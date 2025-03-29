Doesn’t he look half-dead? Like a shroud covers his saggy emaciated face and spindly body. Indicative of lifelessness of his ideas. NOT his actual ideas because what he is currently selling are the ideas he stole from Canada’s Conservative Party. Those ideas are grass roots, labored over for decades in underfunded think tanks, all roundly mocked and slandered in our repellent media which never tells the truth when an easy lie is within reach. But now, in the hands of a “leader” who will not stop the Liberal Party and its Laurentian elite clients looting of the Canadian people, well now they are AOK. And genius. And a lie, because he will only perform the minimum to gratify the stupid, “educated” women who will elect him.

Because above everything Liberal Party looting must continue. And with Net Zero and all that elite clap trap there will be another three generations of Canadians to ruin, to steal from, to harvest their life’s energy to feed the Party’s enormous ego and the plush lifestyles in the posh suburbs of Canada. Scratch such a resident and whatever he does, his salary is boosted by government, in some form or other, via contracts which do not perform, ghost contracts, just money to play with for supporting the Liberal Party.

If Carney is elected, the country will break up.

First Alberta will go. Danielle Smith emerged grim from her last meeting with Carnage. Have you heard of stranded assets? That’s his goal for Alberta’s oil and gas. Albertas energy is responsible for one third of Canadas private sector economy and no matter what he says, he has worked for two decades for Climate Change sequestration nonsense. For solar and wind, for de-development, sliming his way around the world twisting arms. He was the grim reaper behind Justin’s authoritarianism. As a result our current economy is built on government and debt and refinancing loans and housing.

Oh he will lie and lie and lie and promise new industrial infrastructure. Sure he will. You know who will own that infrastructure? BIS, the Bank of International Settlements or some international banking outfit. They will own it because carbon credits and future use. They will retire some of our debt, not enough for us to actually grow, just to keep body and soul together. And we will grind forward another twenty years, piling up yet more debt, at which time the Liberal Party will broker off another hunk of our heritage.

Then Saskatchewan. BC and Manitoba will look at the powerhouse economy that the U.S. is building, and petition to strand the Eloi, with their banal life of ease on B.C. Coast, all as equally dumb and destructive as California’s ruinous elites. And join the U.S.

Canada has so much banked energy, so much thwarted ambition, so many lives wasted. So much potential lost. We are like a screaming adolescent banging ourselves against the wall, wanting nothing more than to get a job and get on with it. (Oh, wait, that was me)

Kaizen’s video is linked in the caption. I STRONGLY recommend you listen to his powerful brief encapsulation of how fast the American economy is going to grow.

We tariff because we are broke. We are broke because we have regulated ourselves into stasis. This below represents what it is to do business in Canada. I have heard this from thousands of entrepreneurs.

Carney will not bring prosperity for 90% of Canadians. He will bring prosperity for the powerful, for the media and bureaucrats. His ideas will not fail for investors, China, and the men and women who enable the sell off of the people’s land and energy. Yet more fortunes will be made and salted away in those ghastly places where the super rich hide, ceaselessly and rightly worried about their security.

The Liberal Party has installed a literal bankster as Prime Minister. A man who has left carnage wherever he goes. His history in international banking points to the fact that he steals assets (Venezuela’s gold) and has insinuated mechanisms to leech money out of ordinary people through carbon taxes and credits everywhere he lays his head. Given his many many “jobs”, he may just be the man responsible for Europe’s catastrophic balance sheet. Look at Canada after his Governorship, look at Britain, look at Europe. Broke, overrun with criminals, a 3000 year culture dying. Wherever his investment firm goes, it traduces local laws, trashes the environment, overrides workers rights, and then he lies about his predations. Wherever he consults, fiscal catastrophe.

Yet, this is the stupid pandering garbage we are getting from our weak leaders. Believe me, this guys sword is made out of cardboard.

Canada does have the politicians to win this, but under stress, their advisers are go into default, cowering in the face of our vicious predatory elites. I have had lunch with Daniele Smith, just the two of us. She is a Thatcher and I spent five hours with Thatcher at Downing Street, all over the house, the offices, her bedroom. She made me tea. Same vibe. Same goose bumps. Danielle is our Thatcher. Brilliant, quick, well founded, powerful. I imagine the same of Scott Moe of Saskatchewan. Poilievre right now is flat out loved like no politician in Canada in fifty years.

You three have a people roaring to work, to live unchained by the regulatory prisons you can, with the stroke of a pen open. Stand up for us.

Please. I am begging you.

next: Are Carney and his gang cabal? Pretty much.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.