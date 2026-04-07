Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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MeInKC's avatar
MeInKC
1d

Melania is an inspiration to all women, the epitome of grace, class, patience, and internal beauty.

The fact that the 'glamour' (and I use that term loosely) magazines chose Mike Obama repeatedly, and Melania never, only proves 1 thing- that they have zero idea of what true glamour is.

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George's avatar
George
1d

Mothers as coaches, champions and Marine Sargents, a liberal’s greatest nightmare. Melania 2.0, Alpha Mom is rocking it. LOVE HER.

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