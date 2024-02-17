I ventured deep into the hate factory this week, which I don’t recommend, and basically slathered it all over me. Luckily, I guess, this was polite hate, couched in compound sentences filled with four syllable words. Hurling, nevertheless, said words the way schizophrenics do feces at their cell walls. I’m speaking of course, about The Atlantic, the once august journal now taken over by a group of the most prideful, squeamish ‘intellectuals’ on the planet and don’t they think they are grand. They have awarded each other multiple prizes and degrees, and nominated themselves as our moral betters.

To them, we are scum, fit only to scrub away at crap jobs and basic income level wages, and shop at Walmart, with no hope for the rest of our lives. We exist to feed them, clothe them, house them and to be taxed. And our children and grandchildren will be worse off because they are removing every single thing that contributes to production and handing it over to multinational corporations who will create Enterprise Zones where our kids will slave and die.

And by the way, shut up prole. You just need more socialism and we are going to deliver it as soon as we get rid of Bad Orange Man. Who is so wicked, he is up there with Hitler. Not Stalin, because we kindof admire Stalin. He knew what was necessary. Kill you until you submit.

Our concerns have no merit. Trump is a cult, the wickedest man who ever lived, and we are dumb as rocks. This is what they think of us:

Vandals

Cranks

Insurrectionists

Rotten.

Depraved.

Vile.

Obsessively germophobic in our attitude to Immigrants

An Existential Threat to the country.

Cruelty is the Point

We cannonballed into their “serene political bathtub”

Stupid and vicious people who yearn for a strong leader.

Lawless menaces

Evangelicals seduced by the cult of Trumpism (because anyone who believes in God and Christ is stupid enough to fall for anything)

We have overturned 250 years of constitutional norms and values

Proles

Dirt

Patsies

Cult members

Stupid flyover people

Deplorables

Bitter clingers

Smelly Walmart people

Tom Nichols, who has to be one of the most hate-filled writers in the country, has been hurling the worst epithets at Trump and Trumpism since 2015. He now says Trump has mutated into pure fascist because Trump threatens to put members of the Deep State on trial. Nichols writes the Daily Brief for the Atlantic, and a more bitter, mean-spirited take on the American enterprise, which he believes he embodies, cannot be found. He anticipates retaliation from Trump.

Well, yeah.

Let’s not forget for a second that The Atlantic is funded by money made by Mrs. Apple and that Apple uses ten year old black slaves in the Congo to mine for lithium and cobalt. No wonder she needs an entire stable of vicious elitists to cover for her disgusting way of life.

Ever since the sainted Obama, these people have been cashed out by the cabal, which was the point. They are loyal to nothing but their paychecks, which have risen to the point where they are all full-fledged members of the upper-middle-class. Since they attack Trump people using Marxist analysis, let’s do the same to them.

All of them started out as struggling middle-class, if that. Most were from powerless families, people who did not matter. Some were people of color. None of them had access to anyone interesting or important. Their parents did very ordinary work, were more or less marginal, deeply middle class and focused on money and possessions. They had no status growing up, they had no access to status. Therefore, they have no idea what ethical leadership looks like, zero idea about making the hard choices, which is the real underpinning of success and how you actually earn the respect of others. But now they have massive status, entirely unearned, and they made it by punching down on behalf of their corporate bosses.

I wouldn’t let any one of them into my house.

Our leadership is represented by the thugs at The Atlantic. This is how the circle jerk works: They write the essays and make the speeches that drive the think tanks that drive the policy makers, that drive the agencies that drive the legislature that drive the legislation writing, that drive the rule making and subsequent rule enforcing. They choose the winners and they drive the losers into the ground. And they get those ideas from policy shops funded by members of the World Economic Forum, from whence all ideas and financing emanate in a giant toxic cloud.

Attention Frum, Applebaum, Goldberg, Brooks et al: Let’s examine the results of your “work”, since your boy, Clinton, Rhodes scholar and corporatist stooge, took power in ’92:

1. Clinton’s blithe handing over of manufacturing to China created homelessness. Millions lost jobs and any hope for the future. Families fractured.

2. People resorted to opiates and then fentanyl, which you allowed through the porous borders. The corporate elite who have you on a leash sold opiates to the hopeless in flyover and you didn’t give a damn.

3. You have allowed the cartels, Asian and Mexican, to take over in every single state. In Arizona, they own the governor and the government. You. Didn’t. Even. Notice. Now they are so powerful no one dares stop them, or even report on them.

4. You cheered when Soros’s people took over city attorneys’ offices, whereupon they trashed inner cities, by not prosecuting crime, and corrupting police procedure. You did not bother to notice. The people hurt worst: marginal people of color. You. Did. Not. Care.

5. You allowed the stupid ideas represented by the Green New Deal to bid up the price of real estate, so that the middle class fled, and the cities are filled with piles of garbage and people you threw away.

6. You have turned the schools into hatefests, dividing class vs class, race vs race, religion vs religion and confused sexuality to the point where people are a) not breeding and b) not even having sex.

7. In D.C., WHERE YOU LIVE, only 19% of high school graduates can do math and only 35% can write or read English.

8. You’ve made food insanely expensive because of your grovelling to the climate cult which has made energy prices soar, when we have enough energy to be independent.

9. You have trashed the countryside with ethanol plants and government farmers to whom you give millions in subsidies, which they use poisoning the food and earth, while restricting and ruining hundreds of thousands of rural workers and driving twenty million into homeless camps and blighted urban sewers.

10. You have papered the legal system with affirmative action hires who are driven by revenge – cf Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg in NYC. Fani Willis has not worked for one single attorney or office in her climb to the top which has not been embroiled in criminal activity, with principals jailed.

11, You foisted Obama on us who doubled the debt, more debt than every other President combined.

12 Then you inflicted Covid on us, which was deliberate, to destroy Trump. Another $10 Trillion in debt. Millions of small businesses destroyed.

multiply any Canadian stat by 10 to get American reality

13 . Then you lied and cheated and stole 2020, which has been proved many times over, and foisted a sick, mean, thief on us, (whose corrupt disgusting son sold us out to the worst regimes on earth), and who added $3 Trillion to the debt in 2023 alone. You then boast of a recovering economy which is just flat-out stupid.

14 And then came Ukraine, a war which you started out of sheer vanity and self-importance, giving your corrupt associates at NATO something to do and shifted hundreds of billions of dollars into a failed state, failed because of you.

15 You blew up the Nordstream Pipeline which gutted German energy supplies and immiserated millions for your awful goals. You destroyed Germany’s economy for your vanity. Now the entire country is on the streets. All of Europe is on the streets. Cities are being blockaded by angry farmers, truckers. 69% support them. That’s how popular your stupid ideas, your “rules-based order” really is.

16 You lied and exaggerated and attempted to take down a President twice under complete rubbish ideas. And spent tens of millions of OUR DOLLARS to do it. And your legal minds all failed, but walked away with fat indexed pensions. There are no consequences for any of your actions.

17 Meanwhile your salaries doubled and doubled and doubled again. Corporatists bought every single one of you and paid you off. If you got famous, they compromised you and blackmailed you and you didn’t have the decency to quit, when you found yourself flattered and inveigled into having sex with a coerced 14 year old. WHICH YOU NEVER REPORTED ON.

18. The vaccine catastrophe. The names you called us will never be forgotten. The estimates of those you killed with a forced experimental gene modifier, world-wide sits around 20 million, 300,000 in the U.S. alone. Every family has one or more vaccine injured members. Or will.

where’s the vomit emoji

19 The border disaster is so appalling, I can barely look at it. The trail of rapes and murders and thefts that follow the desperate and criminal trespassers is dreadful, and, this is important, is inflicted upon us, not your women and children and businesses. You NEVER REPORT ON IT. It is our small towns and cities that have to pay for your vain irrational belief that America should take in the world. You mean we have to take in the world, because all you do is vacation in Tuscany, and flatter each other around dinner tables in restaurants we will never be able to afford.

Because of you.

I hope Trump prosecutes and jails every last one of you. Trump is us. He is our Punisher.

