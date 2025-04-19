Did you know that the assassination of Lincoln was planned, executed and staged out of Montreal, courtesy of Olde Europe? Expect a do-over

I imagine you have not spent any time with the hereditary elites of Europe, and you are lucky in that. They breed sociopaths there, and brutalize their children until they think of us, you and me, as talking cows or pigs. We exist for their harvest, we are their unwitting serfs and since the beginning of the American experiment, they have wanted the States back under their control, its wealth cascading into their maw. It is they who invented the climate and extinction scam out of the Club of Rome, which ramped up the intellectual nonsense of Malthus in order to choke your life and mine. They fund Europe’s Extinction Rebellion and every other fake, silly or violent protest because that means government money flows into their vaults. They live to break us and steal what we have. They live to create chaos in our lives.

It is they, today, who need a twenty year war against Russia or China, to inveigle themselves into the treasury of the United States, so that the broke, desperate still-peasants of Europe do not raid their palaces built on the bones and blood of others. They’ve gone as far as they could with the climate scam; it’s collapsing. So they need a new source. And they have sent the ultimate bankster, Mark Carney, to get it. Canada is already theirs thanks to the sociopaths in the Liberal Party, who have run a color revolution on innocent Canadians for the past 100 years, vitiating our initiative and energy. These idiots’ plans are century-long, and as below, they want to claw back into their coffers, the wealth of theUnited States of America. Come on, they’ve lifted trillions in tariffs and NATO for the past 75 years. And are still broke.

Make no mistake, the fascists are on the left and they are funded and directed by sociopath plutocrats whose names we don’t even know. Let’s be really really clear about this. By the 1920s, the bankers seized on the ‘ideas’ of Marx and Lenin as the perfect manipulative tool of the masses. They, surreptitiously, bunged up the resentment, greed, anger of the left, to infiltrate countries and steal their wealth and resources. Below are the men who started the ruination of the Canadian spirit and created our current dependency, bankruptcy and passivity.

Do you have any idea how much money has been sucked into the vacuum hose of green bonds, green investments, green new deals, subsidized “clean” energy, climate mitigation? Where did that money go? They took it, every penny.

Nothing is ‘greener’. In point of fact, industrial pollution has just been off-shored and ramped up. Every action you take now, you pay a vig to the green nonsense, a tax, hidden somewhere in pricing, in shortage, in opportunity cost. Electric cars, solar panels, wind power are all rich kid toys that do not prove out. We cannot possibly afford the $10 trillion to build infrastructure for an all-electric fleet. Further, after billions upon billions of subsidy (all sucked into their coffers), wind and solar only provide 5% of needed energy. And that, intermittently.

Don’t be misled. It wasn’t stupidity, it was theft. And Mark Carney was its architect. Governor of the Bank of England, Director of the Bank of International Settlements, Co-Chair of the scam that is called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Steering Committee of Bilderberg, head of the sneering, superior, secretive Chatham House, the intellectual head of the snake.

This guy built our current prison. And he wants another $100 trillion. Your great grandchildren will be working for him.

Green is crime. Green demands crime. It is a vicious circle in economic terms. You are not buying anything of value or anything that will create value. That money is stolen, by government and the money markets. After ten years of the “greenest government” in the world, Canada, all of it, is a crime scene. The cartels and money laundering is paying the bills, where development and industry used to.

As this exhaustively researched video below demonstrates, the only way to make money in Canada is through crime, and we have attracted every cartel and Triad in the world. Thanks to Mark Carney, Trudeau’s adviser for the past 10 years.

Many writers on Substack noodle around in cabal-of-evil-waters, mostly because otherwise, it is hard to understand why we are so broke, how little progress we have seen, and why so many people’s lives have been foreshortened. Where is the opportunity we should have had? The growth? Where did all the money go? It’s not in our cities which are degrading. It is not in our underclass which is worsening. Why are the cities of Asia and the Middle East shining and ultra-modern? I came home a couple of weeks ago on a plane so old it was amazing it stayed aloft. We can’t seem to manage the elements of life, water, energy, food. Why is our food poisoned? Why is the air filled with aerosolized metals? Why are there water shortages in the rain forest? Why is autism up 8% in the past four years?

The only conclusion one can come to, is that it is deliberate. The European bankers do not want the U.S. and Canada to reach their potential because then they would lose power. Generations have been sacrificed to this goal. Why? Because they can. Because this world is a play between light and dark, and they are the dark.

DOGE has shown us that, other than outright theft (the tens if not hundreds of thousands using social security or medicaid as a pension scam), much of what was spent was fraudulently funding color revolutions in the U.S. and around the world. Those color revolutions were meant to destabilize likely countries so that the banking elites could move in, and take control of both labor and resources. If you break and enervate a country, as has been done to Canada, it will grasp at any poisoned chalice.

DOGE has also shown us that our tax money is piped to members who push the banker plan forward. DOGE has found annual payments to politicians, presidents, president’s wives, president’s children, which were somehow not discontinued. Why, in 2008, did Barack Obama make whole the banks with $10 trillion of the people’s wealth? This, by the way, happened in every western government. They all feed the beast, they all steal from the poor and give to the rich.

Cui bono?

I wouldn’t think they existed either, the Round Table, the Merovingian Dynasties, who actually clock their heritage back to antediluvian times, to Genesis 6 and 10. They are fully Luciferian and I would not believe it except that I have met them; I grew up in their world. I am, in that dubious definition, of their “bloodline”.

Let me explain.

What if the entire Green scam was built to impoverish the people of a country, so that international bankers could swoop in and build critical infrastructure? Using government subsidy to build, and take all the profits?

Two of the many original thinkers and researchers on Substack are Mark Ehret and his wife, Cynthia Chung. Ehret, a polymath, seems almost self-taught in that beady way of an outsider with a considerable IQ and questions. When I listen to him analyze what Canada is, and how it was built to become timid, nice, weak, I run through my experiences growing up, and afterwards, into a forced entry into royal circles, demanded by my boss.

Ehret’s theory, and he is certainly not alone, is that the European bankers and old families had, in the late 19th century, devised a plan for the New World going forward. Nationalism would be drawn down, and so would sovereign statehood. Distinct cultures would be erased, museum-ized, becoming trivial mini-traditions. Dominant cultures would be diluted with forced immigration, thereby ramping up confusion, crime and insecurity. To manage the complexity, they would create a new mercenary class of technocrats who would infiltrate every government but most especially the U.S.A.

Canada would be best placed to provide a staging ground into the wealth of the U.S.

This was effected in the 20th century by Rhodes scholars like Bill Clinton and Canada’s deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland. They would not work for the people of their countries, but for their patrons, the bankers and old families. Rhodes was from one of the oldest families of Britain, the Cecils. A Cecil, for instance, was Elizabeth 1’s closest adviser. Rhodes scholars would form an international network whereby these goals, the dilution of culture, the weakening of sovereign statehood, and the faked Malthusian threat of climate change and species extinction might be introduced. They would use complexity to take over. Eco-systems management, which is how everything is governed now, holds a useful complexity, Few, if anyone, can understand it; the math snarls if you look too close. It is a mass of rubbish thinking. But it was the vehicle by which the government would place technocrats in positions at the international nerve enter. Everyone would be so myopically focused and specialized, that no one could see the whole picture.

But….today eventhe left is starting to see this picture, ever ever so slowly. The following is from Ezra Klein, the much admired NY Times reporter who is selling “Abundance”. And he discovered the glitch, the problem I have been writing about and speaking about for the last 15 years. Welcome to the club, buddy. You lot did this, built this, like blind fools.

Klein quotes Jake Sullivan, Biden’s brain, who describes the impossibility of getting anything done.

Whether it’s infrastructure or submarines or energy generation or transmission lines or chip fabs — it is crazy the extent to which we have clogged up our delivery,” Sullivan told me. “Part of it is laws and regulations. Part of it is the self-deterrence of caution. Part of it is litigation. Part of it is complacency. Part of it is bureaucracy. But what I encountered in my four years as national security adviser was a constant and growing set of obstacles to getting anything done fast. It was a huge frustration.”

Honey, your team built that. And it was built to impede and fail.

So that, when I drove 20,000 miles through the rural regions of the U.S., in every township and county, a handful of technocrats managed everything. They said yay or nay to every initiative, counting how many cows you had, the size of your chicken coop and the depth of your well, this latter checked by four different divisions of local government.

This made everything sclerotic and confusing. And tyrannical to the point where fourth generation ranchers would be surprise-informed of a necessary cull of their cattle, and told that they were not allowed to speak on Zoom, or appeal in the courts. This latter fact is true, happening right now, as you read this, in thousands of cases across the U.S. and Canada. You cannot grow, you cannot create wealth whether private or public. It will be taken. Every hope, plan, scheme, is doomed to fail.

How it Began

The village I grew up in was closed. You could not buy land or a house unless you were approved. That was because in that village lived all the bankers, retail and investment. All the CEO’s, the heads of massive public companies like the railroad. They were the ones who had, for the past 150 years, decided who got the money to build a factory or a warehouse or school or hotel or town or railroad line. Even churches were given the yay or nay by them.

My father’s best friend from childhood ran an investment bank. His name was Matheson, as in Jardine Matheson, the family who had introduced opium to the Chinese, and ruined millions of lives. Those great houses in England and Europe that we visit on vacation? All built with the blood of serfs, slaves and peasants run by brutalist Brits.

Ian was the kindest of men, gentle, intelligent. But he and about a score of others decided who grew and who didn’t. Ian took his direction from the British Round table, from his home country funders and owners, some of whom were in his own family.

And mostly he said no.

As Ehret makes clear, Canada’s founders wanted the country to stay wilderness. We can be assured that King Charles 3 wants that too because he is a vain, mad thing all wrapped up in his grandiose position as the Green King of the World. Canada’s wealth is about a tenth of what it could be, because these people have decided that it be so.

Same in the U.S. In my travels, I saw wasteland. thousands upon thousands of miles of nothing and every town desolate. All the money had been withdrawn. Thousands of small towns once lit by familied love and charity, gone. Not an accident of fate. It had been decided by the Malthusian technocrats who wanted to bunch the talking pigs in cities where they could be further degraded into arty punks, petty criminals and indentured labourers for the mega-corps and government. And best case, confused by their “sexuality”. Fighting over scraps, while the country was cleared to be taken.

Growing up in Canadas old money neighborhoods was an exercise in rank survival and until the summer I turned 16, I was the lowest on the totem pole. I was homely and awkward. Family money and august ancestors were the only currency among the kids, and I had none of either, zero since my father thought trading on your family was unethical. But when I was 16 and I bloomed, all of a sudden everyone, young and old, registered my existence. I had respect, I had import, people were kind, solicitous; old men on the golf course told my father I had “it”.

And sometime that summer I had a thought, the kind of thought that brings one to a standstill, staring gaped mouth into space. The secret to life was to choose the most powerful in any room and adjust your thinking and behaviour to conform. I then embarked on a vigorous program of social climbing. It was fun until it became boring, then suffocating, which took 18 months. And I was right. That was the secret to success. All you needed was a gift to bring to the table, in my case my prettiness. Then suck up, bob and curtsey and make sure you aren’t seen as an obvious submissive.

Which is what I see when I look at Mark Carney. A submissive. A man who has served the hidden powerful. His submission has carved itself into his flesh. I look at his wife and I think, Jeeze, she’s like the head girl, or a house head of my school. Someone you avoided at all costs because cruel, likes to hurt and shame, grab your skin and twist until you cry. Then mock. And I ask, Who’s the girl in this relationship?

But that I think is how preference is earned, how you rise to the top in that awful world. How nobodies from nowhere - like Mark Carney, like Chrystia Freeland, like Bill Clinton, with an intellect or skill deemed worthy, are plucked from an obscure town in northern Alberta or Arkansaw and end up mincing around King Charles and on the steering committee of the Bank of International Settlements, or sucking up to George Soros so hard, you end up as deputy Prime Minister. It is the reason behind Bill Clinton’s failure; he started out well, but his purpose was taken by his masters.

The people behind Carney’s campaign are the same people behind Trudeau. As members of the Privy Council, this awful crowd, crude, appealing to man’s base nature, his anger, resentment, basically cleared the country for Carney’s upcoming predations. They have, lo and behold, their own quasi-bank, the Eurasia Group, where they marshal a group of predators that will enable the upcoming theft of Canadian resources and labor. The Eurasia Group even have its own “newspaper” which will sell their ideas, no doubt through the lens of green.

Canadians exist to be plucked of everything they own and to be used as labor, when necessary.

I would not engage in character assassination of the Carney couple but for two reasons. He lies with every sentence he speaks. His policies are ruinous. His banking career was ruinous. He brings ruin. He is the Zelig behind every bad macro economic decision of the last twenty years. He is said to be the one who talked Trudeau into beating the crap out of the truckers, and I suspect that wife behind him. He and his wife were Epstein associated and that is fruit of the poisoned tree. Because ‘everyone knew’, as Cindy McCain famously said. Carney’s brother works for King Charles, and having spent time in that world, I can tell you that submission is required. There are no ideas but Charles’s allowed. If you doubt me, please read this about Charles’s massive outsized preposterous ambitions. This man would be a God.

The Carneys’ rise bespeaks a fervid sick ambition that will do anything for “right association” or the right people as the phrase once went. No mercy for any of them. Not one. And remember, about 90% of Canada doesn’t belong to Canadians. It belongs to Charles. Unlike the PR, the fake history we are taught, the Commonwealth is not a formalist outfit. It is predatory in the extreme and has set its plans on America’s wealth.

Why? Europe is broke-ass broke, with unfunded liabilities so large their growth will be hobbled by debt for the next 500 years. Their economic plan, centuries in the making, has reached the bitter end. It has failed. It has run up debt that is virtually incalculable.

The only solution is growth, unhindered, encouraged-by-our-leaders growth. In the 1970’s all government agencies, federal, state and local, moved from that mission to restriction and bad science. We had over the prior 100 years, while still limited, created wealth that was the envy of the entire planet. It can happen again. Reform of the agencies, reform of the banks, and the forced retirement of the men and women who sold us to the highest bidder.

But this time, let’s see clearly. We are the future. They are the past.

As Ehret makes clear, and I have banged on about this for a decade, you have to free people to build, to create, to grow. I cannot begin to comprehend what we have lost, given away to these people whose boot has been pressing on our hearts, whose iron rule has taken our life’s energy, leaving a plurality of us desperate and frustrated.

Humans, set free, can revitalize all the ruined townships and counties of America. We can rebuild our cities, can pay off the debt we incurred by giving our power away. All we have to do is be who we truly are.

