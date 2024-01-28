And just like that, Canada’s storied Liberal Party, in power for one hundred years, the country's self-described "natural governing party," is done. Before the ruling this week, Pierre Polievre’s Conservatives were projected to win 222 seats, according to Angus Reid's January 21st poll, with the Liberals at 53 seats. Trudeau’s partner-in-crime, the fetching champagne socialist Jagmeet Singh, he of the mauve headwraps and Rolex watch? Twenty-five seats. With the decision, handed down by a federal judge, that Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act illegally, to end the truckers’ protest in Ottawa and at border crossings in Ontario and Alberta, Canada’s ruling elite has given up. They cannot continue the fiction any longer.

To illustrate how ridiculous Canada’s public life is, the findings by the RCMP and government were entirely driven by a government-funded Non-Governmental Organization, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, or CAHN. The group was used in a perfect illustration of the Iron Triangle of government and bureaucratic action. The government funds an anti-hate group, which immediately identifies opposition to the government, labels it as hate, feeds it to the police which proceeds to investigate.

The astroturfed outfit accused a podcaster of being a "white supremacist" and an "accelerationist." The RCMP then provided CAHN's "evidence" to legislators who then fed it to the subsidized media. Like a very, very good little girl, Canadian senator Paula Simons said he (the podcaster) wanted to “accelerate racial conflict to lead to the eventual creation of a White ethnostate," during a debate in the house. None of this was found in any of the hundreds of hours of said podcast. Nevertheless, it was reported widely across the media as cold hard fact.

Architect of misery: Chrystia Freeland.

As in every single western democracy now staggering under unsustainable government-caused debt, the "natural ruling party" stood up for the thousands upon thousands of activist groups who besiege citizens with scare- and sob-stories meant only to increase the tax base for the Liberal elite. In recent years, to combat growing anti-government populism, elites in every western democracy have also supported political action groups meant to drive its enemies into the dirt. As reported by Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi, these are coordinated through the Five Eyes and gamed at the World Economic Forum, in a cross-cultural assault by the elites on the people.

In short, CAHN drove virtually 100 percent of the evidence used to invoke the Emergencies Act. All of its accusations were found to be fake, fictionalized or exaggerated, as the attached FOIA documentation demonstrated. The outfit is a typical attack dog, staffed by members of the hard left, like this character, its face: Sue Gardner. These people are sent around the Stations of the Activist Cross, acquiring credits, awards and citations, to give themselves credibility, without having creating anything of value in the real world. The marshalling of the greedy hard left by corporatists to force ideological purity upon the middle and working classes was a masterful strategy. It, and its international cadres, are entirely focused on destroying the political power of the middle and working classes by accusing them of "racism" and "hate."

The most egregious finding of the court was that the RCMP faked intelligence that identified the protestors as being funded by MAGA in the U.S., because they wanted to "take over" Canada. Documents obtained under FOIA discovered the following, from Michael Schellenberger's Public substack:

Central to Trudeau’s invocation of the Act was the alleged threat of right-wing extremism and violence, but new documents that podcaster Jeremy Mackenzie obtained through Canada’s freedom of information law show that this drastic measure was based on fabricated intelligence. What’s more, Canada appears to have shared this disinformation with other members of the Five Eyes alliance. Five Eyes includes Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Public piece concludes that the extensive documentation of behind-the-scenes activity demonstrates that intelligence across the Five Eyes countries is coordinated in order to protect those in power, suppress contrary political activity and force political and ideological unity.

None of the 26 arrests at the Convoy were for serious violent crimes but the Calgary Herald reported that protesters involved in the Coutts border blockade discussed “altering Canada’s political, justice and medical systems.” The search warrant requests targeted four men each charged with conspiracy to murder RCMP officers during their involvement with the blockade.

The evidence for this, as reported by the Globe and Mail, was that investigators found two pipe bombs, 36,098 rounds of ammunition in plastic containers, gas masks, firearms, and accessories on a property belonging to one of the accused men. In fact, the guns were legal and the equipment for use in the man’s work in a gravel pit. Newsweek further reported that undercover police officers at the Coutts protest alleged that two of the men discussed the "delivery of a heavy package," which officers said contained guns. The RCMP search application stated that the men were discussing hockey equipment, an electric guitar, and toy trucks for the many kids at the protest—which the RCMP deemed was code for weapons. The search found toys, an electric guitar and hockey equipment.

When Trudeau steps down, the party will last for months. People will be cheering his departure in pubs a year on and the day will be designated as our Independence Day. Never have we had such a hated leader. His nomination was a grotesque miscalculation on the part of Canada’s elite, commonly known as the Laurentian Convention, which is to say, young men and women who passed the foreign service exams and sped into leadership at the age of 23, never to tear themselves away from the public spigot.

To their credit, they have been enormously successful. They have squirrelled away so much money for their various projects, that we stagger along as the least successful economy in the G7, operating at about 60 percent of the U.S., itself burdened by the same grifting class. "Green" carbon taxes and regulation have leeched so much from the middle class that Twitter/X is replete with middle-class women weeping that they can’t afford to eat. Housing prices and household debt have quadrupled since 2000. An average house bought by a median income family costs 48 percent of pre-tax income to fund, and 70 percent in Vancouver and Toronto. According to the CBC, rents have soared 20 percent over the last three years and 30 percent in Toronto and Vancouver. According to Stats Canada, 40 percent of the Canadian middle class cannot meet everyday expenses.

Let’s put it this way, if Canada were a state, it would be poorer than West Virginia or Mississippi, despite being the second-largest country, with abundant natural resources, in the world, blessed with a highly educated populace. The courts decision may mean that Canada is emerging from its half- century stasis and its massive grifting class on its way to the abattoir.

