Since the Democrats have not disbanded the criminal wing of their party, we have to assume they are going to try the same tricks they used to ‘fortify’ the 2020/2 elections and then some.

Election theft is an anti-story, which is to say, if you are employed by Baghdad Bob, (Sundance’s name for the corporate media), if you mention suspicions, you are not only fired, you are blacklisted for all time. Driven out of the cult, and mocked.

If you type the word: D*m*nion, a bot picks you up and down-ranks your post or story.

The absence of the legacy media means that citizens have stepped up. In Pennsylvania, Leah Hoopes and Greg Stenstrom were Republican poll watchers in 2020 in Delaware County, Penn, from here on called Delco. The agonizingly delayed vote in Delco gave Pennsylvania to Biden, which gave Biden the win. It was a hot spot, a pivot county, a must win county for Biden.

So it was stolen.

Stenstrom, a fraud investigator and former naval officer, was brought into the fray by Hoopes, a business owner and Republican committee woman who was suspicious of the Zuckerberg money flooding the county. She recruited law enforcement and former military to be involved as poll watchers. Which means that the description of the process of the steal was detailed and ordered.

Afterwards, Stenstrom and Hoopes, wrote, in my opinion, the best book on election fraud. Called The Parallel Election, A Blueprint for Deception, they build a detailed, sourced drama that has elements of Oceans 11.

Eight days ago they released The Big Con.

Their accusations were so incendiary that they spent 890 days in “rolling deepest hell”, in court defending themselves from the worst offender, Jim Savage a former United Steel Workers Union president. When they won, the lawyer who prosecuted the case was formally censured, and closed his practice. As a result of discovery, and the pain of the process, they were able to further elaborate on their theories and observations, and accessed even more damning documentation.

While I read their book, and as they introduced character after character, it seemed increasingly obvious that the conspiracy was orchestrated by members of the Masonic order. I’ve been picking away at this modern conspiracy theory with an exaggerated care. Pretty sure most of the men in my family were Masons, in fact my great grandfather is buried in the Masonic cemetery in Vancouver, and he had actual stone quarries - so in fact was an actual stone mason. His son laid the first sidewalks in Vancouver, so again, pretty sure he was a Mason too, since the stones for the sidewalks came from his quarries. Therefore, if I come from a family of town and small city fathers, as I do, most, if not all, had to be Masons. I don’t believe you got anywhere unless you were a member. An invitation to a promising young fellow would come as a relief, a necessary step to success. Up until the 70’s, and probably now, that was the way things were done. The Masonic Order is the largest fraternal order in the world and while it didn’t run business in every town and city in North America, it definitely held the whip hand. In my case, the towns they ran were peaceful and prosperous, and please, these were good people: Officers on the Underground Railroad, married into two Indian tribes.

That said, and this is merely a suspicion, the conspiracy to steal Delco was so complex, requiring many many steps there is literally no way to my mind, that the steal could have been effected without a conspiracy of secrecy, with severe and harsh consequences for transgression. Only formalized operations like the Masonic Order could have pulled it off. At the heights of this order, one is given to understand, the vow of secrecy is sacrosanct.

Hoopes and Stenstrom identified the operations of the steal by the people who profited by county and city services, the people whose business depended upon government contracts. Garbage, recycling, power, water, sewage, contractors, several massive unions, all the for-profit outfits who feed off tax dollars, and require the spigot to be not-closed. Any Republican win, given the insane level of debt we operate under, would institute cuts. If Trump won, and down ticket R people won, the titanic fire hose of other people’s money would be shut down, or at least limited and maybe even audited. That was a serious motivating factor.

James Savage, the individual who brought the suit against Hoopes and Stenstrom, and who was defeated and humiliated, was a 29 year member of the United Steel Workers, a former 8-year President of the USW, who carried out the steal, in plain sight, changing votes on the machines, carrying flash drives from the machines in the precincts into the central counting house and plugging those flash drives into the tabulators. At one juncture, Stenstrom observed Savage plugging 24 flash drives into the central tabulator. Within minutes, votes for Biden jumped 50,000.

Seven days ago, Hoopes and Stenstron released a short film called The Big Con, which most importantly details the six methods by which the cheat will be prosecuted this November in the 20 pivot counties. While Trump is polling well and the vote may overwhelm the steal, this is what will be happening in almost every state, as pivotal down ticket seats are stolen.

These six categories form the skeleton of the steal.

1. Mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting:

In 2016 Delaware County sent out 12,439 mail-in ballots. In 2020, they sent out 124,114, an 898% increase. In 2019 Pennsylvania passed Act 77, which eliminated requirements for mail-in ballots. Anyone who wanted one, got one.

France did away with mail-in ballots because citizens were losing trust in their elections.

Mail in ballots have zero chain of custody. They sit around in mailboxes and residences with low turnout and high transient turnover. They are then collected and harvested by NGOs, who fill out the ballots and dump them in drop boxes. The below image is the current list of registered voters, whose addresses are suspect. Many of these are migrants who have drivers licences which automatically registers them to vote. Many of these ballots will be filled out by NGO’s funded in large part by Act Blue. Act Blue is under investigation in 22 states for smurfing, or stealing identities in order to make donations. The Democrats have out-raised the Republicans; much of this is in the form of massive donations, many made from out of country, smurfed through entirely unwitting working and lower middle class senior citizens. Some have been tracked making small donations many times a day for months.

Essentially the illegal registrations below give the Democrats enough votes to steal all the states below listed. This data is from the invaluable www.stopbogusballots.com.

2. USB Drives and Tabulators

USB drives are used to transfer data from precinct voting machines to central tabulating systems. For the 2020 election, Attorney-General Josh Shapiro, now Governor of Pennsylvania, groomed early by the Clinton machine for political glory, moved central counting in Delco to the Wharf Building, a former headquarters of Fidelity. It had a confusing layout, many floors, included elevators secreted behind doors and proved impossible to surveil by poll workers.

The tab machines have firmware that can be hacked to manipulate vote counts or change the vote.

3. Dirty Voter Rolls

As below. Dead, moved away, at camp ground, at commercial building, bulk drop, out of state, out of county, felon, migrant halfway house, etc. Ballot harvesters submit fraudulent ballots for individuals long gone. Again, these fraudulent voter registrations are enough to overwhelm any Trump vote in the swing states. You will see listed the categories of illegal addresses. These votes will not be voted by the registrant.

4. Bluecrest Sorters - Process Mail-in Ballots

Bluecrest Sorters were purchased by Zuckerberg. Parascript software is installed to automatically verify most signatures. This was deemed necessary to “save” the poll workers fingers. Some of these are equipped with a ballot extraction module, a Pitney Bowles program that opens the envelope and removes the ballots. Those extracted are taken into a back room, out of the supervision of poll watchers, and further checked.

a) Signature verification means Bluecrest Sorters are illegally connected to the internet. Which puts them at risk of both insider and foreign interference according to the CISA, America’s Cyber Defence Agency. The Democrats who run the election in Pennsylvania, are, essentially, lawless, so the fact that Bluecrest Sorters are illegally connected to the internet is unchallenged. Bluecrest was founded by Stephan Pachikov, the Evernote co-founder, a rabid antiTrumper, and financially backed by Reid Hoffman, Linked In founder, a Democrat mega-donor, esp to Josh Shapiro, who threatened death to Trump and funded the E Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump. Further, Bluecrest is connected to Kevin Madden, a Delco councilman connected to Startup Health and Dr. Howard Krein, who is Ashley Biden’s husband.

b) Opened envelopes are taken into a room and “adjudicated” in secret. Hoopes and Stenstrom have videos from a whistleblower that show the ballots trashed, and new ballots being filled out.

5. Decentralization

The Democrats want to federalize voting in the U.S., so that there is a single system. Therefore, you will come across “random” “citizen” videos on social media, stating the voting must be federalized because every state and county has its own methodology. This is an attempt to centralize ballots so that chain of custody can be more easily over-written.

This takes supervision of vote counting out of individual precincts and takes the process into a massive system which is vulnerable to hacking at each step of the process.

Paper votes counted by local volunteers gives us clear chains of custody and post-election verification. Every vote is handled by an individual, the counts and recounts, checked and the boxes firmly sealed before being sent on.

State centralized counting centers, as in Delco remove precinct oversight. Centralized counting centers are controlled by as many as three to five unelected officials, often political operatives. Often these are hired by Soros funded and World Economic Forum-trained attorneys-general and County Commissioners.

6.Election Officials.

If you run through the various states where theft has been reported, as I have, including Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, you will run into a certain type of woman. There is a name for these types, but I call them the Long Bobs, or Lobs, which is a haircut that stylists have decided suits executive women who are of childbearing age. The haircut also signifies their belonging, their integration into the mainstream. But it is a fake integration. Time after time after time, these Soros funded, WEF trained women have used vicious tactics to silence operatives, pitilessly jailing people. Last month, Jenna Griswold, in Colorado put Tina Peters, a 69 year old grandmother with an exemplary record of community service, in jail for ten years. I think they are chosen because they look like teachers or principals of an elementary school. Harmless. They are anything but. In every single state, they have been carefully placed to turn back challenges. This is crude identity politics with Marxist purpose and a transparent political tactic of the hard left.

And here is Benson:

It is my opinion that Hobbs is cartel

There are 3143 counties in the U.S., but you only need 20 counties to steal the election. States which have turned blue recently, have these women in power. It’s like an order went out on the Soros/WEFer/Clinton hotline. Get me a young hot mom-type. Make sure she is a rabid leftie but looks like the teacher you fancied when you were 12.

Add to this stew some lovely useful idiots.

I have listened to audio tapes of these two women saying they had no idea what they were doing. I can’t figure out how to attach those audio files. So, I’ve transcribed one as follows:

Marianne Jackson:

“I was talking to my daughter and she was like, “they are looking for someone to be Interim Director of Elections,” and I said, “Molly, I don’t know anything about elections. All I have ever done is vote.” She said, “Just have a conversation with them.” She obviously accepted the job, as who wouldn’t at $20,000 per month? “Later I told her I don’t have any idea what I am doing.” source: the Big Con, around minute 6.

If everything Hoopes and Stenstrom assert in the Big Con and The Parallel Election - and their theory and evidence have been tested in the fire of an 890 day court battle - then the conspiracy to steal the election involves the highest ranking Democrats in the country. In the case of Reid Hoffman, Josh Shapiro, Stephan Pachikov, Kevin Madden, and Ashley Biden’s husband, Dr. Howard Krein, they are engaged in a criminal conspiracy against the fundamental right of the citizens of the United States of America. Or, in plain language, treason.

