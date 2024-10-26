The markets are pricing in a Trump win - NYTimes The markets are pricing in a Trump win - billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller Trump is the only candidate talking about economic growth; the only candidate who can dig us out of $36 trillion in liabilities - billionaire investor Bill Ackman We are in an economic kayfabe right now; [if Kamala wins] we will have a Minsky moment, a point of recognition where we realize that what they’re proposing is impossible, and we will see catastrophic asset price collapse - billionaire investor John Paul Jones

I know, you were rooked. You believed the propaganda. I believed the propaganda, returning to the New World after fifteen years “abroad”. They’re “saving” the salmon, I thought, how wonderful, how noble. The world is going to burn up because of nasty capitalism which must be constrained by morally superior folk (who couldn’t pass a first year science exam) like me! The forests! The jungle! Indigenous peoples know best! I’ve always suspected that! I was Sioux in a past life, I just feel it.

I am such a good person.

And after all that palaver about our evil selves - as in a fire hose of self-hatred from every fire hose of the culture, training us to loathe our heritage, our accomplishments - we were presented with an astonishing new idea, a solution: The Green Economy. The Restoration Economy. Sustainability! Billions in unlocked wealth waiting to be unearthed by restoring the capitalist-ruined landscapes. The insane promise of wind and solar and who knows? Batteries? It’s coming. And when it does….. And until it does….we have to stop living. We have to stop efforting. Trying hard means more CO2. “Learn to sit quietly in the dark”, as advised by a pamphlet sent around my town by the U.N.’s Transitions, a globalist propaganda shop pretending to be grass roots. Now, by the way, where I live, when there is a question about housing or water or land use or forestry, Transitions says when, Transitions says how. That’s how embedded these malignant fools are.

I mean how old were we, 12?

I gave this (entirely mendacious) book to my then financial adviser, a reliable fiscal conservative, and he ran mad, became the apex local fulsome supporter of the heinous- evil-child-of-Weatherpeople-Commie-Elizabeth May, head of Canada’s Green Party. Once established in a formerly sensible district, despite a record of blackout drunk behaviour, she is impossible to dislodge. She has ruined three generations of prosperity in the region over the past 25 years, a region that could explode with creativity. The wealth we’ve lost? The hope? The ideas stillborn, the wonderful art, architecture and all the solutions to real problems? Suppressed by the vicious, awful, small-minded, whining weasels that support her. Debt at every government level where I live, is insane. Personal debt? Corporate Debt? We can never pay it off. Not in a thousand years of sitting quietly in a dark room.

An EPA run by power-crazed hippies with law degrees, who thought FernGully was a documentary - Alistair John Pitts, Pirate Wires

That’s her “legacy”. Foreshortened lives. For 70% of us no holidays, no dentists, struggle struggle struggle. Misery for millions. Mental illness, generations of it. Terror of the future. Lost promise. Lost families. Especially those.

We all bought in. Elon Musk bought in. RFK Jr bought in, both of them global warmists spitting fire for a decade or more. Every corporation bought in. All government ministries and departments. Carbon reduction (which means life reduction) part of every decision.

Musk, RFK now? Reverted to common sense.

Why?

It was all bullshit (sorry). From beginning to end, utter intellectual garbage. Dig down to the bottom, it’s a lie. Species extinction is only in sub-sub-sub categories; further, species can be brought back. Hell, we can bring back Triceratops if we want to. And if anyone brings up global warming my fingers itch to slap them silly. Sillier.

Unfortunately, it played out in the real world. This below? Its legacy:

The Green Economy has failed so hard, much of the rest of the world is creating a new financial system. According to Bloomberg, the BRICS are where the growth is. If I ran a ‘developing’ country, I’d sign on in a flash. I’d be rubbing my hands with glee thinking of the wealth I could create. Like Milei, Like Bukele, hope. For once. Hope. I’d rather take my chances with Putin than deal with the almighty American greenback, the World Economic Forum, the British Round Table, the befouled 13 Luciferian families of Olde Europe, and the terrible terrible people at the U.N., (which should be shuttered). That’s how much of a vicious financial cycle the Green delusion has created. More than half the world is saying, no thanks. We’ll go it on our own.

Look at the markets. We’re being played. It’s a Kayfabe economy. Large funds keep it afloat, up-down-up-down-stop-losses. Make a little money on the trade. Soon as anything makes sense, and something is actually making money, break it and cash out on the downswing. It’s fake winners and losers, which is the definition of kayfabe. Eighty percent of the profits since the advent of the Lightbringer, lie in building the digital prison camps they are planning.

We are broke. We are broke ass broke. We have killed the promise of Gen Xers, Millennials and now we’re are gutting Gen Z. No wonder women don’t want to have children, men don’t want to form families, and every town is stripped of beauty, grace, and filled with criminals, addicts and desperate migrants. Life, for most of us, has already been reduced to a grind in the slave camps of the WEF.

Here’s the reality:

We have everything we need for a sustained economic boom. We have a workforce who could hang the bloody moon. Instead that stellar workforce is eking out a living delivering food and driving around those who still have jobs.

Why can’t we grow?

This:

By the time the Lightbringer came along, the economy was staggering under the weight of pounds of new green regulation making growth impossible. No one seems to ever count the cost of stupid regulation. It is like the bars of a prison cell.

As I have reported arduously, carefully, over the past 18 months, by the 1970’s, all departments and ministries which dealt with land and resource use shifted from enabling development to shutting it down. How do I know this? I talked to engineers at the Department of Interior, Forestry, Army Corps of Engineers. This is across the western world. In every province and state, in every region. Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Agenda 2050. Regulation was created to suppress growth. And if someone, like me for instance manages to create a subdivision, after spending $100,000 on bureaucrats and consultants, the state or provincial government steps in to stop it. Get through that, you reach the feds. The feds carry guns. And out in the country? They have killed.

The digital explosion kept us going until ‘08, but ‘08 was a result of there being no asset class but housing that was growing - courtesy of Fannie and Freddy dumping billions into unsafe mortgages. Why were they so unsafe? Because no one in the underclass being served by the easy trillion Fannie and Freddie poured out, could maintain a job long enough to pay the mortgage. Not. Their. Fault. Growth had been stalled.

Let’s outline just how fiscally dangerous this era is. Jerome Powell has spent $12 trillion over the past three years propping up companies that cannot grow because of regulation, but need to keep paying employees and shareholders. The banksters are cutting rates ahead of the elections in order to mollify the shrieking anger of the right, and encourage the idiots on the left.

$12 trillion in less than four years.

Listen to hedgie billionaire Paul Tudor Jones on Squawkbox. “Are we in a Minsky moment, a point of recognition that what they {the Democrats] are talking about is fiscally impossible, financially impossible?”

“Every western-aligned country including France, the U.K. Greece, and especially Japan is in an economic kayfabe right now.”

Kayfabe in this context means a faked economy. Funded by debt. Heavily indebted corporations only deliver profits because they are fueled by regular injections of Fed money. This is meant to prop up the Democrat/Obama “economy”.

And then, after Kamala/Walz are elected, we will reach a point of recognition where in a terrifying Minsky Moment, the entire market realizes that the Democrat plan is impossible. At which point asset prices collapse. Across the board. Entire market collapse. Assets reduced to negligible.

Jones: “I am getting out of fixed income. Out of the back end of fixed income. Because it’s just completely priced wrong.”

This means for the bubble-headed, that all the investments bolstering the over 65’s, are vitiated. Pensions collapse.

Kamala’s entire economic plan is to raise taxes. But you can’t raise money on a dead economy.

The Shift

Luckily, among the many too many, by which I mean, those not wedded to the “knowledge” economy, the green dream is dead. And there are way more of us. That means we are on the cusp of a shift.

In Germany, Greens who held the balance of power in the Senate, who approved (mostly not) any new initiative, have lost their standing. Germany, where the citizenry will apparently embrace any humiliation and act of repentance to pay for their shame. Who accept so many immigrants, their culture is fractured and miserable. Who, in penance, shut down all their nuclear plants, leaving them starving in the dark, after the blisteringly evil neo-cons blew up the NordStream pipeline.

Now, there isn’t one single Green in the German government.

And listen, that limitation was deliberate; those were planned and executed kill shots. German leadership is almost always foul, but the German people can build industrial might like no other “race”. They have been mired in a guilt and shame spiral, depriving the world of their outsized skills. Also deliberate. I had a German (Pennsylvania) great great grandfather. His entire family played in their private chamber orchestra every night after dinner. That’s the kind of people the Germans are. In the 1780’s, on the then frontier, a chamber orchestra. Outside? Murderous Indians. Diary entries of women playing through a siege, waiting for the men to return.

Their “problem” is that no one is knuckling under anymore to reduced living standards because of the breath of life, CO2. No human with a brain, that is not on the take “believes in” catastrophic climate change seriously enough to ramp down their life’s energy and stunt the potential of their children. Not anymore. That this was ever even considered is preposterous, but never mind. It failed.

You freaking idiot bankers signed onto this devolutionary madness.

A Democratic insider, Quentin Kelly, who worked with the Obama White House identifies an old pal and roommate, Jim Messina, as the source of the hellscape lived in by corporate CEOs. Messina self advertises as “the most most successful political and corporate advisor”, ever in the whole wide world. The WEF may talk in gobbelty-gook, but they carry a big big stick and Obama/Messina is their agent. Kelly asserts that the Kalorama set (the DC suburb where Obama lives), has threatened the Fortune 500 grievously to the point they all signed onto the fiscal equivalent of the Titanic. You can read his story here and here. His is a ramble which leads to the criminal intent and the globalist reach of the Obama set. It’s somewhat disorganized, but buried within it lies a great crime.

So listen to me CEOs, hedgies and banksters. You signed onto this devolutionary spiral in full awareness of what it means. Secondly, you don’t impress me. I grew up in your awful world, I know how you feel. I have an MBA so I also know how you think. Your inner dialogue is almost entirely reductionist. You are the playground equivalent of the creep, the bully, that no one will talk to. The entire world is depending on American growth. And it will only come from Trump.

Stop cowering. Stand up for yourselves and us. If you do, you will stop us all hating you and cursing the ground you walk upon.

Here is Bill Ackman, another billionaire hedgie, making my point nicely.

“There are two answers when you are over-leveraged. You can negotiate with your lenders, the other is that you can increase the value of your assets. The only candidate promising that is Trump.….” Listen to it yourself.

Here’s another billionaire hedgie saying the market has already priced in a Trump win. Stan Druckenmiller:

So be like Ackman. Be like Paul Tudor Jones. Stand up. Get involved. The election shivers on the cusp of being stolen from the American people including you. You have the skills, the money, the organizational snaps to stop it.

Otherwise, you better plan for your whole family to live out their lives in one of those hundred million dollar bunkers. Because that is the only “freedom” we’ll allow you.

I scared myself silly last week detailing the elements of election theft currently in process and decided not to afflict you with more of it during the week.

The early mail-in and voting data is trending heavily towards the Republicans and it looks as if, for the first time in living memory, they might win the popular vote which means an electoral map sweep. That means the populist arm of the Republican Party has beat the country club fascist wing so hard, they are cowering.

There are plans afoot to reveal the extent of ballot identity theft - the most significant vulnerability - which I’ll write about next. This happened Friday afternoon:

BREAKING: Lancaster, Pennsylvania officials have BUSTED a large-scale fraudulent voter registration scheme that includes thousands of applications with the same handwriting, fake signatures, false addresses, etc They discovered the same scheme in other Pennsylvania counties. District Attorney Heather Adams revealed that the applications came from canvassers who were paid to obtain voter registrations,

Election thieves are going to be greeted with the equivalent of 100 million furious biting insects. Many of them will go to jail. 2024 ain’t 2020.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.