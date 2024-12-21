“We in Silicon Valley were floored that Trump got nominated. Then that 10Xed when he won, 10Xed again with the Steele Dossier, 10Xed again with Charlottesville, 10Xed again with impeachment, and again with both Covid and BLM. It was like this incredible ramping up of emotion and drama and change.” (It was then that Andreessen took a step back and considered.) “I don’t understand what’s happening on the left and I don’t understand these purges.” -Honestly podcast - Bari Weiss and Marc Andreessen

It’s the voice that drives me crazy. The drawl, the self-satisfied well-fed glottal stop, layers of expensive fat choking the windpipe, I can even hear that. Even the quickness of speech annoys me. So certain, no pause for reflection, just words unfurling from a 3 Sigma intelligence. Never missed a meal, anxiety curbed by privilege so entrenched they can’t even imagine. Thin, carefully enhanced thirty year old women, the cynicism of a bored aristocrat bleeding from their voices, that vocal fry drawling, knowing it all, having seen it all, never having left their Ivy colleges, their leafy suburbs, never going without anything, much less a desperately needed holiday, rent money, food, dentistry for their kids. My fingers itch to slap them.

They bankrupted us. They ruined the lives of the bottom 70%. They spent ALL the money. They then proceeded to bankrupt the world. And, realizing the money was all gone, their gamemasters tried to kill us off, first with an engineered virus that failed, then with a vaccine that didn’t. Then they ran up $10 trillion in four years trying to keep the vegetable in power, to get to that point where the Green New Deal paid off in torrents of lovely other people’s money. Which was such a stupid idea that clearly IQ has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with wisdom.

Every time you hear one of these ghastly regime-puppets-opinionated-fatuous-gym hardened-glossed-up made-up gargoyles speak, think: you bastards bankrupted the world. And you don’t even know it. This character demonstrates how legalistic, how extractive, how unprincipled this class is. I mean, just yuck.

People like this idiot stole everything. Everything. And then they prance around with a substitute set of values: DEI and ESG, and force them on the people already ruined. And those moronic ideas destroyed the little they hadn’t taken.

Back when I was a Bolshevik I was fretting to my geneticist cousin (world renowned for the credentialed) about my brilliant daughter and her brilliant father, and the breeding of the brilliant creating an oligarchy of the brilliant, so detached from nature and culture they bring down the world. (Which is today)

Nope, said Bob. First, genius is a freak occurrence and evenly distributed across the population. Further a genius in the working or middle class is likely to be possessed of so much ambition and energy it will repel them out of their environment so fast, they will forget where they came from.

He didn’t say that last phrase. I added it because that is where we are today. Marc Andreeesen, Netscape inventor and insanely successful digital investor, is instructive. I don’t want to pick on him particularly, because he seems like a jolly fellow, but he admits to being totally bowled over by Trump’s win in 2016, despite the fact he comes from a rural Wisconsin farming community.

“It’s all staunch Trump country. Farmer world was in for Trump early and hard.” I’d lost touch with the culture. I tried to reset my own psychology and I need to read a lot. I had to rebuild my world view.”

How the actual fuck (I’m sorry there is no other appropriate word) did someone so (apparently) brilliant miss what was happening in his home town? I knew it was happening by 2007 and they weren’t my people. But it was happening to his family. To his people. This bespeaks an arrogance and pride and blindness worthy of Charles 1 and he was beheaded in the public square.

Again, Andreessen is one of the honest ones. I can’t read the others. I don’t know what treat I would have to promise myself to read the Atlantic. David Frum? I couldn’t afford the freight - a Rolex? Instead I’d be racking my metaphorical shotgun. I cannot for the life of me understand the forbearance of the deplorables with these ghastly people and their ability to write 15,000 insanely boring words demanding the confiscation of the lives of their tax slaves.

I grew up in the Wasp oligarchy. that skein of families that runs down the east coast of the U.S. and Canada, who started arriving with their Puritan views, their Christian ecstasies, their city on a hill in 1630, which marked the first flood of ships. This was starting to die in the 1970’s, about to be overwhelmed then drowned by people like Andreessen and his crowd in Silicon Valley, his ultra-credentialed cohorts in government, in the corporate world, in the Great Game. All the geniuses from the working and obscure middle class flooded into the centres of power and were well entrenched by 2010, so brilliant they got all the glittering prizes.

But we lasted 400 years. They lasted 50. We will see their death, their gasping flapping on the dock, their floundering around for wreckage to cling to, their slinking over to the side of the people they called garbage. Their attempt to find a berth using ideas they have been trained to loathe. They won’t come back. It’s over for them. They have failed. Wednesday’s Continuing Resolution illustrates their retreat pattern.

They were giving themselves a 35% raise, for one. They were continuing the pandemic/WHO biometric tracking regime, and they were funding the International Censorship Regime. There were billions of dollars going to various pet projects, a last lovely looting of the public purse before it all came to a crashing end.

And Republicans were going to vote for it. Of course they were, they were getting another $60K a year.

The deplorables rose up in a great wave and defeated it. Oh I know the blithering morons think it was Trump and Musk, but trust me on this, Trump and Musk are a symptom, not a cause. The blowback, the underlying thinking had been developing for forty years among the garbage people. Trump is our weapon. So is Musk. They. Follow. Us. They are using our ideas. We are the brains trust.

And Ukraine! You know that was a bunch of stupid entitled women, specifically Samantha Powers, Anne Applebaum, Victoria Nuland who decided, backed by the ghastly freaks at the Atlantic Council and Atlantic Magazine, and David freaking Frum, that girrrrls can play the Great Game of Empire, and decided to put it to that far too male Putin, by refusing to ratify Minsk, by creating a color revolution on his doorstep, by threatening to anchor NATO on his doorstep. And then, when Putin invaded, proceeded to finance enough weaponry to kill 500,000 people.

Don’t forget that. No one stopped them. The whole contraption that forms the “world government”, their “rules-based order”, went along with it. What’s another half a million dead, a million families ruined, the devastation of one of the world’s bread baskets, not to mention abrogating a signed treaty with a nuclear power? We got to be equal with men! We started a war! We put it to the testosterone-rich Marauder Putin, spawn of Ghenghis Khan and a wolf, but not a wolf that needs protection, yet another mindblowingly stupid idiocy of the class visited on the people who feed them.

The same contraption allowed for the incremental invasion of the Chinese Communist Party and its ancillary cartels to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans with fentanyl. It allowed the once great cities to become clogged with human refuse and crime. It allowed education to become unaffordable, housing to become unaffordable, health care to become unaffordable. It allowed an entire state government to be taken over by Mexican cartels - Arizona.

It’s the ignorance that annoys me most. It appears that not one member of the Atlantic staff or in fact, any left-of-centre-public intellectual preening on Youtube, MSNBC, any of the Alphabets, the New York Times, the Washington Post or the Wall Street Journal, NPR, knows anything about the hundreds of thousands of missing migrant children. They know nothing about the 100,000,000 Americans walking around with incipient vaccine-caused myocarditis, they know nothing about the Pfizer trials that were kept secret, especially the miscarriage and infertility data. They know nothing about election theft which is wholesale hand-over-fist looting of the public interest. They know nothing about migrant crime where in Auburn, Colorado this week police found an American couple in their 60’s, bound and gagged in their apartment by Venezuelan gangs. They know nothing about green energy causing elderly women not able to pay to heat their homes in the winter - the incidence of which is tearing up the British public at the moment. They know nothing about the outright persecution of rural workers who feed them, they know nothing about the wholesale confiscation of property rights in America to the point where government owns 40% of all land and tightly controls the rest, taking orders from the Ivy-League staffed NGO’s funded by the clever rich to destroy rural activity because “climate change” and “Sixth Great Extinction”, two more bonkers madnesses it would be hard to find.

This is the stupidest intelligentsia since the Regency. Which prefaced the loss of America, and let’s call that the dumbest economic decision made in the last 2,000 years.

And then, this week, we discovered that the Biden administration gamed the GDP of the U.S. And the employment numbers, both very much worse than hitherto stated. In September, the U.S. added 750,000 government jobs. That’s called buying votes. Just recently we discovered that every regulator destroys 158 jobs. In September, Biden’s economic team, anxious to fake the jobs total, created enough government jobs to destroy 118,500,000 jobs. Not all bureaucrats are regulators, but being a regulator is where the power is. That’s their end goal.

Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, another female Ukraine war lordette, resigned on Monday, to run Trudeau off the road and then take over the party herself. Too late, little Nazi babe, you destroyed our economy. Your deficit is $68 billion. You and your Laurentian elite cohort literally doubled the national debt inside of 15 years. You added $1.1 trillion attempting carbon neutrality in a country with so many trees, we are already carbon neutral. Here’s a cookie, you’re worse than useless. Go away.

Instead of showering you with terrible economic stats, here is a real politician:

link to speech excerpt

“I talked to a guy at the Labatt’s Brewery and he told me ‘We’ve given up on ever having a home. We can barely make it. I have three jobs. I feel ashamed when I talk to my kids. They ask why I’m never around. Why we can’t afford a house. I feel like a failure.’ “He didn’t fail, he has been failed. He has been robbed of the promise of Canada. It was a very simple promise, that if you worked hard, you got a good life. It wasn’t fancy or extravagant. You got a house. With a yard. Where you could have kids playing safely. And you could have a nice dog you could afford to feed. And your kids could play safely in the streets. That was the promise….”



Our wretched intelligentsia stole that. Hand over fist stole. Every penny to feather their nests, to inflate their egos, to preen and pose at international conferences in whatever field they decided to exploit. Their “democracy”, their “institutions”, their “rules-based order” that requires war after war after war, stole our lives.

Germany’s government fell after the finance minister flamed out. Romania’s superior court cancelled the election because a populist won. France’s new government will probably last a few months, the UK is fit to be tied. Labour, who won the “most seats ever”, but lost the popular vote to the Conservatives and Reform combined, almost certainly gamed those seats and stole them using bundled immigrant votes. Stolen elections cause anger. And so they are.

Equally listen to Eric Weinstein, another refugee from the criminal conspiracy that is polite leftism, about his gobsmackness at the Trump regime. He says this was the common sentiment among his peers. Weinstein, in case you forgot, is a pioneer in “new economic thinking”, as well as a very successful investor and a physicist. This is the kind of person that says things like: “well, right and wrong, these are very simplistic concepts.” He is also not accepting that this is a major hinge in history. He thinks all we need is reform, vis

What we really don’t know is whether this is going to be a disaster or whether it’s going to be a new Golden Age. Trump is going to renegotiate the world and that is really dangerous stuff. We needed to shake this up but this is going up to 11. In the first Trump term Trump just made stuff up. It was totally idiosyncratic of the moment, and he's the only person who can do Trump. Right? It's just this completely erratic, drunken boxing routine. Elon is another version of this. He just constantly comes up with new weird things. You never know what he's going to do next. So that's a terrible situation if you have to hire 10,000 people to run a town that runs the country that influences the world. I think this time around, he knows that.” Trump is going to break a lot of structure.

Yeah buddy, that’s right. Structure that is sucking the life out of the planet like some deep dark black hole of voracious need. Which is the core identity of our elite, our intelligentsia, a voracious hole of need for recognition, for praise, for prizes and more and more and more money. Like the cousin of one of my best friends, who left with a massive government pension, but more importantly his own “institution” which sucks tens of millions out of the public purse every damned year until he falls off his perch. All it does is feed his outrageous vanity.

Look, out here in the hinterland of misery you have created, people have to rely on their God, and their virtue. There is no ambitious over-riding of principle possible for us out here, like there is for you. You have overridden principle so many times, you don't recognize it anymore. We do. We see you. And we refuse your way of life. Out here in the world we let you create, it’s bare survival, three jobs if we’re lucky. It’s like the founding and instead of bloodthirsty angry Indians and hostile nature, we have government and you lot to fight. We needed God and we needed virtue.

The reason the Wasp oligarchy lasted for four hundred years wasn’t because of the despicable behaviour of the Bushies and Vanderbilts and Rockefellers. It was because the base, the 95%, believed in the divine and sought to integrate it into their lives. Yes, our leaders were often venal, but we kept them leashed, for the most part. Expect that going forward. These people were different from you in that they practiced virtue at home and in their cities. They created American prosperity, the hope of every individual on the planet, not random brainiacs stuffed up to the nose holes with their own grand selves. Virtue aligned with principle enhances intelligence, grounds and empowers it. It beats everything.

My cousin was wrong about geniuses propelling themselves out of their home places into world centres. Not today. The centers are polluted and so corrupt they turn the stomach. The new leaders, replete with virtue and developed, balanced minds, are staying home and forcing change. That’s why the deplorables are the secret brains trust of America. And, I would argue, the world.

