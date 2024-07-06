Absurdistan has been picking away at one of the modern conspiracy theories, the 13 Luciferian families that rule the world and take aaaalll the money, for months now. This trope is so massive that it has become a unifying theory of how the hell we got here. It is everywhere outside the zone of politeness: your post office clerk believes it, the truckers believe it, farmers and ranchers believe it, the people who deliver your packages have figured it out, every not-asleep hairdresser, cashier, waiter believes it. An increasing number of students are drifting in that direction.

But I want evidence, give me data. How do they work? How do they force policy changes that impoverish us? How do they steal everything not nailed down? What is their unifying theory other than self-interest? How did they get the relevant professions on board? How is it that the world is so abundant, that we know so much and most of us are so poor? Why in the modern, compassionate age do the rich get richer and everyone else is struggling? Why is the stock market booming, when most people are having trouble making rent? Why does every democracy teeter on the edge of fiscal catastrophe? How is it possible that servicing the American debt costs $1,000,000,000 a year? In that overused phrase, I want causation not correlation.

This week, a book called Rockefeller: Controlling the Game by a Swedish writer and researcher, Jacob Nordangard, answered many of the above questions. Nordangard traces the Rockefeller-funded-and-directed creation of the modern world, the institutions, the ideas, the invasion and deliberate breaking of architecture and art, the impoverishment of the great mass of people. The goal: Homo Universalis, a smaller, meeker, collectivist man, content to be measured, controlled and monetized. This is the reason that 90% of the profits in the market are digital: because they are building a digital prison for Homo Universalis.

This past week one of Substack’s stars, Matt Taibbi, was interviewed by Tucker Carlson. At the end of the conversation both men, who have been everywhere and met everyone, descended into a welter of confusion. Why is everything so screwed up?

Here is the relevant snippet:

“No, it's way deeper than that. I think it's a spiritual thing. And I do think societies kill themselves just as people do. And I think that's what we're seeing. Clearly, that's what we're seeing. I mean, tell me how that's not what we're seeing. And I think that's just such an ugly idea. Again, it hurts me to articulate it, but you asked. So that's what I honestly think. Well, I mean, what other explanation is there? Well, kind of, yeah. Right? I mean, I've kind of run out of- I made the mistake, I think, for years of trying to think, well, what's the angle on this? That's right. That's how I thought. You know, like there's got to be some end game that they're going for. And the only way to make sense of this is to give that up, I think, because there's something darker going on in the culture of people who run this country that it's inaccessible if you're trying to assign motives to it. Right…… So in other words, it's not just Trump. It's the idea that the people who like Trump, those people might have power or be rewarded. Right. We cannot legitimize the negative feelings of those voters is how they think. Whereas it's incredibly obvious if you go out in the campaign trail and talk to people who vote for Trump, that they do it for a million different reasons, ranging from, you know, the town that I live in used to be a booming economic center, and now it's dead, right? You know, it looks like a third world country.”

All of this is deliberate. Everything is being ruined in order to usher in a New Age. All the destruction we see around us was planned and executed in service of a set of stupid ideas dreamed up by mega-rich families and their pets.

But, against all odds, their plan is collapsing. Across the world, from here to Japan, all through western Europe, in the U.S. and Canada, governments that prosecute the agenda that created that sentence are falling. France, this weekend might have a “far-right” government, many of whose supporters believe the 13 families theory. Belgium has fallen to it, the Netherlands. A whopping 35% of young people in France ignored the slanderous propaganda and voted “far-right”. A plurality is saying “we are not going quietly into that good night”.

In the U.S. several states have banned any W.E.F. or U.N. rules and regulations and Tennessee has banned geo-engineering. In the perennially hard-left province where I live, a new “hard-right” party is looking solid to win in the fall. I don’t think it has ever held an actual seat in our legislature, which indicates how much of a sea change we are facing. The federal Liberals will be destroyed in their next election. And if Trump doesn’t win, it will be because it will have been stolen.

Until Covid, I wouldn’t have believed you can buy off entire professions. But now I do believe it, I can accept it, it is hard. I mean I love money, but I’d rather bag groceries than shoot people full of an experimental drug for money. If I, with no scientific training (some graduate-level stats) looked at the data out of Imperial College London, and thought this is bullshit, how is it that the entire medical community voted to force an experimental vaccine, with very dodgy double blind tests, on well…everyone? Up here in the demented Dominion, doctors are dying like flies, heart attacks, strokes, turbo cancers. It’s terrifying. Shortly after the vaccines were rolled out, a friend was sitting in a quiet coffee shop near the Parliament buildings, listening to the then Premier of my province worry out loud to his companion. “The evidence of harm in these vaccines is coming in from everywhere,” he said. Yet, he persisted. He did what he was told. Now, he has cancer for the third time.

All of which means that when I took a deeper look at the Rockefellers, I could understand how two generations of scientists had been bought off, their lives and work bent to chasing moonbeams, and finding what their employers wanted them to find. Two generations of political scientists, bureaucrats and politicians who abandoned their duty to their constituents and followed the Rockefellers dream of utopia. They were purchased or their egos, the meaning for their lives, were fluffed by saving the world, creating a new humanity, Homo Universalis. Augmented, controlled, peaceable. The public intellectuals the family gathered under the wing of Homo Universalis were, literally, legion.

This is their endgame:

”one finds a futurist high-tech plan for building a new “Temple of Solomon” comprised of a global satellite system for interconnecting all of mankind, described in Oliver Reiser’s book Cosmic Humanism (1975) as Project Prometheus and Krishna. (Jose) Argüelles would spread Reiser’s ideas of a World Sensorium (a World Brain) to a New Age audience, with illustrations of a future man, upgraded with brain implants and connected to a central database (the Global Mind). The internet was only the first phase.” (Nordegasrd)

Jose Arguelles, his work financed and promoted by Rockefeller, descended into LSD-triggered psychosis, but his ideas still motivate this family. They are at the core of what they intend to force upon humanity.

One of their key servants, Michael Bloomberg’s new European headquarters in London is built on the site of the Temple of Mithra. And he is having it excavated and refurbished to its gleaming gold and precious stones. These people think they will be the gods of this New Age. The Rockefellers even invented the term and movement New Age.

In service of their own godhead, the family has meticulously broken the economy of every western nation, turned it to de-development and energy poverty.

I was talking to James Delingpole last week and he told me that he was re-releasing Watermelons, the Green Movement’s True Colors, but that he didn’t have a full grasp on what the Rockefellers had done to rural areas. Now that I knew, chapter and verse. Starting in the 1950’s, they formed several hundred organizations - 550 within ten years - pulled them all under the umbrella of the Rockefeller Foundation, and every year, today more than 1,000 environmental NGO’s meet with the heads of said foundation and decide on the next attacks. Will they go for Canada’s oil sands? Will they attack Nevada ranchers, put them out of business and take their water? Will they launch a war against potato farmers in Iowa, as they did last month? Once decided, it’s go time. From eco-terrorists to local activists to national ENGOs, to local, regional and national planners at every ministry in senior and junior governments, to conservancies, national, regional, city, and local, all of them gather to get on the same page.

In every single town near a resource, a vacation spot, half a dozen supposedly local conservancies and water protection outfits and critter activists and Transitions (out of the UN) control the agenda. They are paid to go to every meeting and twist planning towards the Rockefeller agenda. They are anything but “local”.

Tim Findley, at Rolling Stone during the Hunter Thompson era, gave the rest of his life to chronicling the disaster the Rockefellers and their pet activists effected in the country. Range Magazine is an archive of their crimes. What else can you call the systematic ruination of rural economies and families, but crime? Here is just one of Findley’s reports. In others he describes just how massive organizations like The Nature Conservancy sent young affable kids into tiny rural regions with say, an abundance of water, and over five years, take over all the organizations and send one-third of the families into poverty. The Rockefellers created The Nature Conservancy.

From my Eco-Fascists:

“Listen for the frailty.” That was the order that John Sawhill, past president of New York University, then head of the Nature Conservancy, gave to thousands of youthful operatives in the 1990s. Sent into rural communities, they were to find a way to acquire an asset—a river, a wetland, a fertile valley, or a forest—that the Conservancy wanted. Join clubs, volunteer, help out, be a neighbor, play with their kids. And listen for the frailty. But many times, that valley or forest wasn’t all they wanted. When Harry Reid wanted the water of the Lahontan Valley for Las Vegas, the only way he could get it was through John Sawhill, who sent Graham Chisholm, now the executive director of Audubon California, to buy those rights. Chisholm’s master’s thesis was on the development of the Green Party in Germany, and in the five years he spent romancing the citizens of the Lahontan, Chisholm demonstrated the iron fist cloaked in Robin Hood suede of “the largest environmental organization in the world.”

The Lahontan Valley community and culture were toast by the time Chisholm got finished with it. Farmers whose family had worked their land for 100 years committed suicide.

Multiply that 100,000 times, 1,000,000 times across the world. The Nature Conservancy is so hated in the country, actual rural people - not city implants - make the sign of the devil’s horns when they hear the name. They are that vicious, that destructive.

Why is America dying? If you stamp out economic activity, if you ruin family after family, ranch and farm, forest and mine, wealth ceases to grow and starts to die. The Rockefeller family did this. Without them, without the billions they have poured into ruining rural America, we would be in a new Golden Age.

Tomorrow we will look at just how they did it. Causation, not correlation. Our entire culture has been rigged, by them, with the purpose of our entire species being forced into something quite other, homo universalis, less creative, less self-determinative, less free. Prisoners in cells with invisible walls. They are the most evil family that ever lived.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson