Is Arizona going to the Supreme Court? The Court is rumoured to want an election fraud case. It can’t ignore this very much longer. No one is letting go. Everyone observing thinks the judge will quail, because he will be ruined and under threat by the cartel that owns Arizona. If Lake loses her signature battle - which she shouldn’t - this was straight up fraud - it doesn’t matter. We’re in an incremental battle.

These people, the forces on the now-bonkers left, devised their successful program in 2002 with four billionaires, and for twenty years they have been accruing power, building their system straight out to fraud and selling out to the cartels and WEFers. At some point along the way, the power they built went haywire and began to eat the culture.

What that has triggered is a tsunami of citizen activism. Not the astroturf of the corporate left or international socialist left, but the real thing. We’re tracking everything. Spy on us, we will gut your data.

Have a look at this little graph. This is from an election integrity activist in Wisconsin. The populist right is anything but unsophisticated, and there are millions of them.

Campaign Money Laundering Part 1 of 2: Our super IT team developed a custom software program where the daily transactions from the FEC are graphed of the Smurfs (campaign money laundering). Best to view it on a large screen. Red lines are the dollar amounts, green lines are the contributions in numbers. It will be interactive on our website in about a wk. One high peak shows 421 contributions in one day. No one sits down and makes 421 contributions in one day; 32,439 contributions in total. From our chart shown, I wrote down some sequential days, showing no. of contributions to political PACS/campaigns for each of those days: 157​​, 139, 176, 215, 172, 181, 189, 239, 202, 216, 196, 237, 222, 240, 256, 249, 288, 256, 249, 288, 213, 264, 8, 15, 5, 3, 6, 8, 12, 9, 15, 11, 24, 7, 24, 4, 10, 12, 17....eventually going back up in the hundreds again repeating the spiking pattern.

The drilling down is unlike anything before.

A critical election in Wisconsin is thought to have been stolen in April. They tracked the steal to Hamilton, Ontario, near Dominion’s Toronto office.

Walworth County Dominion Voting system is connected to the internet. County Clerks says no, Town Clerk says no, log file tapes say yes. I traced these to Hamilton, Ontario. Not always an exact process, but the trace showed within 50,000 meters of Dominion's Toronto office: 2nd floor Robertson Blgd, 215 Spadina Ave, Toronto. That is where Yvonne Cai, a Chinese Nationalist, I discovered was coding for Dominion voting machines. She fled once I was getting too close in the investigation and no longer works for Dominion. She coded firmware, software, sent hundreds, perhaps thousands of emails to Wisconsin clerks. I have over 500 of them. In particular, on this tape note the "rcvd" on our spring election day April 4th. Meaning "received", so the Dominion tabulator received a file, on an election day? If this means something else pls let me know.

You don’t want to fight these guys. They are on the David path, and they won’t let go. Knock one out of the game and boing, up springs another.

People who criticize politics as stupid and cruel and not worth the engagement think these fights are not fought on policy and ideas, therefore beneath contempt. But the thing is they are fought on ideas, and the ideas on the populist right are better. They are accruing the most numbers. Just one of our websites has 400 million views a week. Just one. And we have hundreds of others which are followed assiduously by participants, fellow travellers, and wannabes alike. We are crushing mainstream news. Only the late-adopters on the marketing curve watch or listen to the mainstream. And you know what happens on the late adopter curve. It crashes to nil.

No matter what Disney/Fox does they lose subscribers every quarter. They all do. They’ve started talking about consolidation.

The mainstream is still saying voter fraud is pure fakery. The most-watched show on premium tv, Succession, aired an episode last Sunday which ascribed all civic violence to the populist right, primitives who think votes are stolen. The show set that violence in Wisconsin, home of the angriest, meanest, most violent Left in the country. But the thing that Succession writer Frank Rich and his unholy crowd miss is that a plurality think elections are all stolen now. The WEF’s plans are virulently unpopular everywhere – in the UK people are tearing down 15-minute cities infrastructure with their bare hands – and the only way they can institute them is by theft.

Meanwhile, Trump is looking like he already won. How bright can a man shine? Vibrant with health and strength, throwing off one joke after another, the spectacle warms my heart. I know he’s crude, it doesn’t matter. We need crude now, short-form, direct. We need his out-there humour to lighten the load. There have been so many crimes that haven’t even been acknowledged by Justice, much less prosecuted. We’ve been slimed and smarmed by up-scale, mid-Atlanticists who have stolen everything not nailed down and are now about to literally tax our every exhale. We need a thunderbolt, not a shiv, and especially not a Bushie. How much more Karl Rove can we stand? Does that man bathe in lard?

How much of a slave are you willing to be? If every out-breath is taxed? Cause they have built the apps and your carbon allowance will be connected to your bank account.

If they steal it again, which they plan to, the entire country will be in turmoil. The numbers of people engaging in politics right now must be about seven orders of magnitude larger than it was in 2000, when I started reporting on American politics. I would go to a Bush rally in an airplane hanger, and it would be cut in half by screens. Trump can’t fit his crowd into ten airplane hangers and each of those people is as vibrant as their leader. Contrast the dead eyes of Antifa, the preening arrogance of the larcenous Black Lives Matter people, the soulless glare of the Biden team. No contest.

This is what I hear most: Nobody was watching them. We weren’t watching them. We walked away.

Honey, they’re watching now. And every time there is an unfair arrest, a swatting, an insult to an individual, a lost court case, a fired anchor, an arrested mom, a crushed whistleblower, a public death or disability from the vaccine - where is Jamie Foxx?), the swarming on alternate media is like a pack of angry bees, and another person is engaged. Fighting for his life. Fighting for his kids. Fighting for his grandchildren. A lot of women have joined the resistance, revulsed at the flagrant gutting of home and love and safety. Every single thing the cabal does is analyzed and within seconds, it hurtles around the world.

We know what the banksters are up to. We are onto every trick:

Remember: the late adopter curve crashes to nil.

We are getting there. Yeah, it’s messy and scary but we’ve been asleep for decades, no wonder the forces of darkness thought they could steal it all. The progressive infrastructure is strong.

This book explains how they did it. I have 26 pages of notes on this, so bear with me.

Four very rich people in Colorado got together around 2000, angered by Gore’s loss. They were on the young side and possessed of luxury beliefs. They planned an assault on four towers of the culture: marriage and gay rights, abortion, education and the environment. After campaign finance reform, the door was exploded open for just the kind of strong-arm tactics they used. All it took to build the structure was $110 million. Their first step was Amendment 27, which limited donors to candidates to $400.

Authored by the nonprofit Common Cause, Amendment 27 effectively took message control out of the hands of candidates and handed it to outsiders. “Common Cause knew exactly what they were doing,” said former Colorado Republican Party executive director Alan Philip. “Amendment 27 gave a systematic advantage to Democrats by limiting the participation of a key group of Republican donors: those in the $1,000 to $25,000 range. That sounds like a lot, but in real terms those are actually medium-sized donors. After Amendment 27, the only people who could make a big difference were super-rich donors—those who can give $100,000 or more to outside groups—and labor unions, who got special loopholes under the new rules.” After Amendment 27, campaign spending in meaningful quantities could only be accomplished through … (non-profits).1

It took six years to turn the entire state from Red to Blue.

First, they built a robust network of nonprofit entities to replace the Colorado Democratic Party, which had been rendered obsolete by campaign-finance reform. Second, they raised historic amounts of money from large donors to fund these entities. Third, they recruited candidates with longstanding ties to their communities. Fourth, they developed a consistent, topical message about their strengths and the opposition’s weaknesses. Fifth, and most important, they put aside their policy differences to focus on the common goal of winning elections.2

The money was stratospheric: between five and ten times the money the Republican party could command.

Just one of their four umbrella non-profits, Democracy Alliance donors put more than $100 million into thirty state-level groups. As Stein put it, “There are a bunch of states where over the next couple of years a lot of development is going to happen.” Later in the presentation, some of those states were discussed: Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.3 Golombeck said. “One of the Republicans said something like, ‘They played dirtier than we did. I didn’t think they had it in them.’ We didn’t play dirty. We played honest—just brought out more facts than ever before.”

They did play dirty. They brought strong-arm, just-short-of-violence tactics to a state where those had not been typically used.

They created a garden of think tanks, political 527s, 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, 501(c)(4) “social welfare” organizations, new media outlets, progressive watchdog groups, and assorted activist organizations that would play a key role in the political transformation of Colorado from 2004 to 2008.

One of them began the system that would be open to voter fraud:

Bighorn Action aggressively promoted issues that were directly related to campaigns and elections, such as campaign finance reform, voter registration, mail voting, and ballot access for candidates.

Staffed by profoundly committed people, well-educated, hyper-modern, and paid well, the old guard of the Republican party who played country club/machine politics, were outclassed, outrun, rolled over and finished. It took four years. Four years to destroy the opposition and salt their graves. Every single issue the right threw up - more conservatives in university positions, English only, school choice, limited abortion, marriage between a man and a woman, sensible environmental regulation, oil and gas leasing, all the issues forged in right-wing think tanks, failed.

Failed so badly that they were characterized as backward to the point of primitive, tyrannical, monstrous, inhumane. The ultimate othering. You-don’t-want-them-at your-dinner-table othering.

The rank division and separation in the culture started in Colorado in 2000, using the tactics that destroyed the cultures of China, Russia, and are eroding that of every other country in the world.

Trimpa believes that to win, you need to go negative. “You have to create an environment of fear and respect,” he told the Bay Area Reporter. “The only way to do that is to get aggressive and go out and actually beat them up [politically]. 4

That was the pattern. Take four issues and turn them into a whirlwind of pain for the opposition. The money thrown at Coloradans was like a tsunami of negative advertising, to the point where people started to call the TV stations and beg for it to stop. The negativity was destroying peace in every town in Colorado.

And then they repeated it in state after state after state. Seeding hate and division in every state capital, every town and county. Characterizing their opponents as scum.

And that, ladies and gents, is where we are. That’s where the division began. The AFL-CIO insinuated tactics they used to use on businesses - they used to throw bags of burning human shit on my father’s lawn5 - the brainiacs took it nuclear. And they won. They won abortion, gay marriage, more money for education, more conservation, fewer oil and gas leases, higher taxes.

They won everything.

And now we are experiencing the results of their work. And no one loves it. The entire gay agenda has turned into a cataclysm of destruction of childhood innocence, kids are sterilizing and literally castrating themselves, the universities are filled with hysterics and education has been radically dumbed down. The once famous cities of America are outdoor drug markets and toilets. Towns and counties are filled with rancour. Some states are allowing post-birth abortion. Economic growth has stalled, in the last two years, an average family has lost $4,000. Inflation from over-spending and energy supply restriction is gutting the lower 50% and terrorizing the rest of us.

They have turned a once vibrsnt republic to violence and anger and they destroyed civic peace in every county in America.

And then along came Klaus, his woke-Marxist-corporations and the fever dream of depopulation.

You can’t fight this using the weapons of past generations. You can’t use think tank policies to focus your politics. You have to listen to the people who are living the hell the left has created. They know what’s happening and they know how to fix it and the only person hearing them is Donald Trump. I love think tanks, I am a Senior Fellow at a think tank, but to repeat they have to listen to the people living the hell created by the Democrat and Liberal parties. Some of them are. Mine is, they are sponsoring hearings across the country regarding vaccine injury and Covid malfeasance.

Trump is the only actually loved politician right now and he is loved across the world in every country because he weirdly mirrors the discontent of “the masses” as Lenin used to call us. No, he doesn’t speak Oxbridge and Rhodes scholar, but he holds in his hands the hope of a billion easy, who are looking down the barrel of a much reduced future. The other billions are still asleep.

There’s nothing like fighting a cause that seems impossible. If every ethical standard upon which we build our lives has been traduced, stomped on and we are told the truth is lies, it’s a matter of life or death.

Eventually everyone will be standing on the battle lines, and we outnumber them one thousand to one.

All Davids.

Millions of us.

