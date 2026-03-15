Without The Save Act, We are Living in a Slave State and Our Labor Is Harvested by Crooks.

Taking a week off meant I could summarize the extremely complex work being done regularizing elections across the supposedly free world. So much great work by volunteers, detailed, hard, grinding. People taking back control of their cities and towns from oligarchs, Marxists and thieves - I bow. Deep respect. It is the only way forward, and they are very very inspiring. Share You can buy me a coffee here or for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here. You can view The Green Book, here. Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. The theft of the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections has moved to the Grand Jury stage, probable cause established and records seized in Maricopa and Fulton Counties. Next up, Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee. All five should and may well lie under close Federal supervision during the 2026 midterms.

Did John Thune get a clench in his noble behind when eye-patch-pretend-pirate-guy lost his primary? Added to Trump’s relentless pressure Thune has, grindingly, consented to refer the Save Act to a vote, possibly next week.

Thune is, like most elected Republicans, pretendian MAGA counting the days when he can go back to playing defence and lining his pockets. The fact that voter fraud has deprived the Republicans of a clear unbreakable majority for THREE election cycles is clearly beyond him. He is functionally retarded. Or a shark committing treason.

John Solomon on Wednesday:

John Thune has scheduled a potential vote as early as next Thursday for the Save America Act…and it will be a flesh-it-out sort of moment for who is on board with a proposition that’s 85 percent popular in America… it’s really a roll call so that the grassroots efforts can then begin for the White House to target the people that should be in favor of this and aren’t.” Episode 5207, Bannon’s War Room, 3.11.26

Thanks to the 2020 steal, the grass roots is woken all the way up and targeting RINOs is their next step. They will enjoy it.

Therein lies the threat to established order. The obvious theft of 2020 and the Covid lying/bullying/cheating/stealing scam, the latter deliciously revealed by the White House on Thursday, activated the adults out in the Great Flyover. People who know the way the world actually works, saw how badly it wasn’t working. For decades they have been experiencing an almost imperceptible decline where their lives and most particularly their childrens’ lives were being foreshortened by crooks. As is clear from the estimated $1 trillion a year stolen from all of us.

Solomon:

But what really soured my coffee this morning was Thune’s whiny complaint yesterday. According to NBC, a reporter asked him whether pressure to act was mounting, and Thune stammered, “A lot of that is, it’s in that kind of, you know, paid influencer ecosystem.”

The guy is a sleazeball. 96% of his party want the Save Act.

History grinds forward. The theft of the 2020/2/4 elections is finally receiving Grand Jury attention, the grind being towards full, legal, Supreme Court recognition of systemic, massive election fraud. Fulton County’s spectacular FBI seizure on January 28th with Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence present, was a deliberate shock, signalling that the game just got real.

Methodically, painfully, dozens, if not hundreds of citizen groups have brought forward evidence that can be accepted by the courts. Tens of thousands have been gathering evidence, pushing it forward, inch by inch. In Harmeet Dillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, they finally have an ally in government. Dhillon is spearheading the White House’s effort.

She has obtained 16 states’ voter rolls. She is in litigation to get 29 more, blue and red states alike.

“This is the largest federal check of voting rolls in the history of America. It is a one-time integrity check to make sure that states are doing what the law requires them to do, which is to keep their voter rolls healthy, to keep non-citizens off the rolls, to keep dead people off the roll, to keep people who move to another state from being registered in multiple states illegally.”

Guess what. In just sixteen states - and not just the blue states either - Dhillon’s team at the Justice Department found tens of thousands of non-citizens and hundreds of thousands of dead people on active voter rolls. And tens of thousands of duplicate registrations, ie in more than one state. Mysteriously, these phantoms vote. In the case of non-citizens - migrants with drivers licences - most don’t actually vote themselves but their votes are voted for them. That said, Dhillon states that while they have managed to prosecute one illegal for voting, dozens, if not hundreds of prosecutions are stalled by politically-motivated States Attorneys.

Dhillon was on the ground in Maricopa County during the ‘22 and ‘24 election and observed a “shambolic bleep show of a process”. This, as well as the trojan work performed by unpaid volunteers resulted in a full investigation by a bi-partisan Congressional committee, a Grand Jury subpoenaed the Maricopa records and they were seized this week. Terrabytes of data poured into the Department of Justice.

A shambolic bleep show of a process - Harmeet Dhillon

That warehouse belonged to Runbeck, which provides physical ballot caretaking across many states. Runbeck, in Delaware County, Penn., was implicated in massive election fraud. In Arizona, the warehouse management was observed by Congresspeople, as filing active ballots, ie., ballots that were filled out sitting alongside of blank ballots. Dhillon states that after a bipartisan committee observed this, the Grand Jury became automatic, and so did ballot seizures. “The ballots,” she said, “were being treated like grocery store coupons. And that’s outrageous, It’s (voting is) the most precious of our civil rights, and should be treated as such.

“(Congressman) Brian Stiel made sure the FBI knew about it and the Chairman of the House Administration Committee.

“This is a really important project for election integrity and it’s never been done by the DOJ before. And so people have to understand the number of hoops we have to jump through and their sensitivities.

“I’ve sued red states and blue states alike in our wave of lawsuits last week, with five states that had refused to comply. They include four Republican majority states, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia…New Jersey, of course. And Utah. John Solomon Reports, 11 March 2026

“You may ask, why don’t states clean it up themselves? Well, sometimes it’s just inefficiency, but more times it’s actually states wanting to clean up their voter roles and the Mark Elias’s of the world and even the DOJ suing them to stop them from cleaning up their own voter rolls.

Dhillon says every time they make an announcement on progress, the phone calls to her office are legion.

“Where are the arrests, Harmeet? they demand. “We don’t believe it anymore.”

“We have due process in this country,” she answers, “and our standard is a high one. So you’re not going to get arrests at the front end. The arrests happen at the back end of an investigation.”

If it weren’t for citizen groups, none of this would be happening. The seizing of Georgia’s paper ballots had to go through a Grand Jury proceeding too, and after meticulous investigation, some of it proffered by Georgia’s Secretary of State, they agreed that there were five glaring discrepancies that would more than over-turn the results.

All of these five were witnessed by ordinary citizens and brought forward incessantly until they were heard. And once affirmed, this level of investigation must move to every swing county in every swing state, until it is addressed.

So that you are clear, any one of these five complaints could revoke certification of Georgia’s vote. And again, this happened in every swing county in every swing state. The 2020 election was NOT certifiable. Remember too that Georgia’s Governor and Secretary of State insisted for five years that there were no anomalies in Georgia’s vote. It was only the work of citizen volunteers that forced them to admit that there were large discrepancies, each of which would overturn the 2020 election. As a result both Georgia’s Secretary of State and Governor complied with the order, and affirmed the courses of action.

Here are the five courses of action:

1. Missing Ballot Images (Confirmed by Fulton County to the State). The affidavit cited the fact that Fulton County did not retain all ballot images from the 2020 count. Investigators claimed thousands of ballots were scanned multiple times. Fulton County acknowledged that it “does not have scanned images of all the 528,777 ballots counted” during the original count and recount.

2. Duplicate Ballot Images (Confirmed in Records Reviewed by the State)

Ballot image files obtained through public-records requests revealed apparent duplicates. Ballot images with “unique markings duplicated within the ballot images.” were scanned multiple times. Hence paper ballots seized.

3. Election Monitor Report Sent by the Secretary of State

One of the strongest pieces of corroboration came from a state election monitor deployed by Sec State Raffensperger’s office.

The monitor observed the Fulton County vote-count operation in 2020.

The monitor documented confusion, procedural mistakes, and irregularities.

4. State Referral for Investigation

Analysts claimed that the number of ballot images in county records did not match the number of ballots cast. Tabulator machines produced inconsistent counts.

Some ballots had been counted without corresponding images or records.Evidence gathered by state officials also led to a referral for further investigation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp referred Fulton County for investigation for miscounting ballots after irregularities were documented.

This referral helped elevate the issue beyond local election administration.

5. Tabulator Tape and Chain-of-Custody Issues

The affidavit claimed election documentation was destroyed before the legally required retention period. Some documentation lacked signatures or had procedural irregularities, indicating chain-of-custody or vote-count integrity problems.

The official vote-count didn’t match the machine totals

Since Biden was elected in Georgia by 11,779 votes, each of these causes of action could have reversed the vote.

In Michigan, election integrity activists Phil O’Halloran and Lori Skibo estimate that 800,000 ballots were sent out to non-existent addresses and to people who were not eligible to vote. That one fact alone makes the Michigan 2020 vote uncertifiable.

“In 2020, in Colorado, there’s over 328,000 changes to the record of who voted, from the period of December 1st of 2022 to December 22nd of 2025. These are called out-of-period adjustments, if you were looking at it from a financial perspective, but they’re completely disallowed. This is tampering with a federal record,” says Harry Haury, who is a certified Election expert. (SME Subject Matter Expert.)

“What is the reason that they’re washing these old votes out?” he asks. “It’s specifically either to hide tremendous malfeasance or some sort of nefarious difficult to explain error in the systems or more likely, in all frankness, because of the fact that they’re hiding it, is that there’s actual malice involved, that this is election fraud. And getting back to your comment about certification, the federal definition of certification is that something is accurate or compliant.”

The execreble Jenna Griswold, Colorado’s Secretary of State, yet another AWFL, has kept county election supervisor, Tina Peters, a grandmother, a Gold Star mother, a lung cancer patient, in appalling conditions for 525 days and counting. Peters preserved election records, and if she is allowed out, Coloradans believe she can testify and slap that AWFL in jail.

When I fed my last vote into a Dominion tabulator I knew it was lost. In my opinion, the last four Canadian elections were stolen, and so was the recent election in British Columbia.

It was the same imprint, the same digital sleight of hand, the same mysterious appearance and registration post-vote of unlicensed tabulators which injected votes into the total, the same chaos post election, accusations of racism to those who questioned anything. The same bullying and bundling of immigrants, seniors, the disabled votes. The same boxes of votes mysteriously found three days later or brought in from an election worker’s house the morning after the election. The ruling party - the socialists - were so confident, they didn’t even bother to hide it. Every Member of the Legislature of the winning party, when approached with hard, irrefutable evidence, refused to allow investigation. Opposition? Cowered.

In the increasingly empty and appalling parrot press, like the execrable MS Now, election theft workers are identified as stupid, crude, deluded rubes who can’t write a proper sentence. “It’s not happening!” they cry, having done none of the work. The work required, admittedly requires an IQ not met by the “reporters” at MSNow.

The truth is quite opposite. This below described the kind of detailed work being done across the country. County clerks, police detectives, citizens at the coal face, outraged at the illegal taking of our basic human right:

On 10/20/20 (deadline day for in-person voter registration applications) the suspect returned to the Muskegon City Clerk’s office to deliver additional registration forms in person. Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch estimated that (suspect) brought an additional 2500 forms. Meisch contacted the Muskegon Police Department and Detective Logan Anderson and Captain Shawn Bride conducted a non-custodial interview with the suspect. Meisch stated that in her opinion a quantity of the voter registration forms were highly suspicious and possibly fraudulent. Meisch’s opinion was based on the fact that numerous forms appeared to have been completed by the same writer and upon initial examination, addresses on multiple forms were invalid or non-existent. Meisch investigated further and found that phone numbers on multiple forms were erroneous and signatures on multiple forms didn’t appear to match signatures on file with the Department of Secretary of State. Examples included an address in the and another in the [REDACTED] Those addresses do not exist in the Muskegon City house numbering system. Another form listed 80 W. Southern Ave which is the address for Muskegon High School and is clearly not a residence.

At one level up, the very smart have grappled with the wealth of data. From the night of November 4th 2020, what was unfolding invigorated people who study systems. Experienced digital fraud experts, NSA contractors, digital mavens, SMEs (certified subject matter experts), workflow experts, the people who run the engine room of the culture were triggered. Not the idiot parrot “thought leaders”, or cognoscenti.

Let me acquaint you with the kind of person investigating voter fraud. In the business world, where standards and processes have to work, all manner of certifications are necessary. Audits are a nightmare, but every penny has to be accounted for, identified and matched, balanced. Further, every penny needs to work, to produce.

Many of the current fraud investigators have gone through Lean Six Sigma training, they have Domain Authority certification in Subject Matter. They are ISACA, CISM (Certified Information Security Managers), which requires five years of infosec experience. They are Process Architects, Operational Excellence Directors. They are Fraud Strategy Leads. They are Anti-Financial Crime (AFC) Specialists. They are Technical Fellows. They are Forensic Services Principals. Six Sigma Master Black Belt (MBB): TOGAF Enterprise Architecture Practitioner, APMP Certified Business Process Leaders (CBPL),. These latter three alone an get into the work flow of the election process and find all the holes, all the crime.

That is the level of skill many of these citizen activists have achieved. Do you think anyone in the media understands what these terms mean? Or even knows they exist? I have an MBA which is kindergarten compared to what these guys understand.

The Judiciary? Scared, confused, innumerate - I have never met a lawyer who really understood numbers. And digital prowess? Nope. Scared. As if bid by a higher power, not one election lawsuit went to discovery. Let me repeat that.

Not one election lawsuit brought made it to discovery. They used every trick in the book to avoid it. Captured and corrupted.

What We Have Lost

Army Intelligence Captain, Seth Keshel, one of the heroes in this war against our leadership cabal, estimates the losses down ticket in the 2020/22/24 election as follows:

“In my published figures, Republicans would have won these Senate seats alongside Trump’s reelection in 2020 without the rigging:

Arizona (McSally)

Georgia (Loeffler)

Georgia (Perdue)

Michigan (James)

Minnesota (Lewis)

In 2022, add another:

Nevada (Laxalt)

In 2024, bake in three more:

Michigan (Rogers)

Nevada (Brown)

Wisconsin (Hovde

“Could you imagine Trump today with 62 Senate seats? That is what he would have if he had the 9 above in support of his desired legislation in the Senate. With the SAVE Act looming on the horizon, the impact of election rigging is brought into full focus.” - Keshel “Your Periodic Reminder: Rigged Elections Prevent Important Legislative Fixes, MFEI, February 17.

This week, Keshel published his account of his trojan-level work.

If you read this piece from Keshel, on the importance of the SAVE Act, you will again wonder who the hell the Republicans are working for. Because the SAVE Act will gut Democrat registration scams which are so detailed that, as proved in real time, via video by Jay Valentine and Omega4America, that when a voter roll is cleaned of voters who live in parking lots and seasonal camping grounds, within days they have been re-registered. The SAVE Act will stop that.

Solution

The best solution is one behind which Michael Dell stands. Dell and his wife backed the $1000 gift to each American child. Dell and his team suggest paper ballots, no machines, votes counted by individuals and the vote count streamed 24/7 so the entire world can watch it in process in real time. Absentee ballots will be few and collected by designated bonded couriers.

Foreign Government Intrusions

It has taken almost six years to get the paper voting records, the most dramatic seizure being that of Fulton County’s raid. The Democrats immediately went to war because Tulsi Gabbard, the DNI chief was present. Of course, the indisputable fact that several countries interfered in 2020/2/4 hasn’t reached the muggles who read legacy press and serve in government.

But the fact remains that within every single voting machine lie components built in China. One of my most popular pieces - Absurdistan’s weekly reads are up around 80,000 which is equal to an Atlantic or Time Mag piece - was about the Venezuela involvement, how Venezuela, Cuba, China and Iran, with the help of the jokers from the demented Dominion, the Dominion voting machines.

Smartmatic code engineered in Venezuela, inserted into every single machine whatever the branding, makes the minute by minute supervision of election nights in every significant county and country by a team in Caracas. Remote operators change votes, and then hide their tracks. Add to the fact that components of the hardware are manufactured in China, and the system designed by communist Canadians, there is no machine which is reliable. Venezuela may have been disincentivized to play the game, but that only means the game has moved geographical location.

Canada under its current fraudulent quasi-Marxist, entirely Globalist government, you must begin to accept, is the enemy of the United States.

And then there’s China

Brian T. Kennedy:

And throughout 2019 and 2020, and I’d come on the War Room, we were talking about the Chinese threat to the country. And after the election of 2020, when it looked like the election was stolen, I had a team of, many of them retired Intel officers, including our friend, the late Rich Higgins. Many of them put together a report and was studying and evaluating what happened in the election. I went to Arizona, I went to Nevada to investigate what went on. The other Intel officers were doing their own investigations. But what we noticed was the electronic voting systems that were in place. All of them were using component pieces within their system that were made in Communist China, the same way our cell phones and our laptop computers were all made in Communist China. So were the voting machines. Some of them are built in the United States, but they’re all using electronic components. That was a great concern because the PLA has a cyber army of a million men who are capable of all sorts of nefarious cyber activity.

Both software and hardware in the machines are compromised.

I’ve linked Kennedy and Higgins bios, and you can judge for yourself the considerable gravitas of both these men.

And I got subpoenaed by the Biden Justice Department at the end of 2022. Then in 2023, I testified before a grand jury for six and a half hours, “It was myself and the former National Security Advisor for President Trump, Robert O’Brien. He was in front of one of the other parts of the grand jury. But we testified, I testified for six and a half hours. And the real question was all about this electronic system and its vulnerability. They had a 50-page PowerPoint that I and the rest of the team had produced, Rich Higgins especially, that laid out the Chinese origins of the electronics and the foreign ownership of some of the other components.

O’Brien’s impressive self, a former Trump NSA director can be accessed here. No one on the planet can dismiss these men as trivial.

You can read the extensive piece on foreign government steering U.S. election results here. Again, it was very popular.

Trump stated on social media that come hell or high water there will be voter id in the 2026 midterms. Whether by executive order, or by the Senate finding their balls. The cowardice behind the Republican Senate slithering makes it clear that they do not serve any American. Because it sure isn’t in the service of the Republican Party.

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Taking a week off meant I could summarize the extremely complex work involving regularizing elections across the supposedly free world. So much great work is being done and it is always being done by people taking back control of their cities and towns from oligarchs, Marxists and thieves. It is the only way forward, and they are very very inspiring.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.