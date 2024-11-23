You can read the transcript of the interview posted below on its Apple podcast site, linked below.

Absurdistan is beat, and dreams of rest in a sanatorium in the Alps, to get over a fourth recurrence of an infection. We’ve published a quarter of a million words in the past year, and our mind is skipping beats, rappelling itself to ground. I could not be more pleased by Trump’s victory, his team, and the plans they have. They have to bury Agenda 2030/50 six feet deep and salt the earth. And remove the tax status of billionaires “saving” the environment because they are smothering all of us in a gas soaked thick blanket. We are dying because of them. More, they are prosecuting the death of the future.

El Gato Malo made these points his week. The Six Sigma people are advancing on DC and the swamp is not going to know what hit them:

“the simple fact is that there exists a very small group of incredibly high function, insanely productive people. it’s the dirty secret of the world. this tiny tribe conceives, invents, and builds basically everything novel. all of it. they are not normal people. they are the 0.1%….. unless you have worked with them, around them, been a part of what they do, you simply lack a reference for what they are like. it’s essentially inconceivable how much such people can get done when they set their minds to it, how many rules they will disprove, break, or ignore and how many paradigms they will upend. DC has never seen a mob of high functioning autist builders and warriors coalesce before. they have no fricking idea what's coming. they cannot possibly know. I know A LOT of these people. this is what most of my friends are like. they learn for a living. they pull systems apart, see them as functional wholes, and work 16 hour days reading arcane 1000 page descriptions until they understand. then they pull the underwear of … this material up over their heads in an atomic wedgie and take over a space. it’s just what you do if you’re a person like that. it’s compulsion. it’s like breathing. these are 3 and 4 and 5 standard deviation people who have focus and talent in quantities they do not even have maps of in washington. i keep hearing about people i know a little getting tapped for transition teams and i’m like “ooooooh, that guy can read 100 CDS prospectuses in a weekend and remember it all” or “yeah, that guy thinks in algorithms and sleeps once a month. he could code when he was 6.”

What is Six Sigma change? It’s way way out there on the right on the bell curve. It is a reset, but not the one of globalist/Marxist scum

In Six Sigma statistics, a six standard deviation change means that 99.9999998% of results are within six standard deviations of the mean. This is a statistical calculation that ensures a process operates with minimal variability and meets or exceeds customer expectations.

In other words, a whole new world beckons.

