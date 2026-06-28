Young White Men Will Save Western Civilization. Why?

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Nobody but Absurdistan is covering this. No one. Why the hell not? Last year at almost exactly this time, I predicted what is happening in this piece:

World to Muslims: Conform or Get Off My Lawn. elizabeth nickson · June 21, 2025 I may be early on this, but I don’t think so. If I am, I don’t care. I watch the people who matter, and that’s not the reductionist, mercenary, upper-middle-class and the imbecile media who take third-tier public intellectual‘s words as gospel. I watch normals, and they are done. Every stupid, lame-ass policy this new class of cognitive “elite” comes up with lands, heavily, on them. If MAGA is the world’s rallying point, then MAGA is now 75% of the world’s population. 75% of Americans think Iran must not have nuclear arms. And a rough 80% across Europe want Muslim immigration stopped and reversed. Read full story

This earned me a proper scolding twice from Doc Malik, a Muslim podcaster/doctor who booked a podcast, interviewed me extensively, then did a follow up where he again scolded me, then didn’t publish the podcast, which was a huge waste of my time.

I don’t care. This is unbelievably bad. I want them all deported, every last one. The mosques and community leaders did not govern their communities and forfeited the right to be in the west.

Absurdistan doesn’t paywall, and charges very little, mostly because when I was ravenously consuming independent media, I was grateful for those who didn’t/

Paywall optimizers have contacted me, but I have refused to torture you with multiple postings, campaigns and teasing restrictions. I trust that if you can afford it you will throw me a bit of money. The ten years are going to change the world. Please subscribe. It’s going to be fantastic.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

TRANSCRIPT

Wednesday night Elon Musk released a film on X that has been effectively banned in both the U.K. and Germany. Citizen Vigilante is a crude but compelling fictional film about an American with investments in Europe - the specific country is unclear - who has decided to rectify Muslims raping and murdering young girls. It is a deeply satisfying film because as I began to realize while watching it, I was profoundly, thoroughly angry at what our governments have done to our culture, which our ancestors built brick by furiously difficult brick. My rage matched the revenge I was watching, a fury I hadn’t yet plumbed. I may be an educated middle class white woman living in the safest place on earth, but those are my people, those were my girls. And yours. You can watch it here. Warning, I forgot about dinner

Lord Pearson of Rannoch in the House of Lords in 2019:

“Do the Government accept that if we extrapolate nationally the Jay report on Rotherham and other reports from Telford and Oxford, there appear to have been upwards of 250,000 young white girls raped in this century, very largely by Muslim men, usually several times a day for years. This number is probably an underestimate.” Rupert Lowe. The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report (p. 13). (Function). Kindle Edition.

If I am crunching the numbers right, we are looking at a minimum of five million, maybe as many as 15 million rapes and assaults over the past 15 years alone throughout Europe and the Anglosphere. Pakistani gangs raping young British women was first recorded in the the late 50’s in Bradford, which is a locus of Muslim migration and was, even when I was living there in the early 90’s, a hotbed of crime, assault, murder and general mayhem.

Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report was released last week. It is a searing indictment of government betrayal; two hundred pages of first person testimony from victims. Accompanied by reportage and testimony by people in the public service who tried to help, who were then black-listed and fired.

Let’s get the numbers out of the way first. Consider too, that this is just one country. Muslim rape gangs operate in every western country, all of Europe, Canada, the U.S. and Australia. Anywhere, in fact, where globalist governments have betrayed their people and allowed unrestricted Muslim immigration. Which is to say, everywhere. The sole reason we know about the British grooming gangs is that Britain is small and dense, and it was hard to hide. Not so in Canada and the U.S. The EU recorded 250,000 sexual assaults in 2024, this figure critically underreported. Most are migrant in origin, because most crime is migrant in origin. Half of all murders recorded in the U.S. are now migrant-caused.

‘Asian’ is often used as a descriptor. It is false. No recorded rape gangs exist among Indian, Sikh, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Pacific Islander immigrants and migrants. The 5% not-Muslim are Luciferian/Cartel related; the victims reported rituals, blood drinking, drugged children and so on.

Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%. This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population. The overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved. Rupert Lowe. The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report (p. 8). (Function). Kindle Edition.

This map can be duplicated in all the countries I’ve listed above. Belgium, Holland, Germany, France, Spain, especially Spain. Canada, the U.S., Australia. Governments and government agencies hide the crimes. So do police, local and federal in every country. Children’s Aid, Social Services hide these crimes, considering, according to witness testimony, the girls disposable. The King of England - big surprise- has never spoken of it. Instead he promotes Islam at every turn. He is a traitor to the people of his country.

The EU recorded 250,000 sexual assaults in 2024. Multiply that by 20 years, and we have an inkling of just how bad it is. Again, at a minimum, 85% are committed by Muslims. Ten years, 2.5 million. Twenty, 5 million. Then look at Australia, Canada, the U.S. Every single institution, police, social workers, local government, government agencies, provincial, state, regional and federal hides these assaults. They are complicit. People who try to reveal the crimes are called racist. By population world-wide in western democracies alone, ten million? Twenty? Then add the families of the girls, each of which are critically damaged. It is as if governments did it themselves. Held the coats of the rapists, and fed them a curry after their rapes.

No other evidence needs to be brought forward that demonstrates the loathing of white people held by every individual in government. This is institutional failure writ so large, it is almost inconceivable.

Here is the math. It has been checked and rechecked and generally accepted as an undercounting.

Rotherham (Jay Report, 2014): At least 1,400 girls abused between 1997 and 2013, with some updated estimates exceeding this. Perpetrators were overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslim men. Telford Inquiry (2022): More than 1,000 children (predominantly girls) over decades, again with the same perpetrator profile. National footprint: The grooming gang model has been confirmed in dozens of towns and cities. Our independent Inquiry, led by Rupert Lowe MP, has heard evidence demonstrating coordinated operations extending to all corners of the country, in at least 149 local authority districts. When the Rotherham/Telford scale is applied across the documented national distribution, and multiplied by the extreme under-reporting factor accepted by official reviews, the total reaches the 250,000 threshold as a bare minimum.

Media is not complicit, but censors are. Every mainstream media in Britain, the Telegraph, the Times, the Daily Mail, have done extensive take-outs on what happened. In the U.S., this is equally true, with the stark exception of the 450,000 lost brown children brought in by the Biden administration. The Trump administration has found 115,000. The rest are still missing. The story is still unreported.

However, when I used Chat GPT - to search Britain and the U.S. for mainstream reporting on grooming gangs in Britain, it refused my request, several times.

Grok did not.

Despite extensive reporting by every legacy outfit, nothing was done. The British government did do reports, strike commissions, headed up by various Baronesses. But essentially since this was a catastrophic betrayal, immigration blown up by Tony Blair, and given that every government is staffed by left-wingers, especially in the case of the U.K., crusading Blair-ites, the reports were not acted upon. At. All. We do accept this as a truism, right? The left pays off its supporters with cushy government jobs, where the benefits and security are unmatched. The party is paid back by these employees becoming activists and, as we are learning, facilitating hand over fist thievery. The right pays off in contracts for development. Crude and a cliche but also true.

Every major review has emphasized that recorded statistics severely understate reality: Baroness Casey National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (June 2025): The audit explicitly states that the scale, nature, and characteristics of group-based child sexual exploitation remain impossible to quantify precisely due to inconsistent data collection and historical suppression. Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and multiple local inquiries (2022–2025): “It is simply not possible to know the scale” because ethnicity, group offending, and historical cases were routinely unrecorded or shelved to protect “community cohesion.”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has repeatedly said that there are no grooming gangs in London. In fact, wherever Muslims have achieved public office, all reports from those districts are quashed.

As our inquiry heard from Susan Hall, Leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly, the rape gang phenomenon is in fact endemic within the capital. After challenging Khan about the presence of such gangs in London, Hall was inundated with calls from women and girls purporting to be victims of their predation. Khan describes evidence from whistleblowers as malicious and politically motivated. He told the London Assembly that the problem was far more complex than in other parts of the country and that young people were being exploited through county lines rather than organised group-based child sexual exploitation. These statements were made despite the Metropolitan Police holding reports of young girls being plied with alcohol and drugs then raped by groups of men in hotels and other locations across the capital. A Daily Express investigation revealed that Khan had direct access to HM Inspectorate of Constabulary documents detailing exactly these patterns of offending. He read the files yet continued to deny the existence of grooming gangs in public. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp MP has accused Khan of facilitating a cover-up and other politicians stated that both the Mayor and the Metropolitan Police had been denying grooming gangs in London. Campaigners, including whistleblower Maggie Oliver and Chris Wild, described the capital as the last bastion of denial and warned that the scale of abuse there was more catastrophic than anywhere else in the country.

Reading the victim testimonies embedded in the report, most of the girls came from fractured families. Many had addicted parents, many were assaulted by stepfathers. If assaults were reported, both police and family members ignored them. Thus castoff, Muslim men would approach the girls via their taxi cabs after school, offer rides and presents. Girls as young as ten were approached. At every juncture, schools, hotels, police, ignored the grooming. After an initial phase, the assaults began and escalated over time. Even when the police intervened no arrests took place, only warnings were given. The girls all reported the police and social workers treated them like trash.

Care staff negligence was extreme. Abusers would sit in cars outside waiting for the girls, openly converse with staff, and even phone the home to inquire about them. One care worker told Fiona’s mother that her boss had described recording the men’s car registration plates as “above her pay grade,” warning that she would lose her job if she did so. Fiona believes the staff were aware of what was happening but felt powerless to stop it rather than being actively complicit. Nevertheless, the children’s home received £5,000 per week to care for her and failed miserably. Fiona suspects the management avoided proper investigation for fear of being labelled racist. Only the police took any formal action, issuing “harbouring notices” to the men – official warnings stating they had no permission to associate with, contact, or house a vulnerable child. However, no further action followed.

The take-over of our institutions by closeted Marxists, climate change nuts and Islamists is almost complete. Older generations are passive and despairing. They look at this, and think, thank God I am old and I saw Paris before we destroyed it. Our mainstream media is passive in its faith, somehow trusting that “democracy” will solve this issue. Governments are fearful both of the people they admitted, and the citizens of the countries they destroyed. They put up smokescreens to hide their crimes. The left cries racism, and persists in its belief that white Christian culture must be destroyed, and they have the people who are going to destroy it in hand. They do not.

This is what we have done to Paris:

Herein is Islam’s goal. Only the kids are facing it down.

Last weekend in Paris:

France , which has been under assault for two decades has finally stepped up producing what looks like the focal point for the next few years of discussion over Muslim migration in Europe. But this discussion will be driven by young men, like this one, who was violently assaulted in Dresden last year.

Frères musulmans et islamisme politique en France” (”The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France”), was commissioned by the French government in 2024, completed by two senior civil servants (a prefect and a senior diplomat/former ambassador), and presented to the French National Defence and Security Council on 21 May 2025.

The key concept is “entrisme islamiste” (”Islamist entryism”).

The report argues that the concern is not primarily terrorism, but a long-term strategy of gaining influence through lawful institutions. It describes alleged efforts to build influence within:

municipal politics, schools, religious organizations, charities, cultural associations, sports clubs, NGOs, and networks receiving public funding,

with the goal of gradually shaping local institutions and public life according to Islamist political objectives rather than through violence. The response from the French was as follows:

Bruno Retailleau argued it revealed a serious threat to national cohesion.

Emmanuel Macron convened a security council and asked ministers to prepare new measures in response.

Some academics and Muslim organizations argued the report overstated the scale of the threat and risked stigmatizing Muslims generally.

Unfortunately, Muslims have stigmatized themselves. While the European Parliament voted last week to increase the scale of deportations, it’s not fast enough for young white European men, among which I include British and Irish men. This is who and what I am reporting on. No one else is. No one. Why? Because it’s considered racist.

That ship has sailed, Marxist scum.

The report also discusses financial and organizational structures, including scrutiny of funding, associations, educational institutions, and local networks. Later in 2025, the Élysée proposed legislation that would strengthen oversight of associations, expand asset-freezing powers, increase scrutiny of donations, and make it easier to dissolve organizations deemed to undermine republican principles.

This report is likely to become one of the foundational documents in the European debate over immigration, integration, and political Islam, much as the Jay Report became a landmark document in discussions of child sexual exploitation in the UK. They address different issues, but each has had an outsized impact on subsequent political debate.

It doesn’t really matter. Across the west, Europe and the New World, young men are demanding their culture back. If it means deporting every last non-European, so it shall be.

Across Europe, including Scandi, the tides are turning big time. Remigration, which was only whispered about six months ago - Absurdistan’s was the first mention of it in the New World - one of the first is going to sweep every country.

It’s not enough. Young white men are leading this fight and they want eradication of separate cultural entities. Multiculturalism is a crime scene across every metric.

This isn’t about remigration anymore. This is about throwing off the entire disgusting mess of licentious, sexually permissive, anti-family, anti-country, anti-Christianity, childlike rebelliousness of the past 75 years. It is about a return to families, with husbands who stay, who claw back authority from the political operatives and sick ideologies who have stolen their futures. Who will take back their towns and counties from the Marxists stealing them blind.

And black Americans better wake up. These stats rocket around the internet, shared millions of times.

This is the most significant social, political nd cultural movement of the last 150 years.