I have hesitated to weigh in on the Israel/Palestine nightmare because I have not been to the Middle East, have zero desire to go, and am frankly on the side of the Jewish people. But enough is enough. What is happening is anathema, tragic, and very very wrong. Those stupid stupid kids protesting? Why on earth do we let them trash the campuses, and cleave to evil? “From the river to the sea” is genocidal. The whole world freaked out when a handful of hapless pre-literate neo-Nazis marched in Charlotte during Trump’s presidency. But now we allow hundreds of thousands of hate-filled marchers on our streets? Who believe the same thing about Jews as Hitler? How is that in any way, acceptable?

Trust me, most of us - upwards of 90% - think the way I do. Only 5% of us are actually anti-Semite. It is our leadership, riven with cowardice and appeasement that lets it continue. This is a firing offence and a reputation-ending offence. It is anathema.

Where would we be without the Jewish people? I’ll tell you, a lot poorer, and vastly less evolved. Pound for pound they have contributed more to humanity than the rest of us put together. The Persians or whatever they call themselves? Vastly less than any other race. What they have brought in my lifetime is murder, death, horror and fear of financial collapse. They farm our horror for cash. Hamas has taken in half a billion since October 7. Do you think the Palestinians will see any of that? Not unless their kids are used as bait. Nope, this is a cash grab, and they have turned naive immature Westerners into their weapons.

The powerful among them bully us with their oil. There is no amount of propaganda that will change that equation. And they would have to do a list of things before I do more than seethe when I watch a Muslim man trailed by his veiled wives walking into Safeway. He might as well have them on a chain. I am furious at the immigration policies that make them think that this behaviour is somehow ok. It is an insult to the generations of women who fought for equality.

They contribute exactly nothing to Canada or the U.S. Name one thing. Go on. I’m waiting. What they contribute is their hate for us and our culture - one of the pillars of which is the Hebrew faith - as demonstrated all spring on the streets of every city. And they want to outbreed us and turn women into slaves and terrorize the rest of us. Which is exactly what they did to Afghanistan when Biden pulled out. They say it, flat out, we want Sharia, and we are having children and you are not, and we are the future.

In the towns they have taken over, they slaughter animals in their back yards and toss the carcass into the trash or the ditch behind their house. And the endless wailing from their loudspeakers in ancient English villages like Chelmsford? An act of civil disorder and contempt for the host culture. The intelligent among them do nothing to stop the hate and madness; they hide. There is no equivalence, zero, between Muslim and Jewish culture. Maybe once. Not now.

Only 5% of us are anti-Semitic according to the most extensive study, done in Britain in 2017, and that 5% is probably mostly Muslim. So why is it amplified the way it is? Why? It’s insane. It is moral cowardice. It is envy, it is a closeted resentment of Jewish accomplishment. Further, you cannot institute hard Marxist control without killing the Jews. They are too smart, they’d beat you at your game.

The upper-middle class in Muslim countries are, of course, responsible because they do nothing. Look, IQ literature is brutal. Ashkenazi Jews chart higher by 20 points than the average European, and 40 above the people who surround them. Why is that? Why? I’ll tell you why. They are all Semites, racially, ethnically. Jordanians, Palestinians, Iranians, Saudis etc., chart low because their leadership does nothing to educate them. Of course, Jews are over-represented at the top of every profession. And yes, evil Jews can be spectacularly evil. But it isn’t a cabal, it’s just that if you are smarter than everyone, you can hang the moon when it comes to evil.

Nicholas Wade makes the point in A Troublesome Inheritance: that you can shoot up IQ with discipline and schooling within two generations, less if you apply basic Anglo-Protestant values of self-denial, discipline, study, and bog-standard love-your-neighbor-as-yourself. Or Chinese dragon mother discipline or Jewish mother discipline. This is not rocket science. We have known this since the last Ice Age. As Vincent Everett Ellison points out American Blacks were well on the way to intellectual equality with Europeans until the vicious left seeded their communities with hate.

In South Africa, the decades of revolt and trouble had explicitly to do with something called Bantu education. The Boers had determined that blacks were incapable of a genuine education and were being trained for service as road or mine workers or house servants. I met one of the men who turned that back. He was Jewish. Everyone around him cowered in the face of evil.

Which is exactly what the “clever” governors in the ME do. They cower and hide in their palaces. They allow their youth to be immured in madrasas to the point where they can’t even do math. Their families are so desperate that they offer their teenaged sons and daughters to be blown up because they get a reward. A reward that we pay for in the tsunami of cash that flows into Palestine. $191,000,000 from donations was, in part, paid last year to families of the “martyrs”. This is revolting. I would install military rule in Palestine and force every kid onto the engineering path. Learn to build not destroy.

The all-cultures-are-equal claptrap has brought this to our door. This moronity or “liberal ethic” comes to us courtesy of the Fabian one-worlders, trying to uplevel humanity without resorting to the Christianity they all rebelled against because it didn’t let them have sex with children. Dig to the bottom of the Fabians, which is what our current modernist multi-culti societal ethos is based upon, and you find repellent sexual activity as the motivator.

Prior to this, I wouldn’t venture an opinion on northern Ireland either, when it was deemed worthy of opinion. Despite the fact I am a quarter northern Irish. My Irish family still lives in the house they have lived in for twelve generations. Further, I did the grand tour of northern Ireland with my bureau chief at one point, met all the players, orange and green, the head of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, the priest who looked after the hunger strikers, the war lord of the IRA. Another entire damned weekend was spent with a bunch of bombers, the Birmingham Six. Flew to Dublin with them so they could meet with their controllers in a Catholic Church. They were so guilty. In fact, they were not guilty of the bombing they were jailed for, but were for others, I am reliably informed. That weekend they had guilt written all over them. They were plotting behind doors with the aid of the Catholic Church, and whispering to each other in the corner of the kitchen, when they thought I wasn’t listening.

Said war lord Martin McGuinness squatting in his lair in Derry was the apex of this experience. Machine-gun-draped men loitered outside the run down house he lived in,. I sat in a room being polite to a man who had tortured and bombed thousands, turned thousands of family lives to life-long mourning. When he died, I celebrated. The leaders in the Middle East who allow their people to be subsumed in hate, are equivalent to McGuinness. Wikipedia calls him a “statesman”. He was a psychotic killer.

McGuinness was hard hard left, tear-it all-down commie left, until they bought him off and tamed him. Did he care about the northern Irish or the thousands he killed? No he did not. He wanted money and power and respect and affirmation by the larger culture. He and his pals loved the drama, the grieving, the horror, it made him feel significant. What he was, was walking filth.

Just like him, Hamas is enjoying the death of their people.

I was raised by a man who liberated concentration camps, and who, at the end of the war was put in charge of a work camp, and told to “ sort those people out”. And yes, you absolute fools, the Holocaust happened. What he saw profoundly changed him at a soul level. He told us any time it came up that he had a deep compassion and respect for the Jewish people.

When I emerged from my WASP fastness I fell on the Jews in my purview for one reason. They were smart, 20 points above the sweet-natured dolts I grew up with. I dated Jewish men, and not for a couple months, for years. I recently re-discovered a dear dear Jewish friend in England and the thought of her or any of my friends frightened - they are afraid and I can feel their fear - is deeply and profoundly infuriating in this country, the country my family, and millions of other families like mine, built. From scratch.

Any leadership which does not step up to stop this once and for all, needs to be removed from power.

