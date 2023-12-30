It is impossible to estimate the opportunity cost of the climate scam, but it is in the quadrillions. Think of all you could have done in the last decades were your family income quadrupled. It should have been. We should be dancing in the stars, the real ones, not among the ghastly baboons of Hollywood. You can always tell an elite scam by the fact that it guts the lower 50%, as it is doing in the demented Dominion where people are actually going without food because of brutal carbon taxes levied all along the food chain. Two million of us are using food banks, 7%, this in the richest country in the world, given our massive resources, our expensively, meticulously educated populace.

The stupidity of gutting the lower 50% is mindblowing, since all prosperity and peace rests upon people thriving and rising. It was the secret of the past three hundred years. Now reversed. Now going into reversal. In Canada, where the climate scam is most advanced (barring Africa), our GDP is crashing hard - 4.4% in the last three months. Will it pull up? Or will it be annualized to 6%, more? Our media is so dishonest it doesn’t report. In any case, no one under 40, reads or watches the news.

“If you are under 40, in 2023, it has to be a medical condition that your IQ is low enough that you still watch the news. It’s one hour of propaganda in order to program.”

And how the left can stand the brutal immiseration of Africa is beyond me. Energy-rich nations like Namibia importing 75% of their energy, the energy owned by Black Rock, Vanguard and State Street. How do they live with themselves? Super plutocrats feeding on the poorest of the poor is the progressive nightmare, its raison de’etre. This is Absurdistan. The left created this monster by throwing their support behind science so corrupt, so unscrupulous, dishonorable, unprincipled, it gives off a stench that has spread across the world. Whenever someone references climate change, I actually feel ill.

This past month, John Podesta suspected pedophile, Hillary’s strategist, the Global Warming Czar in the current White House, called out the stupider members of his vile attack dogs onto Substack. We were accused by a “journalist” in The Atlantic of harbouring Nazis. The Atlantic, an outfit owned by a conscienceless plutocrat who lives off Apple - which uses child labor in China to assemble (those little fingers! So useful!), and child slave labor in Africa to dig cobalt - of harbouring Nazis who made money! As it turned out, there were about four of them, and the most any made was $1200 annually, but never mind! The trope was out there, being shrieked by the disgraced New York Times, itself the organ of another plutocrat who hates us.

The domination of the stupid in the public square is endlessly annoying, so I only scan what appears before my eyes courtesy of the AI bot who believes I must be re-educated. One of my stable mates, Chris Bray, reacted in the manner most of us feel:

All day, every day, we’re exposed to…gibbering. To arguments that aren’t arguments, to fact claims that don’t pass any kind of smell test of any kind at any distance. WILL YOU SHUT UP, I keep muttering, trying to find some non-stupid news on the sewer box that feeds me the Internet.

Also this month, the stars of Substack, Matt Taibbi and Michael Schellenberger continued their methodical fleshing out of the surveillance state, and how deeply it has penetrated our lives.

I think it flared and metastasized long before 2018, with Obama’s election. He may be a puppet for the hard left, but he sure as hell did the bidding of the plutocrats and the military establishment, creating more foreclosures for normals, drowning Wall Street in free cash, and killing more brown people than all other presidents combined. John Solomon’s Just the News summarized former CIA agent’s book Neutering the CIA that shows how Obama weaponized the CIA against Americans, hiring Democrat activists to attack anyone and anything, like for the sake of argument Substack, that threatened the fiendish combination of progressive and plutocrat hegemony.



Clandestine, another Substacker, made the point that the October 7th attack on Israel looks like an inside job, from neo-liberals trying to effect a color revolution in Israel and to get rid of Netanyahu. I reported that six weeks ago here, but this is not the point. The point being, as Devin Nunes said this week, that Obama’s team is still running the show. Biden, apparently has refused to quit so they can install another puppet, since it looks unlikely that he can cheat his way to victory again. Valerie Jarret flounced out of the White House for this reason.

How did this happen? How did the rational world become one long chain of lies, a complete fabric of falsehood smothering everything?

The Climate Scam. It began with that in the early 2000’s. And now, it blankets everything. This lie has suppressed growth, hope, prosperity, truth, destroyed academia, destroyed government, destroyed scholarship, destroyed reason, destroyed trust in any system. It has ruined your great grandchildren’s lives because the grotesque perversion of truth will destroy human life. Arguably, given that in four generations humans will be nearly extinct, that geoengineering is methodically poisoning the forests, fields, killing arthropods in the soil, the very essence of nutrition and health, we are well on the way.

The Climate Scam is the Father of Lies. And John Kerry is its progenitor. Well acquainted with power, he has spent the last thirty years insinuating climate panic into every discipline, every sector, forcing every CEO to confess that what is unreal is real, that what is not a problem is a problem, and demands your sacrifice.

The national security state was tasked with selling the climate scam, bullying every plutocrat feeding off government dollars – Bezos, Musk, Gates, whatever fascist fiend runs Google – to sell this idiocy, this madness. Everyone who protested was sidelined, which means anyone both intelligent and principled was sent to the sidelines. And with the departure of the principled, the unethical, or the go-along-to-get-along gang took power. And to keep power, they lied.

Media were bullied, universities were bullied, every institution was tasked with climate emissions draw-down. If you are in earth, air or water sciences, engineering, climate mitigation is built into every assessment, every development, every business opportunity. Try to get through the first years of engineering without confessing Climate Boiling. This guy from Bloomberg below, is so wrongheaded, so stupid, it actually hurts to look at this header. If this is what they deem truth, the entire human enterprise is in peril. That Gongloff wrote this and that his editor published it, means neither can think clearly, and that they have not done the necessary reading. They have been stampeded by the National Security State, and their pandering stupid owner - all profoundly irresponsible people.

This, of course is why Substack was attacked this month. People can sense the truth. They can recognize it. By the end of November, the top twenty news organizations lost between 13% and 35% of their readers in 2023. Moreover, the loss is accelerating, as the chart below illustrates. The lying is so flagrant, so counter-reality that even glancing up against this level of stupidity feels like a burn.

But that’s not all. Some right-wing news sites are also losing audience share, though not at the clip the statist press is losing share.

They are losing them to Substack. Absurdistan, for instance, has been growing between 12-24% a month. Public and Racket News by Shellenberger and Taibbi set the agenda for the thinking man and woman at present, their essays thoughtful, methodical, sourced. Their subscribers, and that of many others are peaking into the many hundreds of thousands. I expect both of them to morph into the real thing, a media run by independent journalists and publishers, supported by individual readers. Another point: right wing media with few exceptions - has been shouty, basic, ie not nuanced. Like the Trump full throated penetration of the lies of the left, it was absolutely necessary, but now, people are returning to sourced, analysed, written, pieces. Good writing, complexity, truth, are addictive and as journalists return to the real profession before the CIA and plutocrats destroyed it, right of center issues are receiving serious attention.

When I was writing op ed pieces for national newspapers, I kept getting clipped for word count as time went on. When I went back to the Globe and Mail, briefly, I was told no one wants to read anything longer than 650 words. Not true. Substack pieces are substantial and readers support them. Substack was and remains the source of the Covid and Vaccine investigation, without which….words fail.

When I was working on this, Jamie said to me, “no one believes in climate change anymore, the whole thing is dying.” It is true that most people are sheering away from swallowing the whole climate boiling scenario, but our media is still selling it hard. And in point of fact, the scared scenario is built into every government ministry, state, national, regional and local, into all planning permissions, into every building that is built, every enterprise that is begun, into all taxes one way or another. The Climate Scam is ruthless in its penetration of every human activity. It is the reason why people are using food banks, why our housing is scarce and expensive, why community life is divisive, why people are losing trust in everything any authority figure says. The lies of the Climate Change lobby have polluted every aspect of our lives.

A multigenerational Ponzi scheme to create insurance value?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “And oftentimes, to win us to our harm, The instruments of darkness tell us truths, Win us with honest trifles, to betray's In deepest consequence.” William Shakespeare

Let’s start with what the super-culture blares into every media and Hollywood production. This quote from the left, in an attempt to debunk

The GOP has over the years moved from total denial, to “I’m not a scientist,” to acknowledging that the climate may be changing but doubting humans’ impact. Talking points typically include casting doubt on scientists’ motivations, the roles of various deities or other distractions. In reality, scientists who study the issue have long agreed that the climate is changing in dramatic ways and that human activity, mostly through greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, is the chief driver. And while carbon dioxide is a very small part of the Earth’s atmosphere, it significantly contributes to warming via the greenhouse effect.

The bolded sentence above is accepted reality, received opinion, what ‘everybody’ thinks. What we are supposed to think. What we must think, in order to be elected, to be promoted in news organizations, in science, in academia.

Every word in that sentence is a lie. The climate is not changing in dramatic ways. Human activity is probably NOT the chief driver. And nobody is agreeing on anything.

In the Substack tradition I am going to give you the top twenty substantive arguments against Global Boiling, taking the issue out of bloodsport and into investigative argument, with sourcing. This is my purpose: whenever you are confronted with a not-hysterical, not-shouting proponent of Global Boiling, these are your comebacks.

First of all, the world has warmed precisely 1.1 degrees C since 1860, the end of the Little Ice Age. It is expected to warm another 1.5 to 2C by 2050, except that it might in fact, cool until 2050, and then it might warm to 2100. Maybe. See #20 below. There are variabilities we can estimate, volcanic eruptions which have been relatively quiescent, solar indirect effects, as below, which we are still learning to measure, natural variability, unknown elements of ocean behaviour. Plus an entire host of unknown unknowns. NONE of the IPCC Assessment Reports support the concept of imminent global catastrophe associated with global warming. The redefinition of climate change, to refer only to human-caused changes to the atmospheric composition has effectively eliminated natural climate change from the public discussion. Multiple possibilities of the future are effectively closed off as climate predictions assert their determinative influence over food production, health, tourism, recreation, human migration, violent conflict and so on. This belief leads us away from a deeper investigation of the true causes of these other problems. The future is reduced to climate. We are psychologically paralysed. For regional risks, all global estimates are subject to ‘downscaling’ - a process by which high resolution information is inferred from low resolution data. This is profoundly dishonest fiddling used by the green Iron Triangle to restrict economic activity in every region. When estimating future warming, we do not factor in volcanic eruptions, solar variability and internal climate variability. Variations of natural variability substantially exceed any expected change from Global Warming. Sea Level is estimated by the IPCC (medium confidence) to rise 2.5 meters by 2100. That means an annual rate of rise between 25-44 mms. The current average rate is 3 mms, or the width of two pennies. The major unknown in sea level rise is the Antarctic Ice Sheet sheering off and causing a catastrophic rise in sea level. This possibility is often posited as caused by human induced global warming. HOWEVER, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet lies atop a major volcanic rift system with 138 documented volcanoes that are widely distributed throughout West Antarctic. These volcanoes produce a steady flux of heat and episodic active volcanoes can potentially produce significant local melting. This factor is not mentioned in the IPCC assessment reports. BUT, we recently discovered that the bedrock beneath the sheet, is rising given the lightening of the ice load. This was an unknown unknown and now it is a known unknown, in that we don’t how significant the rise is, and how much it might mitigate the catastrophic risk of an ice shelf sheering off because of volcanic activity. None of this can be solved by solar panels and 15 minute cities. Much coastal flooding, as in Miami, has to do with subsidence of limestone bedrock, given the massive building projects on all gold coasts. Flooding in interior regions is often caused by green hydrology which has broken over 1000 significant dams, in order to force floodwater into wetlands. Which cannot handle the extent of the floodwater, hence flooding in major cities and towns. Radiative forcing. Total Solar Irradiance or TSI is a major driver of climate. BUT, there is substantial uncertainty of TSI measures between 1978 and 1992 before we had solar satellites. Even 92-96 is unclear. As a result, some of the datasets for past values of TSI (since 1750) have low variability, implying a very low impact of solar variations on global mean surface temperature, whereas datasets with high TSI variability can explain 50–98 percent of the temperature variability since preindustrial times. The IPCC AR5 adopted the low variability. This is the definition of unsettled science. Rather, a paper asking “How much has the Sun influenced Northern Hemisphere temperature trends? An ongoing debate.” emphasized dissenting scientific opinions exist as well as identifying areas where there is scientific agreement. The authors found that the sun/climate debate is an issue where the IPCC’s consensus statements were prematurely achieved through the suppression of dissenting scientific opinions. Solar activity reached unusually high levels in the second half of the twentieth century, estimated to be the highest in the last 8,000 years, although there is disagreement among reconstructions as to whether this maximum peaked in the 1950s or continued into the 1990s. This means that much of the warming of the 20th century was likely an 8,000 year peak in solar radiation. This is a known unknown. And again, not settled science. The two degree limit evolved in contradictory fashion. Policy makers have treated it as scientific; scientists have treated it as political. It is assumed that crossing this threshold means catastrophe. But every single catastrophic scenario considered by the IPCC AR5 has has a rating of very unlikely or exceptionally unlikely and/or has low confidence. THE IPCC HAS NO CONFIDENCE IN CATASTROPHIC CLIMATE CHANGE. THERE IS NO LARGE-SCALE THRESHOLD LINKED TO 2 DEGREE WARMING. Two degree C warming being a catastrophic threshold is not settled science, or rather it is settled science. A two degree C warming is not catastrophic. The perception and propaganda that severe weather events are more frequent and more severe is false. They are just better reported, and because we are richer, losses are higher. In the U.S. extreme weather events (eg: droughts, heat waves, and hurricanes) were significantly worse in the 1930’s and 1950’s. There is NO evidence to support claims that that any increase in global economic losses from weather is attributable to global warming. These are measurable facts, unavailable for propaganda. Settled science. Consensus entrepreneurs. There is a new class of scientists and policy makers who seek to muddy the facts via ‘consensus’ or all too often, bullying. As in the much cited study that crudely states that 97% of scientists “believe in man-made global warming”. Yes, most agree there is some warming, but no one is sure of how much, and no one is sure how much humans contribute. 97% is not a fact that means something must be done. There are no measurements, no math to prove how much humans are causing global warming. This is propaganda. This is not settled science. At best, it is a known unknown. Data Laundering. The above is what is called ‘data laundering’ by ‘consensus entrepreneurs’. “Data laundering is the process by which data with high uncertainty is transformed to justify clear and compelling conclusions. This is flagrant psychological manipulation of sensible people, without the time or training to investigate the truth. The path from dissertation to journal article to press release is often one of data laundering and idea laundering that produces more exciting outcomes. This is unsettled science at its most repellent. Climate Change has created a tribal-moral community that rejects facts, argument, and escalates to hysteria whenever confronted with identified villains, ie oil companies. The security state has deliberately divided us into right and left, splitting families, communities, rendering human life fraught with argument. People split off from each other. Our beliefs become stronger when surrounded by only those who agree with us. “They come to assume that their opinions are not only the norm but also the truth—creating what social psychologist Jonathan Haidt calls a “tribal-moral community,” with its own sacred values about what’s worth studying and what’s taboo.” This is a bad way to decide whether someone can live in a house or a tent. Whether we can create a business so people can eat. Whether food should be taxed from seed to supermarket at every step of the way. Whether people should starve on the street for lies. Climate Change has been subject to an extended and unforgiving online peer review. The science has received massive amounts of auditing and an enormous section of the population - educated, scientists, physicians, engineers, has sheered off from the mainstream propaganda science, believing it to be arrant nonsense. And much else may be nonsense too. The dishonesty of the Climate Change crew has created paralysis, distrust, anger, and when you factor in the misery of those cheated of life, represents the greatest fraud in human history. All the components of natural variability point to global cooling in the period from 2020 to 2050. We have experienced a long slow lag in volcanic activity, which inevitably will pick up, contributing to global cooling. There is evidence that, once again, solar forcing (TSI) will continue into the 21st century. Independent of that, a new set of known unknowns has come to be identified. “However, there is growing evidence that other aspects of solar variability, which are referred to as solar indirect effects, amplify TSI forcing or are independent of TSI forcing.⁵⁵ Candidate processes include: solar ultraviolet changes; energetic particle precipitation; atmospheric-electric-field effect on cloud cover; cloud changes produced by solar-modulated galactic cosmic rays; large relative changes in the magnetic field; and the strength of the solar wind. Solar indirect effects can be classified as known unknowns. While these indirect effects are not included in the CMIP6 twenty-first-century projections, we can make some inferences based upon recent publications.Recent research suggests that solar indirect effects could amplify an anomaly in solar insolation by a factor of up to 3–7. All of these will affect temperature rise or fall. We don’t know which. Add in natural climate variability, and the game is off. We. Don’t. Know. Except that we know there is no danger on the horizon. My pre-Christmas piece, The Epic Bullshit of Catastrophic Climate Change, here, showed that the Biden Administration has chosen the most extreme scenario mapped out by the IPCC, that the IPCC itself believes to be only 5% likely. They have then folded that into the most recent COP 28, and mitigation of a fiction is laced through the Inflation Reduction Act of this latter part of the year. Literally throwing away money. This is a hard fact, one that every American will suffer.

I cannot express how distressing this work has been. I had to clean out my broom closet to calm down. I could add another forty bullet points that punch holes in the catastrophic climate change scenario. That this is not done in serious media, at all, ever, in any systematic way is the principal cause of its collapsing market share. This past week, many analysts were suggesting that the Ivies be shuttered, given the performance of their Vice-Chancellors in Congress. Academia is lying to us, corporations are lying to us. Every institution is corrupted. Individual lives are substantially impacted, population growth has collapsed. We are deliberately refusing growth to Africa and inflicting cruelty far above any colonialism caused. The shame of this will last a hundred years.

I live in a rural area where a skim of rich pensioners, academics and bureaucrats live. The bottom 70% grub along, a paycheck or two away from misery. I look at their faces, showing endurance and lost hope, in the supermarket and seethe. How many lives, how much promise has been lost to this terrible fraud? This is the future, sleek, well fed, government-union-secure, superiors, preying on those below them.

All citations and most quotes from the below book, which I strongly recommend. It’s not just a book. It is the map out of this madness and will be read for 100 years.

