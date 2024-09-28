I’ve not been a UFO person ever, other than think space means living in unpleasant steel tubes, which puts me off immediately. But two summers ago I was captured by Dr. Steven Greer, a former emergency room physician who has been fearlessly relentless in his pursuit of just what the Department of Defence has been doing with all that money and in that I include Catherine Austin Fitt’s missing $21 trillion.

Right now, stop of the entirely gamed New York Times bestseller list stands Imminent by Lue Elizondo, a former boots on the ground soldier from the working class who climbed his way up the Public Service Ladder to arrive at the coveted top of the tree. His job, once that was achieved, was to head upthe DOD’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, or as AATIP, which was bent on investigating and documenting evidence of UAP’s and UFO’s.

After working there for years, Elizondo was forced by his conscience, as he tells it, to leave and work towards disclosure, because it became clear to him that the secrecy around this issue was toxic, destructive and wrong.

He walked away, leaving a lucrative and prestigious position, his very nice house, his security, into a hellstorm of controversy, where he has lived ever since. His wife was on board, so were his daughters. His financial crash was far more rapid than his climb, because he had walked, on principle, into insecurity. Taken up by Tom DeLongo of Blink 182, whose projects failed to find ongoing funding, he found himself living in a trailer somewhere in Idaho. With attack dogs. And his family who stood by him.

Nevertheless, he persisted.

The DOD program headed by Lue Elizondo

That’s a precis. That is how strong this man is or appears to be. And his wife and daughters. And this is how brutalist our government is, how determined they are to hide the knowledge that could transform every life on earth from struggle to wealth and comfort within a generation.

Or, is this just another step in the sneaky disclosure project, apparently being led by the White Hats in the Department of Defence?

Hal went on to tell me something else that truly blew my mind. Four deceased nonhuman bodies were in fact recovered from the 1947 Roswell crash. After processing that, I fired off a slew of questions. In head, out mouth . . . “Have we recovered nonhuman bodies from other UAP crashes?” He looked at me as if debating how to answer. It was clear to me he wasn’t ready to tell me the answer. I was still the new guy. “We’ll tell you more soon enough,” he said. “Is every incoming president told the truth?” “No.”

Elizondo’s book is viewed as a limited hangout by the UAP/UFO community because he laces through the book the question, the suspicion, that some of these powerful beings he is convinced exist do not have good intentions. His principal message is a warning. And that, per Stephen Greer and others, means he is still in the pocket of the DOD, allowed to publish the book as long as he made room for the Defence to control the arena.

This may well be true, there are passages in the book which are inked out; and no doubt when he wrote he self-censored. He further admits there is some information the public should not correctly know, not yet. But essentially (and this is a very readable book) the following is what he is saying. And bolstered to the max by the entirely reliable Annie Jacobson who interviewed Jacques Vallee and other leaders in the field:

Lue Elizondo’s main points:

1. The Department of Defence has been hiding the existence of UAPs or UFOs since the 1940’s, running a very effective discreditation game in the mainstream media, creating an “unremitting contempt and disdain by the mainstream press, the scientific community, and the US government”, in the words of Christopher Mellon, one of the two billionaires with their mitts deep in the issue. Mellon wrote a stirring hopeful preface for the book.

2. In 1953, in order to further discredit the existence of other worlds and critters, the idiots on a CIA panel “advised the Air Force to enlist the Walt Disney Company and the mass media in a campaign to debunk UAPs”. Universities were directed to disallow credits for any student interested in pursuing studies on this issue.

3. This was permitted by the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951, which stated that the U.S. Government was allowed to control the release of new technology that might threaten economic stability or national defence. Since then there have been an ever increasing amount of secrecy orders every year.

4.The DOD has been running super-soldier programs which worked with individuals with psychic abilities, including remote viewing. Elizondo was recruited into this program called Stargate.

“The best practitioners of remote viewing—Pat Price, Ingo Swann, Joe McMoneagle—achieve incredible results. From a couch on the west coast, Price penetrated a secret NSA location in West Virginia and correctly described identifying labels on manila file folders locked in a subterranean cabinet. In one session, Swann claimed to have remote viewed Jupiter and described its very thin rings, which would only be spotted and confirmed by unmanned probes years later. Gene used to tell me, “You know, people with your gifts are rare.” “I’m not gifted,” I’d say. “Oh, yes, you are!” Turns out, we were both right. The reality is, a large number of the population was and is capable of remote viewing. The training is rare, not the gift. I once heard a compelling explanation of remote viewing. I was told it is a vestigial ability early humans relied upon before the development of spoken language. Household pets rely on this sixth sense to determine if another animal is a threat. Before humans had words, we may have had this ability too. An interesting thing about remote viewing is that it must be used for purely good intentions, and not for bad or for personal or selfish gain.” (or apparently, else. Karma comes to visit)

5. “Vice Admiral Wilson, Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, curious about certain black program line items in the budgets that crossed his desk, began asking questions. He got a meeting with representatives of a certain aerospace corporation—and their attorney. Wilson put his cards on the table: Just what were they doing with this specific line item? He discovered that the contractor was part of an extremely secret program focused on retrieving and reverse-engineering crashed advanced vehicles of unknown origin and not made by humans. I learned the larger program is referred to as the Legacy Program and involves various elements of the US government and US defense contractors.”

The legacy being the science that corporate aerospace outfits have and we, the people. who paid for it all, don’t.

6. “The American taxpayer has been footing the bill for these retrievals and the subsequent analysis and reverse-engineering efforts but with no proper congressional oversight. Even worse, people and government programs die, while corporations endure. Long after anyone in the government with knowledge of the program retires or dies, these materials remain in the vaults of these corporations and in a sense become private property. Imagine the value of the objects in the custody of these companies and what sort of advancements they have been benefiting from, off the back of this. Imagine, too, the level of bureaucracy that would permit a US admiral to be threatened by a corporation for asking questions related to his own budget and work he legally has oversight of on behalf of the American people.”

That is the meat of the book. The rest describes what Elizondo discovered within the parameters of what he was allowed to know. Basically that UAP’s exist and “aliens” have been visiting earth for thousands of years. And that some of them talk to us, the us being various chosen members of the military and one assumes, aerospace companies.

There are, of course, billionaires involved in this game on the side of the White Hats. Christopher Mellon, the closest thing we have to an American aristocrat, has been working within the government for more than twenty years trying to force disclosure. What we are experiencing now is a soft rollout, with the House hearings last summer and apparently hearings to come. The UAP Disclosure Act, however, was killed this past week by a Republican, Mike Rogers, nicknamed “Mr Pentagon Pork”, whose state Lockheed Martin dominates. Eisenhower, once again, is proved right.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower . .

Outside the government, Laurence Rockefeller, the promoter of the New Age movement meant to infantilize humans, has funded and supported Dr. Steven Greer, in his admittedly titanic work in disclosure. Greer, unhindered by government, and able to make a living out of his work, goes much much further than Elizondo can or will. Greer has 750 whistleblowers from within the government on the secret programs, the blackest of black programs. Last month, Greer threw it all up on the internet, where you can spend, he says, two solid years doing nothing but investigating the evidence

.

As an employee of the Department of Defense, Elizondo was focused on potential harm. He ran across the Collins Group within the DOD, which consists of fundamentalist-to-the-point-of-primitive Christians who think the creatures from other worlds are demons. And the holy do not negotiate or treaty with demons. It is hard to accept that people employed by the taxpayer could be so backwards, but apparently the Collins Group is a major force preventing an opening of the knowledge we have paid for.

One of those people is this guy, identified by Greer as the authoritarian in charge, and possibly the most powerful man on earth. Greer says “these are illegal black projects which are criminal and treasonous. They defy the chain of command, they are global and more powerful than any elected official anywhere in the world.”

Greer believes they have secreted some 600 patents, disallowing their release to the public. They discovered long ago, through reverse engineering, technologies that could transform the world, eradicate poverty and cure cancer. They have electro-magnetic devices that could produce free energy. They have technologies that could make cars run on water. They have technologies that will make atomic changes in the electron shell so you can move up and down. Greer says that the UAP’s actually cool a hangar, their propulsion is so sophisticated.

In fact, Toyota announced earlier this year an electric car that would run on water. If Greer and his patents prove out, we have had this tech for decades, and it has been hidden.

“The release of this tech would have an impact way way past the cell phone and in the internet. It would end pollution and poverty in a generation.

Greer has released some of these patents in the DPIA, under the Scgeki files. Scgeki was an intelligence officer who, like hundreds within the National Security State, want this information in the public sphere. So one day he allowed a scientist, John Bedini, into a warehouse, where he spent days copying the science.

In the 90’s Greer’s team drew up a legal case that established these projects as illegal and unconstitutional, and in the DPIA archive sit thousands of classified documents, including many of the patents, open-source.

The US government scripted the universal UAP playbook in the hours and days following that mysterious incident in New Mexico: 1. Admit nothing and deny everything. 2. Make counteraccusations. 3. Retrieve the pieces of the crashed craft. Whisk the retrieved materials away to undisclosed locations. 4. Work in secret to reverse-engineer this vastly superior technology. Lock down all scientists and engineers who come near the recovered wreckage. Intimidate witnesses into saying nothing. 5. Discredit those who don’t play along. Make them look crazy. Paint abductees as country bumpkins or glory-seeking frauds. 6. Stigmatize outside researchers who attempt to intelligently glean truth. Stigmatize the topic. 7. Threaten anyone who utters a single word about this topic with the US Espionage Act and the promise to execute anyone who defies their secrecy oath, by reminding them of what happened to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for selling atomic secrets to the Soviet Union.

A sixty year old study from Brookings claims that, if their findings were to be made public, people would run mad, stop working, and their sense of identity would be massively disrupted. Religious people would melt down, their belief - that man is the center of the Universe - would be challenged. And then the questions: Was Jesus an Alien? Was the Buddha? That is why, for the past seventy years, the knowledge of other worlds has been trickled through to us via fiction, hard to credit abductions, documentaries for the channels mostly men watch.

In my opinion this is the greatest bad decision, the monster at the root of today’s pervasive malaise, the stalling out of innovation, our collective bankruptcy, the pollution and the malignancy of government. Hiding this extraordinary wealth of data and science is criminal. The people who prosecuted this lie have to destroy humanity in order to hide their crimes. They have to corrupt media, destroy health, and steal elections to stop disclosure. As Greer says, they have placed themselves above politicians and presidents and become an all-powerful global force, a fully evil global autocracy. Apparently they will kill and kill again to protect themselves. And have repeatedly. William Colby, head of the CIA was about to disclose what he knew and was found dead, floating down the Potomac, the day before his meetings. There are hundreds of others, military and scientists, who have tried to come forward and were killed.

If you become too troublesome, they just erase you Gordon Greighton, MI6

Kash Patel, author of Government Gangsters, The Deep State, the Truth and the Struggle for our Democracy has clear sight of the depths of the Deep State. He served as a U.S. National Security Council official, senior advisor to the acting Director of National Intelligence, and chief of staff to the acting United States Secretary of Defence during the Trump presidency. Basically he sued terrorists and put them in jail, travelling ceaselessly to do so. He is bruited to be Trump’s Attorney-General. When asked, “What is the Deep State?” Patel answered:

It is an apolitical entity that operates in government to service itself instead of the American people. And what I mean by that, in its leadership positions across government whether it’s DOD, FBI, CIA, DOJ, combined with underlying positions that are pretty senior-up who work with mainstream media entities to perpetuate frauds on the American people. To commit government corruption, to stay in power and to lie to the American people and to rob them of the truth that is the singular purpose of the deep state because they think that once the truth gets out, their corruption is going to be exposed they might get prosecuted for breaking the law. And once that happens you have an explosion in DC.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela's memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper's Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US.