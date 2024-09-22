The Mind-blowing, Unprecedented, Ineluctable (Unstoppable) Promise of the Trump Unity Coalition.
The polls are suppression polls. And legacy media spits actual demons
Most of us still refer to the mainstream media as authority, even those who hate it. We get our “stories” from them, we fight their “ideas” in independent media. If legacy media hasn’t acknowledged a story, for too many of us, it doesn’t exist. The habit is ingrained, like breathing. But, as this book shows, from some of the greats in journalism, legacy media is profoundly toxic. It exists to depress you, to suppress you, to squeeze all of the life and ideas out of you until you are a small little person with nothing to offer but obedience. If it speaks, it lies.
Without corporate media carrying the water of the corrupt, every country would grow so fast, the infrastructure and architectural achievements of the Saudis, say or Qataris in Middle East would be dwarfed. Without the predatory left, allied with the World Economic Forum who see us as pigs to be bled, then eaten, America would within a decade, shoot forward several generations. All I see out there is unused capacity, men and women stalled, locked in a spell of hopelessness. Beyond that, given that corruption, mendacity is put in its place - prison - I see boundless growth and creativity.
Today, populists are winning everywhere. Even given the cheating, and I think after months of study, cheating is everywhere. The left’s ideas have failed and failed spectacularly, and all they have left is cheating. Look at Venezuela, look at Brazil, those elections were so stolen no one can argue they weren’t. And they were stolen by corrupt socialists. If you doubt it, I challenge you to look at my series on election fraud. The video below shows all of Venezuela on the streets, and no one turned up at Lula’s installation but the police and army.
If a survey were fair, in every western democracy and most developing countries, the sensible right would capture 65% of the vote.
Germany and France. Britain. Ireland. A lot of the cheat is digital, meticulously planned, and it has increased in every election cycle into a flood of fake votes, using especially migrants that invade western countries with impunity. It is easy to bundle migrants if they have voting rights - the time for acquiring voting rights has shrunk to two months. Their ‘leader’ forces them. Most from the developing world are used to cheating, see it as normal. They are promised more benefits, they vote how they are told. Add in the digital cheat - there are machines at every step no matter what they tell you - and this is how the left stays in power, when all their ideas create misery and bankruptcy. The only way to beat them is a people so angry they over-whelm the polls, as happened when a WEF banker-puppet drove Italy into the dirt.
Despite the slander – “extreme” “far right” - the othering of their neighbors and friends - populism grows apace, and every month it seems, the movement adds entire cohorts of ‘interest groups’, but not the ‘interest groups’ of participatory democracy which are 100% astro-turfed. These are actual interest groups, whether Bitcoin, regenerative agriculture, reining in Big Pharma and Big Ag, reining in the war machine, regularizing and rationalizing out-of-control budgets, the necessary re-thinking of government schooling, the necessary reordering of bonkers universities, stopping the bullying of fake science like the Sixth Great Extinction and catastrophic man-caused climate change and vaccines for everything. This week, the Teamsters, hard-core union socialists abandoned their bosses to go for Trump.
Even the digital overlords who have run an abusive sadism play on their customers for the past ten years are walking softly, and occasionally, apologizing. We know they don’t mean it, but they are afraid of us.
Let me be clear here. Trump has put together interest groups that are real. My principal concern is economic health, and he already had that down, knew that cheap energy and over-regulation were the first things to fix. And in the intervening four years, his economic team, which is impressive, has surely thought through the prison farm of the corporate oligarchs, who destroy competition and therefore innovation. Those massive enterprises are near criminal, and they must be broken up and brought to heel if we are to grow out of our stupendous, catastrophic debt. We owe that debt to the oligarchs, to the British Round Table, and the various cabal members, the 13 old families of Europe, members of Bilderberg. Their names proliferate in order to confuse, so let’s wrap them all in the flag of the World Economic Forum. They bleed us daily. They feed on us. This must stop.
We owe that debt to the oligarchs, to the British Round Table, the various cabal members, the 13 old families of Europe, members of Bilderberg. Their names proliferate in order to confuse, so let’s wrap them all in the flag of the World Economic Forum. They bleed us daily. They feed on us. This must stop.
In the last months, with RFKjr, Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, Kash Patel, Trump has brought in independent media, all of whom are in the Trump camp now. I see the kids on the left splashing around but they have no deep knowledge of anything, they just repeat slogans in clever ways.
Independent media is 10X legacy, in terms of readership and audience. One Tucker Carlson interview slams Fox News’s numbers for an entire day, and throw in CNN and MSNBC too.
Trump’s team has gathered the most innovative digital entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, the ‘investors’. All of whom hated him just a year ago.
In the health field, RFK Jr, represents real hope. This is a sharp concern of mine, as I suspect for others. Our food is chemical slurry. See this from Johanna Blythman, from her book, Swallow This::
a decade ago, the journalist Joanna Blythman managed to get into several of the food factories that have cropped up across the Western world, in anonymous industrial parks on the edges of our cities…she describes what she found .. Once inside, she discovered that the places where our food is produced look nothing like a kitchen. They reminded her of a car plant, an oil refinery, or the missile-launching pad at the end of a James Bond film. Vast amounts of unrecognizable chemicals are pumped through processors and into vats through metallic tubes. The people in charge of these factories don’t use the word “cooking” at all; they refer to what they do as “manufacturing” food, and that is how it looked to Joanna. Everything is stripped down to its component parts (or a replica of them), and then assembled into food. Almost nothing is what you expect it to be. If you watched the making of, say, a strawberry milkshake, you would expect at some point to see, somewhere, a strawberry, being pulped and processed. But in fact, a typical strawberry-flavored milkshake, the flavoring alone is made up of fifty chemicals—none of which is a strawberry.. The manufacturers are doing this for one reason above all others. Fresh food rots quickly, and these factories are preparing food that needs to be able to sit on a supermarket shelf for weeks, months, or years. To achieve this, they have to dramatically alter it. If you pump food full of sugar and fat, it reduces bacterial growth, and if you add salt, it lasts longer on the shelf without rotting. So our food is filled with unheard-of amounts of all three. Then there is a further challenge. To make food cheaply at this scale, you have to strip it down to its chemical elements, get them delivered in bulk, and assemble them to make an approximation of the food that we expect—a kind of ersatz curry, a replica of a cheese and tomato pizza, made out of dozens or hundreds of chemicals. But this process creates food, Joanna explains, that doesn’t quite look or taste like food at first: “The hard fact of the matter is that the extreme temperatures and stress involved in industrial food manufacture do grievous bodily harm to natural ingredients, irrevocably damaging their intrinsic textures, flavors and aromas.” They appear dull and inedible. So it is necessary to add large numbers of colorings to make them look like the original form of the food. For example, “a dash of red makes pasta sauce look as if it contains more tomato than it really does.” These industrial processes often leave the food tasting metallic or bitter, so they then need to be pumped full of “6,000 food additives—flavorings, glazing agents, improvers, anti-caking agents, solvents, preservatives, colorings, acids, emulsifiers, releasing agents, antioxidants, thickeners, bleaching agents, sweeteners, chelators.” As one food scientist put it, “Our job is to make something taste like something, even if it is not.”[1]
RFK Jr and Tucker Carlson have brought forward Casey and Calley Means. They will be part of RFK’s team. To me, as I watch my contemporaries and family deteriorate, especially if they are on rafts of pharma, nothing warmed my heart more than RFK Jr., associating himself with the Meanses, pushing forward regenerative agriculture, and promising to take on Big Pharma. The Clean Food movement numbers in the tens of millions.
I’ve made the environmental movement my study over the past twenty years, and innovation represented by the Meanses, above everything, will shoot humanity’s health forward. I pray that RFKjr has revisited some of his earlier hysterical thinking (I’ve been to one of his enviro speeches and he was certifiable) about the environment. Encouraging local producers over Big Ag and Big Pharma would revitalize rural America, and I swear I would be teary for weeks, months, if that happened. Regenerative agriculture will not only revitalize rural America, just 12% of our farms working that way will absorb excess carbon. Although the vile AGW monster idea has been so corrupted, we don’t know what is the truth, what mitigation needs to happen, if any.
In Canada’s oil sands, engineers have developed technologies that convert tailings ponds, the toxic detritus from oil extraction, over time, into pristine lakes. We have the tech. We don’t use it, bludgeoned by private equity’s ravening need for profits and the activist left’s need for issues to create public hysteria. And therefore, all resource use is chronically suppressed.
I plan to live to 120. I have every longevity gene, and I have been taking nutritional supplements since I stumbled, sick and tired, into a Manhattan clinic at 30 and was taken up by an immunologist who prepped seriously ill patients at Sloan Kettering for cancer surgery.
Those supplements have saved my life over and over again. When I fell desperately ill without a GP, I cured myself with juicing, supplementation, and the collaboration of a naturopath. i think I had the beginnings of lymphoma, so not having a GP meant no poisonous cancer treatments.
As a result I look 25 years younger than my contemporaries and have more energy than I did when I was 30. This focus is in my blood; my Irish maternal ancestors had been juicing and eating wheat germ and using herbal medicines for generations, and they all lived into their upper 90’s. How much more do we know than a woman born in the 1800’s?
I watched my mother - an MKUltra experimental subject, misdiagnosed with “extreme paranoid schizophrenia” - cure herself with supplementation and exercise, turning what destroyed the lives of hundreds of others, into triumph. Jamie and I have used supplementation to heal other members of our family, in concert with a psychiatrist, with clinical problems, manic-depression and reality breaks. No pharma. The Breggins, who I love and respect, are the psychiatric voice in the wilderness; their ideas can transform that malign profession.
Rasmussen has Trump up by 5% at the moment. I don’t read any of the other polls, they are engineered to produce doubt and fear, like everything else in our entirely malignant media. Look at the fruits, I tell myself. Do they produce fruit or do they produce poison. I taste poison every single time.
In sharp contrast, the future is filled with hope and promise. A New Jerusalem or an evermore constricted Prison Planet? It’s our choice.
[1] Hari. Magic Pill - Johann Hari (pp. 28-29
You cannot trust anything but independent media, and we too must eat. Please consider an inexpensive annual subscription. As well, you can make a one-off contribution to my get-out-of-town-and-do-some-shoe-leather-reporting at PayPal.Me/ElizabethJNickson and for those who rightly distrust PayPal, here is: buymeacoffee.com/Absurdistan.
Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson
Elizabeth, I devour your writing as soon as I see it in my inbox. Thank you. As hard as it is to swallow much of the gritty reality (which I wouldn’t know much about, sans you) of what is going on, I am always left with a beacon of hope. I’m watching President Trump build this coalition and praying my heart out that he wins, and that all these good, smart people he has attracted will tear down the evil deep state. It’ll be a new world! Also: I would love to hear more about the supplements that saved your life.
It's difficult to get on the health food bandwagon when you're 150 lbs. overweight. Diet rollercoaster rides eventually sap all hope of living a healthy lifestyle. Cutting out sugar, wheat, corn, flour, fruit juices, grapes, raisins, bananas, or anything that is highly or even minimally processed will cause fat to fall off the body in slabs. I'm not selling anything here, but I lost 150 lbs. in less than seven months doing no exercise or weightlifting whatsoever. I did it with the help of "Recovery From Food Addiction" (RFA) meetings which are now all over the country and online. FREE. it's a game changer. The weight stays off.
I did it eating a lot of fresh vegetables which are now being sprayed with Bill Gate's newest preservative which extend the shelf life for months. Needless to say, there is no government oversight or testing for safety. Even so, most people need to see some level of success before taking it to the next level.
The next level is supplements, but now they're also being taken over by Big Pharma so growing your own is the next logical step. I don't have a big spread of farmland so the next best option is to simply figure out what grows well where one lives (e.g. plants that thrive on neglect, drought tolerant, whatever's listed on your state's invasive species list, etc. ), and start planting along any and all walking trails, bike paths, even government maintained roadways, landscaped buildings etc. Anywhere that isn't going to be mowed over or trimmed periodically will do.
I'm not just doing this for my own food supply though because when the SHTF, it's far better that your neighbors have a way to forage for food as well rather than having them all show up at your door with their hands out. I can point across the street at the ever expanding grove of fruit trees, vegetables, etc. that look no different than any other unmanaged wild areas around here. No one has a clue that anything in my front yard is edible. A few things are considered superfoods.
I cut the cable over 20 years ago and was amazed at how easy it was to entertain myself. 500 channels of cable narcotics isn't really what I would consider entertainment anymore either. It sucks the life right from one's soul. The narrative is that you can't do much of anything because the government has made it practically and economically impossible. The corporate propaganda lulls us into believing that we need to spend vast amounts of our hard earned money on their gadgets and contraptions just to survive. It's all nonsense. It's the Beast system that creates scarcity
It is truly amazing how easy it is to simply toss one's biodegradable garbage into a pile along with any seeds one can find, in many cases they're already in one's food scraps. Just tossing the seeds from one spaghetti squash can produce enough food to feed dozens of people for days.
The problem is that all that salt and sugar people have been eating most of their lives makes naturally healthy food distasteful. I gave my neighbors a few papaya that are so sweet they can literally give me a hangover in less than 20 minutes. My neighbors couldn't eat it. They said it was too bland. They couldn't taste the sugar. That's deeply disturbing. Fifty years ago, the average American consumed 2. 5 lbs. of sugar a year. Today it's well over 125 lbs. a year.
The AMA, CDC. NIH, FDA, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association are all agnostic when it comes to the debilitating health consequences of consuming sugar. Anyone who has undergone a PT/PET scan should know that in order to get that radioactive dye to coalesce around cancerous cells or tumors, it needs to be blended with what they call "a delivery system". They blend it with blood glucose, i.e. SUGAR! Cancer cells uptake sugar at significantly higher rates than normal cells which is how they can get those pesky tumors to light up so easily.
Fenbendozol restricts the amount of sugar to cancerous cells which is how it works, but anyone with any rudimentary critical thinking skills will be able to figure out that one need only restrict one's sugar consumption to get the same results. Good luck getting anyone in the government, media, or Big Pharma to admit this though. Big Pharma can't without being taken to court. They have a fiduciary responsibility to their stakeholders to maximize profits and that ain't gonna happen by pointing out the obvious, and why should they when it is so unbelievably obvious???
Voting for Trump sends a message, but when the whole political system is irredeemably corrupt, placing one's faith in a political candidate isn't going to cut it. The government openly admits that there are at least five different groups actively seeking to assassinate Donald Trump. So he's obviously a threat to someone. When everyone in the media, the government and the corporate world are this rabidly opposed to a candidate, that's who needs to be voted into office. Even so, he was hamstringed the last time he was elected so I don't anticipate the government cooperating with him this time either.