Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Matt Moore's avatar
Matt Moore
1d

The rape gang report is so shocking. It staggers the mind. Muslim women's honor is defended to the death, but an English girl is a dog. What a corrupt belief. Houllebecq's Submission is a must-read, but hopefully not prophetic book.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1d

This is all quite correct and right-- but we also have to "pull the string" on this problem and carefully consider those at the end of that string who engineered and choreographed it, and benefited from it. And we must do this very deliberately, otherwise we're playing whack-a-mole. Many people who cheer the loudest with us are at the end of that string. They want the conflict between us and the problem they've brought us. Many refuse to face this brutal fact.

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