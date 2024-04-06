The new face of populism

The lessons of covid are profound. The most important lesson of Covid is that without knowing the game, we outfoxed them and their narrative collapsed. People now know the shots were very dangerous, and there were contributing factors like Vitamin D that people, apparently obsessed by their safety, never bothered to tell them about. How did people get wise to the fact given that this “thing” owns every major broadcast network, every newspaper? As powerful as this force was, it wasn’t especially smart, it didn’t understand us. - Bret Weinstein

The revolution is happening all over the socials, especially in videos. And the disgust is palpable. If I were in strategy in left-wing politics, I would be panicking. James Carville, that wizened dwarfish hate-filled creep, is panicking and I for one, cannot stop watching him.

Biden is staying. There’s no replacing him with anyone. He is sane enough to know that the minute he goes, he is in a world of pain, as every single member of his family lands in prosecutorial hot water. He’s a crook, his family are crooks, and furthermore they sold out the country to its enemies. I challenge any Democrat voter to read Peter Schweizer’s book on the Bidens and not view them covered in bugs and feces. That’s how awful they are. They are cadavers, the walking dead; they have sold their souls so many times, the drug addled pedophile Hunter is their appropriate face.

Disgust is the prevailing emotion. I tried watching Disney’s Balenciaga, because I think I might have interviewed him, a gentle, elegant, cultivated man in his last years who took me through his archives, his stitching, his studio. Can’t remember, it might have been Givenchy. But twenty minutes in, the actor playing him and his partner engage in violent gay sex. GAAAA! I shouted and turned it off. My premium TV feeds are filled with shows where I manage to last five minutes before they prove so revolting, violent or dishonest (by which I mean woke) that I have to turn them off. We’re talking twenty or thirty or forty shows in my ‘continue watching feeds’ while I’m searching for somewhere to park my tired brain.

Media Stronghold Falling

I’ve given up. I watch videos made by actual non-lizard humans, they are playful and fun, and informative and exciting. They are positive. They are the future. I can watch a deep dive on the Vatican Library, or a specific period of history without the drawn out self-importance of ‘a prize-winning documentary’. It is a huge trend, vis below chart. “Young people” spend three minutes a day on Netflix, like me searching for something to watch and not finding it. They spend two hours on tiktok, 20 minutes on Youtube, 1 minute on Facebook.

I do not know what has happened to Hollywood. Or rather I do. Cultural Marxism happened. The woman who got me my first job in journalism for the LA Weekly; was the daughter of communists and made a fine living writing scripts that were never greenlit, also two books about the fabulosity of Castro. I’m sure even she thinks the current mess is appalling; she has retreated to Santa Barbara where she no doubt volunteers at the local food bank (not).

Liberal Strongholds Falling

“This is not what we meant”, shrieks every liberal in the world. “It’s not our fault!” Met a prominent Canadian Liberal at the grocery store Tuesday. “Take me back to Jean Cretien!” she wailed.

When I was friends with filmmakers, they would approve of a show by saying it is dark, transgressive, exciting. Within a decade, film has migrated to demonic, insanely violent, filled with hate, every character ugly and base.

That’s the trouble with liberalism. It has no limits. A Yale law professor, Samuel Moyn, tries to rescue it in his latest book, but there no rescue possible. As Moyn says while promoting his book on a podcast with some perennial-grad-student-acolyte, ‘if we lose liberalism all those lovely things we enjoy, all the permission to do what you want, will vanish.” One more step to the Luciferian: Do What Thou Wilt. You should drop in on the interview to hear the elite drawl, the vocal fry, the supreme self-confidence, self-satisfaction. I want to slap them.

Hollywood Stronghold Falling

We want those permissions to vanish. “Liberalism” has become permission for the clever and amoral to loot the treasure of other people. They have all kinds of reasons that they needed some of that $33 trillion in public debt. Liberalism has become permission for producers on Nickelodeon to rape children and everyone in Hollywood knows about it and does nothing. Quiet on Set, a series running now, describes how Nickelodeon employed five men convicted of child sex abuse. Socials are running wild about the Nickelodeon pedophile rings.

SAG and ACTRA knew what was happening.

Their agents knew, their parents knew. They cashed in.

Look at the brokenness of Justin Bieber, that pretty, sad character, who trails around looking lost. He hates his parents, rightly. Or McCauley Culkin, the kid who played in Home Alone. Also hates his parents, looks like a tormented ghost. Or Serena Gomez, who lives in a welter of pain. Or Lindsay Lohan, an incandescent talent who went off the rails for twenty years. Or Usher. Or Britney. They are all not doing well, failing adulthood. They were all raped over and over again in their climb up the ladder. P. Diddy raped Usher, Usher raped Justin. Justin quit music, and they force-married him and stuck him in Hillsong Church, itself a hotbed of theft and rape. Last week, P. Diddy’s estates were raided. He was another one of the monsters that the CIA and Deep State use to compromise people. Read the testimony of his long-time partner, Cassie. What he did to her will turn your stomach. I can barely type his name. He settled the day after the lawsuit was filed. P.Diddy might turn out to be Jeffrey Epstein on steroids, hacking his way through the black community, destroying at will, trafficking boys and girls to powerful men in Hollywood and beyond.

Pretend you see the vomit emoji here.

Illuminati Stronghold Falling

I watched a video series last night about the Luciferian cults that snake through the top of every profession. The interview subject was a U.S. army chaplin, raised as a member of the Illuminati, who has the Illuminati seal on her birth certificate and and trained to become the Queen Mother of Darkness in the Last Days, of all the preposterous silly things. She was in a trainee cohort that included Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry. Soros is reputed to be a key figure, a major player in the cult, which admit, makes a lot of sense. Gloria Vanderbilt was one of the Five Mothers of Darkness, there being five in existence at any one time. Jesse Czebotar is full-on Christian Kingdom Living now. You can judge for yourself her credibility.

I loathe the occult and think it is stupid, venal, ridiculous and stupid. No one survives it, all die horribly and suffer horribly for the power it apparently confers. But it exists. And everyone knows about it, by which I mean, normals under 40 who don’t follow politics. I won’t even get into the Royal Family, but the stories about them, what they are doing to Kate, are coruscating, terrifying. I don’t know if they are true, but they could be; Glamis castle, the seat of the old Queen Mother’s family, is reputed to be the locus of their particular occult cult. Not My King protests greet every single public announcement Charles makes. Revulsion for the family grows by the month. And don’t forget Charles was buddy-buddy with Jimmy Savile, widely thought to be highly placed in the skeezy ridiculous disgusting Luciferian cult that dominates power in Britain. There is so much documentation about pedophilia at Westminster, it’s hardly a story any more. The censors hide it but everyone knows. In fact, the whole Illuminati rigamarole elicits complete contempt. If they exist, their strongholds must be pulled down. And thankfully, thanks to real humans, it is happening.

It’s not happening in an organized fashion, which makes it impossible to stop. People run mad in groups and return to sanity one at a time, and that is what is occurring. Individuals stepping up in their specific field and saying no. We’re passing this law, suing this person, standing on this border, ripping down these barriers.

Above all, the spell cast by Hollywood is fading. This is so significant, in that Hollywood soaks up so much attention and energy. Without that entrainment, people are freed, hours of time and energy reclaimed. Gen Z wholesale rejects celebrity. Normals who don’t follow politics are taking delight in pulling down the famous. Last week was an all-seasons-pass on Jennifer Lopez. Her dancers, staff and the women who actually voice her songs released awful stories about her vicious behaviour to underlings, and then ran videos, where she is pretending to sing and in fact is just off-key whispery singing the words, panting wildly as she contorts her 50 year old body like a teen. It. Is. Hilarious. And pathetic. This is a good thing. This is excellent. No Bureau of Misinformation will squelch this - people are having way too much fun. Every secret in every profession is being revealed in 3 or 5 or ten minute videos with tens, hundreds, thousands, millions of views. It’s all-pervasive, tearing through every medium; stop it in one place, it flowers stronger in the next. Like the worst invasive weed on the planet, truth grows like stink.

Democrat Strongholds Falling

The Mayor of Calgary is not popular in her city.

All this means the face of the electorate is changing. Rich Baris, the People’s Pundit, points out the electorate never really stays the same, and we are in the midst of a giant shift. Baris polls on a micro-level, unlike anyone else. In the north east, he says, Republicanism is now populist conservatism. And in Philadelphia, the shift of Hispanics and Blacks to the Republican party is beyond significant, he says. Trump is polling high among under 35’s, in fact; an alarm went out from the Democrat Party to stop registering kids to vote, because they are trending Republican. Republicans are up 13-20 points in Philadelphia, which is “insane for a Republican”, Baris said on Real America’s Voice this week. Trump is gaining in the ‘burbs around Philly, up to forty points in Allegheny county, a blue stronghold, and in Pittsburgh. The Republican Party is polling lower than Trump in every single jurisdiction. Trump is beating Biden in every single battleground state, except Wisconsin where it is tied. The “people” have spoken and are saying to RINOs, a pox on all your houses.

Furthermore, Baris says, there is the Southern strategy, where Trump doesn’t even need the rust belt, but barring industrial level theft, he has it. And this time, everyone knows about the potential theft.

What happens if Trump wins? If we manage to sneak him in despite the foul machinations of Mark Elias and the Obama/Soros/Clinton team?

Well, let’s look at Georgia Meloni’s Italy, a state mired in corruption for the last 100 years, stumbling along, victim of a thousand corrupt and frankly evil bankers, politicians and gangs. It is now the fastest growing economy in Europe, thank you very much.

German MEP Christine Anderson says the EU is in panic mode as millions are awakening. “They are frightened,” she says. “They realize they are not serving the best interests of the people.”

Corrupt Judiciary Falling

Citizen journalists, former engineers, housewives, auditors, accountants and military are doing the job of both the Republican party and the media. We know, for instance, that Fani Willis and Leticia James in New York are wealthy women courtesy of shady real estate deals where they got preference. Trump’s attackers are paid, to do what they do. Judge Merchan on Tuesday was caught profiting off Democrats, upped his ante, shoved his case into Federal court. He and his daughter were caught by Julie Kelly. Judge Merchan’s daughter’s PR firm averages six figures a month. She is 34 years old and started in 2019. She made $600K in January of 2020 alone. Adam Schiff, Mr. Russia Hoax, paid her $2,000,000.

Seizing the Culture

You have to see this as scattershot. Individuals in every profession expressing courage and outrage, like ultra-liberal actor/comedian Michael Rapaport abandoning Biden:

Coleman Hughes calls for the end of race politics on The View.

Trump’s wealth soars to $8 billion in Truth Social public launch. Posts largest ever bond: $175 million.

Dozens of University of Texas, Austin employees in DEI-related roles to be laid off

In Scotland, the Muslim-Fascist the Scots, elected in some sort of humiliation ritual, is going down.

Tennesee is outlawing MRNA in vegetables, classing them as pharmaceuticals. Tennessee is also in the process of banning geoengineering.

Last week, as a result of a lawsuit brought in the Texas Southern District federal court, the FDA agreed to finally take down the social media messages it had put up to lawlessly block the use of ivermectin. Remember the mocking tweet: “You’re not a horse, you’re not a cow, come on y’all.”

In the Netherlands people have just started their own biological food coop bypassing the supermarkets and buying directly from the farms.

A Mexican rancher increased his revenues by 350% across his 30,000 desert acres, which receives ten inches of a rain a year by using regenerative agriculture. Don’t need Pharma’s poisons to grow food.

100 tractor convoy descends on London.

Here is the new Greta, a young British farmer:

RNC launches website called bidenbloodbath about migrant crimes across the U.S.

Angry Muslim-Americans in Dearborn and angry black men in Georgia are greeting Democrat door knockers.

Kayla Pollock, paralyzed after Covid-19 booster, files a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna

In Brussels, farmers drove their tractors through police barriers outside EU headquarters.

De Santis removes squatters claim, strengthens property rights.

Idaho Governor signs bill banning transgender operations use of Medicaid and state insurance Medicare.

FBI turns up at woman’s door over memes criticizing Joe Biden, she refuses to show ID.

Christians are rising in The Netherlands.

Christians gather to pray at the Lincoln Memorial

Florida bans social media accounts for children.

Louisiana Senate bans WEF, UN Sustainability Goals, WHO UN or WEF regs, taxes and mandates.

Massive protests against EU in Poland.

List of names released in P Diddy’s sex trafficking case.

Tracking of Jeffrey Epstein’s visitors shows predators leaving their ultra-posh neighborhoods all over the States to go to his island, and victims leaving their derelict neighborhoods to try to make some money for their desperate families.

Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge is missing two minutes of Black Box data. Most people think it is a deliberate attack by the Luciferians to cause more chaos. No one believes officialdom.

Homesteading movement is growing as millennials give up corporate life.

Epstein victims sue the FBI.

Nun states that if Donald Trump is elected it’s an act of God: “we are in a WAR between Good and Evil”.

BlackRock launches a fund on the Ethereum blockchain; all the assets on the blockchain will be trackable, everything they do will be traceable.

JK Rowling dares police to arrest her for misgendering under Scotlands New Hate Speech laws.

Newhouse Family Members Resign from Warner Bros Discovery board amid antitrust investigation.

Blackrock received “Cease and Desist” order for allegedly misleading investors on ESG funds.

Truckers stage a massive protest along the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, temporarily shutting parts of it down, and demanding Trudeau ends the carbon tax.

Carbon tax protests in Calgary face an army of police. Mayor Gondek not sure if she’ll run for mayor of Calgary again – brutally booed at Calgary Flames home game.

Imran Khan and his wife had 14 year prison sentences for graft suspended by a Pakistan high court on Monday.

Erdogan-backed candidate defeated in Istanbul’s Mayor election.

Erdogan set for shock defeat in Turkey’s municipal elections.

Buttigieg: “I don’t know if I’ll run for office again or not.”

A federal judge in Missouri placed a restraining order on the Biden administration prohibiting them from pressuring social medis companies into censorship.

And in the Cry Me A River category:

D.C. federal Judge Reggie Walton is facing an ethics complaint after he publicly voiced approval of New York Judge Juan Merchan's decision to issue a gag order on former President Donald Trump, who is set to go to trial in Manhattan this month on hush money charges. "Judge Walton must have known his interview was highly prejudicial to President Trump," the Article III Project, a conservative legal watchdog group, wrote in a complaint filed Tuesday with D.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan. Since airing last week, Walton's CNN interview has garnered millions of views, and with Trump set to go on trial in Manhattan, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Florida, the group argued that the interview may have polluted every potential jury pool for all trials. Walton, an appointee of George W. Bush who has been threatened alongside his family, said during his interview last week: "I think it is an attack, on the rule of law, when judges are threatened, and particularly when their family is threatened. And it's something that's wrong, and should not happen."

I am falling over laughing at that one, Judge.

Jeff Childers of the excellent, very funny Coffee and Covid Substack reports that The National Institutes of Health has slapped BioNTech with a notice of default over alleged royalty payments the biotech owes the agency, related to sales of its Pfizer-partnered COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, according to the company’s SEC filing.

“What’s new about this sordid story is it was the last bit of confirmation of the original root source of the mRNA tech: every bit of it was excreted by that massive government health agency, the wellspring of mRNA, the National Institutes of Health. The article showed, as we’d long presumed, that neither Pfizer nor BioNTech were smart enough to whip up a brand-new vaccine technology and turn it into a covid vaccine in just a few weeks.

“It was always a government project.

“So let’s play follow the money. Recall that, under a weird loophole, NIH scientists may earn money from patents obtained from their government work, and need not turn that money over, or even disclose any royalties they earn. It’s likely that both Fauci and Collins, for example, have made millions from the covid jabs—but they are not required to tell whether they have, or how much they’ve earned (and they have both repeatedly declined to say).

“Here’s my primitive attempt to describe the complex, interlocking parts of this wonderful public-private partnership and what may have happened:”

I don’t know about you, but I am falling over laughing. Gallows humor, but nevertheless. They are so caught.

As usual and as necessary, please consider a very cheap annual subscription. I know I scared the pants off some of you with the election fraud series but the more we know, the less likely will they be able to get away with it. I have huge hope for 2025, I think the world will explode with creativity and prosperity, and our world will emerge from this dark dark spell. In any case, the next ten months are going to be fascinating.

