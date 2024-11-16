One witness shall not rise up against a man for any iniquity, or for any sin, in any sin that he sinneth: at the mouth of two witnesses, or at the mouth of three witnesses, shall the matter be established.

Deuteronomy

Please note when you read this that the opposition, let’s call them, the crisis managers and legal teams are flooding the zone with mis, dis and mal information. Again, since we don’t have an honest media, the resources required to fully nail down what is happening are absent. Someone needs to step up and fund an independent investigation. A persistent rumour or assertion is that elements within the National Security State are involved with human trafficking, as it is with drug trafficking. Any government entity would almost certainly be corrupted, as would any NGO.

This past week a video emerged of a girl running across a park in Vancouver, shouting that there were people locked in shipping containers in Vancouver’s vast port. This began a new movement which is called “open the shipping containers”, because, reportedly, one of the reasons for the threatened port strike was that people were locked in said shipping containers and port workers could hear them banging against the walls. There are, apparently, sections of every port where access is barred. But workers can hear the banging and the shouted appeals for rescue.

Vancouver, Canada, is essentially run by a consortium of Asian criminal cartels, who have purchased the city via its lawyers, politicians and pet corporations. They move a great deal of Chinese fentanyl through the city’s massive port facility, the chemicals assembled into pills in factories outside the city, where white police don’t go (because equity). The cartels launder a great part of the continent’s drug money through the casinos in the city, and buy as many politicians as they can. Last week, the RCMP finally released a report that China was up to its neck funding its puppets in the last federal election, pushing 41 candidates, many of whom won. The RCMP says ‘China’, I say cartels —because the Chinese autocracy (“government”) IS cartel. Official reporting:

Despite that, this week, The Hogue Commission sealed the records of Beijing’s interference in Canadian politics for 99 years. It is just that bad. Sealed, I suspect, because so many of the country’s permanent bureaucracy were bribed. Asian gangs have infiltrated every institution, especially immigration where compromised bureaucrats have eased the entry of the most ferocious cartel members, people who should be in a SuperMax prison, not in a $15 million Georgian Revival house in Shaughnessy.

Vancouver is the second or third most expensive city in the world, because so much drug and trafficking money is washed through its real estate, bidding up prices. Houses that sell for $2 million in Florida and $500K in Cleveland, sell for $10 or even $20 million in Vancouver’s West End. Few young people born in Vancouver can afford to live there unless they participate in some way in the cartels, either as managers, lawyers, or bought politicians. Those politicians not bought are asleep at the switch. They let this happen. Are the people from the shipping containers being harvested for their blood, their organs, their value as sex slaves or workers? Are their factories run by immigrants that make the drug, and are considered off-limits because immigrants get legal passes - again equity? I’d put money on it.

The socialist NDP are all in with the CCP

Human trafficking is far more lucrative than drugs. People are used as regular slaves, the young as sexual slaves. Once worn out they can be sold for ritual sacrifice, or organ donors. Or ground up and put in the food supply; there are lists of products that contain human remains including fetal remains, which of course are in vaccines. The drug “ambrosia” or “gold juice” or adrenochrome, is made from the blood and essence of terrified people, preferably children and babies. It is thought to be used by celebrities for energy and to reverse aging. Here is testimony of a victim put into a shipping container by her pimp to scare her into compliance. She was 14 at the time:

The luckier are like this character, sexually abused as a child star, so disturbed she turned to drugs and alcohol, then terrible marriages. Then revitalized. How?

You need a lot of terrified, adrenalin-rich people to make this drug and the demand is sky high. Making and selling it is done by members of the disgusting amalgam of secret societies that have so many names, they would fill this page, so let’s just call them Luciferian.

Sean Combs’ Miami mansion lies directly across from a shipping container storage facility.

Nick Bryant, the most reputable journalist following the wholesale trafficking of children, said that Damian Williams, the same attorney who squelched much of the Epstein case, is about to do the same for Diddy. Combs, like Epstein, was running a blackmail bank for a (who knows what) covert operation and had compromised thousands of powerful people with these parties. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, will, if not stopped, cover up the full impact of the Diddy case as he did for Epstein:

Here’s my point. The meat of these cases is not so much the perpetrators and celebrities, pretty girls and boys who got sucked in as pubescents and trafficked to wealthy people, which is bad enough, but the wholesale trafficking of children in Child Protective Services, migrant children, and worst of all children bred to be trafficked. The number of missing migrant children from the four years of Biden’s open borders is thought to be about 325,000. Combs, like Epstein, will go to jail for a long time (if he’s lucky) and his estate will be gutted by the young victims he predated, but the wholesale human trafficking he and Epstein facilitated won’t be touched.

Officially, human trafficking is not an actionable problem. Governments everywhere duck and take cover.

In the private sector, there are dozens of independent organizations, mostly Christian and mostly ex-military, who rescue children all across the States, but Attorneys-General, in general —the Attorney-General, in particular—do nothing. Why? The evidence is so mountainous, the crime so heinous, these men, whose job it is to prosecute crime, must be afraid of the consequences. Officialdom across the world knows this is a serious problem. It is in every single country. Every single one of them should be disgraced.

The Sean Combs case, if properly aired will do more than put a disreputable character away. It blows the lid off a deep deep shame, a societal cancer, a hidden plague that corrupts us all. And despite official slow walking, evidence accretes, most reliably first from a bodyguard who witnessed a lot of what happened. Names are being named and all Hollywood is engaged in crisis management, first claiming they only went to the nice parts of the parties, not the bad ones, then claiming this is all fake news. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is top among the mentioned, has apparently fled to Europe, and Tom Hanks is rumored to be leaving.

Most recently, Courtney Burgess, a hip hop producer, came forward with videos of eight celebrities, all under the influence, three of them minors having sex with Sean Combs. The videos were given him by the supposedly murdered mother of Comb’s children, Kim Porter.

Here is Ashleigh Banfield (weirdly my cousin) interviewing Burgess on News Nation. Last week he was asked to return for more testimony in front of the Grand Jury.

Celebrity flacks and lawyers flood the socials with false information meant to discredit anyone telling the truth. But their audience, the people who buy their songs and films, knows. Beyonce’s Instagram is filled with accusation and anger from former fans. She and her husband are considered culpable in several deaths. Both have lost tens of millions of followers and both are thought to be Luciferian, she a high witch of some kind. Investigations advance across social media and the audience for these investigations is in the millions.

Here is another journalist, this one so dedicated she has thrown her Vanity Fair/LA Times career under the bus:

Will Smith’s daughter is publicly accusing him of repeatedly raping his son, her brother, throughout his childhood. Smith was a regular at Diddy’s as was his wife. In fact, think of a star that presents as a thoroughly friendly chappie (Hanks, Will, Cosby) and you find this:

In its most reduced essence, what the celebrities, politicians, sports stars and senior bureaucrats compromised at the Diddy parties were up to was a form of Satanic Ritual Abuse. A procession of rooms greeted participants, each having a different purpose and a different more powerful drug. At the final room, people became feral and often violent. They were presented with children, even toddlers, and told to do what they wished with them. These acts are supposed to feed the demons, to feed Lucifer, who then confers blessings on the perpetrator. Later, an even more exclusive invitation: deep underground, actual human sacrifice, and eating of the human, usually a child. Aside from the act itself bringing a perverted surge of energy, as does the blood of said child, human sacrifice is meant to confer worldly success beyond imaginings. And certainly that has been true for many of the accused.

While the super-culture and the legacy media may not be grappling with the abomination at the base of our world, normals are outraged. All the stars named so far have lost millions of followers, leaving their various industries flattened. The rage, the hunt for justice is not coming from the top, it is coming from the “fans”, their clients, their audience. All the reporting is for the most part, citizen reporting. They know what’s been happening and they feel betrayed and very very angry. If the people, the customers have their way, each of these “stars” below listed have only a few more minutes in the sun before they live out their lives disgraced, bankrupted, their families permanently shamed.

What this indicates is that our cultural product is almost entirely Luciferian and our “stars” and the people working in the so-called arts, abuse children as recreation and fuel. This ‘religion’ is global in its reach, and heavily documented. In fact, there is an interactive map of SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse) part of which I duplicate here. It’s almost impossible to find, it keeps getting taken down. But behind each dot lie multiple first hand victim testimonies. Looking back to Deuteronomy, we don’t have two or three witnesses we have tens of thousands. Many of these are sworn affidavits.

In Hollywood, the head of the snake is said to be Clive Davis. Worldwide, the head of the snake, the Phoenix who rules over the entire world, Lucifer’s agent, is said to be Barack Obama. He is the new Mother of Darkness, taking over from George Soros who was operating with Somerset Belendoff, the late Queen’s cousin. The world is divided into quadrants, each quadrant has a Mother of Darkness who confers directly with Satan. We know very little about this yet, but again, it has to be considered. There is just far too much testimony.

MKUltra or mind control was sourced in Satanic ritual, itself sourced from Sumer and Egypt by the Nazis, imported into the U.S. by Allan Dulles after Nuremberg, and spread throughout the schools from the 60’s onwards, via the ‘gifted’ program. The lucky student brought into these programs could progress through the entire training, which was meant, through trauma, to encourage two things, the first being an enhanced intelligence, because if you survived the trauma, your brain would be quickened. The second purpose was to create “alters”, unknowing split personalities capable of performing specific tasks — sex operatives, assassins, psychics, political geniuses, math geniuses on command.

This monster we just defeated in the U.S. is not what you think it is. Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary went round the shows this week crowing that “the system” had righted itself. No, you preening buttery man, the “system” did bugger all. The people you and your ghastly friends disparage: the garbage, the deplorables righted the ship. And, we will continue to do so.

Let me end here with this astonishing video from a Satanist describing how they see Christians, and how Christians are protected. Our ancestors who founded the new world were sharply aware of the battle between good and evil. They had faced it for generations in Britain and Europe. The comforts of modernity separated us from that knowledge. Hardly surprising that our culture has been corrupted by the worst evil any of us can imagine. It must be stopped. It must stop.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.