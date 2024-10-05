Nothing illustrates the contempt and outright hatred the government has for us than what is happening in North Carolina. FEMA has spent all its funds, all their tax money, on migrants, who, btw, are illegal economic migrants. And Kamala emerges from her shroud and offers people who have lost their houses, their towns, their businesses, their cars, their possessions, pets and family members $750. On what planet does her team not realize this is criminal behavior?

Of course, the vicious little baby-killing stouts in Hollywood have spent the last forty years treating white working class Americans like sub-humans, and that includes all men with muscle tone, without the big round eyes of a grown up baby beta-male. So in her perverted world, her demonic world, refusing help to rednecks is not only AOK, it’s what they deserve. Komrade Kamala will remake the world, break the spirit of Americans, usher in the AntiChrist.

James Delingpole ran an interview with a South African former Satanist this past week. He described what they want, how they go about it, how their world is structured. Some of them believe in Satan, the others don’t, but the ‘faith’ offers so much worldly advancement, they join. As preposterous as it seems, it looks like a lot of our leadership has been sucked into Luciferian ritual in order to control the world and get really rich. How do they get rich? Take everything we have. North Carolina is like Lahaina is like East Palestine. Globalists want the land, the resources, the water in Ohio, the beach front in Maui and lithium in North Carolina, and they use HAARP and geoengineering to get it. And they kill to get it.

Killing certain people, then destroying the land and the wealth of the rest is part of the ritual. Look, it is simple, this is how Luciferianism works: You sacrifice a child to Lucifer or Baal or Baphomet, you get what you want. That is the whole of the faith. Add sex magic, which is what witnesses, hundreds of them, say Sean Combs was doing - first you have sex with the child and then you kill him. The high of it sends your vision of your sick future out into the world where it manifests. Dr. Juliette Engel below, was a victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse she calls Sex Magic, in the 1950’s as a child, escaped, became a doctor, and works to save the children lost in this mess. This is one of the most convincing testimonies of the hundreds I’ve watched.

Mass killing is the most powerful ritual of all. Mass killing gets you world control.

I know this sounds crazy, and I am having trouble processing it, but there is simply too much solid, unassailable evidence. I am going to appeal to authority, mine. I spent seven years in university, the last two studying economics, law and statistics. I was brought up in a good family, Anglican, normal but for a glitch or two. I am a collateral descendant of George Washington and direct of three other Revolutionary Army Generals. One of them signed all four of America’s founding documents and he was a cobbler. There are twenty million of their descendants alive. Some of my family built a lot of the early infrastructure of Canada and the U.S., including the Welland Canal that opened up the west for settlers. I spent seven years at Time Life, when it was rigorous, and every paragraph had five editors on it. I had a pair of senior academic mentors, cousins, who further trained my thinking. I have been published by almost every major publisher in the English-speaking world and not girl-publishing. I am as mainstream as it gets, though the mainstream usually takes fifteen years to catch up.

It’s true, it’s happening. It’s pervasive. It’s everywhere in leadership.

The Trump team is acting like the legitimate administration. which, by the way, it is. They are in North Carolina, on the ground, delivering supplies. Trump called Musk for Starlink supply and the satellites were on the way during the phone call. Here is RFKjr talking to the mayor of a small town:

Look at the resignation of Mayor Pritchard of Lake Lou. This is what she is saying: ‘this is it folks, we are on our own. It’s us today. Then you. There is no one coming. Our government is sending billions to Israel and Ukraine but nothing to us. That is our money they are sending, while we rot, while our old people die without medications, pets, children, farm animals lost in the floods.’

In some towns in the flood path, they are not even burying the bodies. People are just told to get out. The land is condemned.

No censorship can suppress what is happening in North Carolina, the flagrant neglect of the citizens. As Sharyl Attkison said last week on Del Bigtree, “The truth finds a way to be told”. Outraged citizens are acting like reporters, thousands of them filling TikTok, X, and even the heavily censored Instagram. Eye-witness reporting, appalling irrefutable videos. Private groups flying in to help, supplies from churches and real people, not the NPCs in fake NGOs laundering the money for oligarchs. FEMA is acting like a brake, confiscating food, refusing access to the lost, threatening volunteers. A FEMA director was beaten up on Thursday and everyone cheered.

Already the vultures are in telling people their land is no longer theirs, their houses no longer theirs. There is lithium in those hills, and mining lithium no doubt the way they will mine it, with no controls, killing everything in sight, using migrants as labor, killing them faster than they would have died in their home countries. Get rid of the people, get rid of the town, poison everything, the rivers, the fish, the earth. Profit.

Biden absent, he flew over and can’t even remember which disaster when asked.

Who do they think we are? How many of us do they think there are? Well, guess what revolting Luciferian idiots, there are so many that no matter how hard the repellent swamp dweller, Adam Schiff, threatens social media unless they censor Americans, the socials would die without us. If populists left, social media would collapse. There’s no passion on the left, no heart or humour, there’s just bathetic sentiment and demonic poison. I used a creator’s video last week, and the messages I got were so filled with a vicious form of hatred, it was like encountering a denizen of hell.

Hollywood is so sick, so evil, everyone in it is tainted. They’ve called down so many demons, that everyone has attachments. The music industry is going down. There is no hiding what Sean Combs did. There are 10-15 copies of every tape the FBI has in private hands, and they will be released over time. We learned from the Epstein coverup. The people who own the tapes warn they are so terrible, that were we to know everything, the world would collapse. To me that means leadership at the very very top is involved. To me that means the Obamas. Oprah. The High Saints of the leftie world, because nothing would surprise the right.

When I left the toxic narcissism of the left, I lost all my friends, and I lost all my publishing connections, people I thought were real friends. They were not; they were fellow cult members, even at the heights of literary accomplishment, especially there. Prize winners of literary awards? The most brainwashed frightened people I’ve met..

But then I made so many new friends, five for each I lost, and more I found a larger community of shared passions, a true intellectual fellow feeling, where communication is solidly in the realm of ideas, possibility, hope for the future and love for our fellow man. This is the exact opposite of the helpless confused cynicism of my leftie pals. Within this new community which is building everywhere, in every country, lies a greater love, an emplacement within history, reinterpretation of that history, and fierce plans for the future. We all want the same thing, we all read the same things, ideas and data whirl around like confetti, yet coalesce into insistent ideas that beg to be actualized. Thousands of us, then more, then 10X that again and again. In every profession, as in a chrysalis, a set of new ideas is emerging: health, education, media, taxes, industry, resource use, trade, land use, and of course foreign wars and policing. All of them good and necessary.

On Thursday, the genuinely ghastly Adam Schiff promoter of the Russia hoax, demanded social media combat election disinformation, and censor Americans who were not thrilled about Kamala.

That is because she has become a figure of fun, and that is unstoppable. This is a risible pair, hapless and genuinely stupid. Candace Owens did a deep dive on her parentage, to find among her other flagrant lies. Kamala had lied about her black Jamaican grandmother. She used the photograph of a family maid to represent her black blood. Candace has traced Kamala’s father’s bloodline, and essentially they are German Jews/Irish slave owners. Kamala’s father told Judge Joe Brown that he was white. The woman below is the family maid, the one Kamala is claiming is her grandmother. You can watch Owen’s fascinating reporting here.

People are picking away at her Westmount childhood, easily the richest neighborhood in Canada, and her attendance at Westmount High, the poshest - literally 90210 - high school in the country. It seems her mother was a scientist at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, McGill University. At the time, MKUltra had poisoned every lab and department in the medical system. Thought to be the future, Montreal was building itself as a leader in medical innovation. Famed psychiatrist and Allen Dulles buddy, Ewan Cameron, was, according to Ann Diamond, experimenting on the children of parents locked away in his castle on the hill, Ravenscrag, where he kicked off the modern science of mind control. Children were given pillows with tape recorders inside them which attempted his psychic driving/trauma techniques. Not to forget here, French-Canadian orphans and native children were a particular interest of Cameron’s, because he could do anything to them and no one would complain. The Duplessis Orphans case, and the Mohawk mothers have established this as fact. These people were monsters.

Was Kamala one of them? It is a small jump for a single mother, Indian, to have agreed to “further science” and involve her daughter. It would give her preference. Probably meant a nice berth in the most expensive neighborhood in the country. This would explain Kamala’s incoherence, her inability to form a sentence that means something. Hers may be a deliberately broken personality, and her programming isn’t holding. Hence the nonsense verbiage. This would explain her deeply repellent husband, Doug Emhoff, who “forcefully slapped” his girlfriend in public in Cannes, got his first wife’s nanny pregnant, made her life so traumatic she miscarried, then paid her $80,000 to keep silent according to Wednesday’s Daily Mail. He’s probably Kamala’s handler.

Here is a Mail reporter explaining to Megan Kelly on Friday, the depth of the Mail’s research on Dough Emhoff and just how vile he is.

Kamala may well be MKUltra.

This week I discovered from someone who was there, an eye witness, that Allan Dulles’s colleague and friend, Ewan Cameron was neck deep in the Satanic community, drawing, like the Nazis, from the old magic that used to pollute the world (and apparently still does). Cameron was systematizing ancient black magic rituals, drawn from goetic magic, Sumerian ritual. In order to control everyone.

Kamala’s candidacy is in itself MKUltra, a deliberate insult, a trauma, as is the choice of her vice-president, easily the most disgusting man I have ever encountered, signing an order allowing the death by neglect of babies after birth, lying about military service, lying about being in Hong Kong, “knowing” school shooters. I have deliberately forgotten his name. This is another trauma, a deliberate trauma, a profound insult to our intelligence and identity as citizens, just like the hideous Biden crime family’s empowerment.

We can make you believe that the scum of the earth should lead you.

The Nazi Party, as I’m sure you know, was built on the ideas of German secret societies, the Vril and the Thule, themselves based on ritual much much more ancient. MKUltra is simple: first traumatize to the point of breaking the personality, then rebuild with new ideas. My source who connected Cameron with Satanic practice, said that mind control wasn’t just a ‘project’, the word “project” was a ruse meant to indicate short-term. MKUltra came out of the cults and was designed to become universal. It was meant to control the culture in its entirety. You have to admire the sweeping vision of Allen Dulles and Ewan Cameron and God knows who else’s genius. In the ensuing seventy years, he said, “since WW2, the mainstream media has become MKUltraed and so have the cities.”

Trauma, rebuild. Trauma, rebuild. Trauma, rebuild.

Build back better.

Hence the crisis nature of our collective reality. My personal jury is out on 9/11, but damn, it fits in nicely. Add in the endless wars, the terrorist attacks in western democracies, more wars, more attacks, Ukraine, the geoengineered disaster in North Carolina - our world is being deliberately made unstable, our communities fractured by floods of migrants. On a personal level conflict is ginned up over transsexuals, over diversity, over sexualizing kindergarten children, over faked race wars and incidents.

Every rural community I know has been riven by the brutalist and destructive actions of the environmental movement, established and funded by the richest people the world has ever known. Its members enter a region in order to destroy peace, to create division and anger. Its science is nonsense, and just by that nature, divisive; people can’t swallow it, they fight back and lose against the flood of oligarch money. The movement’s incremental confiscation of property rights has impoverished both the U.S. and Canada, turned millions off their land into the mega-cities to rot, leaving once fertile land to degrade in invasive weed, untended forests exploding in fire.'

The current regime has thoroughly corrupted academia and scholarship. Half of studies presented as evidence in science may have been falsified. All climate science is falsified. All vaccine science is falsified.

The entirely unnecessary Covid vaccine killed 20 million people world wide and counting, and injured tens, if not hundreds of millions more, sending countless families into trauma. Edward Dowd’s research is unassailable.

Trump’s two assassination attempts.

All of this invented trauma pours into our houses from the MKUltraed media.

The cities are now hellholes, filled with desperate addicts, the homeless and crime. I grew up in cities that were clean and fresh and filled with light. It was exciting in New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Vancouver when I was a young adult. Now, it is all darkness and every day, every hour on the street, you are confronted with someone dying in front of you. Your heart hardens and hardens again. This is deliberate. And crowds of newcomers methodically turning our cities into the cities they fled because they were so awful, why? Because that’s all they know, and of course, all cultures are equal.

Our entertainment sells endless America-hatred. Hatred of ourselves and our world and achievements. Hatred of the “far-right”, of rural people, of Western civ., of white people. of white men, of white women, hatred of our astounding progress compared to that of any other civilization on the planet, the muddying of history, presenting ordinary people as evil, rather than our befouled leadership.

Men are being destroyed, methodically. This is something I didn’t know - young men are in their “princess era”, this as a result of the pervasive geopathic penetration of rap into the culture, and the root of rap being homosexual love and hatred of women. This young creator describes how rap is destroying men.

Today, Friday, Whitney Webb released this interview with James Patrick discussing the use of crises by the elite to usher in reforms of our society. She thinks the migrant crisis will be used to install CBDC’s, “because we have to know who everybody is”. Rather than a genuine two-party system, she says, one hand creates the problem and the other proffers solution.

All this said, the rejection is global, growing, unstoppable and titanic. Because the regime is so powerful, the push back can’t come from individual politicians. Trump didn’t spring from Zeus’s forehead already formed. He rose because he was reading and listening to us. Every opinion he holds or held, every thought he expresses, I have heard from a town mayor, rancher, forester, engineer, businessman years, decades before Trump appeared.

In every jurisdiction and corner, people are saying, times up. Back into your covens and grottos where you will be walled up for all eternity.

This is already too long, so I’m dividing it into two parts. On Wednesday at the latest, I’ll delineate all the ways the global push-back operation is winning.

