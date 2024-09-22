Most of us still refer to the mainstream media as authority, even those who hate it. We get our “stories” from them, we fight their “ideas” in independent media. If legacy media hasn’t acknowledged a story, for too many of us, it doesn’t exist. The habit is ingrained, like breathing. But, as this book shows, from some of the greats in journalism, legacy media is profoundly toxic. It exists to depress you, to suppress you, to squeeze all of the life and ideas out of you until you are a small little person with nothing to offer but obedience. If it speaks, it lies.

Without corporate media carrying the water of the corrupt, every country would grow so fast, the infrastructure and architectural achievements of the Saudis, say or Qataris in Middle East would be dwarfed. Without the predatory left, allied with the World Economic Forum who see us as pigs to be bled, then eaten, America would within a decade, shoot forward several generations. All I see out there is unused capacity, men and women stalled, locked in a spell of hopelessness. Beyond that, given that corruption, mendacity is put in its place - prison - I see boundless growth and creativity.

Today, populists are winning everywhere. Even given the cheating, and I think after months of study, cheating is everywhere. The left’s ideas have failed and failed spectacularly, and all they have left is cheating. Look at Venezuela, look at Brazil, those elections were so stolen no one can argue they weren’t. And they were stolen by corrupt socialists. If you doubt it, I challenge you to look at my series on election fraud. The video below shows all of Venezuela on the streets, and no one turned up at Lula’s installation but the police and army.

If a survey were fair, in every western democracy and most developing countries, the sensible right would capture 65% of the vote.

Germany and France. Britain. Ireland. A lot of the cheat is digital, meticulously planned, and it has increased in every election cycle into a flood of fake votes, using especially migrants that invade western countries with impunity. It is easy to bundle migrants if they have voting rights - the time for acquiring voting rights has shrunk to two months. Their ‘leader’ forces them. Most from the developing world are used to cheating, see it as normal. They are promised more benefits, they vote how they are told. Add in the digital cheat - there are machines at every step no matter what they tell you - and this is how the left stays in power, when all their ideas create misery and bankruptcy. The only way to beat them is a people so angry they over-whelm the polls, as happened when a WEF banker-puppet drove Italy into the dirt.

Despite the slander – “extreme” “far right” - the othering of their neighbors and friends - populism grows apace, and every month it seems, the movement adds entire cohorts of ‘interest groups’, but not the ‘interest groups’ of participatory democracy which are 100% astro-turfed. These are actual interest groups, whether Bitcoin, regenerative agriculture, reining in Big Pharma and Big Ag, reining in the war machine, regularizing and rationalizing out-of-control budgets, the necessary re-thinking of government schooling, the necessary reordering of bonkers universities, stopping the bullying of fake science like the Sixth Great Extinction and catastrophic man-caused climate change and vaccines for everything. This week, the Teamsters, hard-core union socialists abandoned their bosses to go for Trump.

Even the digital overlords who have run an abusive sadism play on their customers for the past ten years are walking softly, and occasionally, apologizing. We know they don’t mean it, but they are afraid of us.

Let me be clear here. Trump has put together interest groups that are real. My principal concern is economic health, and he already had that down, knew that cheap energy and over-regulation were the first things to fix. And in the intervening four years, his economic team, which is impressive, has surely thought through the prison farm of the corporate oligarchs, who destroy competition and therefore innovation. Those massive enterprises are near criminal, and they must be broken up and brought to heel if we are to grow out of our stupendous, catastrophic debt. We owe that debt to the oligarchs, to the British Round Table, and the various cabal members, the 13 old families of Europe, members of Bilderberg. Their names proliferate in order to confuse, so let’s wrap them all in the flag of the World Economic Forum. They bleed us daily. They feed on us. This must stop.

In the last months, with RFKjr, Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, Kash Patel, Trump has brought in independent media, all of whom are in the Trump camp now. I see the kids on the left splashing around but they have no deep knowledge of anything, they just repeat slogans in clever ways.

Independent media is 10X legacy, in terms of readership and audience. One Tucker Carlson interview slams Fox News’s numbers for an entire day, and throw in CNN and MSNBC too.

Trump’s team has gathered the most innovative digital entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, the ‘investors’. All of whom hated him just a year ago.

In the health field, RFK Jr, represents real hope. This is a sharp concern of mine, as I suspect for others. Our food is chemical slurry. See this from Johanna Blythman, from her book, Swallow This::

a decade ago, the journalist Joanna Blythman managed to get into several of the food factories that have cropped up across the Western world, in anonymous industrial parks on the edges of our cities…she describes what she found .. Once inside, she discovered that the places where our food is produced look nothing like a kitchen. They reminded her of a car plant, an oil refinery, or the missile-launching pad at the end of a James Bond film. Vast amounts of unrecognizable chemicals are pumped through processors and into vats through metallic tubes. The people in charge of these factories don’t use the word “cooking” at all; they refer to what they do as “manufacturing” food, and that is how it looked to Joanna. Everything is stripped down to its component parts (or a replica of them), and then assembled into food. Almost nothing is what you expect it to be. If you watched the making of, say, a strawberry milkshake, you would expect at some point to see, somewhere, a strawberry, being pulped and processed. But in fact, a typical strawberry-flavored milkshake, the flavoring alone is made up of fifty chemicals—none of which is a strawberry.. The manufacturers are doing this for one reason above all others. Fresh food rots quickly, and these factories are preparing food that needs to be able to sit on a supermarket shelf for weeks, months, or years. To achieve this, they have to dramatically alter it. If you pump food full of sugar and fat, it reduces bacterial growth, and if you add salt, it lasts longer on the shelf without rotting. So our food is filled with unheard-of amounts of all three. Then there is a further challenge. To make food cheaply at this scale, you have to strip it down to its chemical elements, get them delivered in bulk, and assemble them to make an approximation of the food that we expect—a kind of ersatz curry, a replica of a cheese and tomato pizza, made out of dozens or hundreds of chemicals. But this process creates food, Joanna explains, that doesn’t quite look or taste like food at first: “The hard fact of the matter is that the extreme temperatures and stress involved in industrial food manufacture do grievous bodily harm to natural ingredients, irrevocably damaging their intrinsic textures, flavors and aromas.” They appear dull and inedible. So it is necessary to add large numbers of colorings to make them look like the original form of the food. For example, “a dash of red makes pasta sauce look as if it contains more tomato than it really does.” These industrial processes often leave the food tasting metallic or bitter, so they then need to be pumped full of “6,000 food additives—flavorings, glazing agents, improvers, anti-caking agents, solvents, preservatives, colorings, acids, emulsifiers, releasing agents, antioxidants, thickeners, bleaching agents, sweeteners, chelators.” As one food scientist put it, “Our job is to make something taste like something, even if it is not.”[1]

RFK Jr and Tucker Carlson have brought forward Casey and Calley Means. They will be part of RFK’s team. To me, as I watch my contemporaries and family deteriorate, especially if they are on rafts of pharma, nothing warmed my heart more than RFK Jr., associating himself with the Meanses, pushing forward regenerative agriculture, and promising to take on Big Pharma. The Clean Food movement numbers in the tens of millions.

I’ve made the environmental movement my study over the past twenty years, and innovation represented by the Meanses, above everything, will shoot humanity’s health forward. I pray that RFKjr has revisited some of his earlier hysterical thinking (I’ve been to one of his enviro speeches and he was certifiable) about the environment. Encouraging local producers over Big Ag and Big Pharma would revitalize rural America, and I swear I would be teary for weeks, months, if that happened. Regenerative agriculture will not only revitalize rural America, just 12% of our farms working that way will absorb excess carbon. Although the vile AGW monster idea has been so corrupted, we don’t know what is the truth, what mitigation needs to happen, if any.

In Canada’s oil sands, engineers have developed technologies that convert tailings ponds, the toxic detritus from oil extraction, over time, into pristine lakes. We have the tech. We don’t use it, bludgeoned by private equity’s ravening need for profits and the activist left’s need for issues to create public hysteria. And therefore, all resource use is chronically suppressed.

I plan to live to 120. I have every longevity gene, and I have been taking nutritional supplements since I stumbled, sick and tired, into a Manhattan clinic at 30 and was taken up by an immunologist who prepped seriously ill patients at Sloan Kettering for cancer surgery.

Those supplements have saved my life over and over again. When I fell desperately ill without a GP, I cured myself with juicing, supplementation, and the collaboration of a naturopath. i think I had the beginnings of lymphoma, so not having a GP meant no poisonous cancer treatments.

As a result I look 25 years younger than my contemporaries and have more energy than I did when I was 30. This focus is in my blood; my Irish maternal ancestors had been juicing and eating wheat germ and using herbal medicines for generations, and they all lived into their upper 90’s. How much more do we know than a woman born in the 1800’s?

I watched my mother - an MKUltra experimental subject, misdiagnosed with “extreme paranoid schizophrenia” - cure herself with supplementation and exercise, turning what destroyed the lives of hundreds of others, into triumph. Jamie and I have used supplementation to heal other members of our family, in concert with a psychiatrist, with clinical problems, manic-depression and reality breaks. No pharma. The Breggins, who I love and respect, are the psychiatric voice in the wilderness; their ideas can transform that malign profession.

Rasmussen has Trump up by 5% at the moment. I don’t read any of the other polls, they are engineered to produce doubt and fear, like everything else in our entirely malignant media. Look at the fruits, I tell myself. Do they produce fruit or do they produce poison. I taste poison every single time.

In sharp contrast, the future is filled with hope and promise. A New Jerusalem or an evermore constricted Prison Planet? It’s our choice.

[1] Hari. Magic Pill - Johann Hari (pp. 28-29

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson