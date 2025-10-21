You will have stability, a home, a village, a purpose and live surrounded by love.

I do not know why I am the only person, seemingly, who is making this critical point. The base of a healthy economic is a healthy food, fiber and mineral economy. a resource economy based in common sense, that builds strong healthy towns and families. All it takes is awareness, and things begin to change. Absurdistan was talking to Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin this week how the environmental movement had destroyed the economy of the region I live in, but that two unknowns had figured out who had paid for that shut down. It turns out it was the same people, international ‘foundations” and NGOs, in whose interest it was that the province shutter its mines, forests and fisheries in order to leave the region “pristine”. To stop our growth, to stop competition. In its place, cartels and Triads.

Two people. Totally unknown. That’s all it takes, an ordinary citizen standing up.

That’s how I see independent journalism today. We are the doing the equivalent of laying pipe, writing the basic code…