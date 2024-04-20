We are all Ben Affleck now

The righteous among us ignore the swirling depths of the culture: don’t get any on you, is our entirely correct attitude. It is dangerous down there in the swamps. And icky, lizard-like-depths-of-hell you-can’t-imagine-how-bad dangerous.

But guess who does pay attention? The little creeps who spend their grey days inside office blocks with no natural light, monitoring us. The ones hiding great big secrets. The ones manipulating their ‘stars’, the industry plants used to ‘entertain’ us, while they loot the culture. Don’t make any mistake about this, the only reason TikTok is still around is that it is being used to massively expand surveillance.

In the past two weeks, real people down there in the swamp have been having a field day with corporate artist Jennifer Lopez, who in an act of almost unbelievable hubris released not one but two movies about her utter brilliance, her artistry, her greatest love story, wherein she contorted her undeniably fifty-five year old body into moves that only a 25 year old can make without looking like a try-hard with thunder thighs and arthritis.

And then starred in a film about outer space, where everyone now wishes she would stay.

The blowback has made me proud of the cultural swamp. It was searing, it was hair raising, it was very very amusing. Lopez literally killed her own career via her vanity. Her ticket sales crashed. She is cancelling tour dates, dropping the sky-high prices.

Cue Ben Affleck.

Not only potential buyers of her ridiculous, fake, voice-tuned “music” were mocking her, but her servers, her stylists, the women who actually voiced her music, her dancers, anyone who has had any contact with her whatsoever over the past 20 years has chimed in to say this is one of the most vicious, mean-spirited people on earth who never misses a chance to punch down. Plus, it was a color-blind attack. The usually staunch black commenters were all in. That angel face? Behind it lurks a vicious demonic mother of Baal.

Kyle Marisa Roth

One of these people was Kyle Marisa Roth, a 36 year old Hollywood critic who made TikToks about ‘blind items’, which derive their name from a website called crazydaysandnights.net, which over the past twenty years has methodically released one horrible fact after another about the entertainment people that corporate America would have us admire. A day or two spent reading that site would make you forbid any child in your family from admiring anyone who sells a record or makes a movie or a tv show. These. People. Are. Disgusting. Beyond. Your. Imagination. They are vermin, and everything every single star does or says is corporatized and a flagrant lie. The reason they are stars is because they have done things so awful, they can be controlled. They have gone through humiliation rituals in order to be controlled, which even I, who will write anything, will not type. And there is reporting on it. Here is one of thousands from a reliable witness. There are much much worse.

Roth made a living out of analyzing these ghastly sub-humans. Everyone fell under her knife; she was a a vivid incarnation of the gals who used to torture “stars” in Old Hollywood, but she was funnier. And she joined in the mockery of JLo. She was one of several hundred, if not thousands. Roth hid behind a filter called Bold Glamour which made her look somewhat like the gargoyles she mocked, but in a good way, teasing. She posted so often she couldn’t be bothered to put on makeup.

Jennifer Lopez’s agents/lawyers/managers forced TikTok to cancel Kyle’s account (along with many others). But Kyle had 680,000 followers and, here’s the rub, she was using the income from that account to fund a colonoscopy to see whether her colon cancer had returned. She had been ill, was more or less housebound because of her illness. This was her entire income and in the bitch-slap of a bad-tempered “icon”, she was ruined. The reason given was copyright infringement, in that the critics were using 15 second clips under fair use law to illustrate their stories.

In one of her last clips, Kyle said, “JLo is going to be responsible for me dying of colon cancer.”

Hispanic women were all in on this, by the way; leading the charge, in fact. One egregiously vain segment that Lopez released, sitting on a box, looking disheveled, remembering running wild in the Bronx. One of her classmates said she was at a private Catholic girls school, and “stop using us to make you look human.” “Get our name out your mouth”. This video was seen and shared by millions. Lopez’s ideal women-of-color audience, or so corporate America thought, abandoned her by the hundreds of thousands. The scene is still being mocked.

Kyle Marisa had a back-up account with less than 200,000 followers where she decided to do a deep dive on Jennifer Lopez. It was over 20 segments long, and she found a lot of dirt, chief among which JLo had been trafficked by P. Diddy (the rap music impresario) who used her to mule drugs and bring guns into clubs. And of course, outing the lip syncing, the bullying, the sneering, the punching down, and introducing the women - Ashanti - who actually sings her silly songs.

Diddy raped Usher who raped Bieber

At the same time, at the same time, P. Diddy’s three massive castle-like homes were raided, following Diddy’s long-time partner, Cassie, charging him with trafficking her, beating her within an inch of her life, and addicting her to drugs. These court documents were released, along with the court documents leading to Diddy’s arrest where, for instance, servers at his yacht parties were bullied into having sex, or assaulted and raped by visiting dignitaries Like Epstein, every room was monitored and all activities taped.

Like who? Cuba Gooding Jr., Jay Z., you name it, every male sports and movie star, black white and green. Obama. The Kardashians. A few days later, the FBI was reported to be investigating Kim Kardashian for catfishing prominent men, using them to access documents and use those documents for blackmail, based on evidence found at P. Diddy’s.

FBI was reported to be investigating Kim Kardashian for catfishing prominent men, using them to access documents and use those documents for blackmail, based on evidence found at P. Diddy’s.

But mostly it is the association with Obama, says the ‘mob’, that allows Diddy to still be photographed strolling through his gardens, stroking his rather substantial belly, looking unconcerned.

Maybe. But I suspect it is elements of the National Security State who were using Diddy, the way they did Epstein.

Another character, Jaguar Wright, is all over all the socials laying waste to the culture behind rap and it is just as revolting as you might suspect. Wright went to Diddy parties to rescue girls, pull them out before they were ruined, and it is Jaguar who has been banging away at this file, relentlessly exposing what is being done to the young and innocent at the hands of Diddy and Jay Z.

Jaguar knows all about the tunnels underneath Hollywood which lead to the Getty, which is apparently the site where these people actually sacrifice children and drink their blood. I am not kidding even a little bit. The evidence of this is massive, the reporting by hundreds of women and girls, convincing. These cults are here, have been forever, but today they are growing like a metastatic cancer. Every single celebrity on top of the tree has been compromised and in that cult. They cannot advance unless they are. The videos I am posting are mostly from black creators, and are among tens of thousands.

Kyle mentioned (as did many others) that Jay Z and Beyonce were next. That Jay Z had hired a criminal lawyer. That they were thought to be trafficking children. Many many black creators are saying the same thing about Jay Z. Black women report that Beyonce is controlled to the point of what she eats and who she talks to. She has zero agency. She, they say, is trafficked by him.

The next day, Kyle vanished from the scene. A few days later, her mother and sister reported she was dead.

In the interim between Kyle’s outing of Jlo and her death, Lopez issued a video wherein she writhed around half-naked like a 16 year old, looking self-satisfied, sticking her fingers up at the ‘haters’.

The blow-back was full-on righteous hatred. Her comment section was all about Kyle being truly a loved figure and she, Jlo, was a, well, frankly…sorry, I’m not typing the words.

The past few days have had ‘creators’, middle-aged women of all colors and class, weeping openly about Kyle’s death. Some of them so mainstream, they appear on Good Morning America on the regular.

Her family announced that the autopsy was complete but for a tox screen which would take 60-90 days. Corporate fixers are already saying Kyle had a drug problem.

She was killed. That was my immediate thought. She was killed as a warning, to protect corporate Hollywood’s cash cows, she was killed because she was the sharpest critic out there. She had a massive and intelligent audience that crossed class and race boundaries and was exposing the rot at the heart of the culture.

They thought no one would care, no one would miss her. Just shut her up.

But she was loved. Actually loved. Not ersatz celebrity love like Taylor Swift or Beyonce love which is artificial love thrummed up by marketing. Authenticity is the coin of the realm these days; if you are faking it, somehow anyone sentient knows.

What does this mean?

Anyone who calls them on it and has a powerful voice is killed. Kyle was reaching the people most asleep, ie middle-class women, the obedient foot soldiers of the supposedly leftist-enlightened-compassionate-fascist state. Her account, if continued, could have 10Xed in a year, easy. And then where would they be? Their soma, their corporate entertainers, outed to the people they most needed, the Karens, the AWFULS (affluent, white, female, urban liberals), the Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon admirers, the housewives who bully their sons and husbands into voting for the puppets Biden and Kamala and Gavin Newsom.

Kyle was their sacrifice. They took energy from it. She was used to propitiate their dreadful gods.

Let me say that right now I am suspending disbelief about everything and I suggest you do too. At this point everything is possible. The most evil thing you can imagine about the dark undercurrent of our so-called democracies is possible. It is world-wide. The 4B movement started by women in Korea - no dating, no marriage, no children - was kicked off by a series of sex scandals triggered by K pop stars and a nepo baby called the Great Gatsby of Thailand, opening a club that drugged and trafficked women to rich businessmen. You can watch the video here. Where did they get that idea? Every country is running these games on vulnerable women and children. And make no mistake, it is not ‘us’ who created it, our culture is not inherently rotten. It has been created to destroy us, to destroy every good thing about us, to bust us down to struggling, to prevent our independence, to destroy the morals of our kids.

“This ain’t nothing about race. It’s God’s side and the other side” -Katt Williams, stand up comic

For one thing, I know that the CIA, or correctly, the National Security State, created the drug culture. They seeded the 70’s music generation with LSD and drugs, and in the late 70’s introduced crack into the black community in L.A., where it spread like wildfire. As Peter Schweizer makes clear in his recent Blood Money, they permit the tons of fentanyl that pour into our cities, destroying them. The drug comes from China, courtesy of their repellent gangster government which has all but merged with the most vicious Asian cartels in existence. Our government could stop it, but it doesn’t. It serves them to have us sick and ailing. It serves them to destroy black and Hispanic culture, and it serves them to have homeless on the street. We are much more pliable when we are sick or dealing with family disasters or scrambling to make rents on our hovels or fearing war or economic collapse. I have written about this extensively, here.

Etan Patz

Last night I watched videos of a retired NYCity detective, Mike Codella, who was called to Rikers in the 90’s, because a bike gang vice-president, in jail for raping his infant daughter, had information on the disappearance of Etan Patz and wanted a deal. Etan was a somewhat angelic five year old who disappeared on his way to school in New York’s Soho in 1979. His mother had turned away for fifteen seconds and he was gone.

The video is in four parts. This is part one:

.

Patz’s disappearance in 1979 was news for months, now of course, these disappearances are common. The bike gang VP had been hired as security for a Satanic cult that operated out of houses in Yonkers and Queens, and one night, as this criminal watched, the boy was placed on the altar and killed. Patz was the first missing kid to be placed on a milk carton. Now, of course, flyers of missing people can be seen in every public place. I think we can guess what is happening to them.

“He mentioned names I had never heard, but hear today. Bohemian Grove, Bilderberger. He said they were all involved.”

This man, the VP of a biker gang, had earlier participated in a ritual out near Montauk, where a young woman was killed with a medieval sword during a Satanic ritual. She had thought she was just going to be blooded, but they smashed her chest open with the sword. The witness remembered that she had her son’s name tattooed on her back, and used that fact as an identifier. Codella looked up the case. It had been unsolved. The only interview was with the biker gang’s president. Codella saw the photos, the tattoo, the crushed chest.

The tattoos on kids today originated with First People’s attempt to please their blood thirsty gods through pain of self-mutilation. The ‘tribalism’ celebrated by kids in their fields dancing, is drawn from the ecstasies that preceded their ancient ancestors killing members of their own families.

The reason anyone participates in a Satanic ritual is for power. The sigils, incantations, the demonic gods summoned, serve you. Their requirement? Blood.

This has always been the way of humans, since the beginning. Every single religion started in blood. I laugh when a New Age practitioner claims she was a Hopi shaman in her past life. Shamans were the authority who decided who would die. The Hopi were the worst at killing their own. My biophysicist cousin had a human skull, a Buddhist artifact, top sliced off, the bowl of the skull lined in silver, and the top hinged back on. It was used for drinking the blood of the sacrificed. The tattoos on kids today originated with First People’s attempt to please their blood thirsty gods through pain of self-mutilation. The ‘tribalism’ celebrated by kids in their fields dancing, is drawn from the ecstasies that preceded their ancient ancestors killing members of their own families. The Mayans killed ten percent of their population every year, sacrificed to their demanding gods. When Catholic priests entered the wilderness to convert the Indians, they were successful, because Christianity does not kill its congregants in ritual sacrifices on an annual or seasonal basis. Indians signed up in droves not because they were forced, but because they didn’t want to watch their children burned alive, or impaled on a stick. When the Mormons go on missions, they are successful for the same reason. Indigenous tribes were not freer, are not freer, they live under the thumb of murderous psychopaths who under the guise of religion, murdered their own.

We, all of us, live in peace, among the remnants of a Christian civilization, where blood sacrifice was given once, by the Christ, and that was that. The line was drawn. The history on this could not be more clear. It was the sole reason that Christianity is still the dominant world religion, practiced in every corner. This fact is not taught as foundational because it collides with the intent of the arch-criminals who have stolen trillions from us in the past forty years and work every day to escape their justifiable arrest and imprisonment.

The past 2,000 years have been based on the blood of that everlasting covenant. Mock or deemphasize it all you like, what was built was not built by us, but by the unsung heroes and heroines of past generations who disallowed Satanic practices, fought witchcraft and shamed the devil. Who marched these people out of town on a rail, covered in tar and feathers. The heights of our literary culture mock the Puritan founders and today’s Christians, sneering and contemptuous like baby demons on a tear. We sneer at our ancestors, who actually knew what was darkness was possible, for trying to protect innocence. As a mark of our enlightenment we force six year olds to think about anal sex. We are starting to see what they all know, what they experienced, what they remembered. And from that horror, they created lasting peace. Not universally, but wherever they lived.

“This ain’t nothing about race. It’s God’s side and the other side” -Katt Williams

When it is gone, no one will be safe. The slow incremental extension of safety and prosperity across the world is already sliding to a halt. War threatens at every turn. The western democracies are facing thirty years of depression because of the outright theft of elites, who ran up trillions in public debt. The relative safety of each of our lives has been based, not only on reason, on Burke, Locke, Montesquieu, Bolingbroke, and the founders, but the lived Christianity of the men and women who built the new world and reformed the old.

Humans create their gods and summon them. We used to worship nature gods, ghost gods, gods of the wind, the bull, the lion and make blood sacrifice to them. Today those gods are returning, and we are sacrificing the youngest, most beautiful and talented to them. We are summoning an awful future. If you solicit demonic help, as is clearly being done in Hollywood, it will materialize and arrive on the doorstep, demanding its pound of flesh.

By the way, former Disney star Justin Timberlake’s new video just dropped. It is fully Satanic.

