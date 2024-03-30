We are experiencing a complete moral breakdown in leadership. Why? Because we walked away. And the only person who can stop it, is you. No one else. You have the power. And if you haven’t pitched in and it happens again, you are not allowed to complain.

Despite the outrageous propaganda from legacy media, this is where America stands. 62% think the 2020 election was stolen.

And they are going to try to steal it again.

This chart describes the many dozens of ways the elections were stolen

“In Wisconsin”, says Jay Valentine of Omega4America, “we have discovered that the left there is flying in migrants by the planeload. They take them to homeless shelters, which aren’t even homeless shelters, they are offices. There they are given licenses, debit cards and are registered to vote. This is happening in every swing state. Of course, they don’t stay there. They don’t want to live in Wisconsin or Minnesota. Too cold.”

“We have tracked 141 NGO’s working on stealing the vote,” says Peter Bernegger, who has been working on the issue for the past three and a half years in Wisconsin, through Election Watch.

NGOs act as facilitators, funders, brains trusts, and activists. The NGOs on the border discovered by Michael Yon, are in league with the NGOs helping to steal the vote.

“We think they have flown 325,000 migrants into red states,” said Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville in an interview with Steve Bannon last week.

All these organizations are private, like the NGOs. They are protected from Freedom Of Information - FOIA - requests. They manage elections behind a veil of secrecy. It took years to create this plan, and many thousands of hours of labor. It was funded, dug into the system, established. Citizens cannot legally investigate the Electronic Voting Systems. Their tech is proprietary. This happened when you were not watching.

The above, who are elected, cannot access election records, as can Dominion, Smartmatic, ERIC can. We can’t see what they do. The AP can. The Center for Internet Security can. Citizens, elected officials, and law enforcement can’t. They have been disempowered. This is actual “losing our democracy”.

Wisconsin

“We caught them. They know we caught them.” Says Peter Bernegger. “We’re in a race now. Can we do enough?” Peter’s organization is called Election Watch, which works locally but acts all over the country.

Bernegger believes that the best, fastest way to stop the steal, is via legal action and he files suit after suit. “We have won sixteen lawsuits so far,” he told me yesterday. “I filed another suit today which means we have eight going forward. And we have filed 55 ethics complaints; 52 are going forward. Our biggest opponents are the Republicans, the RINOs. We have made thousands of FOIA requests, and it is the Republicans, the RINOs who are the most obstructive. We have whistleblowers, county clerks, all with evidence.

“I filed a campaign ethics complaint against Fani Willis,” he says. “That’s going forward. And, I’ve discovered and worked on the smurfing issue.”

If you visit the map above, linked here, you can check out what is happening in your state.

Smurfing works this way. Operatives choose a working class neighborhood where someone might donate $5 a month or even $25 a month to the Democrat party. They effectively steal that person’s identity and donate hundreds, even thousands a month in their name. It is a money laundering scheme that is flatly illegal.

“How much money does that represent?” I ask.

“Depends on the time frame, but about $2 billion in the last six years. We have identified 100,000 people whose identities have been effectively stolen. It’s exclusively the elderly who have been used in this way. It started with ACORN and ActBlue under Obama.”'

“The 2020 election, as the 2022 midterms, were ‘death by 1000 cuts’,” says Bernegger, meaning the election was stolen in several dozen different ways.

“It was sovereign fraud,” say Bernegger. “Done by about 500 people, headed by Obama.”

“Who else?”

“David Rubenstein, Chris Krebs, and Secretary Mayorkas. We can trace their digital trails and it all goes back to ERIC, DHS, CISA, NSA.”

“What about the army?” I am so shocked, I am stumbling for the right words.

“Not “the army”, he laughs. “DIA, the Defence Intelligence Agency.”

There is the j’accuse. That’s who did it. That’s what he means by “sovereign fraud” The government stealing the election to benefit itself.

How did this Happen?

Wisconsin’s left is as bad as Minnesota’s left, which is as bad as Canada’s left. They hate and they envy and that is their motivation. They want power and will do anything to get it. They are tireless and have massive financial support. They have taken over the levers of government through the civil service and every elector position down to dogcatcher. And they have powerful leaders behind them.

Whereas we? Passive, homebound, bent on comfort, security. Glazed eyes. Keyboard warriors.

Our passivity has been conditioned. For every 1,000 people counting themselves ‘awake’, there might be half a person doing anything about it, one-quarter of a person who knows what the first step might be. Our civic skills have been conditioned out of us, taken from us, professionalized and used to quell the angry left, pay off Democrat voters. Give them a union job and shut them up. Big mistake.

What is being done to stop them? Wrong question. What have you done?

Hundreds of lawsuits and ethics complaints have been filed against the professionalized thieves in government, and many wins. The suits are filed by ordinary people, citizens - there is actually a man nicknamed Pro Se Jay - without a Trump or Obama or Soros or NGO behind them. Wisconsin tracked 141 NGOs who work to steal the election in their state but they are operating in every red state. Those NGO’s, of course, are the ones bringing in migrants to register to vote. As you no doubt know, many of these positions have been filled by Soros-supported activists Scratch a Soros county official, and you will find a thief and a liar. The only way to stop such a beast is to find just one of their many crimes and sue his pants off.

Why?

I’ve written extensively about the brainwashing we have endured since the 1960’s, but James Howard Kuntsler pointed out in The Geography of Nowhere that competent men and women, natural leaders, used to stay home, work in their communities, make them compassionate and organized. Now, globalization has cashed them out and they winter in Palm Springs, and swan around Europe in the summer, using their home towns as residential hotels. All through my childhood my father, who ran a textile business employing 1200 people, would leave after dinner to go to a town meeting. After he retired at 55, he ran (for free) in succession, the Victorian Order of Nurses, Meals on Wheels, the Western Institute for the Deaf, and finally the Vancouver Red Cross. These are six figure jobs now. He did not spend those years boasting of his travels at dinner parties. And when he died, it wasn’t some fake society funeral; a thousand people showed up because he had touched their lives in some real way.

He did this because that’s what his family had done since 1630. It was the foundation of American and Canadian freedom. Every single person had to chip in. It was the mark of the adult male or female. Tough work. Not only was it unpaid, but a job on top of your job, and you could not, ever, use it to express your ego, your self-importance. If you did that, immediate failure. Once, for instance, my mother was decorating a big old house on the beach to be used for senior citizens as recreation, card playing, tea; brought out of their solitary apartments and rooms to spend a day at the beach, on a verandah, in the sun. “Your mother isn’t suited for this work,” he said. “She picked a fight with everyone.”

This is ego-less work, thankless. And it built the most peaceful prosperous countries the world has ever seen.

That’s done. That’s over. We threw it away. It is the primary reason, the source reason, why our cities are decaying so fast, why we are in titanic levels of debt. Why women are refusing to have children and young men don’t want to build families. The headwinds against family formation are so dire that unless you are lucky, you can’t afford a house, can’t afford child care, food and energy prices skyrocket monthly. There is a movement among GenX women called 4B: no dating, no sex, no marriage, no children. It started in Korea, but on TikTok, American women are signing on in numbers, and claiming they are far happier. They say it’s the patriarchy, but I think it is deeper than that. Men are refusing to take an ethical stand, refusing to do the hard stuff, refusing to protect freedom and prosperity. They concentrate on their bodies, their money, their games, follow ghastly egomaniacs like Andrew Huberman, are 1000% narcissist. “They are not worth the trouble,” say young women. Our very souls have been twisted to self-indulgence. No wonder so many of us are on drugs. But this man expresses what men are feeling. Why they have to stand up. What he says, must happen.

This is how important civic engagement is. Civic engagement means going out to meetings at night when you don’t want to. The root of the health of the culture. Without which.

To be fair, twenty or thirty years ago, many of the competent stepped aside to give others a chance - women, minorities, recent immigrants, the supposedly dispossessed. “Let them have it, let them have a leg up and pay them for work we used to do for free,” they said. “I’m off to Tuscany to take cooking lessons.” This is the result. The most powerful positions in politics are at the local level taken over now by leftwing activists, in the pay of the worst people in the world. And not only do they hate us, they are profoundly incompetent. Except when it comes to stealing. At that, they are very, very good.

Who is Stepping Up?

It only needs 3/10th of 1% of 74 million MAGA supporters to stop the 2024 cheat, goes the estimation. Only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War; most of the rest were digging holes in the forest to store food, and hiding out. All of them claimed to be “revolutionists” afterwards.

And by the way, in the dozen years to the run-up of the Revolution, the media was just as hysterical as it is today, just as many foul accusations, poseurs, liars, and propagandists. Newspaper offices were burned down, editors tarred and feathered (excuse me while I dream), and pamphleteers had a field day, running off blurry calls to action all day every day, sending kids out onto the streets to sell them for a ha-penny.

People were jailed and defamed and ruined. The same is happening again. If you come anywhere near the stolen election question, and you have some power and reach, you will be attacked. Your google profile will be filled with dirt and defaming. You will be un-personed.

The Precinct Mapping Project

This is Seth Keshel’s map of how badly the counties were stolen in 2020. He is running the Precinct Mapping Project, which is bolstered in every state, as in here in Arizona, which was one of the five most egregious thefts. Red means the most theft.

The Precinct Mapping Project identifies the counties with the most likely fraud. Keshel has worked through most states. You can pull up your state, your county, and get to work. The worst are in red, the yellow suspected, the green low.

Find your county and go to work.

The Plan

Mike Lindell enlisted the help of Douglas Frank and together they have 300,000 people on the ground today, armed with the basics, digital machines that can track the digital communication between poll books (not supposed to be connected to the internet) and machines (also not supposed to be connected to the internet). When those machines get directions from the Secretary of State’s office, when they send packets of vote to God knows where, they will be tracked. Those 300,000 are following an intricate process, engaged at every tiny local level, down to combing through voter rolls to identify addresses where 26 people are voting from one two-bedroom house. They need another 300,000 volunteers.

Lindell’s The Plan can be accessed here: and Lindell’s team run training sessions across the country.

The Voter Reference Foundation.

According to the far-left Pro Publica, in early August, the Voter Reference Foundation published on its website the names, birthdates, addresses and voting histories for 2 million Nevada voters, information that is normally public but only available on request, for a fee. It claimed to have found a significant discrepancy between the number of voters and the number of ballots cast.”

In February, VoteRef released its absentee ballot tracker. Here is a list of its accomplishments so far. You can contact them here.

”VoteRef is analyzing state voter rolls in search of discrepancies between the number of ballots cast and the number of voters credited by the rolls as having participated in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

In the months since, VoteRef has reported similar discrepancies in rolls posted for 18 other states, including the 2020 election battlegrounds of Michigan, Georgia, Ohio and Wisconsin. Most recently, it added Texas. It intends to post the rolls of all 50 states by year’s end. On VotRef’s website you can choose your state and go to work.

The organization is led by Gina Swoboda, a member of the Republican Party of Arizona. Its instrument is the voter rolls, released line by line, for all to see.

A dozen “national” “organizations” are working on the stolen vote issue, and people in every state and county working on it. While I say ‘national’, I mean that they are very informally linked, in that they know each other. They have no money, working against titanic odds, and all of them are Davids. No one in either political party or in government is helping. But lawyers, former Intelligence officers, military, businessmen, the competent with ethics, are standing with them. The other side has billions, the help of the best legal minds, now twisted to evil.

This is Part 1 of a multi-part series on what is being done to counteract 2024’s steal. There are a dozen or more I can profile. It doesn’t seem that any of these organizations are formally linked, which I think is on balance, a good thing. Are they all reliable? Are they pure? It is up to you to find out. And you won’t find out unless you get out and learn the ropes.

