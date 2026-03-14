Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Surf Monster's avatar
Surf Monster
3dEdited

This is the best piece of journalism that I have seen on this massive inflection point in our country’s history. The scale of fraud is staggering and it is not ginned up BS. People can choose to stick their heads in the sand or keep chugging the emotionally flavored MSM Kool-Aid. But at least many are now waking up. But is it too late?

As Ronald Reagan so profoundly stated in his epic “A Time For Choosing” speech before he became president (IMHO mandatory intake for all US citizens who claim to give a sh*t) “There is no left or right, there is only up or down”.

If the SAVE act is shot down (by paid puppet DemoRats and RHINOs), it is OVER for our democratic republic / this country. And it will be a long and painful tailspin to the bottom.

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Mindi's avatar
Mindi
3d

January 6 was total deflection to distract people from the truth. I blame republicans as much as leftists for falling for it — all the lies about police officers being killed, et cetera. When have leftists ever been concerned about police officers?🤔

I grew up in South Dakota and could not be more embarrassed by those who “represent” South Dakota. The love of money is the root of evil.

“There’s actual malice involved, that this is election fraud.” Tina Peters and all arrested due to January 6 — malice and love of power and greed — starting with Nancy Pelosi. Why did FOX settle the Dominion lawsuit? A mere pittance for them to keep them in the good graces of evil.

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