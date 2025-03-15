I don’t know whether you caught Howard Lutnik, Trump’s Commerce Secretary on CBS Thursday, but it thrilled Absurdistan to bits. Trump’s plan, he says, is to eliminate income tax on those making less than $150,000. To me, that and regulatory reform accompanied by cutting the admin state by 30%, will change not just the States but the entire world. I see towns and counties across America lit with sun and life. The energy and creativity that will unleash, the happy family formation, the independence of people, will soar. With that, engaged citizens will reform their own politics, slipped of the iron ring of servitude to the state most of us experience. Seeing that wealth created, every politician in every country will have to follow.

Absurdistan’s purpose, its meaning, its raison d’etre has been, since the beginning, the enrichment of the lower 70%. I have never not been a member of some damned elite or other, but I identify with the struggling middle and working classes. In my mind, always, I am Morlock, not Eloi. The only reason I can come up with I was booted out of the charmed circle in my late teens and had to learn to shift for myself, pay my way through seven years of university, take grunt jobs, waitress etc., regularly abused like all grunt workers, and that, more than anything, grounded and purposed me. It’s not that I don’t love the people I came from, it’s just that they all seem blinded, drugged almost, by safety and prosperity. Don’t rock the boat is their unconscious mantra. To me, they are half alive

Every week I go to the grocery store on 10% Tuesday and look into the faces of my fellow man. I do not live in a posh suburb insulated from the faces of people destroyed by this brutalist admin. state regime, and to me, they look considerably more miserable than those I saw growing up. Those people had hope. My fellows have had hope erased. Over and over again. Those are the faces of grinding endemic despair. In my region, mine and yours, green regulation has ruined us. Added to crazed migration, crime and extractive politicians.

Absurdistan has spent the last two years trying to identify the source of this oppression. The World Economic Forum for sure - bankers and CEOs are fully extractive at all times - the United Nations, and the Administrative state, all working with the National Security State to effect a web of suppression that covers for said extraction - these are the culprits. They might as well be any oppressive regime over the last three thousand years. Together, they are slave-makers and their plans, if allowed will end in carnage.

I mean literally, this week a study was published that demonstrated that vegetarians have smaller brains than meat-eaters. Who has been selling vegetarianism hard for the last forty years? The Food and Agriculture Program of the United Nations. We have spent trillions convincing people all over the world - especially those in the developing world - to be weak. That is how evil, how contradictory of nature, we have become. This group of hardliners, our superiors - believe in one thing only - their survival and their expansion.

Their ideas always end in catastrophe.

For instance:

I’m sorry, but this is full on bonkers. Not one politician or bureaucrat has a leg to stand on given this chart. They have ruined us. Any time, any journalist or social media influencer calls Trump ‘stupid’ point them to that chart. That chart is the reason people buy gold and prep three years of food. Creating that out of the magnificence of European civilization is criminal.

The synergies between extractive economic and political institutions create a vicious circle, where extractive institutions, once in place, tend to persist. Similarly, there is a virtuous circle associated with inclusive economic and political institutions. Why Nations Fail

Twas always thus. Daron Acemoglu & James Robinson make it clear in their titanic, Why Nations Fail, The Origins of Power, Prosperity; Poverty that for the most part on earth, human civilization has been the province of the strong wherein they extract the wealth of the not as strong. However, as they make clear, over a series of case studies starting at the dawn of recorded history, those few times that rulers and the government structure has allowed for the creativity of the lower 70%, the prosperity and creativity of the entire culture grew and grew again, doubled and then tripled. The American Experiment, the opening of opportunity for everyone, is their primary example.

I hate to bang on about this over and over and over again, but the Admin State coupled with the WEF and UN have a completely different view of reality and by their fruits we shall know them. Every single western nation is in a state of catastrophic debt, with the lower 70% of us raging at the bit to grow and unable to do so.

This is why the entire world depends on what remains of America and its wealth. That’s why Europe cannot defend itself, it has suffocated the wealth of its people. China is only a model for a slave state and trust me, it’s the ideal for the WEF and huckster-banksters like Mark Carney. Slave states fail. Every single time.

In an inclusive culture, people can be fully engaged, ideas are welcomed, not censored, and the path towards success in business (and everything else) is cleared. There are many many administrative mechanisms that enlightened governments use to encourage growth and frankly, so far, Trump etc., are batting 1000.

Luckily, we are undergoing a populist revolution across the globe. It is in every country. And while the globalists still have much of the power, they lose more every day. Every hour under Trump.

Absurdistan is taking a week’s break while we re-tool. There are ten thousand new subscribers here in just the last six months. We receive a quarter-million separate views per month, are read in 106 countries, though mostly the U.S. And we are read in leadership circles in the U.S and Canada, even the U.K. (Not Liberal Canada, thank God)

I have been publishing researched sourced 3,000 word essays every single Saturday for months, and my well is dry. Dry-ish. In the mainstream, I used to get weeks to write just one essay of the kind I am publishing every week. Of course, I didn’t have the internet, and its wealth of research at my fingertips. Nonetheless, I am tired. I have to fly to San Diego and give a speech and I want it to be good. So, in the meantime, I am publishing Absurdistan’s greatest hits, which is to say, the most loved.

One more thing, well two. Last week I argued for the elimination of the income tax, and it is clearly front and center for Trump’s team.

probably fake but really satisfying

The week before last I wrote about the Catholic Church trafficking children and this week, a suit was lodged against them and an investigation demanded by Liz Yore and her team

.

Things are shifting to the good, and fast. This week, the evidence of the world-wide populist revolution and a look into just who has been running us and why:

