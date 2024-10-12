The citizenry speaks

The intelligentsia are, for once, on the same page.

The disaster in North Carolina continues to instruct, the primary take-away being that the government is malignant beyond our imagination and people are going to have to save themselves. The Appalachias are filled with the most degraded and outcast of human ethnic groups - one of them being my aboriginal tribe, the desperate clans of the Scottish/English border - and all of them vote, over and over again, for not-socialist-oppression because the State sends its stupidest most heartless crusader lefties to “help” Appalachia, and then allows vulture-corporations to ride roughshod.

Appalachia is rich we have found out, in not just coal, but the power for a new century, with lithium and quartz crystal. The day after the hurricane hit, industry was pulling permits, humans and villages having conveniently vanished. The muggles bray about climate change; real people are looking hard at geoengineering and just what “tools” the National Security State is using on us. What is HAARP up to? What the hell are they doing at CERN? The rumors are persistent and everywhere. There is no suppressing the truth; too many scientists are out there, like Ross Perot in 1991, with charts and graphs and basic physics explaining for anyone listening. We know government and corporations are in so much debt, they will kill to pay it down. At this point they just want to survive for one more month.

While there is a lot of speculation about what lies beneath the ruined towns and families of Appalachia, at the same time and largely ignored, Wyoming is on fire, and lo and behold, there are valuable resources beneath those charred and ruined forests and rangelands. Like what? Like 2.24 billion tons of neodymium, a magnetic mineral vital to computer technologies. Chariot Mining found the first hard deposits of lithium in Wyoming just a month ago and its stock is up 40%. All under the 78,000 acres of burning forest. The fires are 48 minutes from Chariot’s headquarters.

Agenda 2030 is a plan, it is written down, there for any high school student to find. “Sustainability” has been defined, and requires consolidation of all business into multinationals operating without local oversight under U.N. law, no representation. The government is so desperate to manage its debt, you can lead it around by the nose, and operate without oversight. Applications will be submitted to the UN/WEF and the NYFed which owns the debt. “Raping” the land will mean driving off humans, letting it rot and calling it a “carbon sink”, which means they can deduct it from their taxes. They will measure that in the same fantastic way all green measurement happens, in abject falsity.

This is an order of magnitude larger than any paranoid fancy of Bernie Sanders. This is the real thing, this is gathering tyranny, this is disaster capitalism. It is behind all the chaos and all the “wars”. Why leave all that weaponry in Afghanistan? To make sure the region stays unstable, and people can’t build families and businesses and say no. War War is for profit. It’s why the neo-cons of DC and London’s Round Table refused to honor the Minsk Treaty. The globalists want Russia’s wealth. Where there are resources, destroy the people and the land, and buy it for pennies on the dollar. Bleeding Russia and destroying Ukraine is their pretty little game. So much wealth buried there.

Everyone is asking questions and they don’t like the answers. The only thing these stupid destructive tyrants fear is a woken-up citizenry. It’s why they consolidated the media. But the internet is a thousand times the size of legacy media, and it turns out that people will watch “the news” when it’s not blatant ruling-class propaganda. Pick a region, pick a village, and start clicking, you will know it in depth within two weeks.

Why are there two hurricanes well out of hurricane season but well into election season? Why is this affecting only reliably red communities? Why did a helicopter buzz a volunteer supply depot in the parking lot of a Walmart, smashing and scattering supplies meant for the desperate? There was an apology afterwards and the pilot team was fired. Nevertheless it looked like cruelty, not incompetence. This was state actors gone rogue, functionaries so mind-washed, so filled with hate for Americans, they are out of control. One of the Christian aggregators of small donations was assailed on Venmo by bots and harassers, to the point that she had to revamp her entire financial picture. Who would do that? Who would have the power? The National Security State that doesn’t miss one keystroke. Chaos is its goal, vicious personal attacks on the weak is just one tactic.

Still the nobility of man transcends the monster-lizard-self of our government. A rough Christianity bonds many of the people in Appalachia, but more, they are self-sufficient. They’ve had to be. And they have millions of sympathizers, saying this is our future if we don’t step up. There are traffic jams of Americans coming to help. This video posted by Samaritan’s Purse begs the question “Do we really need these parasites?”

As Musk said on Monday

“Do we really need…whatever it is…426 federal agencies? I think we should be able to get away with 99 agencies.” Cutting 77% of federal agencies would create a two-decade boom in America which would spread to the rest of the world. Macro and micro, human ingenuity would soar. Everywhere.

Clearly we don’t need them. Appalachia, home of the endemically poor and ignored, is helping itself and teaching the rest of the world .

We have to take back our power. They can behave like psychopaths only because it’s our money they feed on. And if they steal another election, they shall see wholesale bloodless revolution, including tax refusal, random strikes and disobedience on a scale that will outclass Gandhi. We aren’t Russian serfs or Chinese or Indian peasants. We’re smart, we’re educated, we can wrench the levers of power away from them. If they brutalize us, like Jan 6, we learn.

Look how desperate the Cheneys are. It’s delightful. If Trump wins, Liz Cheney might as well join the rubber chicken lunch circuit, she is done. Dick and Liz Cheney signing onto the most foolish candidate( barring her boss), in history is delicious irony. And with an equal record of unethical behaviour. The only good thing about Dick Cheney is that his heart is in such poor shape; like Bill Clinton, he is a husk of a man. Each of them with a female fiend protecting him.

Look, I am not black-pilled and for one reason. The world I grew up in was made up of what you might term ordinary men and women wholly engaged in the life of their community. These were, largely, second cities, smaller cities and big towns, which could be managed via their goodness. And for four hundred years this is how the New World grew. For instance on my island a pack of feral dogs are attacking walkers, and no government entity knows what to do. The refuse responsibility, they witter like stupid women. They founder in process and complexity. Fifty years ago, in the town where my father sat on committees, that would have taken four hours to fix. Done. And only that long if the farmers didn’t beat them to it.

All that peace, prosperity and lack of crime was based on the practiced virtue of tens of millions of families like them. Not ideas, not innovations, not legendary leadership skills, not staggering beauty or sexual prowess, not the merchandizing of God-given gifts, but the virtue of the ordinary, the chosen ordinary, the man and woman who decided on their limitations early in life, married sensibly and for love, had children, brought them up in similar virtue. In that lies genuine happiness. Those families still exist, and they want their power back. If Trump fails, someone else will rise. This is unstoppable.

Because the people who have power now, are, universally scum.

The Evidence

Everything regime is failing fast. The following happened (mostly) in the last three days. Every issue is U-turning: immigration, culture, law, economics, globalism, gender issues, Israel. UNWRA. Resignations proliferate in every department and industry - the instability is universal.

The media and Hollywood are falling so fast one can hardly keep up. In a few years, corporate bosses say there will be three studios in Hollywood; the legendary lots will be ghost towns. Destroyed by DEI, wokeness, hectoring and the revelation of sexual behaviour so disgusting once everything is known, there won’t be one superstar able to sell a movie or album. Like legacy or corporate media, they lose audience share by the handful every single hour. Their latest tentpole ‘Joker 2’ had a lousy $40 million debut..

.

It’s far more amusing to catch legacy media in a lie than consume it like a little bird being fed poison by a wicked witch. I mean really, look at the profoundly unethical behavior of 60 Minutes. 60 Minutes which used to own television news, used to stand astride it, shouting. It changed things, it made public opinion. Now it’s a joke.

Canada is instructive here. We have the stupidest green-globalist-puppet leader who is at present the most hated leader in our history. Trudeau bears a striking similarity to Kamala in the meaningless sentimental pap that emanates from his shrivelled soul. But we had to elect him three times before we realized the true extent of the nightmare. Now, it looks as if he might finish off the Liberal Party of Canada, once completely dominant having taken 90 of the past 120 years of leadership. They dropped as of yesterday, Friday, to 51 projected seats, an all time low for a sitting PM. The creep keeping him in power is a venal Sikh, loathed by his own community for flashing his Mercedes and Rolexes during socialist virtue-signaling sessions. The whole country knows Jagmeet Singh is hanging on until his pension vests in February.

Scum.

The now populist conservative party is poised to gain the greatest majority in Canadian history. It will deport anyone without citizenship participating in Pro-Hamas rallies, open up our vast natural resources, yank education and immigration into shape, kill carbon taxes - and within months the country will be roaring. We know what the alternative is now good and hard. Plus, conservative support has soared across every ethnic group and color, except for of course, the Muslims, who are widely loathed after this year’s mayhem on once pristine streets. It can’t be comfortable being a sensible follower of Allah in Canada now, the revulsion among your peers is hard even for polite Canadians to hide.

Kamala can only be elected via industrial scale cheating. If so, complete devastation will be the fate of the Democrat Party for a generation, and maybe more. Canadians are the most docile of western populations, but once mad, we roar. I would expect the more … energetic Americans to tear down the sky if the Democrats win by cheating again.

Behold the Crumbling

Kamala is on track to lose all seven swing states, according to Mark Halprin, no Trump lover, as well as a dozen others pollsters.

The Appeals court judges destroy Trump’s fraud case. Try to find this reporting on Google. You can’t.

Brazil’s Supreme Court lifts ban on social media site X. Right-wing posts strong showing in Brazil municipal vote.

Resignations are part of regime crumbling. Is there anyone left in office in New York City?

There have been hundreds of reported resignations in the past five days. Last week saw dozens of high-ranked executives, CEOs, University Presidents and Chancellors resign in the wake of the Diddy arrest. This week, it’s local resignations, in every nook and cranny of governments everywhere. The bonkers bureaucracy is fleeing, whether for drugs, fraud, child porn, unknown sudden departures all indicating extreme instability in a broken profession. I’ve cut the list for brevity’s sake.

U.K. Labour PM Kier Starmer’s popularity hits new low as voters turn on Labour after 100 days.

UK Prime MInister’s Chief of Staff, Sue Gray quits in midst of internal power struggle; Her salary is greater than Starmer’s. Labour government becomes laughing stock.

U.K.’s top civil servant Simon Case announces resignation.

Top Labour MP Rosie Duffield quits the party decrying ‘greed and power’ of Starmer’s party.

Doral Florida’s city manager abruptly resigned this week only a few months into his tenure. The city council had met to discuss his salary, proposing a reduction.

Louisiana Republican Party official resigns after conviction on felony child cruelty charges

NYC Schools Chancellor Banks to resign months earlier than planned.

Really, I promise I could have listed hundreds more.

Trump draws an estimated 105,000 to Butler, Pa rally. Miles long lines form by 8 am.

Trump traffic signs appearing all over NYC.

X is the number 1 news app.

Hillary Clinton demands censorship of all social media. On CNN she says ”If they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control.”

“MSNBC Producer, Basel Hamdan admitting MSNBC “is Doing All They Can to Help” the Harris Campaign.” courtesy of the invaluable James O’Keefe.

63 of 67 Pennsylvania Counties have shifted Republican since 2020.

Pennsylvania Republicans now have over 400,000 mail in ballot requests for Donald Trump, making history.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brian Roasts Democrat Party. “They have F**ked Us for the Last 40 years”.

International Association of Fire Fighters snubs Kamala Harris - following Teamsters’ Lead by not endorsing a candidate after backing Biden in 2020

The former leader of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta is sent to prison after being found guilty of misusing donations received following George Floyd’s death to fund personal expenses, including travel and a home purchase.

The ever-bloody-minded Ta-Nehesi-Coates:

Sweden Implements Europe’s Most Shocking U-Turn; Sees a 27% Drop in Asylum Applications last year.

Poilievre calls on Federal Government to label Samidoun a terrorist group.

Both Poilievre and John Rustad, BC Premier candidate tipped to win, threaten deportation of all non-citizens participating in Palestinian protests.

Highly placed Canadian sexual offenders Peter Nygard and Frank Stronach, are facing even more jail time as new accusers come forward.

Diddy to face suit with over 120 complainants, including one who was nine when Diddy assaulted him.

Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Announced as new Accuser Comes Forward.

Garth Brooks is sued by former makeup artist and long time family employee, who claimed he raped her in hotel room.

Wendy Williams says ‘it’s about time Diddy was arrested’.

R. Kelly’s Daughter Claims Singer Sexually Abused her Growing Up: ‘I was scared”.

“If Trump wins, that Epstein Client list is going to become public,” says Musk. “Some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

Euro Rights Body declares Prosecution of Wikileaks’ Assange was Politically Motivated.

Barack Obama scolds Black ‘Brothers’ for Not Backing Harris. Blames Sexism. “Not acceptable”. Blowback from black community fierce.

James Carville is “scared to death”.

In Canada, young Canadians are now more politically conservative than their elders.

U.S. won’t extend legal status for 530,000 migrants who arrived under Biden program.

Two-thirds of registered voters believe that all illegal migrants should be deported,

28% of Americans think the U.S. is on the right track. Kamala doubles down on Biden admin’s policy “success”, says “nothing comes to mind” when asked if she would have done anything differently than Biden over the past four years.

October 3 CNN poll states Trump clear favorite to win with odds of nearly 70%.

Internal Democrat polling shows Trump winning the very tricky Wisconsin by 3% according to the WSJ.

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan’s CEO Praises Elon Musk and Trump’s plan for government efficiency commission, describing it as very good idea.

Rep. Nancy Mace has introduced a bill to require FEMA to redirect all funds from illegal migrants to disaster relief.

Canada’s Parliament grinds to a halt over Conservative allegations of Liberal corruption in green slush fund and Chinese Communist Party interference and bribery. No government business will be done until Liberal Party hands off documents.

Argentina to implement a ‘suitability test’ for 40,000 state employees on temporary contracts, and those who fail will be fired.

Hungary Might Delay G7’s $50B Loan to Ukraine Until After U.S. Election.

Trump says in Detroit Friday, that he will eliminate the estate tax.

Trump will propose a ‘Made in America’ corporate tax rate of 15% for U.S. manufacturing.

Colorado’s Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a transgender person.

Trump will put Vivek Ramaswamy in charge of “one of those big monsters”.

Likely voters in Michigan believe Trump would do a better job of handling six of seven issues.

Afghan national who has been charged with planning an Election Day attack previously worked for the CIA in Afghanistan.

Trump leads Harris by 26% among Hispanic voters.

Polymarket poll as of October 10th:

Florida bans pedophiles and sex offenders from hurricane shelters.

Trump donated $25 million to hurricane Helene relief and is putting up 300 Florida lineman at his Doral Miami resort.

An investigation into ActBlue has now expanded to 19 states, as attorneys general across the country examine whether Democrats are using the platform to cheat on election donations.

Trump promises to prosecute all election interference. The Trump team is fielding 200,000 poll workers. This does not count another 200,000 fielded by other stop-the-steal groups.

RFK Jr says Trump admin will investigate the “alarming rise of super-fit, slim young people suffering heart attacks’, and will explore areas where the ‘experts’ failed to go.”

Fewer kids are getting vaccines.

Country people would call this a prevailing wind. A prevailing wind blown up by millions of seriously cross citizens saying nope, we’ve had enough.

