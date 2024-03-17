I spent my childhood studying extreme emotional states. My mother, an amateur athlete who won tennis and golf championships into her 60’s, a gifted pianist, beautiful, solidly educated, well read, funny, had reality breaks. It was as if God had crammed so many gifts into one human woman, she would short circuit.

I, her eldest child and only daughter, learned how to subvert them.

As a result, I think depression is dangerous, it isn’t the quavering of the weak or a romantic sighing before the Cruelty of Man, I see it as demonic, treacherous, inviting the death of all things good and fine

.

So I sheer away from the “we are lost” pieces from the genuinely great writers of this time. I mean, what we are in now is so absurd, so maddening, it’s Swiftian, calling forth writing like that of the early Spectator, Addison, Steele, the essays I used to puzzle over as a teen. The writers we have on our side are the purest pleasure to read. It’s why I think we’ll win. But I refuse to engage with the hopelessness they, and many, (most?) people feel. I’ve seen how it ends.

Even lefties think the midterms were stolen. Even in my town at the end of the hippie trail, people are saying, “What happened? Do you know? Do you understand? I thought….???” Even they could see the absolute fuckup the Dems have created. Even they were hoping for a correction, at the very least a pause, a moment of sanity and calm before their Great March Forward resumed. Plus that way, they could unleash all their hate on the usual suspects and there is nothing they love more than to hate anyone not signed onto The Cause.

That election wasn’t even held. It was decided in advance.

The 2022 midterms were meant entirely, ENTIRELY, to weaken MAGA, to weaken populism world-wide, because if there had been a red wave, populists the world over would have taken heart and swept the polls.

The polls are, in every country, cheated. The WEF, with the most brilliant (and unethical) people at their command have figured out how. And we’re finally figuring it out too.

Brazil is on the streets, demanding the election be redone.

Mexico is on the streets, refusing mail in ballots, because they know it’s a cheat.

Berlin has decided to repeat their elections. Why? Weaponized incompetence, one of the main methodologies, as I will describe.

November 7 was a WEF take-over, just like the installation of Rishi Sunak in Britain. Not even the conservative caucus wanted Sunak, much less the voters. Lula in Brazil, ditto - Trudeau, Macron, that weird girl in New Zealand - same. Stolen, manipulated, cheated. Nor was November 7 just the Democrats. It was the Uniparty, RINOs who want their power back, their license to loot - Romney, Lindsay Graham, Karl Rove and the Bushies.

They are so transparent, they don’t even try to hide. They know they stole, they know we know, but they don’t care.

They don’t care because they are desperate. What happened in Florida would have happened in state after state after state, if they hadn’t cheated.

It was too dangerous to allow no victory, throw us a crust, but take everything else. Take the glorious Kari Lake out of the mix, fierce Blake Masters, Adam Laxalt, Joe Kent, etc etc etc. That election was a bid to return to normal, where the Uniparty traded back and forth and the county was said to be “equally divided”, all the more to eat you with my dear.

Then, insult us by electing the disabled Mr. Turnip Head.

And blame Trump for MAGA candidates losing. Set Trumpists against DeSantis supporters. Pour gallons of pro-DeSantis press into the mainstream. Laugh and mock and spur hatred towards those who lost. Create more hate, more division, more despair.

****

When I pried apart the environmental regime that has gutted rural life and driven millions of Americans into the crime-ridden cities, men and women in the interior told me it started 40 years ago, in the late 70’s. Engineers in the US Forest Service noticed the shift towards forbidding wise use of resources, especially water. And incrementally, over time, the fisheries, forests, rangelands, water, mining, were tied up in increasingly contradictory regulation.

At the same time, at the same time, Republicans were barred from being official poll watchers.

Did you know that? As Molly Hemingway describes in Rigged, How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections, the Republicans have not been allowed official poll watchers for forty years. The Democrats ran every single election without oversight. It wasn’t until the judge who made the ruling died, that the rule finally changed in 2018. The Republicans didn’t fight it, which indicates to me that they were all in. In any case, by the time Republican official poll watchers were allowed back in, in 2020, the system was so corrupted, and so confusing that virtually no one could figure it out.

Since 1970, ordinary Americans have increasingly been forbidden the use of American resources. Those resources are then sold to multi and transnational corporations.

In precisely the same pattern, American votes are sold to the highest bidder,

I expect it will be found that FTX money was used to spread money up and down the criminal conspiracy that effected the steal.

Our votes are sold to the highest bidder. And right now, it’s the WEF.

They had forty years to develop this process and it is insanely complex. The complexity is part of the fraud. So, absorb this, and on Wednesday, I’ll describe the four cornerstones of the steal.

But right now I will leave you with the fact that the $2 million machines that Zuckerberg paid for, can count an entire election in four hours. Those machines sat idle so spoiliation could run rampant. Across the country, the machines rejected Republican ballots, which were sequestered, to be cured later. Reports are that vote counters rejected nine out of ten ballots.

The four basic elements of the steal are repeated in every state, but most particularly in eight swing states and 23 pivot counties. Except, this year, Florida. But for the steal, that red tsunami would have delivered this from coast to coast.

The only book published so far, that does the necessary deep dive is by Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, and edited by Lisa Schiffren The Parallel Election, Blueprint for Deception. Stenstrom, Hoopes and Schiffren point the way forward.

This is a reprint. Over the next few days, you will get all the pieces I have written on the stolen elections of 2020 and 2022. You don’t have to read them, but they are right here, if you want to know what has been going on.

Please send this on to the hopeless and depressed, because this is fixable and fast. And subscribe for money if you want to support me - this is brutal hard. For those who subscribed last week, mille thanks. And you who became founding members? Words fail to describe my gratitude.