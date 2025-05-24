Trump’s performance three days ago accusing South African president Cyril Ramaphosa of white genocide in the Oval Office was the crest of a wave building across the western democracies. It represents, for the first time in centuries, an actual grass-roots-ordinary-people movement, not spun up by the morons at Harvard and USAID. It has slowly dawned on a plurality of us that jokers like this below and his millions of imitators are serious. Harvard deserves to be slapped around a bit.

Legacy media is of course, running cover for white genocide, but Cyril is a commie and commies never tell the truth. This is the real Cyril below. And here is the real story of white farmer genocide in SA. Also here

Which is why across the world actual people (not media elites) are thinking right now: Go Trump.

And further.

‘Yeah, they are killing us, our children, our young girls, our elderly, taking our money, trashing our streets, attacking cars, invading homes. No one is safe.’

Plus we’re paying for it.

This. Must. Stop.

South African monument to murdered white farmers:

.

I’ve met Cyril Ramaphosa. He was twinkly and cuddly and charismatic. He was then head of the United Mine Workers, an outfit with real grievances, the cabal corporations extracting South African gold and diamonds were brutal in the extreme. Worse than, I don’t know, the Chinese or Apple’s lithium and cobalt mines in the Congo? Yeah, I would say much worse and they are bad enough. So he was already inured to violence, regularly ordering it to suit his purpose. Respected for it. Their secret weapon. And stupid leftie ladies like I was then, thought he was cute.

Ramaphosa was and is a Marxist, the worst ideologue of the lot, I was told. All of the men who were released with Mandela, and those outside prison who had worked for his freedom, were Marxists. And Marxism requires a lot of death. Class enemies take the place of a working economic model. It is axiomatic. Command and Control does not work. And, as we saw in the USSR, once the Commies went down, some very impressive thugs took over. The men - black and white - I met in Mandela’s back garden, thought that the African National Congress could annex the wealth that had been built by “their labor which had been coerced by whites”, and multiply it, expand it to every soul and township. We all thought that. All the white South Africans I met were liberal and celebrating. Despite the fact that every house and garden was ringed by 20 foot barbed wire fences and manned gate posts.

I didn’t meet Boer farmers. As is the case everywhere, farmers are the canary. “Letters from a Pennsylvania Farmer” was an early flashpoint of the American Revolution. Today, across Europe, farmers have been on the road for years and they can’t give up. Europe and Canada are undergoing a Marxist Revolution effected by people with power and luxury beliefs. Did I think that these heroes, as I saw them, would be torturing and murdering the people who grew 90% of their food and paid 80% of taxes, the Boer farmer? Not in a million years.

Across Europe, the U.K. and Canada, migrants murder and rape with impunity. It is astonishing, hard to believe. It is the result of fifty years of sub-rosa Marxists taking over the justice system, and sticking it to whitey because they hate whites. Even if they are white. I don’t even think they know what they believe, their thinking so deliberately complex, built to hide pure evil.

Here’s a collection of reports. No one in legacy media or even independent media is reporting this in depth. Which is shameful. Nonetheless, I have dozens of these, published by the meme warriors, the best of which have followers in the hundreds of thousands. They are the real reporters.

Listen to this assault if you can bear it. It took place on Vancouver’s sea wall, one of the most beautiful family walks in the world. He tried to kill her three times, three times she escaped. Her assaulter was out on bail in three days and is now under house arrest.

This. Is. Everywhere.

The controllers are allowing this right now, in every western government, because they are stuck. They have imposed a command and control economy and system on every blade of grass. Surprise, it’s not working. Command and control economies do. not. work. But twenty years ago, a falsified science touting green virtue that hid a Marxist agenda began its persuasion. People, mainly stupid women, bureaucrats and idiot bankers like Mark Carney, actually believe that a green economy is a growth economy. It is not. It is Marxism. It is death and it is crime.

The people on the streets are the persecuted clients of the agenda. They’ve had a taste, the forcing, the deprivileging, the censorship, the prison time for leaders that Marxism requires to flourish. And they don’t like it.

Here’s a collection of the blow-back. It is massive. I can pull hundreds if not thousands of these citizen-reports. The numbers are in the millions in every country.

Marxism requires a lot of death. Class enemies take the place of a working economic model. It is axiomatic. Command and Control does not work.

Our masters must be scared. In fact, I wouldn’t want to be sitting in the Palaces of Europe right now - by which I mean the palaces which house the governments. I’ve been in those places, ate lunch in the dining room of the House of Lords, with a libidinous peer who spent the entire time planning to plunge his hand down my dress in the elevator afterwards. Impunity from everything, the architecture says. You are no longer human, to you has been given all the power, not just from the system but from God himself. Slam that ambitious little chit up against the mahogany panelled wall of your private elevator.

Today outside those Gothic and Romanesque buildings seethes the chaos they created, with their bad ideas, police power and tax authority. I know they feel superior - the way they describe their critics is debasement, reducing populists to crude, unfeeling people without intelligence or wisdom. Grok and Chat GPT call us ‘far-right’ “extreme right”, proving garbage-in-garbage-out. This is profoundly unethical, because those on the streets - the farmers, grieving mothers, the raped and assaulted -are those without access to power, who are living the results of the policies emanating from these palaces. De haut en bas. Punching down.

Last Sunday’s results in Europe are suspicious. The EU maintained a very narrow margin of victory. I’ve written about 60,000 words outlining the methodologies used to steal elections, so I twitch when I see tells. The strategy is to proffer a moderate, who claims a mild conservatism as alternative to the debased, vulgar, stupid “far right”, and then steal by the narrowest margin they think will be believable. Inflame silly liberal/progressive women who understand nothing, and use them as cover. If the election is within 1% or 3%, that’s a tell. Do you really think Emanuel Macron is legitimate? The French have been on the streets for fifteen years, Paris is a trash heap, women and children, priests and the elderly are raped and killed by migrants, green policies are overturning hundreds of years of food production of which the French are rightly proud, and he is still in power? No.

Do you really believe that the narrow margin of victory in the U.S. Congress is genuine? Not in a million years. That was a heavily massaged result.

I was talking to Doc Malik late last week, one of the heroes of the U.K. resistance. He was told by an MP that the Brexit votes was 75% leave, and they couldn’t cheat because they were afraid of a revolution. Starmer was elected to reverse Brexit on the down low.

Today, everywhere, the powerful are approaching the point where they cannot manage to buy all the people that they need to steal elections. Next election cycle is going to be hard for them. A lot of that money was coming out of USAID and just as much is still coming out of Brussels. This week, George Simion, the “far right” Romanian presidential candidate announced that the EU had spent 650 million euros to cancel, suppress and threaten conservatives. Simion demanded that the elections be annulled, citing election interference from France and the E.U.

Simion:

“We have real evidence. This is only the beginning of a great victory”

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced he will testify in open court that France requested that he suppress conservative speech in Romania in the lead up to Monday’s election.

In the demented Dominion, where we are governed by a conscienceless if not downright evil cabal at the heart of the Liberal Party, Mark Carney’s first action was to borrow $30 million and give it, all of it, to the bureaucracy. One way or another, this was a payday. For what? Unknown. I’m sorry, it’s not unknown, it was for massaging the election. These people are such committed thieves, if they allowed democracy - one person one vote - they’d all end up in prison.

Vitiating pensions from thieving public servants must be on the table.

Migrant crime is a mask for their results shown by this chart. The current regimes have destroyed their economies with their stupid luxury ideas.

In Canada, the federal Liberals have boxed themselves into a corner so tight, they’ve gone silent. No Parliament. No budget. Carney quietly eliminated all tariffs on U.S. goods, excepting food which panders to the Quebec mega-grifters. They don’t know what to do. Green ideas have failed so completely, they have impverished everyone. Canada needs industry, pipelines, LNG ports. We need building. And their only course, only course, is to eliminate all the of the work of the last ten years slashing at the codes, laws, rule and legislation which have nearly broken us.

These are the Acts passed in the last decade to bring all building and industrial activity to a halt. You don’t have to read them, just scan.

All governments are sitting on monumental debt because of this policy catastrophe, based on bad science, which was used to establish a top-down command and control authoritarianism. But fiscally, rationally, it doesn’t work.

Canada

As Trump’s Golden Renaissance indicates, climate panic and the risible “sixth great extinction” have no place in any workable future. 15 minute cities, owning nothing, carbon allowances, CO2 pipelines, solar, wind, geothermal. None of it works at scale. It is all the most catastrophic garbage. Green is the face of hunger and starvation. Of misery and war.

The EU

The following represent prison bars for every resident of the EU. The power these laws place in the hands of NGOs is king-like. They can control every breath you take:

This is all Brussels has done for the past ten years. Other than salt every city and town with violent migrants.

Just scan.

I think the steals are managed out of the military; its grotesque power hides the theft of the past fifty years. Romania in particular is the site of the building of a massive military base to be aimed at Russia; rather it is a giant money laundering outfit for the European and American elite. No other power centre has the bandwidth and secret funding , not to mention the permission to break the law, because populists are “stealing democracy”. People who want their streets to be safe, their women and children to be safe, for Islamist violence to stop, that their children to prosper no longer have legal standing.

I will dance on their graves.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.