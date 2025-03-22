So, it was the CIA, along with Johnson, assorted bad actors from the Cuban community in Florida, the Silver-boy Texans, and the freaking Joint Chiefs of Staff. And the Bushes? Of course, Bush Sr. was head of the CIA.

Here’s Grok on the specific subject of the assassination. No human has had time to go through all 83,000 pages and summarize. Not yet. Not possible. Therefore:

Jeff Childers, my morning must-read, summarizes the CIA’s activities in the rest of the world:

Calling the disclosures “remarkable,” the Times described how, collectively, the newly unredacted documents described CIA malfeasance on a global scale, including coups and election interference (!).

For example, another now-unredacted 1967 report by the CIA’s inspector general disclosed the agency’s 1961 assassination of Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo — including the names of all the CIA agents involved in the plot. Other documents revealed CIA efforts to interfere in elections in Finland, Peru and Somalia, which had previously been relegated to ‘conspiracy theory’ status, or were even entirely unknown before now. There was also new information about CIA’s involvement in failed and successful coups in a devil’s inventory of countries, including Brazil, Haiti (!), and what is now Guyana. The CIA has been meddling in the whole world.

Absurdistan is still on break for another week, but this evil, which reaches deep into our culture, needs comment, as in let’s not give up now, go further. By the way, many thanks for the flood of paid subscriptions and the wonderful notes of appreciation last week. I was floored by it, it shot me into another world, a world where I can fund my own reporting and travel. I cannot think of anything I want more.

We can’t rest on this. But what they have done is far worse than destabilizing us, stunting us, ruining our integrity, stealing our wealth. To hide their crimes, they have built a substructure of hatred, destruction and decadence, that reaches into every industry, Their propaganda machine, frankly admitted to by Mossad, has tried to twist the culture into one of predation and evil, and they themselves, the operatives at the center of this, have almost destroyed our humanity.

And clearly, they were beginning to kill us off. Mass poisoning was on their agenda for Cuba, why not uppity populist us. Was Covid Operation Mongoose?

When I was researching The Monkey Puzzle Tree, I went to D.C. and called down the files on MKUltra in the National Archives. There were five boxes and I went through all of them in a week. Most of the pages had blackouts, some were entirely blacked out but here’s the lesson. Given what we know now about MKUltra, the documentation housed under MKUltra in the National Archives was 10% of 10% of what Dulles had wrought. What wasn’t in the JFK files?

One chapter of Whitney Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail, sticks in my mind and I cannot get it out. She suggests a collaboration between Epstein’s billionaire patron, Victoria’s Secret owner, Leslie Wexner with CIA drugs/human trafficking flights out of Wexner’s locale near Columbus, Ohio. Epstein victims describe the tunnels under 336 acre Wexner’s estate as the pits of hell. Wexner had been a notorious gay predator in Chicago, and his success…..well, it gave him access to the most beautiful, young ambitious foolish women. From what I can gather about the sexual proclivities of the Diddy/Epstein adjacent, their sexuality becomes so inflamed, they become ambisexual and need more and more stimulation, more perversion, more violence with every encounter. Did the CIA know that about people, and use it ruthlessly? I think so.Where are the Epstein files? Why is the Diddy prosecution being slow-walked? Is it because the Obamas are involved? The rumours about Big Mike are persistent and victims of the Diddy parties say that the whole world will reel when they find out who was involved. From a friend, Elizabeth Hodgson on email: (She writes the hilarious, trenchant No, Srsly on Substack)

What if all were revealed about Hollywood? What if people discovered the truth of what happened to the two Corey's or Will Smith or Justin Bieber? What if they found out what happened to the Olson twins and all the 70s and 80s child actors. Hollywood would cease to exist. No more pools or Bentleys or private schools. No more Vail chalets. The Hollywood sign would burst into flames.

Exactly. And what if that child predation wasn’t only at the heights of the culture, like this daughter of the Gucci Empire, sent by Ginger Breggin, also of Substack. Hers is a reasoned, calm, j’accuse from an educated, cultivated young woman, without any of the ticks, as Ginger says, of the mal-used. There are so many personal testimonies about this dark place, but the story also attracts gadflies with emotional problems, those ancillary involved looking for significance, and no doubt, frauds. The Gucci daughter’s testimony is unassailable and speaks to that skein at the top that runs the disgusting show, and who traffick on a scale unimaginable.

I watched a channel of MKUltra survivors last weekend, ordinary girls and boys, from nowhere, giving hour-long testimonies - 250 of them - that were so terrible, I could hear the fizz of my brain trying to take it in. MKUltra was Allen Dulles’s child. Dulles was the same joker who without doubt, collaborated in the killing of JFK. JFK fired Allen Dulles in 1962 after the Bay of Pigs disaster. He had the mind of a senior military officer in Satan’s army, his 2IC. Allen Dulles was best buddies with Ewan Cameron who experimented on my mother during The Montreal Experiments. His tentacles reached everywhere.

What if the Montreal Experiments were the nice part of MKUltra?

We have a chance now, a slim one, but a chance to stop this. Absurdistan does not love this subject, it is too dark, but I spent my early career in the arts, the last years were in a grunt job for a famous film director, Arthur Penn. He and his mega-famous friends were all (mostly) Jewish geniuses and my admiration for their artistry was unmatched. So it’s not all the Jooos, I am certain of that. For example, I found my family name among the nine founders of Yale’s Skull and Bones, a supposed Illuminati outfit. From what we know of supposed Illuminati families, the splintering is real. If they were, my splinter became evangelical Christians by 1600 who lived in a 400 year fever of good deeds, almost as if, they themselves had seen the evil in their ‘bloodline’ and were compensating. Equally I would venture that Arthur and his famous friends were clean, and if Warren Beatty was completely not, for the sake of argument, I’ll bet dollars to donuts he had been a victim, a young beautiful man dragged by his ambition into hell and turned priapic.

Innocent or not, what was built on their talent was an edifice of the purest evil. It is poisoning our souls, our bodies and our minds. Flushing out that evil, even if it brings down a multi-billion dollar industry must be made to happen. People are always going to want the arts, but let’s be clear about this: the arts have been twisted to degeneracy and their fruit is poisoning people all over the world, especially the young.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.

