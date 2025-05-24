Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizen_Jimserac's avatar
Citizen_Jimserac
4dEdited

Able were they....ERE THEY SAW US.

I knew in 2015, when there was a 10 minute delay in processing my deletion of my account from the Huffington Post because an editor tried to treat the Trump candidacy as a joke, and put it in their "entertainment" section. The delay was of so many thousands deleting their accounts, effectively ending Huffington Post's position and leading to their sale and diminution not long after.

I knew in 2016, in the political upset of the century.

I knew in 2020, in the greatest election steal of the century.

I knew by 2023, of the vaccines that were NOT "safe and effective" as the great dying became obvious.

I knew when I heard of Milei, of the AfD, of Le Pen, of Meloni..., of reforms in New Zealand as "Jacinda" resigned from politics in disgrace, of word that the province of Alberta may vote to secede from Canada....

I knew when the supposed "anti-vaxer" Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who wrote the book on Fauci and spent decades fighting the bio-pharmaceutical industrial complex, and the U.S. government agencies infiltrated, captured and controlled by them, was appointed head of H.H.S.

Sure, the NY Times, the WashedUPington Post, CNN, MSimbeciliNBC, will pretend that nothing has changed, they will pretend, but will not be believed because

I know,

you know,

WE KNOW what is happening and it IS happening. Now.

And the poor fools in power, they know, and can do nothing.

Perhaps some new "crisis", some new "pandemic", an alien "invasion" perhaps using the tech they have gleaned from their decades old UFO secret recovery programs... ?

I'm here to tell them, it won' work, because WE KNOW.

Let them, resign, retire, hide, go on vacation, find a "safe" country, or confess and hope for leniency.

WE KNOW.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
4d

Agreed, we have made inroads but this should be seen as a start The beginning of the beginning only. DOGE has begun to follow the money trails. These are voluminous and dark with many side tracks. Where did the money go? We certainly see the debt but you can't spend that much and not leave a visible imprint. Unless of course it went to personal wealth building. Which is where most of it did via corruption at so many levels that only DOGE can ferret it out. DOGE needs to be permanent. Not 100 days. We need to ferret out the corruption and demand restitution not just jail time. This was a great overview of populist unrest but we need the right individuals elevated to authority. In the US some of Trump's people have been much better than expected, Bessent, Rubio, RFK Jr and a couple of others while Bondi and Patel look like complete failures at this point. They have made promises which no longer seem to be their vision, nor Trump's. Not one of Trump's people can fail to deliver. There can be no chink in the armor. The issues are too enormous for any to fail to execute. And, they need to execute correctly for 3 administrations in a row to ferret out the deep state. For indeed, it is buried deep indeed into the structure of government and wealth holders who have benefited the last 70yrs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
211 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Nickson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture