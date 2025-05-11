The U.S. backed out of Agenda 2030 and the forced imposition of Sustainable Development Goals last week at the U.N.. No more adherence to this madness, no more funding. In fact, according to the Rothschild’s Economist, the U.N.s funding is at risk and they “only have enough for the next six months”.

I say cut them off and make them beg. The misery they have inflicted; each and every employee, silly and possessed of luxury beliefs that have brought ruin to every country where they are permitted to set foot. Even setting aside the clear evidence of wholesale child trafficking in developing countries, the U.N. is a plague on the earth. Every idea has failed. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has set forests to blazing across the planet; their forced leave-the-land-to-rot regulations so wrong and destructive. Our food supply is compromised by more of their utter stupidity, the chief of which is trying to turn everyone vegan - which shrinks your brain - and for the past thirty years, they have dropped templates of regulation in every province, state, region and township across the world, which have effectively removed property rights, and shorn local officials of the ability to make decisions based on the needs of their citizens.

On a micro-level, the glorious and bonkers place that I live, a node of the green movement - where the average age is 105 - we cannot get housing for the people who work at the hospital. All three elected officers have worked for more than a decade to push housing through. No. Nope. Can’t do it. That is because the planners have trickily inserted so many rules, following on from U.N. sourced regulation, that said housing is effectively stoppped.

On a macro-level, across the entire world outside of Russia - no wonder the blob went to war with Russia - development is stalled. The real economy, where 70% of us live and breathe, is moribund. We all should be twice as rich, twice as free. Up on top, where most journalists spend their time arguing and prosecuting, the drive is essentially evil. Everything that looks to ‘grow’ the economy means ever more oppression and monitoring of the bottom 70%. The only way technocracy works is extracting the wealth of the lower 70% for insane and destructive projects, many of them secret and flat out evil. It is a vicious, not virtuous cycle. We out here in the hinterlands, via the U.N.’s work over the past fifty years, live in metaphorical chains unable to move or grow outside the ever narrowing sphere given us.

It is mindblowingly stupid. The highlight of my past week was watching Trump pistol smack the iniquitous Mark Carney, who forced this green mess with all the banks, national and international, he advised or ran. He is a giant bloviated fool of a human who carries death wherever he lands. Carney was summarily deprived, in full view of the entire world, of almost 20% of Canadian GDP. ‘We don’t want their steel, we don’t want their cars, we don’t want their lumber, we don’t want their aluminum. We don’t want their products. Nothing will eliminate the tariffs.’ I swear at that moment I could not have loved that man more. The U.S. economy has been subsidizing the green Canadian monster via a $200 billion trade deficit, and if you count up Canada’s debt to the U.S., for the past ten nightmarish Trudeau years, the U.S. effectively shored up our economy by $2 trillion.

And we could triple or quadruple that since NAFTA. Count that up and we’re looking at what, $10 trillion? Conservatively?

Which means we let our real economy twist on the vine. The land lies simmering, waiting. Nothing industrial was funded. For the past twenty years, everything with “sustainable” in its title was. We now have a class of badly educated, deluded, weak men and women in charge of the country with frankly the greatest potential on earth. Especially if the incremental but not dangerous warming continues. We could be Dubai times 100, we have so much potential.

The misery this beta class have created is hard to look at. Not only that, governments have given these appalling people police power, so that if one of them heaves himself onto a building site, an infrastructure project, a farm, ranch or forestry operation, people metaphorically cross themselves. They are that destructive. And stuffed up to then noseholes with a sense of their own significance.

They practice scientism. Which is fake. Climate science has been so faked, it is near impossible to tease out the truth. I have written over and over and over again about why regulation forced onto every country by the U.N., is so destructive that no proper fire control and management takes place. 1000 years of silvaculture is trashed. And fires just explode every summer. Without fail. When none of it is necessary. We have all the tools to manage forests properly. We are forbidden to use them.

Next week, I’ll publish a chapter of Eco-Fascists, which is called “The Big Big Picture: Just How Much Land Has Been Saved Anyway?” which uses New York State as an example. The idea that we are “running out of land” is again, beyond idiotic. The idea that land must be saved to stop the Sixth Great Extinction uses the math of a bored six year old. But as a result, in the Empire State for fifty years, outside of the cities one crazed idea after another, attached to police power and tax collectors, has driven the real stewards of the land off said land, and replaced them with carpet baggers who bribe this new class of resource bureaucrats.

Green creates crime. It does not merely attract it, it creates it. It limits virtuous development, which makes governments panic, whereupon they delude themselves that what’s a little cartel, Triad crime, it’s libertarian! It boosts the economy! A quasi-conservative provincial government here decided to turn the province into Macau, stripping taxes that paid health care from the literal worst people on earth. Which is why Trump’s first move was to point out that we had built the biggest fentanyl factories on earth. And that that fentanyl was killing Americans. We swing from the stupid to the venal and back again.

Because of the obvious stupidity, and Trump’s team, land is opening up. It has to. And of course the worst among us have ideas, and they come proffering money. The digital overlords we empowered are so rich, they are now devising towns out of farmland and suing the farmers who refuse to sell. This is another land grab, this one headed up by Trump pal Mark Andreesen. We know already that the digital elite have questionable ethics, meaning they will do or say anything to get what they want. Libertarianism suits them just fine because hey! No Rules!

The other threat to keep track of is the monetization of America’s lands and waters. This is bad stuff too. This is why when I see Fink whispering in Trump’s ear I shudder. Larry Fink never saw an opportunity he didn’t want to exploit. After Trump’s election, one of Fink’s grandsons, nephew, can’t remember, was on TikTok claiming that at a family gathering Fink boasted that he and the family were going to become so much richer, an order or two of magnitude richer. So rich that gold coins would rain from the sky. True or not, a massive opportunity lies in those shrouded lands outside the cities and Fink was talking about the monetization, the tokenization of America’s public lands. Which means selling it off to the highest bidder, in its starkest form.

Jim Rickards here claims this ‘Secret Trust Fund’ will pay off the debt and make every American a millionaire. This too is worrying but in the right hands, it would deliver back to us, our two, if not three, lost decades..

Right now, EPA chief Lee Zelden touted 100 ‘environmental actions’ taken to “power the American comeback. Here are the reactions of Governors, Senators and Representatives in the great beyond. The EPA is no longer concentrating on taking 30% of America’s land for itself, but fixing what they broke. You can read the list of actions taken here.

For contrast have a look at this, up here in Canuckistan. Last summer, in one of Canada’s great resorts, Jasper, 125 years in the making, fire burnt one-third of the town. Culprit? 557,000 acres of dead pine the fanatic of an Environment Minister did not want to remove because “carbon” and natural regulation, read green. More than one billion in losses.

Yesterday Trump removed regulations ‘greening’ household and business kitchen and bathroom appliances, which add, I would say 20% to the cost of use. Not to mention worse performance. Green always always punches down.

The Interior Secretary last month established a hot line for citizens harassed by the environmental movement and bureaucrats. That is to stop incidents as this brief video below, describes. The people who supply your food have to deal with the most vicious bunch of greens cloaked in respectability, and up to now, no one, no one, has helped them.

For every predacious individual salivating at the prospect of a land grab, there are one million people who want to live in peace, and work, raise children, participate in the community, go to church. We have a choice coming up: the new feudalism where we all solicit our nearest billionaire for favors like he’s a laird, or a revision of the 1880s, the interior of the country littered with wonderful families who don’t lose a little more every single year.

We had real prosperity in the U.S. after the Civil War. America’s Belle Epoque was built on it. Until the vicious stupidity of the ruling elites in Europe decided to strip us of peace in 1914, there was no limit on prosperity, innovation, and big beautiful children going to schools where they actually learned to read, write and calculate.

The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution demands, indeed forces, coordination between State, Federal and local interests. Agencies and businesses coming in have to comply with local culture, heritage and tradition. These discussions are fully required, but people so far are not demanding these hearings. Of course some are. American Stewards cross the country trying to save people from the predations of oligarchs funding environmental groups and conservation bureaucrats looking for a kill. This spring, in a unholy mess, Canadas Department of Agriculture tried to kill 400 Ostriches that were the generative income of the family. If that community were in the States and IF the community stood up for that family, tradition and culture would have won over scientism. The Bird Flu scare is a make-work program for bureaucrats, it is fully mad. As it stands they have fought them all the way to Parliament, which let me tell you, is bankrupting. That family just lost years of wealth creation and future opportunity.

There’s the choice. The immiseration of millions in a neo-feudalism, run by technocrats practising scientism, themselves taking orders from plutocrats. Or, an exciting world-wide rural renaissance, led by country people, the ones who really love the land. Plumb most young women’s dreams today, they end with chickens, a homestead, children, animals, a solid long lasting marriage - not beavering away for a multinational in the accounting department.

Serving her or robotics? It's an easy choice.

We were late this week because a giant visiting Labrador bit my little Pan, which meant we were driving back and forth to the vet and I lost a day. Country life, eh?

I bought 30 acres of scrub land when I was working in London and over the years have - through bone crushing labor - turned it to paradise. Many of the ideas of green are solid and I have used them. When I subdivided, the process I used is now taught as a case study in good green development in local colleges. Good development means the enhancement of beauty and health, not destruction. That said, the land, taken care of, recovers much faster after extraction and building, than broken culture, broken families and towns. Scrub land to forest park adds massive value, and that could and should happen everywhere.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.