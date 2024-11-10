Welcome to Absurdistan is reader supported. I charge as little as possible, so that you can support all the other wonderful writers on Substack. Would charge a buck a month if the program let me. In any case, an annual subscription is deliberately inexpensive, as little as a third the cost of most Substackers.
You can buy me a coffee here
or
for those who don’t hate paypal, paypal me here
or
Become a Founding member here
I prefer the written word on a page. I can have a conversation with it. Podcasts may be for folks with more time or a better memory than mine. If you post a point by point written summary I will be happy to read that.
Some good news since the election… no pompeo or Nikki Haley.