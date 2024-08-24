After engineer and data scientist Kim Brooks worked on cleaning the voter rolls in Georgia for a year, she realized she was on a stationary bicycle. She’d clear a name for various reasons, dead, felon, stolen ID, living at a seasonal campground for twenty years, duplicate, moved out of state, 200 years old, etc., and back it would come within a month. At that juncture she realized that a program within the Georgia voter registration database was methodically adding back fake names.

She looked deeper. For new registrants, the culprit was principally Driver’s Services creating new registrations and in this case, the manufacturer was a person, or persons. Within the government office, someone was stealing names and duplicating, even tripling that person’s vote and then forging their signature. Sometimes it was someone who just died, or a teacher who had no voting record. In the case of a nurse who died in 2022 with three registrations, she was registered to vote in two counties, and all three of her voted in the 2022 election and the 2024 primary. Each signature was slightly different, the last three letters spelled, ly, ley, and lley

This operation works under AVR, or automatic voter registration, and is being used to register migrants. They will not vote, but their names have been entered into the Voter Registration database when they apply for a driver’s license and their vote will be voted for them. I imagine that this is repeating something everyone knows, but the borders are open for precisely this reason, so the Democrat/RINO machine can steal their votes. By the way, the process for advancing permanent residency has been cut from 11 months to two.

In 2020, twenty states used operation AVR. Of those, Trump lost 18.

That’s because there are registration fraud rings, as identified in the Arabella doc. and in the work of Omega4America. This worked well in Michigan, where, according to Captain Seth Keshel, who is one of the leads on this fight, believes that Trump likely got 576,443 more votes than were counted and won Michigan by 8.5%.

Every state is host to a dozen or more NGO’s which do nothing but fill out ballots for the faked registrants. Peter Bernegger’s team in Wisconsin has video of NGO functionaries doing just that in Wisconsin in 2020 at 1 am, early morning after Election Day.

Michigan has two million more registered voters than they should have. 83.5% of the state is registered to vote but only 77.9% is over 18. – Seth Keshel

Seth works with demographic trends and does detailed statistical analysis; travelling almost ceaselessly to teach Americans how to stop the cheat. AVR was launched in Michigan, after Trump’s win in 2016. By 2020 there were 547,460 net new registrants in Michigan. Today, more voters are registered to vote than there are people old enough to vote. Keshel:

Per Keshel’s analysis, the Democrats and RINOs are frantically operating a dying political coalition which began to shift hard after Obama’s performance in his first four years, when not only did nothing change for the working class, it worsened. Democrat registrations in Michigan collapsed to the point where the Dems lost 16,000 as of 2016. Enter AVR and boom, 500+K new registrants.

What we are observing is a coalition shift from wised up voters recognizing that the Uniparty is there to serve itself. And the Uniparty is fighting back hard. While most of this steal is operated out of the Democrat political shops, the RINOS are all in, and I suspect embedded deep in Trump’s campaign. Easier to loot the public during a Democrat regime while voicing all the right frustrations very very loudly, with a subtext of extreme weakness, requiring ever more money.

Bernegger, who is one face of the fight in Wisconsin, says swings used to be much wider as voters became disgusted by one party, and hundreds of thousands would shift, but now they are won within 1-2%, even less, which is why swing states and particularly pivot counties are won by four or five digits, not six. And by 11,000, not 90,000. There are just so many votes NGO’s can manufacture, no matter how hard they work. And work they do, as soon as they determine the number of votes from the voting machines in the late hours of voting day. Hence the panicked, simultaneous, across-the-swing-states voting shutdown in 2020.

Everyone who has dug into election fraud has come to the same conclusion. At the coal face, with the assistance of literally tens of thousands of NGO’s funded by the usual suspects, the government is running the show. The county clerks, the lawyers and judges, various functionaries are the ones stealing the election. Some of them are unwitting, many not. All are breaking federal law.

The Georgia Nerds

Kim Porter is the face of the Georgia Nerds.

Porter is on the right, Lori Tulllos, another plaintiff, in the center.

“We are a group of data scientists and engineers and we have read half a million lines of code. Our sourcing is entirely from the Secretary of State’s data and we use multiple official government records to compare and contrast. Many of us are anonymous. Last week, one of our members, a member of the GOP, stole our database under the direction of the assistant head of the GOP in Georgia. And he refuses to give it back. The GOP want us to stop. We have to get along, we have to trust, we have to shut up…..”

She grins. “We have our work on servers in several states, and in each state there are back-ups.”

“We saw criminal patterns in the 2020 election which were not checked, so they continue. We observed the same pattern in 2022, and the 2024 primaries are ugly.

“In our recent primary in Georgia,” Kim says, “not one elected candidate won fairly. We have the wrong people running. Votes were manipulated in all of Georgia’s 159 counties.”

“We have the wrong people running for election in November.”

Porter reports multiple schemes using the deceased, the non-voting, and felons on the voter rolls. “We studied these until we realized it was a computer program stealing the IDs, changing the street, changing their status. They manipulate dates, backdating registrations, but the registration lists are updated every two months and they don’t appear on those old lists.”

They steal an individual’s driver’s license number, her social security number, her birthdate, her height and weight, stay the same, but the address will be fake and so would the signature.

“Generally they use people who don’t vote. They change a street number, a county, a signature: “But only a little fake, in the case of a nurse whose vote was stolen three times over, the last three letters of the signature were changed: ly, ley, lly…”

Each instance of identity theft is criminal; the fine is $50,000.

After the 2020 vote, registrants, whose voter history showed they had only voted in the 2020 election, were cancelled, only to reappear for 2022. “Votes are being deleted, swapped and diluted before , during and after an election.”

Wherever you look in the swing states, and unnervingly in the not-swing states, the same pattern is emerging. Especially in the south, where the left’s stated goal is to overwhelm what they call the “new confederacy”.

Lori Tullos, once military intelligence, is a plaintiff and with precision, she explains her case here.

The bureaucracy, elected officials, the Dems and RINOs are stealing every election down to county supervisor, county clerk. Every seat is gamed to the max.

Wisconsin

Of the Big 3 - Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan - the most likely win for Trump, as of this date is Wisconsin, with its ten electoral college votes.

Peter Bernegger in Wisconsin has launched seven lawsuits against the Wisconsin Election Commission and various other government officials and bodies, complaints which have been accepted into the process. He has won several others. His team’s activism just might carry the day.

Bernegger knows where all the bodies are buried, and is doing the investigative work of the mainstream media.

Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s Attorney General, is a lawyer out of Perkins Coie, a division of which, run by Mark Elias, stick handles the lawsuits against populists contesting elections. Bernegger accuses Kaul of laundering $3.2 million into his campaign. “He is not our state Attorney General because he cheated, his election is null and void.” Bernegger is in the process of trying to get get Kaul removed.

The Arabella and Omega docs linked again here, show how big money people launder small sums via Act Blue into preferred candidates races. How people like bloody Barbra Streisand think they know who is better in state and local races is beyond me, but that only adds to the revulsion I feel for the people doing this. It is straight-up money laundering, and every single county official, lawyer and NGO funder and functionary involved, should be in jail.

Bernegger’s team is made up of former FBI, retired CPAs, bankers, a former National Security Council member, and twenty-two IT volunteers. They have found multiple crimes.

“We have eight open lawsuits. We are beating them back. We are not pulling our punches anymore. We are going after people and we are holding them accountable.”

Bernegger’s team holds multiple sworn affidavits from election workers, county clerks, all on site in 2020, witnessing multiple crimes. He has found outraged citizens willing to be plaintiffs in complaints against various arms of the government. Plaintiffs are always targeted one way or another but many Wisconsin citizens are willing to take the heat.

The first is a complaint, accepted into the process, against the Wisconsin Election Commission to stop the ES&S machines connecting to the internet. Bernegger explains, as above, that this is illegal, nevertheless there is multiple evidence that they do. Not in all the counties, but definitely in the cities. “They learn the vote during the day, then they delay delay delay the count in Madison and Milwaukee, and pump through the votes at 1 a.m. the next day”, says Bernegger. Bernegger’s team has whistleblowers from within the system and is collecting scalps.

Claire Woodall, head of the Wisconsin Election Commission, first gave counters a two hour dinner break on election day, then at 10:30 declared the counting done and sent observers home. Retired Army Colonel David Bolter did not go along with others, and made a sworn deposition, with two others, that a young black guy brought in ballots in at 1;!5 am. At 2:30 a.m., Maria Sanchez punched in, and was witnessed feeding ballots through the tabulators. At 3:06 am, they have video of Claire leaving in a 512 Squad Car with the vote tally.

After relentless exposure, Woodhall was fired.

Another suit seeks to ban the connection of Dominion machines to the internet. The Wisconsin team has gone through 2.5 million lines of computer code from Dominion software and IT experts found that the machines are adjudicating ballots.

A third is a legal challenge from six citizens who found 55,000 voters who shouldn’t be on the voter rolls, which is a 21% error rate in Madison alone. Those specific 55,000 won’t be returning.

The fifth lawsuit Bernegger’s team has launched is against Ranked Choice Voting. Members of the Wisconsin legislature were paid $475,000 in donations via a woman called Catherine Gayle, from Gay Lea Foods, who is allegedly pushing this across the country. Ranked choice means that votes trend towards the middle, the conservative candidate and the hard left candidate are both rejected and the voter is massaged into voting ‘centrist’. This is being pushed by RINOs. This is what torpedoed Sarah Palin’s race in Alaska, and by all accounts, “people just hate it.” Gayle is a Republican, who worked for Obama and apparently willing to use her family money to subvert democracy.

Every senator in Wisconsin was successfuly paid off to push Ranked Choice Viting legislation through the Assembly, trying every year for four years, holding three hearings in a straight up pay-to-play. Not one citizen asked for Ranked Choice. It is unpopular everywhere it is tried.

Bernegger’s team is profoundly activist. He has been arrested, charged, and harassed repeatedly and he won’t stop. Bernegger and Porter and their associates are not from some seedy careerist Ivy League hothouse; they are something substantially more serious, even noble, ordinary men and women acting without self-interest, up against rank criminality. This whole ‘story’, as we in the media are taught to call it is the mother of all David and Goliath stories. It goes to the very root of our existence. It reaches back to the founding, when ordinary men and women suppressed and harassed by autocrats, stepped up and out. The biggest thing once missing from western democracy in action is people like Bernegger, Seth Keshel and Porter and tens of thousands of others stepping out of passivity, into action. Their participation, their action may just win us the future.

Share

I am pretty sure all hell is going to break loose in November. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are working to prevent the cheat, the Trump team is fielding 100,000 observers alone. But the regime is ahead of them by miles and is funded by an estimated $4 billion. Equally, if they lose a lot of them will be charged with election crimes. Absurdistan plans to cover this story relentlessly, because we are supremely pissed off. If the decision takes three months after November, because of the challenges, if you come here, you will know what is happening. Who are the players, who are the heroes, what are the issues, who is using which method where?

Please consider supporting my work.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson