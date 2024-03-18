Delaware County was in court for 9 hours Monday on a chain of custody issue. The thumb drives and votes disappeared into a closed building for six hours and no official poll watchers were allowed in. In Arizona, there is so much evidence of fraud, three of Arizona’s 15 counties have delayed certification.

The following is a primer on the five most important elements of election fraud. The language is stripped for the sake of clarity. The complexity of voter fraud makes it virtually impossible for people to understand, explain and argue. Even the most sussed start to sound insane and scattered after 90 seconds. The complexity and confusion are part of the con.

1. Who runs the elections. In almost every township or county, the people who run elections are funded by those men (generally) who provide county services. It is absolutely critical to them that their gravy train continue. Stenstrom and Hoopes describe the pattern in Delaware County, Penn.

It is a “very tight-knit collaboration between the Uniparty and variously {sic} business interests that include closely held law firms, family accounting firms, local and county law enforcement departments that might be cooperative, local justice departments, and members of the judiciary. All of whom work together when it suits them, and any other personage with a substantial financial interest in creating an integrated political, law enforcement, and justice environment that will be favorable to them in myriad legal and financial transactions between elections. It is within this corporate fabric that the machinations of election fraud are perpetrated.”

In essence, The Machine consists of everyone who profits off the contracts and public money given out by the politicians who win. The Machine is a malignant co-operative, a unified malevolence. It consists of the men and some women in the community who sit on your county council or work for the Board of Elections. They are criminals involved in a criminal conspiracy. This is why, despite the 2020 mess in Maricopa, the same election officials were “reelected”. They are not elected, they are installed.

2. Ballot harvesting In Canada and most European countries, the fraud is committed through ballot harvesting in immigrant communities. The men and women from each culture who do it are part of The Machine and stitched into the criminal conspiracy described above. They are feared/respected since they know how to access public money and programs. Going against them, not giving them your ballot, is unwise.

In the U.S. Mark Zuckerberg’s $450 million was spent mostly in Pivot Counties in Swing States as below, in order of expenditure:

Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Allegheny, Montgomery •

Georgia - Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett •

Arizona - Maricopa, Pima •

Michigan - Wayne (Detroit), Ingham, Oakland, Muskegon, Washtenaw •

Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Dane (Madison) • Ohio - Franklin •

Florida - Miami-Dade, Leon, Broward •

North Carolina - Durham, Orange, Buncombe1

This money was largely spent “getting out the vote”, or paying people to collect ballots. Sundance gives a nice description of the methodology of ballot harvesting here and here. For instance, getting a drivers license in California enters you on the voter rolls, even if you are an illegal immigrant. In most states, after being entered on the rolls, you must be certified as an elector before you can vote. Typically, this rule is ignored. If past records say you have not voted, your vote is voted for you, via harvesting.

As we know, or should, during the 2020 election, hundreds of thousands of fake ballots were filled out in distant locations, brought to the counting centres by contracted postal workers, and entered into the system. Contracted postal workers have supplied sworn affidavits.

3. Weaponized incompetence. Prior to the election, logic and accuracy tests are performed on all machines and processes. In Arizona, on the day of voting, when and where most R’s vote, scanners didn’t scan and printers had configuration issues and ink settings were improperly set so that ballots were unreadable. In Arizona, there were printer/tabulator failures in 62.61% of the vote centers on election day, resulting in long lines at a majority of all vote centers, which led to de facto substantial voter suppression. People were told (illegally) to check out and check back in at another polling location, which is a violation because of ‘double voting’. and which would ensure their vote wasn’t counted. The voting machines that recorded R ballots were broken, the paper settings would not accept ballots that were one inch longer than required by the machine. When machines do not accept ballots, voters are asked to provide provisional ballots that were sequestered and “cured” (validated) later. This is a vector for fraud. It is ‘spoiliation’, an important term to remember. Tens of thousands of ballots were treated that way in Maricopa which is why the election count took so long. Provisional ballots had to be “cured”.

“Election judge Michele Swinick has come forward to report what she experienced in Maricopa County on Election Day. She worked Election Day as a judge at the Islamic Voting Center in Scottsdale, AZ. She reports that the center is heavily Republican, with “no party” designated voters as the second most populous demographic, followed by very few democrat voters, evidenced by the fact that she checked in very few of them on Election Day. She reports she spent the entire day checking in voters.

Swinick says that the tabulators all worked “perfectly” during the test the night before the election. The problem with scanning began immediately with the first ballots. Voters scanned their ballots between 4 and 12 times with very minimal success. Poll workers estimated about 1 in 10 ballots were being read for the first three hours of voting.”

Throughout the country, poll watchers reported that clerks rejected nine out of 10 of provisional ballots.

4. Mail-in Ballots and Chain of Custody. As we know, most vectors for fraud occur through mail-in ballots. During the 40 year dominance by Democrats of the process, (as cited in the 2020 Steal, Part 1,) dozens of election laws were altered in order to muddy the handling of mail-in ballots and the verification of electors. The series of law and rule changes is detailed in the must-read, Parallel Election, A BluePrint for Deception by Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes.

In Delaware County, Penn in 2020, 100,000 ballots more than were mailed out were counted. The ballots were inserted illegally into the process by moving said ballots up and down the elevator banks in the central counting house - the Big House con - without chain of custody. They were then hand-checked by poll workers. Zuckerberg’s Blue Crush Machine, designed to verify signatures and capable of counting the entire election in four hours, sat idle in the basement of the building.

Those 100,000 fake votes decided the entire 2020 Presidential election. That’s how important they were.

The thumb or v-drives that copy the votes in each precinct comprise another vector for fraud.

Last Friday, Stenstrom and Hoopes, official poll watchers filed a suit stating:

Physical ballots and v-drives were reportedly taken to a closed building without observers present and kept there for six hours before being taken to the counting center. This would shatter the chain of custody along with breaking the law that the ballots go directly to the counting center.

The hearing took nine hours, and the plaintiffs requested certification of the election be withheld until a full hearing.

From Bill Lawrence online:

Well, the hearing was basically held but limited to specific allegations made in the plaintiffs filing, namely that 2,778 records of requests for mail-in ballots were deleted by the county; at least 194 voter registration records of individuals who voted were deleted; a partisan third-party was allowed to control and tabulate mail-in ballots; and the chain of custody was adulterated by detouring the election-night journey of the county’s physical ballots and v-drives for six hours into a closed building, where poll watchers were prohibited from entering, before continuing the delivery to the centralized counting center at the Wharf Building in Chester.

A decision is expected today.

5. Destruction of Evidence. This is The Machine’s principal vulnerability. In Colorado, in Mesa County, Tina Peters, the Mesa county clerk copied the hard drive of a Dominion machine, and was subsequently charged with multiple violations. But her copy showed us that the machine was programmed to create a new database a few hours into Election Day. A few weeks after the election, all the Dominion machine hard drives were wiped in contravention of the law that says records must be kept for 22 months. In Delaware County, the Blue Crush counting machine was wiped as were all the thumb drives that collected polling data from voting precincts. Stenstrom states that “in the eight states, and 32 counties where they stole the election, their steal requires them to delete evidence afterwards. And the destruction of evidence is evidence of crime.”

Stenstrom and Hoopes went into this investigation as citizen-activists, Stenstrom, as an official poll watcher for the Republican Party. They raise another abomination called judicial climate2. While many of the court filings were thrown out for various reasons, some of them were heard in front of non-Soros judges, yet still rejected.

“Dozens of attorneys explained this dilemma - virtually every attorney we spoke from the eve of the election on November 3rd, 2020, to present day - that modern law and courts are now driven by "judicial climate."“

The judicial climate is that voter fraud cases are kicked.

Whose fault is this? Stenstrom thinks it falls to the candidates. I think no candidate could possibly defeat the machine arrayed against him or her. DeSantis showed it can be done, but he was an elected Governor. Unhappily for us, it is our responsibility. Look in the mirror. Only you, working with others, can defeat ‘judicial climate’ and the Machine.

Given the level of fraud, nearly every county in the US today belongs to the Republican party courtesy of MAGA. Every western democracy is at present, center right and trending towards populism. Every BRIC is populist. This is the political future. It is unstoppable.

Please send this around to anyone dubious of voter fraud. If you know anyone in the judicial system, send it to them. Anyone in county government and anyone interested in local government, anyone considering a run for office in local government. This happens everywhere up and down the ticket. This is as clear a description of what happened as I am able. I wrote it because I couldn’t find anything step-by-step-clear. Almost everyone descends into the complexity too fast and becomes incoherent. So many great statisticians and digital engineers are working on this, but verbal is not their strong suit.

1 The Parallel Election( 2022) - Gregory Stenstrom, Leah Hoopes (Kindle Locations 1163-1170). Kindle Edition.

2 "Judicial Climate" is a term that now provides a lens through which all law and facts must be viewed.

