To all those people who effected unprecedented ongoing lawfare and election interference against Trump, his top aides, and his supporters on January 6, (not to mention Fulton County), who were politically persecuted under the Supreme Court’s Fisher decision, lawyer up, because this looks like a ongoing criminal conspiracy against rights, under 18 USC Section 241… Mike Davis Article 3 Project

As of Thursday there have been 54.5 million early and mail-in votes; Trump up 53% to Kamala 47%. Many of these are low-propensity voters, having only voted in one or none of the three last elections.

Nate Silver: “The forecast remains extremely stable. Kamala Harris’s winning odds are 46.2 percent and Donald Trump’s are 53.4 percent, essentially the same as in our model run last night. That’s very close to a coin flip, in other words.”

Nate Silver on Friday

What’s that Bible verse, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good…”?

If this holds we are on the other side and the signs are good. But the steal is on-going, and multi-pronged, detailed, to the point of elderly sneering Karen volunteers masquerading as official, to the point of every furious strong-black-woman-who-worships Michele, tipping 2500 fraudulent votes carefully filled out by Soros-paid volunteers, into a drop box in the dead of night.

As if to prove my point, migrants were bussed in to vote in Pennsylvania.

But…but…Mark Elias got his ass kicked on Wednesday at the Supreme Court, which stayed his bid to allow migrants to vote in Virginia. Nevertheless, he is considered a formidable enemy, public enemy number 1 for MAGA right now and of course the MKUltra-trained-decompensating-sex-operative Kamala Harris hired him. But Trump is fielding five hundred lawyers and, according to reports, they are standing up, making the right arguments and winning. The judicial paralysis, the “climate”, that greeted the 2020 petitions, 90% of which were dismissed without hearing evidence, is no more.

Every county, every precinct is being watched by hawk-faced MAGA men and women who plan to be “agile, mobile, move like lightning and sound like thunder”.

That quote is taken from Colonel John Mills in Virginia:

“Lawfare beats lawfare and we are getting better at this,” says Mills “But we have to get better and better and better. The Virginia case was a slam dunk. We were able to get Garland to walk into an L-shaped ambush and we whacked him.” Col Davis and his team filed a suit in his county against the Mark Elias attempt to allow migrant voting, and Davis’s was the first or second amicus brief at the Supreme Court. “We have to immediately move on these actions, we have to immediately slap down actions, this is a no brainer and they’ve been getting this by us for years. “This is a co-ordinated RICO cross-the-country action to steal the election. This time we are catching it much much earlier but they are going to use any form of fraud they can, and they .. I mean how does a Chinese national in Michigan just walk in and vote. And they say oh we got it off, I mean did you really get it out of the tabulator, who knows? But good on the RNC, Good on America First, good on all these organizations. We just gotta get better and better.”

In early voting in Pennsylvania, Democrats in 2020 had voted to the tune of 1.1 million more than Republicans. This year they are down to 387,000 more than Republicans. The blue wall may not be down, but it has cracks.

There are so many groups and organizations working on the Trump team, it is impossible to encompass, in large part because as of this morning, Friday, you can’t google these people and organizations, not even on Yandex. They’ve been scrubbed, and replaced with hit pieces on every individual and group. Nevertheless, what follows are the national organizations, to my knowledge, and there are at least five or six state-wide in every swing state, and one or two local outfits or more in every sensitive precinct.

Nevertheless Democrats are so criminal they are registering toddlers:

True the Vote - 100,000 volunteers - Absurdistan covered True the Vote in September.

Elon Musk’s America PAC is turning out voters in Arizona and Nevada. Since Arizona was the site of the most egregious steal after Pennsylvania, this ought to warm your heart, because if anyone can work out how they fractionate the votes within the machines, Musk can.

Miriam Adelson is spending $100 million to get out the vote.

Charlie Kirk’s Turnout for America is in every swing state. This weekend it will have tens of thousands young people out doing the knock and drag in every precinct. Turnout for America’s Arizona operation claims it is neck and neck with young voters (unprecedented), have registered to vote 150,000 new low propensity voters, and Hispanic voting in Arizona is up 18%, while Democrat Hispanics are down 8%. If they have a good weekend, says Tyler Bonyer, Kari Lake will win, Trump will win.

Trump Force 47 - field work, good principled people who turn up to work organized by Chris Buskirk of American Greatness.

Ralph Reed - getting out Christian votes. In contrast the Democrat Souls to the Polls is weak at best this year.

The RNC - 200,000 volunteers, 500 lawyers. Bus tours.

5 Admin Street - don’t know can’t find

This weekend there will be hundreds of thousands of canvassers working on getting out the vote.

Elon Musk published this on Thursday night:

The main glitch

Omega 4 America, Jay Valentine’s invaluable operation, and Stop Bogus Ballots, Jay Valentine and Peter Bernegger’s has, so far, done the following:

In Milwaukee, a robust street-fighting group of activists, using data our teams provided, challenged 4,900 addresses in the City of Milwaukee. These are now added to the 55,000 challenged in June and 94,000 challenged in another recent lawsuit. So in a state that is likely to be determined by 25,000 ballots, the team identified over 150,000 voters, able to vote via mail-in, falling into one of 17 ineligible categories. Such categories include “moved to another state,” or undeliverable address.

Because why? This:

JUST IN: A non-U.S. citizen Chinese National University of Michigan student voted early on Sunday illegally, and his vote is still going to count. The 19-year-old student has been charged with perjury and being an unauthorized elector who attempted to vote, which is a felony. According to the Michigan Secretary of State's office, the student was able to register to vote on Sunday and signed a document stating he was an American citizen. His vote was then entered into a tabulator. The illegal vote will count because there is no way for election officials to track a ballot back to an individual voter once it has been put through a tabulator, according to two sources familiar with Michigan election laws. The video is Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claiming Michigan’s voting systems are “secure.”

Nevada’s Supreme Court just made the following possible:

Stopbogusballots.org has listed all the fake ballots filled out. They are using the name of one registered voter, but he is voting via a dozen or more different addresses. Not only that there is a program within ERIC, a voter registration program used by 26 states, that votes these fake addresses. ERIC was founded by a Clinton operative who should probably be prosecuted. Video below.

These are the votes that will steal the election, if allowed. But then there’s the Supreme Court decision:

“The Virginia suit means any citizen can hold the Registrar of his county responsible for migrant voting. Go after them on this, unlawfuls on the rolls. For years we’ve let them do this to it. None of this, “Oh I can’t do anything.” Nope:18 US code 611. You gotta be a U.S. citizen to vote.”

The tools are in place to be used. Said Chinese national actually came in to confess and retrieve his vote, possibly scared by the threat of prosecution.

In Michigan on Wednesday, 164,568 duplicate ballots were found, and by the end of the day, Lara Trump and the RNC challenged these registrations in court and the votes were deleted.

The cheat is fine-grained, frankly, insane and stupidly obvious:

In Bucks County, a line of smug elderly Karens bedecked themselves with fake credentials and tried to shut down voting at 1:30 pm because “the process is so arduous”. The courts reversed their action and allowed three more days of voting.

Apparently in Pennsylvania the ballot is so complex, it takes between 18 and 22 minutes to vote but the Democrats have allowed nine minutes, thus making people wait in line for hours and then told to go home. That’s how sleazy Josh Shapiro’s administration is.

In red precincts across Pennsylvania reports of hours-long waiting, not enough machines and not enough staff. Only in red districts.

Two hundred thousand trained volunteers work under the direction of Lara Trump, including the inestimable JAG lawyer Christina Bobb, who wrote a very good book about election fraud and who is under federal charges from the thoroughly corrupt Maricopa County gang. As before, Trump’s team is fielding 500 lawyers, and there are about a half dozen highly-coordinated and trained other voter integrity groups in every swing state bring the heat on the cheat.

Do you think Christina Bobb is going to miss a trick after this book?

The entire galaxy is entranced this weekend

This is an uprising of normals. It is what every political reformer hopes for, a non-violent, fully engaged armada intent on prosecuting the truth and using the tools of the Republic to do so. This is in sharp contrast to the elite ersatz astro-turf and globalist-billionaire funded stupid brainwashed kids filling out fake ballots in warehouses in swing states. The MAGA movement consists of real people — not the smooth, practiced Ivy mid-Atlantic drawl of superiority — no longer intimidated, stepping up and stepping out.

Look, the entire galaxy is watching this right now and it wouldn’t have happened were it not for the 2020/2 steals. Because while the national press and independent media might overlook it, it’s the people in the precincts who felt it, who knew what happened, who have their services starved and overwhelmed by migrants, the crime, drugs and homeless on the streets. 4.5% of America is using food stamps. They know all the jobs created by Biden are government or government adjacent or part-time. The private economy on which the government jobs feed is languishing and dying. They know they are being impoverished and their birthright, as Americans, their precious vote is being stolen.

It’s looking good for the good guys

Scott Presler in Penn can be found here. Presler has singlehandedly registered more people to vote than any other individual in this election cycle and probably others. He ceaselessly travels through Pennsylvania - here is his X account, and damn, he is an impressive guy.

Your mainstream ninnies who know nothing about election theft predict Trump winning handily based on the data - mainstream ninnies as in Time Inc’s Fortune Magazine

This fellow, a non-aligned data scientist, has all the data:

@MichaelPruser

“If you're interested in the early voting data and want to dig into it at the party and county levels, you can find daily updates on the public Google Drive. You can also compare full and vote-type results and turnout for previous elections at the county level.”

Atlas Intel - the most accurate in 2020 - has a Trump sweep.

John Fredricks, who runs the most popular radio network in red states travels ceaselessly with his bus and has his finger on the pulse like no one else to my mind. He has North Carolina up five points which puts it squarely in Trump’s column. I watch his tiktok channel because it is mercifully brief and a solid punch of useful information.

On Friday around noon, he uses the most recent Rasmussen report to compare 2020 polls with 2024, Trump in 2024 is murdering 2020’s numbers

Arizona +8

Michigan +3

North Carolina +7

Nevada +2

Pennsylvania +5

Wisconsin +7

As to Georgia, Seth Keshel, invaluable, indefatigable, as to documenting voter registration, uses Florida’s Jacksonville precincts to predict a red sweep of Georgia since Georgia does not register voters per party.

Keshel lists the ten reasons why he thinks Trump can win, here.

But it is still Omega 4 America and Stop Bogus Ballots sounding the alarm. Peter Bernegger and Jay Valentine say there are 3.2 million illegal votes out there and they will be counted. Bernegger and Valentine claim they have them all tracked.

Here is how the steal of 2024 is coming, through ERIC, the electronic registration program used by at least 26 states, and the vote will be manipulated as in this video, which is a 1.5 minute encapsulation of Democrat criminality:

The fake votes are coming through ERIC. If after the polling above, those states go blue, after all this good news, we know who to call for the data:

According to Tyler Bonyer, a Turning Point worker in Arizona, “this weekend the Democrats are going to try to flood the system with a bunch of drop-offs in Arizona and Nevada, pile a bunch of ballots into boxes, make it absolute chaos down at the tabulation centers because they are not really capable of handling millions of ballots.”

Nothing but the outrageous 2020 steal would have got millions of Americans out on the streets politically engaged, increasingly knowledgeable about their rights, and the methods by which democracy has been stolen by the elites.

As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good…

We have the necessary Supreme Court decision and we know who the illegal voters are. It remains to be seen just how powerful MAGA’s team is.

Apologize for the inelegance of this, but tried to marshal all the data available by Friday night. Sunday I will publish the data on the financial might behind the steal. It is internationalist, highly coordinated, completely unprincipled and illegally funded. It is a flat out criminal conspiracy against the American people.

Also will try to stay on top of this going forward. At present Trump should win easily if the vote is fair. But it is not fair, not even close. Strategically I suspect the answer lies in the work done by Stop Bogus Ballots. The vote will be flooded by red on Tuesday, but I know too much about 2020/2 to feel even a little confident.

