The machines. Dominion has sued so many people they have crushed discussion to nothing. But the machines are everything and it is how they steal every election, everywhere. And it’s not just Dominion, it’s all of them, ES&S, Smartmatic. They are linked in a network where people, thousands of them, work inserting votes here, eliminating votes there, figuring out how many more votes they need for someone to win, and when to trigger the mules in early voting. They know to the minute when to summon the truckloads of ballots into the warehouse the night of the election. The operators are connected to the electronic poll books, like iPads, 117,000 of them, used by the people who check you into the voting process and the programs ‘talk’ to the poll book and machines all day long.

No one in Canada is looking at stolen elections. Ours are “secure”. Few outlets mention stolen elections in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Spain. But even if they use paper ballots on one day voting only, if you feed your vote into a tabulating machine, that vote is not secure. Why does Congress have a 25% approval rating and yet get reelected? The tabulating machines.

My think tank chief dismissed my question of whether anyone is looking at stolen votes in Canada. My American publisher dismissed my question, saying election fraud is dead as an issue. Someone else I write for announced that no one writing for him could say that the election was stolen.

I love and respect you all, but you are dead wrong. Not just the 2020 election was stolen, but all of them are stolen. The dog catcher vote is stolen. The county attorney vote is stolen. One of our trustees stole her vote, in my opinion, lying about her intentions, and reversed herself via dithering the morning after her election. I woke up in the middle of the night last night, gripped by terror, because this yanks the rug out from all of us. Wherever they want to insert a candidate, they do, within the machines, in real time. That’s why the world is in a furor. Why millions march on the street in Spain and Brazil. They know they didn’t vote for these malignant clowns. That’s why Trudeau/Macron/Rishi can be loathed beyond measure and yet still swaggering.

Opinions vary but the plurality falls on it being done out of a campus in China, one of the several ten thousand strong ‘universities’, who do nothing but hack American tech. They communicate directly with the machines into which you slide your vote. The machines can fill out blanks in the ballot – there is a printer in that machine - and they, the operators of the machine, can turn on and off crucial functions. They can turn off the record of their programming, erase it so that you can’t find out what happened, no trace, no logging of activities. A user with a password can erase his activity.

I am going to walk carefully here. I am obscure, but people who know far more about the evil in our world, have cautioned me, and people who pick away at this enduring question are systematically harassed and ruined. But, given that I was lawyered for years for pieces I wrote, I think I can feel my way through safely. This is my opinion. And the opinion of ten thousand others. It is based on data placed in evidence in court cases, subpoenaed records, and testimony from hundreds of experts. There is more data on this than you can imagine. There are several reliable films about the 2020 election and several books. I’ve watched or read them all.

When I was at graduate school, I floundered because it was all math. I’d failed first year math at McGill, earning a 0 in the Christmas exam. Of course I had spent the term flirting with boys; nevertheless, numeracy didn’t come easy. Graphs, charts, algorithms, statistics, accounting, micro, macro and labor economics. Bureaucratic law and regulation. Contract law. Management. I thank my stars I toughed it out because I know no other writer who writes for the general reader with that foundation. Most like me are shrieking alarm on Zero Hedge or trying to stay calm at a think tank. Law is more suited to journalism and there are many lawyers who write and write well. Meghan Kelly is an example of a successful journalist, her authority dependent on her law degree.

But if you don’t understand logarithms, stats, higher math, the rule of large numbers, surveying, management and the digital world, you cannot interpret what is really going on. You need that fine-tuned, detailed, profoundly logical part of your mind to get at it and those skills have to be trained. No judge and very few lawyers understand what really happened because there is a massive gap in their skill set. Presented with this evidence, their minds blur. Hard to confess a blurred mind, so default to the consensus decision. That definitely happened.

I was a freak at MBA school. My hair was bleached white with two inch dark roots. I looked by turns lost or panicked. The professors had no idea what to do with me. My fellow students thought I was a fool.

Then one day one of the most respected professors - he had four doctorates and founded Consumer Reports - announced that I was one of the few people he had met who could explain in writing complex ideas and make them compelling.

My status changed. So, let’s rely on that. And let’s start with a case study.

Let’s take Katharine Clark, county clerk, running for office in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was Secretary, then Treasurer of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, and before running for office, she ran campaigns for other Democrat politicians. Katharine is one of those women who somehow, when Hillary was defeated, went right off the rails and decided to abandon any semblance of ethics. This was a “War On Women”. They all look the same, the Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs, the Colorado Secretary of State, Katharine, dozens of others. Bland faces, bobs, good looking but not pretty. Twenty years ago, they would have been the unpaid vice-chair of a worthy charity, with a happy family, anodyne, immediately respectable. Soros had a template when he went hunting.

During the election, she received running tabs on how the vote was going for her and for other Democratic politicians. We have her emails. This is not legal because how would she be able to get those notifications if the electronic poll books and the machines were not connected to the internet?

This is Katharine:

Here are her emails received on election day. Which told her of her progress and that of other candidates on both sides. Simultaneously, other Democratic candidates were apparently being emailed the same progress. Again, how did the State of New Mexico know how the votes were going? Because the electronic pollbooks and machines were connected to the internet.

emails received from the New Mexico government to Democrat candidates on the day of the 2020 election

Now, review this email that says a “just for me now” report at 3.25 pm on voting day from the Secretary of State’s office.

Again, this is illegal. But what happened next? Katharine had some pretty serious fire power behind her. Vote tabulation across all Santa Fe candidates crashed to zero for five minutes between 3:18 and 3:38.

And then, within 12 minutes, every single Democrat candidate gained 20% more votes.

Let’s get a closer look at that:

Familiar? It should be. This was the graph in all the swing states during the 2020 election.

This is what happened in Michigan

It’s known as the Fraud Graph.

During the 2020 election in Dallas, fifteen minutes before the polls closed, there is a recording of poll workers watching their electronic poll books remotely check in voters.

“We’re sitting here doing nothing and our numbers are just going up!”

“Mine jumped from 350 to 930!”

“I’m at 1018!”

“Mine jumped to 922!”

There was a command coming into those electronic poll books saying “check in these voters.”

In Georgia, in court, under oath, a poll worker testified that when her poll book went down, she called Dominion and they took over the poll book electronically and restored it.

There is no “air gap”.

remember the mess in Antrim County? At least there, the false Biden votes were moved to Trump.

Equally during early voting, how do the mules stuffing mail-in ballot boxes (thank you Mark Zuckerberg) know which ballots to stuff in which box for which candidate? Because the totals are monitored carefully every day, and Democrats are supposed to win on early mail-in voting.

“Republicans vote on the day”.

Which is why this below happened in every swing state on the night of the election. In another piece on the Pennsylvania election, I go into the step-by-step process of what happened after the poll workers “stopped counting”. In every state. At the same time. It was a cluster-fuck, no other phrase can describe it with more accuracy.

The digital traffic was all managed through First Net, a division of AT&T, whose Nashville headquarters literally blew up during the questioning of the Georgia elections. This was where the records were held.

destruction of evidence

It is important that the number of paper ballots match the number in the electronic tabulation. Otherwise hand counts and recounts would fail. Mules were not going to those drop boxes blindly. Those trucks above were delivering exact numbers of ballots required to feed into the machines to match the digital vote during canvas.

Maricopa

Maricopa County was an egregious mess of dishonesty and fraud. The Arizona Senate subpoenaed the 1600 ballot boxes of the election. The Board of Supervisors took five months to deliver the boxes; all but fifty had their seals broken. There was no chain of custody. They had stuffed the boxes.

The machines, and this is not just Dominion, although its machines are in 50% of the U.S., make ballot and marker claims. For instance, Dominion has a very specific ballot paper it requires for security. It comes from one paper mill in Canada and is 4-5 times thicker than typical office paper. Dominion machines have a function that rejects ballots that are not on this specific paper. And there is an infrared florescent watermark embedded in that paper, which enables the machine to detect whether the ballot is counterfeit.

But, during the Maricopa audit, auditors found that many of the paper ballots were printed on paper from Office Max and Staples. Turns out that you can turn off the detector of counterfeit ballots. And it was turned off. Voters in Alabama too found they could copy a genuine ballot onto paper from Staples and feed it into the machine, not just once but many times.

Vote tabulators also have printers in them so that the machine can fill out the ballot. Say for instance, you just voted for Trump or Biden, but left the others blank. Welp, the machine can add your vote for Senator, Congressman and Governor, as well as dogcatcher and judge. Auditors looking at the ballot could tell with their eyes and fingers whether a ballot had been machine printed or filled in by an actual person.

Ok, here comes the mathy stuff, have patience with me. You have to either know or respect statistics. For instance you have to trust the basic law of large numbers, which is what surveying is based upon. If you want to know your chances, your market research firm randomly selects the survey respondents, 300 or 1000, and that gives you your chance of winning. As long as its random. Life is random. The law of large numbers declares that and this law is the primary law used in quality control.

But, our elections are anything but random. Equations repeat themselves over and over again. For instance, one of the citizen auditors in Maricopa, went through one box of ballots, and they were all stacked as follows: 7 for Biden, 1 for Trump, 7 for Biden, 1 for Trump, 7 for Biden, 1 for Trump, all the way through the box. That’s not random. People don’t line up like that in perfect order.

Here’s a voter registration register. This does not happen in real life. This is manipulated voter registration.

The following is the last thing I’d like you to take on board. Regular patterning was in every record, every process, every step along the way in every precinct in every county. They all, graphed, look the same. The machines are calibrated to a narrow win for Democrats - 50.9 to 49.1 is the ratio - and in fact, is the exact ratio in four hundred records in three hundred canvased counties.

What you have just looked at is called a PID controller.

Let this paragon of reliability and sobriety explain PID to us. I paraphrase his words:

“I realized that what I was looking at was a PID controller. It is one of the simplest closed loop feedback systems. PID means Proportional Integral Derivation. It is what pilots use to land a plane in the fog; the pilot pushes “F3 auto land”, the computer finds the beam at the beginning of the runway and devises a glide path to reach the strip. If wind pushes the nose up, then the computer will tip the nose down. This is used in quality control studies everywhere.

“Take two races, in Pima and Maricopa County. One election is for Sheriff and one for President. One race is run by ES&S, the other by Dominion. There are two entirely different pools of voters. But what we see is the same pattern exactly: two big peaks, two to one slope, 25% of the way there is a little bump, and it cracked on down.

“In Pima County 16 out of 17 races were won by the Democrats, one by the Republican with exactly the same curve. What this tells me is that all of the election software is the same

This pattern was repeated everywhere.

Across the country, voters have requested the cast vote records and are being refused. In some cases the records are tampered with or destroyed. Nevertheless, another pattern waits to be recognized, and illuminate just how they did it.

Scytl

Scytl, which tracks media election results.

If you divide all of Trump votes by Biden’s you get a ratio, which the ratio by which Biden won the election. That was set by the machines, the closed loop feedback system. The machines labored to get the thermostat to adjust to that ratio of 50.1% Biden, 49.9% Trump. And like a thermostat, the votes come in to adjust the thermostat to that preferred ratio.

This is what Georgia was looking like earlier in the evening of Nove 3, 2020.

Then, 55 batch sets in a row came in to Georgia’s Scytl reporting system, that were 49.1% Trump, and 50.1% Biden. And that altered the voting tally. On CNN in real time, within a minute, 20,000 Trump votes were switched to Biden as viewers watched.

In one minute, Trump lost the equivalent of 39,000 votes.

Note the time clock: 11.08.28.29 and note the vote totals

In Gavin Newsom’s recall election, as viewers watched, the recall vote lost 351,000 in one minute.The PID algorithm shifted the temperature to move the votes towards the right ratio.

That’s why they call it the PID Express. That’s why the fulminating at all levels of government about the safest election anytime, anywhere. It was not sacred, it was not safe, it was so fraudulent that it is virtually impossible to know what the real counts were. Ever.

This was managed within the government in cooperation with AT&T through something called First Net and with third party corporate vendors, like Dominion, who use proprietary black boxes of which they refuse audit, on proprietary grounds, despite the vendor being able to tamper or destroy records with impunity and erase the recording of their tampering.

The U.S. Government devised the architecture that stole the election, through the Department of Homeland Security. Not one party, not a cabal of oligarchs, not the Chinese, not Dominion or ES&S. Democrats benefit, if slavery is your idea of benefit, because they are owned lock stock and barrel by the National Security State. They are on a leash.

And today, from X:

I have drawn much of this from Professor David Clements’ film Let My People Go, which is the most extensive analysis to date of the stolen election. Finding the film is a trick, but I used bitchute and typed in Clements and the title, and found it. It is free to watch, since when it premiered, it was blacklisted across all media and Clements was hit by a demand for tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes and fines on Christmas Day. Clements was fired from his university for his work on this issue and he is a real hero, moving ceaselessly across the country, consulting, pulling data, networking. Support him if you can. I have obscured the film’s title and David Clement’s name so as not to trigger the censors.

I don’t think there is anything more important right now. My mid-sleep understanding is that almost every significant election is gamed and not one of the people who represent us were freely elected. Even if you voted for them they were chosen for the job by someone with a purpose that probably collides with yours. They were selected, not elected. They answer to something or someone else, not us.

The Cold Room subtitle is from a reader who said this has been going on in Oregon for as long as he can remember. He called it The Cold Room, where they decide who is going to win and alter the records. And he says it is why Oregon is mired in a catastrophic mess.

For the next five days, I am going to republish everything I’ve written on the stolen election, outlining every significant aspect that I have been able to identify. There is, of course, much much much more. Next weekend, I will attempt a two-part series on what is being done to stop it.

