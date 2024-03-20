You could see it operating yesterday. The once hopeful, now useless Dan Crenshaw, used it against his own party, “terrorists”, “seditionists”. It’s so basic as to be nauseating, insulting to your intelligence. Political enemy? “Terrorist”. “Insurrectionist”. “Saboteur”. They all use the process I am about to describe. Invented in some behaviourist hell-hole at a multinational and consecrated by Klaus and Justin and all the evil little Ivy League demons in government, it is used against their bosses, their employers, the people.

This is how it happened.

I was born in Montreal, but grew up in the country. When we moved back, I was 17, and immediately entranced. The city is old, reaching back to the 1500s and it had a distinct culture, Anglo and French, sophisticated, layered, with many rituals and pleasures that had been perfected over more than 200 years of growing prosperity. I wanted more of that please, and moved to Toronto, New York and finally London in each place finding intense pleasures and pursuits. At the end of it I found mega-city life to be like a Christmas cake, 1000 calories a slice and sick-making if you take one more bite.

I started to ask. Am I the fruitcake? And if so, What am I feeding?

Many of us pursued a big city life of culture, found work that felt meaningful, which paid enough for family lives, enough to launch children on respectable careers. We developed interests in opera and art, in scholarship, food, and charity. We became rich and sleek and well-dressed.

We didn’t become adults though. Not New World adults. Maybe cowed and submissive Europeans or Asians, putting up with tyranny and oppression, feathering our nests while shrugging our shoulders and letting the world go to hell.

But not the maturity of the people who built the US and Canada.

America’s relative freedom, small government, responsible citizenry and self-determination led to unending wealth and creativity.

Which, while we were indulging, was being stolen. Our prosperity and peace eroded, our resources alienated, our political systems corrupted by foreign money, by cartel money, by oligarchs, like the Nazi cartoon Klaus Schwab, who want to run the world. When we left our towns, smaller cities and country places, we left them undefended.

When I returned to the real world, I ran straight into a brick wall. Ask any question, it is deflected by the beast.

Where I live, we have ten biogeoclimatic zones, which means we are ridiculously rich in rare earth minerals and dozens of other resources, a pile of riches so large and so untouched, the esquires, the public service, under sustained and hysterical pressure from the environmental movement, shut it down. They did not know, of course, that the environmental movement is funded by the international mega-rich, and through complex contractual agreements, they were sequestering that wealth, banking it, in effect, for themselves, ensuring it would endure for one hundred generations.

The private economy gutted, public service was the only safe employment and its growth metastasized. Naive and trusting public servants did the bidding of their paymasters, many of whom were foreign actors from Barbra Streisand to the most depraved Asian warlord you can imagine.

Look at any set of problems we now face: the corruption of public health, the economy built on debt and financialization, the stolen voting, the theft of our resources, the growing biomedical security state and you will find this same methodology. It works for every problem. It is the Mark of the Beast. Everywhere there is injustice, theft of the people’s energy, this is the system they use to oppress and silence us. to impoverish the future, to ruin the present. This is how they steal elections and destroy independent businesses.

I illustrate these steps with excerpts from a SCOTUS case before the court now, regarding the theft of the 2020 election in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. In that case, 327,000 mail in ballots had no chain of custody. None. Evidence was illegally destroyed. Hard drives were lost. Tens of thousands of misdemeaners were committed by election officials

1. refusal to debate or even acknowledge another view has merit. No debate. You don’t exist to debate. I don’t need to campaign. My selection is assured

2. If you continue to exist, slander, malign and try to destroy you. Get you fired, de-platformed, defamed. Intimidated, launching of civil and criminal charges. And so on.

3. Administrative delay, nit-picking, technicalities, more delay. Over-complexity. To the point where people have to sit in meetings for hundreds of hours (for free) to even begin to grasp what is going on.

4. Only to find, after thousands of hours spent by hundreds of people, that the whole thing is based on falsified data

5. That every scientific study they use, is false. All statistics are a lie.

The above five strategies were created in order to do this one thing: hand-over-fist theft of public money by a plush public service and the Machine which exists in every jurisdiction that survives on government contracts. Public Private Partnerships, a favorite mechanism of the WEF, is literal gravy for private sector suppliers because no one strictly accounts for public money and virtually no public servant is ever fired or de-pensioned for wrongdoing.

The public estate, largely built on borrowed money, is so large it has attracted criminals from every desperate region in the world. To maintain it, it has attracted people who are risk-averse in their own lives and looking for a safe place to dig in.

In my region, instead of permitting the 94% of the province which is not developed to be developed, we settled on international crime as economic driver. That meant the gangs of China, Japan, Korea and South-east Asia came to town. They trafficked drugs, they laundered drug money, they trafficked women and children. The city is lawless, real Canadians live on the streets, while gangs and cartels murder, rape children, and launder drug money with no prosecution or oversight by the police. None.

Every group fighting to reclaim democracy is an example of what Edmund Burke dubbed “little platoons”: self-organizing groups of ordinary citizens—the kind of initiatives that Tocqueville held up as examples of American civic engagement at its best.

There is no other ground of freedom than the one you now stand upon. Defend it or your children will live in tyranny.

