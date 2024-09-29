U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice. Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over.”

Hollywood’s reputed Mother of Darkness

Absurdistan has been picking away at the sheer ghastliness of the entertainment business for two years, but this? The P. Diddy fall is a bonanza. People are literally running for the hills, CEOs and politicians resigning en masse and vanishing from the public stage. It is instructive and fascinating too, that the trigger, the arrest of the P. Diddy, and the revelations of his crimes, has roiled the black community like nothing I’ve seen before. Rappers, producers and comics have been telling these stories for a decade, but were dismissed. Their lives, the culture of black America, has been polluted by the worship of gangsters, rap and drugs, heavily and relentlessly promoted by Hollywood. Chief among those promoters, Diddy.

Now Katt Williams, Tina Torres, Corey Feldman, Ally Carter, Jaguar Wright and others are shown to be right. And they claim to know much much more about the corruption, the dark abomination among elites like the Obamas, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Russell Simmons, Leonardo de Caprio, Princes Harry and Andrew, Tyler Perry, Will and Jada Smith, Kelly Osborne, Martha Stewart, Oprah, Rick Ross, Usher, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lebron James, TD Jakes. Clive Davis is identified as the puppet master.

The abuse lawsuits are mounting, including a class action, and yesterday the Buzbee Law Firm was appointed lead counsel for fifty individuals who were assaulted by Diddy and the sports, film and political stars who went to “freak-offs”. The J Lo marriage collapse was said to be triggered by her involvement - the FBI visited Ben Affleck, and Ashton Kutcher’s participation has led his wife, Mila Kunis, to move out of the family house.

Dozens of other resignations have occurred in the two weeks since. But within the first 24 hours:

Here is the alleged list of participants in the P. Diddy “parties”. Let me draw it plain. They, allegedly, were the abusers of the children and young adults enmeshed in the Diddler’s coils. Because they weren’t just orgies, they were rapes. The current film, Blink Twice, is said to be a description of how innocents were drawn in and then assaulted.

This would just be another round of performative circus distractions running up to the Big Election, but accompanied by the collapse of Hollywood production, fallen by 60% this year, and the shuttering of one division after another in various conglomerates,might be the Hollywood death blow the culture, frankly, needs. Like broadcast news, then cable news, Hollywood has been losing audience share for years, to the point where productions have picked up and moved to countries like Ireland. But sixty percent? In any other industry that would be terminal.

For a decade or more, they have skated on premium television, but the productions have methodically mutated into stuff that is so vile, so violent, so shorn of beauty or virtue a full half of America has just turned it off.

Here are some testimonies of experienced film makers begging for work. They are heart rending. Were their product not so abusive, one would pity. Instead, there is a certain grim satisfaction derived from listening to the pleas.

The following are the accusations of insiders and, if any of this is true, is much much worse than any of us can imagine:

Producer Patrick insisted I take this down….

Oprah is a handler. She keeps people silent and is fully complicit and activist in the Diddy network. Jay Z murdered any young singer that threatened Beyonce’s status including his mistress and unborn child the day Beyonce’s first pregnancy was announced. Jay Z’s house was raided late last week, and he is said to be more powerful and more evil than Diddy. Diddy was refused bail because it was thought he would try to murder witnesses.

The Diddler (as he is called by his black accusers) drugs children so that they are pliable during the rituals, where according to witnesses, CEOs, sports and film stars, politicians and senior bureaucrats will rape many children, dismember a child or two, and eat them in a frenzied solicitation of Lucifer or Baal or Baphomet. I am sorry to publish this on a Sunday, but an acknowledgement of the evil that lives among us is a station on the spiritual path. The Sinaloa Cartel was still Catholic enough to be disgusted and in a vain attempt to out him, they lodged a suit against Diddy in New York. Underground tunnels are said to link Diddy’s neighborhood with the Playboy Mansion, once the seat of darkness, with the Getty, where some of the rituals are performed.

To continue with the accusations of insiders: this group - the Kardashians, Oprah. Diddy, Jay Z. - etc are so rich because they traffic children across the U.S. The 320,000 that have crossed the border during the Biden/Harris administration are caught in their web. These men and women are members of the Brulee, the black cohort in the Illuminati. The use of children as sacrifice to the dark gods, for the purpose of wealth and fame and power, has been entrenched in Hollywood’s culture because it is a fast conduit. In fact, unless you are a member, prepare to be marginalized.

Satanism, once a hobby of the dark elites and a few repellent outsiders, is mainstream. And Diddy is a high priest. The “freak-off” tapes are used as blackmail, and are sold on the dark web; the last one, which included Rihanna, for $500,000, according to Jaguar Wright. There appears to be some kind of a glitch that the higher you climb on the ladder of fame, the more humiliating semi-public acts and rituals you must perform. Every advance is accompanied by more appalling blackmail tapes.

Wright has been blowing the whistle for a long time

As far as I can make out, the least repulsive crime this man is accused of is running “freak off” parties that entrapped young stars in compromising positions, so that they are controllable; at the same time, immuring them in a life more seedy than you and I want to imagine. The Kings, the abusers of the young, are powerful sports stars, famous actors and politicians. This week, in an interview between Tucker Carlson and Roseanne, Roseanne states that when she was hospitalized, many of the young people in care had been victims of these freak-off parties, their lives and innocence so destroyed they could no longer function. Here is one example of a young singer who prayed her way out of gang rape by Diddy and Kanye. She is part of a class action against both.

Kanye found Jesus at some point, and started warning people about what had been happening. During his conversion - conversions can be arduous - he collapsed from exhaustion and despair, and Diddy, the Kardashian/Jenners and Lou Taylor who engineered Britney Spear’s conservatorship, attempted to steal his fortune and have him committed. Britney’s lost fortune is said to have been invested in the Kardashian empire via Taylor, who manages their various enterprises and fortune.

Here is Kanye, saying “I told you”.

And of course, Diddy was running a blackmail operation that lured in politicians, CEOs, university presidents and sports stars, and addicted them to dark practices, extreme sexual expression, and black magic. People have been poking around the Kardashians for years now, looking for the criminality. The accusations come to focus around Kris Jenner setting up a church through which she launders their money, and the principal way they make their money is through child trafficking. Kim has been interviewed by the Feds, since the raids, given what was found in videos at P Diddy’s residences.

Evidence shows that Diddy washed money through JD Jake’s church. Rumour has it that Ben Affleck divorced Jennifer Lopez because he was warned by the FBI. The old case of the nightclub shooting has raised its head again, that the gun belonged to Lopez and since her hands were covered by gunshot residue, the shooting could be reopened.

Justin Bieber seems to be the most pitiable character caught up in this. By the accounts of many witnesses (two used to be enough for Time Magazine btw) Bieber was first signed by Usher, who had been raped and ‘owned’ by Diddy, and at some point Bieber was traded off to Diddy and used in the freak-offs as a particular prize to be passed around. After Bieber collapsed, quit the industry, joined Hillsong Church, and met and married Hayley Baldwin, both of whose parents are devout Christians, he began to talk. But it was clear, from his tragic mien, that the kid had been badly used. The release of his song, “I lost my soul at a Diddy party”, is at the top of the charts this week. One line: “I lost my soul and so much more.”

There are thousands of hours of videotape in the hands of the FBI. Enough to collapse one of our world’s principal profit centers and the most malignant propaganda tool the world has even known.

Ally Carter, who has been testifying as a child survivor since 2020, and who went viral in 2021, states she went into Child Protective Services at the age of 13 and was trafficked by Riverside Child Protective Services. This tailors with the evidence from border patrol, that Child Protective Services is the conduit through which migrant children are trafficked.

“These were not freak-offs, “ says Ally Carter. “These were Satanic ritual orgies. And the victims were the children.” This is the final connection. The revolting sexual activity of the stars of Hollywood is just a cover up of the Satanic Ritual Abuse - SRA - of tens of thousands of children. And, as Carter says, those stars knew what was going on, that children were being abused, raped and killed, and did nothing.

This class action announced on Friday afternoon could end with thousands of named victims and every star who attended those parties is liable.

When retribution arrives, it is a mighty force. I pray this is the time. At the end of Blink Twice, directed by insider Zoe Kravitz, the victims end up owning the empire. One could wish for no greater resolution.

Here is Ally Carter explaining what happened to her as a drugged fifteen year old, a “party favor”, at a Diddy party. Trafficked by CPS. It is graphic.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson