angeles has received hundreds of millions of government grants for migrants. This is to provide a soft bed, an allowance for illegal entrants. They feed, house, home and guide them. L.A. Archbishop Gomez knew this was going to happen. He’s all “please peace” now, but his actions created it. He gives it legitimacy.

Then there’s this guy. He’s leading the riots in the Twin Cities this weekend. Charlie Berg:

We need to make this country ungovernable.

Our job is to take the resistance to a higher militant state than before.

Then, of course the Newsom-funded LA riots, giving CHIRLA a $12 million raise this year alone.

🔥 According to a recent New York Post story, one of the ‘LA protest’s’ leading organizers is an NGO called the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA). The story reported (while hat-tipping DataRepublican—go, girl!) that —get this— CHIRLA’s annual $34 million budget is nearly completely funded by … the State of California. Congratulations, Californians! Your tax dollars, hard at work. And because insanity is a growth industry, California increased CHIRLA’s budget by $12 million this year — a 50% raise for lighting things on fire. Between October 2021 and September 2024, CHIRLA also got about half a million federal tax dollars from DHS grants, which thank DOGE were cut off in March (and about $100K was clawed back). source: Coffee and Covid, Monday June 9

As one of my cleverest friends said on Monday, “We are all waking up to the reality that these civilizational pirates are all funded by our money. It’s like a waking nightmare coming to that realization. All the mayhem of 2020 and currently LA, plus endless other assaults on the western world.”

Why?

Because the left is dying and so is the government. The left is the government. The government is staffed 95% by lefties. They have failed. Every idea is trash. They have run up insurmountable debt. They are hysterical and violent. They lose voters every day.

Migrants are in the U.S. because we’ve managed to turn back Marxism so far. Marxism destroys every country. It destroyed Central America, it destroyed South America and it destroyed Africa. Migrants are here to stop the American Right Wing. Why? Because they are the only ones left anywhere who are armed and organized. Without these men and women, the whole damned world would be enslaved.

Europe is fed up.

In France, CSA/C News reported that 80% support faster deportations and tougher immigration laws.

In Germany, 52%-68% want stricter immigration laws, and 57% support turning back migrants at the border.

In the U.K., 65% support deporting those who entered illegally, 84% support deporting migrants who commit violent crimes, 85% support deporting migrants who commit sex crimes.

In Norway, 52% opposed new immigration

In Poland, 86% felt Poland needed no new immigrants.

In Spain, 57% think there is too much immigration

Unherd in Britain states mass deportations is now mainstream thinking across Western countries, especially Germany and France. In the U.K., 66-84% support deporting criminals and illegal entrants.

In Canada, almost half support mass deportations. 65% think there are too many immigrants.

In Ireland, Ipsos and the Irish Times report that 73%-82% of voters want more action on deporting failed asylum seekers; 63% want tighter restrictions on immigration.

And finally, the big dog speaks, the American people:

This is game over for the left’s last game.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.

No government, foundation, think tank or corporation pays me. Self and patron-funded journalism represents the only honest work being done today.

