If what we are undergoing is a 100+ year plot to subdue and transform humans into tightly-controlled socialist utopians run by corporations harvesting us for cash and data, welp, that plan is failing. The psychological warfare is failing. The culture cracking, carefully devised, is failing. The forcing of perverse sexual values is failing, the scam that is public education is failing, the scam that is the university is failing. The assault on our health via covid and vaccines has woken up a plurality. The WEF 15 minute cities scam is failing, the climate change scam is so stupid, cruel and obvious, anyone promoting it is viewed by the sensible as either corrupt or stupid and probably both.

We are not lab animals. We are humans with souls and purpose and we are smarter than AI will ever be.

The politicians we are supposed to admire are widely seen as disgusting. Look at the raddled faces of Biden or Clinton to see the result of indulging your worst impulses. We now all roundly loathe the CIA with its internationally linked security states and their trillion-dollar, military-grade propaganda aimed at reducing us to cowed, useless eaters. We see them as scum, which they are. The digital royalty are brutalist fascists with autism, so careless and “libertarian” with all their money and brains their city, the city that birthed them, is a sewer filled with crime and ruined people. That’s their final legacy, ruination. No one should ‘follow’ them anywhere.

Celebrities are seen as repellent beyond measure. The circus-master-ghoul named Anna Wintour, the originator of Vampire’s Ball called the Met Gala, has unleashed a world-wide blockout of all celebrity accounts. Wintour singlehandedly destroyed the health of generations of American women. Before her advent at Vogue, the American woman was shining with vitality and power. Within a decade of this grisly creature at the top women’s magazine in the world, we were bobbleheaded ninnies chasing someone “6’5”, in finance, with a trust fund”. Starved, mincing creatures with broken feet from the shoes she sold us as ideal. We trusted these people. They coasted in on the relentless, incremental establishment of Christian-sourced peace and bent their minds to breaking us.

The only people worshipping celebrities now are mental children. Which means their power is fading fast.

The black community has been broken, rolled over, and immiserated by scum like P. Diddy and Jay Z, who are widely suspected of trafficking the girls who perform in their music videos. There are reports from said women that after they audition, they are led to a shipping container, auctioned off and forced to perform disgusting sexual acts while an audience of repellent men who have paid to watch, cheer. Then they are marched out and forced to dance and fawn in a rap video, because if they can do that, they can live. And that is a snapshot of Sean Comb’s repulsive world. And, it is widely suspected, Jay Z. The film from Diddy’s last “freak off” sold for $500 million; Rhianna, Justin Bieber, etc were videoed performing in aberrant sexual scenes.

The suspicion is growing that these people, from Biden through Trudeau, to Macron to Zelensky, are united in some repulsive, stupid cult where they actually rape and sacrifice children and drink their blood to get high and feel their power. There is a persistent rumour that Trudeau flies out to western Canada on the taxpayer dime to “surf” but instead goes to a gay party house in Deep Cove, outside Vancouver, where he is violent with young boys. His wife’s therapist was so horrified by what she heard, she talked. Justin, it is believed, was trafficked as a child. King Charles, it is believed, was raped/initiated in the African bush at the age of fifteen by Laurens Van der Post. This was set up by his godfather, Lord Mountbatten, widely suspected of raping orphaned children in northern Ireland, which was the real reason his boat was blown up, not “the IRA”. In this cult, the abused becomes the abuser. You are trained through trauma and extreme forms of psychic pain not to feel, so you can go on to punish and immiserate people. It is straight up Luciferian. It is why “leaders” like Macron and Trudeau can face the fury and suffering of their citizens and shrug. It’s why Bill Gates can see the horrors caused by his vaccine and shrug. They don’t care. They have been conditioned not to care. They have been trained to cruelty. Why does George Soros look like he’s been buried and dug up again? He lost his humanity to this moronic cult of power. He rejoices in the destruction in his wake. No on dares stop them, despite clear criminal activity, vis:

It is widely, widely, believed that this cult originated with Rome, which itself drew on elements from Sumer, Egypt and ancient blood-sacrifice religions, drawing in elements in the Vatican, powered by the old papal families determined to hold onto their wealth and power through murder, genocide, and the death of the human soul. There are so many researchers saying this now and so much testimony from thousands of victims, we need to confront it in order to end it.

Last week I spoke at length about this monstrous cabal to Dr. Peter Breggin, one of the most significant psychiatrists living or dead, much published, and his wife Ginger, the executive director of the Center for Empathic Living. They are the authors of the first book to expose the cabal after the Covid campaign, Covid 19 and the Global Predators, We Are the Prey. Their next book investigates this knot, this brutalism, this pollution, in our leadership. To my mind, the Breggins are the top innovators in psychiatry; their work is pivotal, urgent and right.

This stinking evil is the world beneath ours, and as hinted at by King Charles’s recent portrait, it plans to emerge as a new world religion. It will be brokered by Charles and the World Economic Forum, drenched in blood sacrifice. The blood sacrifice will be us, because they believe there needs to be fewer of us. We are slated to die off. It seems utterly preposterous but there is so much evidence, I, among thousands of others, can reach no other conclusion. Charles, by the way, is called the Turd by his friends.

The fate of these “elites'“, their destroyed humanity, is echoed in the fate of the British royals. The “King” is so incompetent and vain he can’t even manage his family, much less the spiritual well-being of the world. There is a lot of karmic debt coming due right about now. Where is Catherine? Why did one of his family, Thomas Kingston, a decorated war hero, shoot himself in the head in February? Why did William appear that same weekend with bruises on his face? Why did Anne’s husband meet with William and emerge with a black eye? His brother Andrew is seen as a repellent pedophile. Charles has pancreatic cancer. Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, has melanoma on top of breast cancer. Charles’s wife, the “Queen”, is rumored to have Parkinson’s. Edward is mysteriously ill. William has a temper that is cruel and violent, and tout London knows about his decade-long-career with the louche-and-married Rose Hanbury, whose elderly husband has a long time male lover who lives with them and another lover in Paris. She is appropriately debauched for this gang. There are far too many photos of Princess Kate with bandaged fingers, a classic abuse tell. If she is not dead, why can’t she just appear at the door of her house and wave? Is she refusing to “carry on”? Does she want out? Are they refusing to let her go? Did they kill her because they couldn’t afford another Princess Diana? Where are the children?

This is the man who plans to lead a new world religion, having carefully gathered the funds of all the faiths under his wing over the last twenty years, using the money to take land and resources for the oligarchy.

And let’s not get into the economic chaos we are facing. OK, you talked me into it. Because this is where we enter the world most people live in. Our “elites” are profoundly profoundly fiscally incompetent. They have broken the economy of every western democracy, raped them of resources and funds, run up insane levels of debt, and consolidated everything they could because our politicians are too cowed and hapless to enforce anti-trust laws. Blackrock and Vanguard should be broken up into a dozen different hedge funds, if not shut down.

It’s going to happen. No one can stop it now.

A new book, The Emerging Populist Majority, points out that the Democrats are losing Generation Z and have already lost Millennials, with the exception of single women; 2 to 1 in the case of married Millennials. They are losing people of color at a stampede-pace. Their coalition is breaking apart. The writers, Troy Olson and Gavin Wax, believe we are at a hinge, a tipping point, if you like, where the old civic order is dying. They call the order just fading, the Third Civic Order, which started with Roosevelt and the New Deal, breaking into a roar with WW 2 and ending right about now. It was led first by social reformers who believed that government was the superior problem solver. By the late 80’s, it had been captured by plutocrats who proceeded to institute PPPs, which enabled the conscienceless to loot the public purse, while shrieking they were “doing good”. Even Republicans didn’t argue with the basic ethos of the age. Give away as much as possible to the “under-served”, and steal everything else under the guise of ‘capitalism’. Bribe the intelligent with lush government contracts. Gin up the “Sixth Great Extinction” and “catastrophic” climate change, and stop growth everywhere.

Financialize everything: future labor, air, water, fertile land, the slaves of China, Africa, South and Central America.

Let everyone rot. Fill their minds with garbage. Scare them witless with one made-up shock after another after another so they can’t see what you are doing. These were deliberate, intentional, dreamed up by the Fabians in Britain and the Round Table. First break us with crap education and constant shocks, then corporatize everything, then a tightly controlled utopia.

The Third Civic Order is failing. It was a psy-op from the beginning, as Jasun Horseley, brought up in the heights of the cabal, explains in the Vice of Kings.

One insightful Hegelianism was that to push ideas efficiently it was necessary first to co-opt both political Left and political Right. Adversarial politics—competition—was a loser's game. By infiltrating all major media, by continual low-intensity propaganda, by massive changes in group orientations (accomplished through principles developed in the psychological-warfare bureaus of the military), and with the ability, using government intelligence agents and press contacts, to induce a succession of crises, they accomplished that astonishing feat. (2006, pp. 182–183)

The Democrats are losing black voters, and have mostly lost black men. They have lost mothers. They have lost Hispanics, and most important of all they have lost the young of every color. I suspect that the current regime losing the young is the reason for the ginned-up-by-Soros etc., campus protests. They are trying to recapture a lost age, where they could steal the future, but their foot soldiers are now ninnies and fools. The mature, the competent have moved on.

Steve Cortes in the afterword of this book writes:

Why will young people drive much of this populist surge in America? In large part, because the policies of the ruling class that have so broadly damaged America have inflicted particular pain upon the young. For example, citizens under the age of forty in 1998 held a 13.1 percent share of all national wealth. By 2021, that total was more than cut in half to only 6 percent. Getting more specific by age grouping, today millennials only own 4.6 percent of all national wealth. For comparison, when the boomers were the same age as millennials are now, back in the late 1980s, as young people they then commanded 21.6 percent of national wealth, nearly five times the present rate.

They cannot fix that. They have nothing in their toolbox that can fix that. There is no giveaway, no “housing policy”, no forgiveness of student debt that will fix that. The only fix is growth. Real growth. Low taxes, regulation cuts, the end to the climate cult.

The solution is both obvious and easy.

When I moved to British Columbia after twenty years in the mega-cities, the province had been languishing under ten years of hard-core socialist rule, and had just elected a new conservative government. The newspaper I was working for sent me to interview the architect of the win, a man called Kevin Falcon. Falcon had gone round every small city and town for a full year and talked to the men and women who made those towns work, not the bureaucrats, but the men and women of business. He proceeded to cut a full one-third of the regulations, and made a rule that for every new regulation, two had to be cut.

Within six months, six months, we were in a massive economic boom, just like the aborted boom of the Trump years. Of course, here, once prosperity had been restored, the greens and socialists took back control and drove it into the ground again.

This time, they won’t get it back. Anywhere. We have learned that their fruits are debt, poverty, and grift. The poll below is unprecedented in our politics. The Conservative Party polled at 2% pre-pandemic.

Many of those I read in dissident media are hopeless and anticipate a massive collapse driven, say the most paranoid by some new engineered Covid-like catastrophe like a EMP blackout or an artificial financial collapse, or WW3. I think we are too onto them for that. Anything they try now will mocked and laughed at by opinion leaders, who frankly are almost all in dissident media. And we are read ten to one.

We have all the ideas now; all the cultural ferment is on our side, the left is dying of gutted and failed ideas. Populism has so much energy behind it, it can’t fail, it cannot be suppressed. It can’t be suppressed for the same reason I can write about child sacrifice among the elites safely. There are too many of us engaged. The RINOS might fight another election season, the administrative state will fight a rear guard action, but they are for the chopping block and they know it.

Clearly, only a populist vision can facilitate the needed reforms, such as trust-busting versus harmful and pernicious corporate monopolies and oligopolies. Only a true populist movement can insist on onshoring to bring productive capacity back to the shores of America. - The Emerging Populist Majority (p. 321).

Again, this is not organized. But it happening everywhere. The following is the reason I believe this movement is world-wide. All of the following are from headlines or titles of articles in the mainstream press. Show it to the despairing, or keep it to cheer yourself up. This is a global movement and it is unstoppable. The CCP better watch out, because they will be the last to fall, but fall they will. Their economic model is bullshit and cannot stand.

As far as the administrative state goes, resignations are increasing across the world. So are arrests of thieving bureaucrats and elected officials. Populism is simmering under the surface of every profession, every stronghold, every single country. There is a GenX movement of called #RedDawn which is methodically hunting these thieves.

You don’t have to read all the following; just enough to demonstrate the future can be very very bright.

And if you want to take it on trust, then please, if you haven't already, consider a very cheap annual subscription. It means you pay about 35 cents per piece. And you don't have to watch an hour of video either to get the point😉.

The following took place in just one week

.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum steps down.

The WHO pandemic treaty is failing.

Julian Assange has won the right to a full appeal against U.S. extradition

Irish Farmers have Created Their Own Political Party to Resist the WEF and the attempt to cull 200,000 cows.

The new right-wing Dutch government led by Geert Wilders is SCRAPPING the climate agenda and instituting the following reforms: support for farmers, cutting fuel taxes, building new nuclear power plants, enforcing strict migration policy, implementing border controls, stopping the building of land wind turbines, increating motorway speed limits, removing climate subsidies, cutting taxes.

Research on COVID Vaccine Injuries, Once a Taboo Subject, Now Appearing in Some Medical Journals.

The Canadian political landscape has entirely changed. No Conservative has polled this high since the 1950’s. This is a massive massive shift. And young people are in the lead.

Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland are being personally suied for illegally freezing bank accounts during the Emergencies Act.

MIT tosses controversial ‘diversity statement’ hiring requirement - becoming the first elite US university to throw away the practice: ‘They don’t work’.

The IMF is now publicly supportive of a gold-backed currency

IMF calls Zimbabwe Switch to ZiG Unit an important step

SEC Approves All Spot Etherereum ETFs

RCMP warns push to switch to electric vehicles faces ‘significant challenges’

New Sexual Assault Lawsuit filed against Diddy, woman claims he drugged, raped her

Rapper Sean Kingston’s home raided by SWAT; mother arrested on fraud and theft charges

NYC evicting migrants from shelters under new rule

U.S. House passes bill banning the Federal Reserve from establishing a Central Bank Digital Currency. 216-192. Democrats opposed.

Kaiser Permanente is begging doctors they fired over the COVID shot to crawl back to the HMO & reapply….

Conspiracy theories are spreading across UK schools

Ex-official in Zelensky’s office charged with graft

Netanyahu Issues Warning to US leaders over ICC Arrest Warrants: You’re Next

Canadian Department of Environment manager admitted Tuesday that the carbon tax has no impact in reducing most greenhouse gas emissions

WestJet CEO wants Ottawa to freeze government ticket fees, stop collecting airport rents.

Judge Judy called out blue state policies over criminal behaviour

Former CDC Director Redfield Admits “significan side effects” from Covid-19 vaccine

Seven Countries have cancelled their CBDC projects, including Denmark and Ecuador.

Irish construction workers are walking off building sites, refusing to participate in the construction of “migrant villages”.

Scientists EMFscientists.org. 220+ scientists from 29 countries state that wireless radiation and 5G networks will double cancer rates coast to coast. Smart meters, school wifi all create neurological and reproductive harm. Kevin Modest California Brain Cancer Association.

NFL chief, Roger Goodell on Harrison Butker’s Speech, ‘We treasure’ Diversity of Opinions

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 9-1 against the Pentagon, effectively expanding Americans’ rights to sue the federal government.

Joe Biden drew two dozen people to his event in New Hampshire. The same week, Donald Trump drew 100,000 to his event in New Jersey.

Mark Carney’s climate programs at the Bank of England to be defunded.

Dr. Reinier Fuellmich announces from jail that the tide has turned world-wide.

Massive protests in Dublin against mass immigration

US suspends and propose personal funding ban on Peter Daszak of Wuhan funder EcoHealth Alliance

Italy has banned lab-grown meat and insects in pasta and pizza.

Florida has banned lab-grown meat and formally rejects the WEF agenda

Alabama has banned lab-grown meat.

Generalized revulsion against celebrity culture grows:

New text messages allegedly reveal Hunter Biden proposed meeting for dad, uncle and Chinese exec in NYC

Congress to subpoena Jen Psaki, seeking answers regarding her role in Biden regime’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Fomer Facebook DEI head gets 5 years in prison for stealing millions.

New York Senate passes bill to tighten legal standard Harvey Weinstein used to toss rape conviction.

RNC is suing DeKalb County Georgia to obtain records related to a $2 million grant DeKalb’s Voter Registration and Elections department received from Mark Zuckerberg heading into the 2024 election. The corrupt RINO Governor, Brian Kemp signed the use of Zuckerbucks into law in May, 2023.

House committee votes to release documents from Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition says they prove he lied under oath.

Explosive emails show top NIH advicer deleted records, used ‘secret’ back channels to help Fauci evade COVID transparency

Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg to stand trial on 28 counts of rape, sexual assault.

Portland voters fire Soros-funded DA Mike Schmidt in landslide defeat

Court allows lawsuit over refusal to give dying woman ivermectin protocol.

Sean Diddy Combs accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit from former winner of MTV’s Model Mission.

Trudeau’s former billion dollar slush fund executive RESIGNS from the Infrastructure Bank after being exposed for funding companies she was invested in.

Thai Minister resigns over court petition seeking PM’s ouster for appointing him.

Recently hired Calgary planning GM Tim Keane resigns

Trump and Republicans outraised Biden and Democrats by $25M in April

Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination.

Top US banking regulator offers resignation after toxic workplace report

Trnsgender high school runner booed while winning Oregon state title.

Black students turn their back to Biden during commencement speech at Morehouse graduation

“People got betrayed,” Cardi B says she’s not voting in the presidential election.

University’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Violates US Constituton.

Top OpenAI researcher resigns, saying company prioritized ‘shiny products’ over AI safety.

Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct. ‘Untenable’ says Industry minister

The Louisiana House passed a bill, 69-22, that previously passed the state Senate to not allow any rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind from the WHO, UN, or WEF to be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency.

Biden staffer Lily Greenberg Call, special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, is quitting the president’s administration. She could “no longer, in good conscince, continue to represent this administration.”

After years of denials a NIH official, principal deputy director Lawrence Tabak, admitted to Congree that US taxpayers funded gain-of-function research at the WuhanInstitute of Virology in China in the months and years before the COVID pandemic.

DeSantis signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority

The House passed a bill to detain and deport illegal aliens who assault police officers. 148 Democrats voted against it.

Rep Thomas Massie has announced “End the Fed,” legislation to repeal the Federal Reserve System, and abolish the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Banks.

Christian teacher just won a $350,000 settlements against a school district that fired her after she refused to lie to parents about their child’s gender identity, refused to use preferred pronouns and refused to stop posting about Jesus on social media.

Texas Gov. pardons ex-Army sergeant Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder for the 2020 killing of Black Lives Matter protestor

Georgia Court of Appeals will allow President Trump’s appeal to disqualify Fani Willis and her office from the election interference case to go ahead.

Fani Willis is now the subject of a second conggressional investigation, in which Sens. Chuch Grassley and ron Johnson sent a letter to Willis demanding information related to whistleblower allegtions that she squandered federal grand funds to pay for computers and '“swag”.

Boeing Could Face Criminal Prosecution Over 737 MAX Crashes: Justice Department

Russia expels UK defence attache.

Slovak PM able to speak after shooting.

ArriveScam President testifies that he regularly briefed Trudeau Ministers and was involved with Cabinet discussion on ArriveScam. Trudeau was always and fully aware of consultants getting rich on Trudeau’s ArriveScam now under RCMP investigation.

The Canadian Radio and Television Commission will hold off on implementing the controversial Online Streaming Act, which would regulate online content, until after the next election in late 2025. This of course, is another dishonest feint from a dishonest administrative state. Who should look for other jobs.

This is just a brief cruise through the good news of the last week. You cannot despair. People in power and out are rising up everywhere and things are changing for the better fast.

