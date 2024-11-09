I didn’t think it was possible in the earth realm for all my wishes to come true in one moment. My friends (the ones who still talk to me) and I feel as if a massive cloud has been lifted. A dark oppressive force that covered the sun, is all of a sudden gone as if it never existed.

We have no idea how much trading with this malignant force has cost us in terms of life lost. I look around myself and my admittedly broad acquaintance (courtesy of a ravening curiosity) and all I see is wasted potential. We have been halted, foreshortened, brutalized, silenced, suppressed, censored, oppressed and immiserated for decades, longer. Our very life’s energy has been stolen, we have been forced into narrow cattle chutes, exhorted to work harder, if we can even get a job, to spend every ounce of energy pursuing futile goals, eliminating lightness and fun and joy because they “slow us down” in our pursuit of what, success? Financial freedom? To, when it is achieved at any level at all, we have lost everything including our health? And for most, that is out of reach. That means we work into our 80’s. Every week, I see women who work with crabbed arthritic fingers in their late 70’s, packing groceries, enduring, because they have to. Old men too, bent over, moving carts around, helping load cars.

One thing that will change is that men who work with their hands, who make our lives possible and without which they wouldn’t, are finally going to be paid what they are worth:

All their money, all their effort has been stolen by bankers. Every one of our dollars in the banks is used daily for the bank, not you, to make more money. They give you 4% annually if you are lucky. They are making upwards of 15% a month, by my estimate. On your money.

Hello Ron Paul, welcome to the job waiting for you for 50 years.

From Joel Salatin, the most famous of the regenerative farmers:

No income taxes. No income taxes. No income taxes.

For me this is deeply, profoundly personal. The thing that most makes my heart sing is the inevitable end of the environmental junta, and this is astonishing, its replacement by a ‘plan’ that will revitalize the small towns and rural areas of America. And where the States go, the world follows. I grew up in the country and returned to it the very second I could afford to live there, to find a living hell. The kind of people who lived in my home village and went to the high school in that village were cruelly oppressed by a set of senseless rules forced by the most heartless, stupid people on earth, which is to say the educated, obedient and profoundly arrogant. When I go into their houses, as I did when I was a child, the stink of poverty is familiar. After decades, life there has not changed; every bit of their energy has been stolen.

I wrote a book about the reasons for it. I met tens of thousands of the junta’s victims. I wrote policy papers. I gave speeches, I went on tv and radio and podcasts. I joined a hinterland think tank. I inveigled on every social media platform that allowed me – was booted off twitter for mocking climate change – and nothing shifted. I lost any access to the newspapers and magazines I’d written for for 20 years. Not one former agent or publisher would take my calls. I lost all my friends because “you are saying the opposite of everything I believe”, is an actual quote from just one of them, a lifelong friendship gone in those two seconds.

What I could see clearly was a locked-in stronghold that only advanced, choking off life with every month and year.

And all Trump had to do was appoint Thomas Massie as Agriculture Secretary, whereupon RFK jr, appointed Joel Salatin and all the vicious little stouts at the EPA, Interior, Forests, BLM, started sending out their CVs to environmental NGOs, which we will (somehow) starve of cash going forward, because what they do is write legislation paid by billionaires. That is how this catastrophe happened, by the way. Legislation is written by activists paid by billionaires. To. Their. Orders.

You have no idea how much this shift will change everything. You have no idea. None. Our imaginations have been twisted into rubble. We don’t know how good it can be, we literally can only see grinding and more grinding.

The increase in wealth for the lower 75% will double in ten years and triple in twenty. Here is my appeal to authority: I studied economics at the graduate level, and it was my best subject. I started three successful small businesses before I was 30. I come from a 400 year American tradition of private sector small city and town fathers and mothers who did public service for free in their spare time. You know what makes people happy? That. Further, that, AND ONLY THAT, is the reason for the prosperity we allowed to be taken by vicious Marxists, globalist scum, and the parasites who feed on us in the bureaucracy.

And in case you think I am some kind of rape-and-pillage-the-earth type, I live in a carbon neutral house I built myself. My small forest and two creeks are conserved in perpetuity. I use geothermal heat, and the house is rammed earth which is also energy saving, having enormous thermal mass. No off-gassing of toxic chemicals from materials and solvents, which makes it a ‘healthy house’. Country people are the real conservationists, not some vicious little Ivy League bitch being paid six figures by the Rockefellers to take everything we have.

My conserved forest and creek

Regenerative agriculture is everything. Not only does it revitalize the soil, it revitalizes the towns that supply the farms. It is the solution to the inevitable job losses of AI, because we can’t let that digital pig anywhere near the earth. Small town life is labor intensive - it is a mini-economy in itself, or can be. The schools repopulate, the churches repopulate, the towns turn from barren strip malls to charm and pride. People have agency. They are not grappling with a faceless shapeless monster that refuses to take responsibility for the havoc and pain it causes. Further, regenerative agriculture is supposed to - if 11% of farming is prosecuted in that way - absorb all excess CO2. (If CO2 is actually “dangerous”; climate science is the definition of corruption.) Why? Because CO2 is life itself, and healthy dirt needs it. SMDH. Can you believe any of us, at all, ever, fell for that scam? Can you get your mind around how much money, time, and tears we’ve lost because of that?

Joseph Mercola released a study this week that showed we are literally being starved of nutrients. Industrial farming is so destructive, it destroys the dirt, the towns, the farms, the farmers, and every child who eats its food.

Modern farming practices and seed hybridization have significantly reduced the nutritional content of fruits and vegetables over the past 60 years, with average declines of 16% for calcium, 27% for vitamin C and 50% for iron

The focus on higher yields, longer shelf life and visual appeal in crop development has led to a trade-off in nutrient density, particularly evident in hybrid tomatoes compared to heirloom varieties

Four multinational corporations control two-thirds of the global seed market, leading to loss of biodiversity, farmer dependence on hybrid seeds and exploitative labor practices in seed production

The nutrient decline in produce contributes to increased risk of deficiencies, reduced antioxidant intake and rising chronic diseases, leading to greater reliance on dietary supplements

The aerosolized metals with which Gates, etc. blanket the earth, presumably to block the sun to stop “global warming”, is killing the arthropods in the soil, upon which all life depends. On top of which they are using geoengineering, as in North Carolina, to punish and scare us into believing their malignant nonsense.

That will stop too.

We can almost see it, a black, suppurating, grinding, writhing force searching desperately for something to consume.

Further to my economic theory developed over twenty years of watching the most productive and creative people on earth being destroyed by parasitical bureaucrats, is the job multiplier of resource work, which includes regenerative farming, that will save us. This is my theory, no one else’s and it is not proven or studied. A successful economy is not built on the freaking stock market and debt, and bureaucrats controlling every breath we take, but on the job multiplier. Resource work has a huge multiplier, creating jobs all the way up the chain, from field to mouth. Up in the demented Dominion, where I live, engineers have developed reclamation processes that take the toxicity of mining, etc., eliminate it, leaving the land better than before. Without the base of the economy thriving, we are building castles of sand. Hence the calamitous debt of western democracies.

Another thing that makes my heart sing is the end of Pharma/FDA dominance of health. I come from a line of women - Irish bog dwellers I think of those who supplied my matrilineal DNA - who live into our late 90s. I have every longevity gene they have yet discovered. Literally nothing kills us before then: cancer, strokes, heart disease, depression, schizophrenia, we live through everything, like we are some weird nuclear-resistant plant. But, along with this ‘gift’ comes hyper-sensitivity to any health attack. I find a trip to a city poisons me, my electrical system crashes after a day in airports. If we don’t take scrupulous care of our health, this enhanced longevity means we are miserable from the age of 65 onwards.

Here's an example. When my grandmother went into the hospital for the last time at the age of 97, her smallest suitcase burst open, and supplements of all kinds fell out and rolled across the floor. The nurse laughed and said:

“Is your mother always ill and complaining?”

My mother nodded

“Those old ladies go on forever..,” said the nurse

My great aunt Ida was still betting on hockey games two weeks before her death at 107.

The corollary: every health insult affects us. The flu vaccine sent my mother and I into weeks of illness before we realized it was poisoning us. If I had taken the MRNA vax, I’d be bed ridden for the rest of my life. I knew that. Millions have just discovered it.

Therefore the bruited removal of poisons and toxins and killing vaccines from the food supply is something I did not think I would see in my extended lifetime. Because I have to eat clean, and source my food locally, including meat, chicken, fish from sellers I know use acceptable practice. I can’t take Pharma; antibiotics send me into weeks of sub-health. Etc. Where I live has no 3,4,5, or 6G cell signal, my water is well water, and alkaline, I live in a giant forested lung, a fortress of health because I don’t have a choice. I suspect, were we all to live the way I have to, we’d all live healthily into our upper 90’s.

And now, it’s possible. Everything is possible. The garbage people are not going to go back to sleep. They, we, will remain vigilant, and bring this promise home. For everyone. An awakened populace, the people who elected Trump, and they exist in every country, is all the world needed to thrive.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.