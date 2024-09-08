True the Vote the first citizen voter integrity group in the 21st century, was started by Catherine Engelbrecht in 2009. At the time, she had been managing a manufacturing plant that supplied parts to the oil and gas industry in Texas for eleven years. Interviewed last month Patriots with Grit, she explained, “I had never been interested in politics, but after ‘09, I found government was everywhere, my kids school, health care, oil and gas, regulations out of control. How could citizens engage?”

Engelbrecht hasn’t been out of court one day since 09, and the pretty blond country club woman today has the stripped down looks of a real fighter.

“We took so much for granted. So I decided to get involved. They needed poll workers? Ok. So a bunch of us signed up for poll watching. Most of the elections were fine, but 25% of the group came back to say, you would not believe what we saw.”

They saw voters who were told their vote had already been cast. They saw people come in and say, “I can’t remember who I am supposed to vote for”, and the election judge would walk them over to the machines and coach them.

“Then, a group who came into town who said they were going to register a massive number of new voters. We investigated, caught them and turned them over to the county.

“We started True the Vote, and soon enough people from all over the country were calling us to say, ‘Hey, we heard you are doing this kind of work, can we work with you?’ That was the beginning.

Within two months I’d been sued twice and over the next 18 months, I went through 23 audits and investigations by five different government agencies and it didn’t stop until I spoke before Congress. I sued the IRS in 2013, beat them in 2019, and the whole undercurrent of election integrity went forward, and in 2019, I began to hear about changes to process.

Engelbrecht is working with hundreds of thousands of voters now, in precincts all across the country, at the ground level. She and her team have developed tools for citizens to use to check the voter rolls. She has 35,000 volunteers working on just one of the apps below, IV3, and at any one time, 7,000 people are on line helping voters.

I work 16 hour days, six days a week, and I don’t see an end to it.

“In 2019, the rip cord was pulled and everything you could possibly imagine, from the half a billion from Mark Zuckerburg directly to counties to put in drop boxes, to the disregard of the standards that afforded us a check and balance in the process. All of that occurred in this perfect storm, and so many new people woke up. They came to the national stage and said, hey, we are seeing things that don’t make sense.

“Since then, millions of Americans have woken up”, says Engelbrecht, “and many of them are involved at the county and precinct level.”

True the Vote has been running strategy sessions across the country for years.

The Black Swan of All Black Swans

Migrant voting, says Engelbrecht, is shaping up to be the Black Swan event of the 2024 election, much like Covid was for 2020. Between 10 and 27% of the flood of migrants arrived since 2021 are already registered to vote. The lowest estimate of illegal migrants across the southern border is of about eleven million, which means about 1.2 million to 2.5 million additions to the voter rolls. As Absurdistan has shown several times - see below - these “registered voters” are used to manufacture ballots which are slid into the process during the days or even weeks-long adjudication process that follows election day.

[At the bottom of this piece, all the election stories will be linked, and you will begin to have at least an outline of what happened and what is likely to happen next.}

The migrant flood onto the voter rolls had been planned for decades, and was put into action at the beginning of 1993 in the U.S.. Nor was it just planned for the U.S., It was effected across all the left-of-centre parties in western democracies in a targeted approach to weaken laws and provide access to taxpayer funds for migrants. And, through social services agencies, access to voter registration. All meant to bulk out votes for the left.

Political operatives in Britain claim that in 1998, Tony Blair did the same thing: loosen and traduce immigration law in order to let in migrants who will vote left, or whose votes can be used. The process is simple. Among immigrant communities, a natural leader is chosen who works with government to sort out benefits, housing, schooling, money, medical care. He bundles the votes for the left, because the right will stop the gravy train. I have watched this happening in my region, which is thick with innocent immigrants at the mercy of grim political operatives wearing smiley faces. It is easy peasy to pull the wool over their eyes. This, by the way, is how the white man screwed the indigenous. Choose and elevate a malleable chief, and extract every resource you can. Beads and trinkets, it’s the same game.

“In 1993, the first bill that Clinton signed in office was the National Voter Registration Act, which required that all social services programs have as a component, mechanisms by which to register clients to vote. You’ll probably remember the Motor Voter Act,” says Engelbrecht, which was the noisy shorthand for this move on the chessboard.

One of Obama’s first acts in office in 2009 extended social services programs, once only available to American citizens, to the undocumented. They were then registered to vote. Biden’s first act in office in 2021 was to issue an executive order making it a priority for all social service agencies to increase voter registration. The entire vast network of social services began to staff up in anticipation of what was planned at the border.

“We can’t know who’s a citizen and who’s not. How can we separate the two categories? They never have separated them. Biden started something called CBP1. You can start your asylum petition from anywhere in the world. The feds have the database of those people and they won’t share it with us. If the states could say, ‘Hey these people are being given housing and drivers licenses, and work permits, and all of that comes with voter registration. Who are they?’ But the federal government won’t give them the names.”

The Democrats say that migrants won’t vote because “it’s illegal”.

“The whole thing is illegal,” says Engelbrecht. “Their entry is illegal. They are almost all economic migrants, not refugees. The breakdown at the border is illegal. The Democrats want migrants to vote. They stood in lockstep against the Republicans in support of non-citizen voting. The Democrats say that non-citizens can’t vote.”

This is nonsense. As many as 30% - 3,300,000 - have already been registered to vote. Remember, by my calculation, and the calculation of others closer to the coal face, the swing states were stolen for Biden in the lower mid-six-figures. The migrants may not go to the polls, but their votes will be entered. The migrants themselves do not have to vote. As described in detail here, their registration will be used by the NGO’s who fill out ballots during the chaos period.

In the late hours of November 5, once the machines, connected to the internet, demonstrate how many votes are needed to take the election for the Democrats, the NGOs start filling out the ballots which are, one way or another, slid into the process. The Parallel Election by Greg Stenstrom and Laura Hoopes, in the pivot country, Delaware, in Pennsylvania, describes using the sworn testimony of eye-witnesses, just how hundreds of thousands of ballots were moved into process, even moving pallets up and down elevator stacks to confuse observers, and over-written thumb drives. The book, as its subtitle says, is the blueprint for deception.

link to book

The NGO’s down on the border are funded by the federal government. Whether it’s a driver’s license, a phone, some cash, a HUD slip for housing, “they onboard, groom and traffick undocumented migrants, shipping them into specific counties and swing districts”, says Engelbrecht. Most particularly, they are insinuated into pivot counties in the U.S.

Secretary Mayorkas, prior to becoming Homeland Security Secretary, was on the board of directors of the most famous Jewish migrant society, and through them with the NGO’s who have camps on either side of the border. These specific camps are the ones that make sure the routes through the border are cleared for traffic. Starting with the Obama campaign, Mayorkas has spent much of his time in public office weakening immigration law and process, enabling the floods of dispossessed and economic migrants through the southern border. He was impeached for his ‘work’ in the last Congressional session.

“We took so much for granted.” Engelbrecht and every other voter integrity worker

“But”, says Engelbrecht, “the playing field has definitely changed. Now we are finding there are millions of Americans awake and ready - everything I have been through is in prep for 2024.”

“Every day we receive thousands of emails and phone calls from people all over the country asking how they can get involved at the local level. We have had to do a top level organization, just to get the ball rolling. But our goal is to parcel the work out so citizens can get involved in their own back yard.

“I work sixteen hour days, six days a week with no end in sight.”

Orchestrated Chaos

The point is chaos. I’ve written a dozen pieces about election theft, and I cannot see anything but chaos ahead for November. If the election is decided by Christmas it will be a blooming miracle. I would place real money on that statement. And what will happen between November and Christmas? Chaos. Non-stop hysteria and slander of the right from the corporate media. Planned, orchestrated chaos, complete with Department of Defence-staged Antifa attacks, yet more genocidal kids on the streets courtesy of Iran, women with pussy hats thronging Trump tower in Manhattan - who runs that gang? - and some new iteration of manufactured dissent, crafted entirely to freak out the many too many, which is to say, us. The ones who pay the taxes, run the businesses, make everything work. Anything to distract us from the heist happening under our noses.

Eric Weinstein, current darling of the thinking set

Evidence is still coming in at a clip indicating just how stolen 2020 was. And 2022. The system was built to fail, with inbuilt weaknesses that allow cheating in a thousand different ways. Banks, as Elon Musk pointed out recently, do not make mistakes with ATMs. Millions of transactions are logged faithfully every day. This is a mess for a reason.

“In private industry, all day, every day, companies are out there resolving identity residency and citizenship in real time. It can be done, the data exist to do it, the technology exists to do it, so it’s a matter of focusing. Getting very granular with that solution,” says Engelbrecht.

You know what prevents focusing? Chaos.

Despite efforts, Georgia has an estimated 400,000 people on its voter rolls who cannot be removed, since the time to do it has lapsed. These are just those who have moved to other states. “Georgia,” says Engelbrecht, “only clears its rolls on the odd year, which means 2023. And what happens in election years? The rolls bulk up.” And even if you were to check, state agencies are not given access to federal databases, so a migrant who has been registered to vote through HUD or Medicaid, cannot be identified as a citizen or not, by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Not that they would even try.

Engelbrecht identified about 364,000 voters on the rolls in Georgia who had moved to other states. Within a day of filing she was taken to court by Stacey Abrams’ FairFight, represented by Mark Elias. She won, but Elias appealed to 11th circuit. Biden’s Department of Justice has joined them. “We need to establish good case law. With IV3, with our app, we can look at local voter rolls, we have already sifted them and we have 35,000 working on IV3; at any one time 7,000 people working within the app at any given hour talking to voters, and we are in 1400 counties now.” Almost half the counties have True the Vote workers operating. But Elias has hundreds of millions to spend. Those voters identified by Engelbrecht are still on the rolls. And they will vote in November.

This video describes Arizona’s fight in federal court to get migrants off the voter rolls. Arizona’s AG used to work at Perkins Coie, with Mark Elias.

As most people know, the states run the elections, but this is further broken down into counties and precincts. This vast diversity was sold as a protection, and it would be - assuming virtue. But in fact, that protection has been weaponized against voters. All the machines can be programmed by the local IT guy, a visiting tech from the machine company or remotely, and that has been proven again and again. Every single election is therefore risky. Bev Harris’s Black Box Voting, Ballot-tampering in the 21st Century, makes it clear that none of the machines operate with integrity. They can all be programmed to “glitch” and fail. Harris lists a thousand such fails and says she was only limited to those because the publisher said “it is too depressing”.

link to book

The people working to regularize elections at the local level, at the precinct level, are fighting a ground game. There are 3,143 counties and just shy of 180,000 precincts. In every single one, there is likely cheating. The Georgia Nerds found that in this year’s primaries in Georgia, not one candidate won office fairly.

At present, in an almost eerie duplicate of the American Revolution, everything depends entirely on the men and women working on the ground, in precincts.

“There are cries to get the machines out, and we have thousands volunteering to hand count. In Missouri, in many counties, the machines are in the process of being voted out. But,” says Englebrecht, “we moved to machines because paper wasn’t trustworthy.

“Other countries are far ahead of us. Mexico has its own problems but Mexico’s paper ballot is as secure as legal tender. It has a microfiche and a hologram running through it. You get one ballot per person, and the process is very well thought through and very transparent. Other countries are starting to use block chain and distributed ledgers, but it all comes down to the people running the machines, the traceability and the process.

“It’s like turning the Titanic around. We have to make sure the changes have depth to them.”

these two Republican good old boys were in on the Georgia steal

“We have filed 700,000 challenges so far. This represent a huge step forward in citizen engagement.”

Texas is one state which has cleared 1,000,000 voters. Others have done substantial work, but the six swing states are still vulnerable.

Engelbrecht’s life has been trashed by Elias and the mainstream media, who have not done one substantive investigation of the massive fraud in the 2020 election. Any honest reporter would have to come back from a trip with serious doubts, but would be afraid to voice them to an editor.

“I was sued by OSHA, the EPA, the IRS, the ATF,” says Englebrecht. “I had three hundred questions shot at me by the IRS. They wanted to know everyone on my board, every tweet, every facebook post, everywhere you have spoken, everywhere you plan to speak. It had nothing to do with our non-profit status and everything to do with opposition research.

“I couldn’t tell anyone, I was one of the first attacked by Lois Lerner’s IRS, I couldn’t believe what was actually happening. I didn’t talk about it, I was so ashamed, devastated, I couldn’t believe that my government was trying to silence political dissent. In retrospect it’s almost common, people singled out for their political beliefs and punished for it, but at the time, it was devastating. We were singled out, we were the first group, and it was for election integrity.

“Every single election season, the Democrats create this narrative of voters being suppressed, voters being victimized, intimidated. They pull it out of the closet every election cycle, we have the victim, we have the oppressor. This has been the shell game they have played for decades. When we showed up and said we just want to watch the polls, we don’t think the process should be so broken. Because it shouldn’t be - there’s enough data and systems to do that, we can do it in real time all day every day - they turned their focus to us.”

Engelbrecht’s organization, on the face of it at least, seems the most profoundly granular in teaching people how to supervise for voter integrity. The attacks have only toughened her. Stripped to intellect and reason, she is battle ready. I wouldn’t want to face her in court.

The ideas of the left have failed across the west. In every country, the populist right is rising, and it is unstoppable. By their fruits. The left has weaponized our compassion against us, and with that created chaos, war, terrorism, mind-blowing levels of crime, making our streets and cities dangerous. Civil society is bitter and angry. Our economies teeter on a knife edge, debt they have run up to pay off their partners, clients and force their lies into being accepted as truth, has bankrupted us.

Imagine this November, when there are a million activated, educated citizens ready to rumble and all of a sudden, as the afternoon wears on, what happened in Maricopa County in 2022, when 39% of the machines “glitched” and people couldn’t vote? They knew Kari Lake was surging at the polls. If the Trump team is fielding 100,000 election observers and lawyers, expect the other side, funded at a rate of 100 to 1, please see Omega 4 America’s work, to field 200,000. Add in another 200,000 independents, and you have the Bush/Gore event ‘times a lot” as Trump would say.

The left’s coalition is breaking apart. It’s most intelligent adherents have fled, like Eric Weinstein below. Weinstein is a current star in the thinking universe, mathematician, economist, former Managing Director of Thiel Capital and a podcaster. Brought up in the far left, he cannot bring himself to vote for them again:

Weinstein has had enough. He and the Unity Party are planning an event in late September on the Mall, to protest the loss of civil liberties under Biden. MAGA, he says, is not the Unity party, it is part of it. What is happening now, is much much bigger than MAGA. This unity, says Weinstein in the short clip below, is the only thing that can stop the cheat.

The massive upswing in crime, the fleecing of the taxpayers, the over-loading of social services, the clogged hospitals, the schools unable to even teach newcomers basic language schools, are all the result of that one decision made across every left of center party in the western democracies. It was fully supported by the corporate oligarchs who saw low wages and new customers needing everything from the ground up. I have heard this argument from market traders: we are aging, “we don’t need as much, it will kill the economy.” Case in point, Blackrock started scooping up housing in the south west in 2009 at a discount and is now selling it at a premium to the government to house migrants. This wasn’t a mistake, it was an economic plan by left of center governments and oligarchs to steal the wealth of the west.

November will be this generation’s 1776. It’s the Unity Party or permanent chaos.

